 Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends
13points
User submission
Animals, Dogs

Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends

Anduin
Community member

Golden retrievers were originally bred to help hunters retrieve ducks and other waterfowl after shooting them, but this charming pup is not interested in hunting. No, quite the opposite.

Six-year-old McGee has become best friends with an affectionate duck who lives in a pond behind his house. McGee became friends with the duck, who McGee’s pet dad has nicknamed “Daffy” after Daffy randomly approached the friendly pup and insisted on hanging out with him.

Overall, McGee does not seem to mind that Daffy is so clingy and demands so much attention. Sometimes, Hastings thinks McGee does get a little annoyed, as the attention-seeking duck likes to peck at him, but McGee is incredibly patient with Daffy.

More info: kingdomofdoggos.com

McGee’s pet-dad, Evan Hastings, thinks that the wild duck was feeling lonely and thought that McGee seemed friendly

Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

For whatever the reason, Daffy made sure to catch McGee’s attention and was not satisfied until the pup had agreed to become his best friend

Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

McGee and the duck are now spending most days together

Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

In the mornings, McGee graciously shares his breakfast with Daffy, and then the pair snooze and sunbathe on the soft grass

Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

Or, in Daffy’s case, on the soft fur of McGee’s back.

Daffy is not only fond of snoozing on top of McGee’s back; he also loves riding on it while McGee is swimming in the pond

Wild Duck And Dog Meet Every Night For A Swim And Become Best Friends

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

Every night, Daffy and McGee swim around in the pond together and enjoy each other’s company, and when it is time to get out of the water, Daffy always wants to sit on McGee’s back and ride back up on the shore.

He’s clearly pleased to have made such a funny little friend and greatly enjoys their time together.

Their friendship is so sweet, and highly inspiring, and is yet another example of how pure animal friendships are.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Anduin
Anduin
Author, Community member

Just new to BoredPanda, I hope I won't get bore with animal posts!

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda