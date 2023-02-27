Wild Herbs In Black (5 Pics)

Hello! I want to show one of my favorite works. I made a print for this botanical black clay tile. I want to note that I work with different clays, but black is special. It gives graphics and emphasizes the pattern of herbs. And you never know what will happen in the end, because many factors influence it. But this time I was lucky and it turned out very beautiful and in a sense gothic. The result was the effect of an old plastered wall on which herbs were imprinted.

A fairly large layer of clay remained on the gypsum casting, which made it possible to make such a special washing. Washing the clay off the botanical tile is one step in the creation process, in the case of the colored clay that I use for toning.

It also has a rich pattern of wild herbs that I specifically chose to make it subtle and delicate.

Botanical wall art