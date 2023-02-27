Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wild Herbs In Black (5 Pics)
Wild Herbs In Black (5 Pics)

Lana Veresk (WorkshopHeathers)
Hello! I want to show one of my favorite works. I made a print for this botanical black clay tile. I want to note that I work with different clays, but black is special. It gives graphics and emphasizes the pattern of herbs. And you never know what will happen in the end, because many factors influence it. But this time I was lucky and it turned out very beautiful and in a sense gothic. The result was the effect of an old plastered wall on which herbs were imprinted.

A fairly large layer of clay remained on the gypsum casting, which made it possible to make such a special washing. Washing the clay off the botanical tile is one step in the creation process, in the case of the colored clay that I use for toning.

It also has a rich pattern of wild herbs that I specifically chose to make it subtle and delicate.

Botanical wall art

Lana Veresk (WorkshopHeathers)
Lana Veresk (WorkshopHeathers)
Hey! I preserve plants in botanical bas-relief tiles. I create botanical wall art.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

