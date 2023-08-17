 “AITA For Calling The Police On My Sister When She Was ‘Just Trying To Help’?” | Bored Panda
“AITA For Calling The Police On My Sister When She Was ‘Just Trying To Help’?”
31points
Other

“AITA For Calling The Police On My Sister When She Was ‘Just Trying To Help’?”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Family members are often the first ones to come to one’s help during difficult times. However, what some consider helping, others might find completely inappropriate.

Redditor u/Economy-Writing-332 recently asked the AITA community if she’s a jerk for calling the police on her sister when she was “just trying to help”. The siblings both had recently given birth, and OP’s sister agreed to babysit her nephew; but things took a turn for the worse when the redditor walked in on her sister breastfeeding her baby.

Family members can help deal with troubles in life, but sometimes, they become the trouble themselves

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

This woman called the police on her sister after walking in on her breastfeeding her child

Image credits: macniak (not the actual photo)

Image source: Economy-Writing-332

The OP revealed she wasn’t sure what the sister did with the formula

Some people didn’t consider the OP a jerk in this situation

A few redditors thought everyone was being a jerk

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next time: “I threw away those pesky prescriptions and replaced them with my MLM essential oils”….

1
1point
reply
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ESH the sister for throwing away the formula without talking with her and OP for just right away calling the police without telling her that she will need to replace them

0
0points
reply
POST
