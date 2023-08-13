TikToker Shares How Angry Wife Confronted Husband Mid-Flight, Learns Two Important Lessons

One of the core pillars of any healthy and happy relationship is dividing up responsibilities in a fair way. Whether you’re talking about household chores or childcare, if one partner gets stuck doing the lion’s share of work, there’s bound to be tension. And sometimes, it boils over in the unlikeliest of places. Say, miles above the ground, in an airplane, surrounded by strangers.

Digital creator and businesswoman Jordynn Wynn, @jordynnwynn, the founder of ‘Insert Name Here,’ went viral on TikTok after sharing how she got caught in the middle of a domestic dispute while flying first-class. She revealed how a man’s wife confronted him for sitting separately from her and the kids. Check out the full story below. Bored Panda got in touch with Jordynn via email, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Most families sit together when traveling by plane. It makes sense to work as a team to take care of the kids

Digital creator Jordynn shared an awkward encounter when a mom confronted her husband who got upgraded to first class

“I’m on the plane and I get upgraded to first class, which was super unexpected. And I get seated next to this guy who’s like early 40s, late 30s. And he’s working on his laptop, and I’m working on my laptop. And the flight attendant comes around and offers us drinks, and I just order a water. And he tells me, ‘Did you know that in first class, it’s unlimited free drinks?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I did not.’ Obviously, it was clear that I did not because he felt the need to tell me.”

“So I ended up ordering a glass of wine. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, where are you going? What are you doing?’ And he tells me that he’s a professor. And he works in nature conservation. And he’s going on a trip to give a speech about nature conservation, which is actually very interesting to me. And so I’m just asking him a bunch of questions, not flirting, just chatting about nature conservation.”

“And then, at some point, he tells me that his wife is actually in the back with the two kids because he’s very far behind on the project. And he was sitting in first class so he could get it finished, because he also got randomly upgraded. And literally, as if on cue, we were talking for 15-20 minutes at this point, and his wife comes up with the babies. Probably, I don’t know, a two-year-old and a five-year-old, and plops the baby, the babiest baby in his lap. And she’s like, ‘If you’re not going to work, the least you can do is watch one of the babies.'”

“She is pissed. And he’s like, ‘Oh, hi. You know, she was just asking about how we met’, which I did ask. I did ask that. She does not care, though. And they start whispering. He’s trying to calm her down. And the little girl, who’s five, is like, ‘Oh, we saw you board the plane’ to me. So I’m casually trying to make conversation with this five-year-old girl because they’re having a very heated, awkward conversation right next to me. He says something like, ‘Oh, yeah, she was just asking me about my job.’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been watching you, and your head turn over here for the last 20 minutes.'”

“Then she ends up leaving, and she just leaves the baby, the two-year-old, in his lap with no tools. So the baby’s kicking the seat, very busy, this guy’s giving him his watch, digging in his bag, giving him a pen, whatever he has on him. And I feel awkward. I’m like, should I take the baby? Should I be taking responsibility for this? So I’m just on my phone awkwardly. And he’s… I mean, it’s awkward for everyone. He’s kind of trying to make a conversation with me, but I’m kind of like, don’t do it. And initially, I’m like, that lady is grumpy. But then I’m like, well, what husband, what partner not even husband, what partner leaves their partner in the back of a plane, while they’re in first class drinking whiskey, with a two-year-old and a five-year-old on a 3-4 hour flight? That’s crazy.

The lesson I learned here is one, just never talk to men with wedding rings on. It’s just not worth it. There’s no reason. And two, choose wisely. Do not marry somebody who’s gonna leave you in the back of the plane with a two-year-old and a five-year-old.”

Jordynn, one of the founders of ‘Insert Name Here,’ shares awesome hair, fashion, and makeup videos on TikTok, as well as some of her interesting life stories. At the time of writing, her clip about the mid-air drama in the first-class plane cabin was viewed 900k times and counting.

The video also started an important discussion about how partners share responsibilities in relationships. Plenty of Jordynn’s viewers were completely on the mom’s side. They said that the dad should have known better than taking the random upgrade “to work.’

Instead, he should have stayed with his wife and kids. It’s easy to see why his spouse got so upset that he was sitting in the lap of luxury, enjoying a drink, and talking to Jordynn. Meanwhile, the digital creator got stuck in the middle of the row, awkwardly talking to one of the kids while her parents had a row in the background.

There’s a lot here to unpack, but fundamentally, there are three main issues that the video touched on. First of all, there’s the fact that the mom clearly felt like she was doing most of the childcare in the relationship. She probably would have loved to take a small break from being a parent like her husband did, however, she wasn’t given the chance.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new. The Pew Research Center recently found that even in egalitarian marriages, where both partners earn more or less the same amount of money, women still end up doing most of the housework and taking care of the kids. Meanwhile, men spend around 3.5 hours more on leisure activities than their wives, per week.

Secondly, the husband promised that he’d be working. Instead, he seemed to focus on living his best life. This is understandable—parents aren’t just parents and everyone needs breaks now and then to recharge and reenergize. And talking to an interesting stranger is genuinely fun. The point is, however, you should be honest about your intentions, instead of saying that you’ll be neck-deep in work. The couple could have tried splitting the first-class seat, each getting half the flight to chill, for example.

Third of all, parents ought to know better than to argue in front of their kids, in public. It sets a bad precedent and can be damaging to their mental and emotional health. Though it’s important to set boundaries, sometimes, it’s worth picking a better place and time to hash out the details of what went wrong and what you’re going to do moving forward.

For instance, you could tell your partner that you need their help and hint that you’ll talk about what just happened when you get back home. Causing a scene on the plane, while understandable, can make a lot of fellow passengers feel awkward.

Whatever your disagreements might be, it’s vital to keep in mind that you’re still on the same team as a couple. So your goal shouldn’t be to win the argument, so much as to get to the root of the problem. You want your partner to behave differently, therefore, you should focus on looking for compromises and solutions, not emotionally dismantling their self-worth.

At the end of the day, someone who’s being attacked is bound to get defensive. Someone who’s being treated respectfully (even if they might not deserve it at that particular moment) is going to be more open to suggestions. Obviously, if it’s a recurring problem, you may want to consider seeing a couple’s therapist. They might be able to give you some practical insights into how to move forward.

Something that you can’t do without in long-term relationships is being an active listener. If you’re only ever waiting for your turn to speak or trying to prove your partner wrong, there’s clearly room for concern in your marriage. What’s more, try to stay on topic. The argument should be focused on the issue at hand, and not be a rehash of your spouse’s top ten worst messups of all time.

