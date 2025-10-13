“Threw Away Our Marriage”: Wife Under Fire For Getting Rid Of Husband’s Pokémon Card Collection

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a collector is a hobby that many adults enjoy. Whether it’s stamps, figurines, baseball cards, or coins, 61% of Americans consider themselves to be collectors. However, to some, this hobby seems childish, especially if you collect items that, in our culture, are perceived as “childish.”

This guy was an avid Pokémon card collector until his wife decided to get rid of his considerable collection. Calling the hobby “playing with kids’ stuff,” the woman unceremoniously threw his collector’s cards in the trash. Feeling incredibly hurt and disrespected, the man vented online and even hinted at considering divorce.

RELATED:

A couple got into a huge fight over the husband’s “childish” Pokémon card collection

Hand holding a collection of Pokémon cards, highlighting the husband's valued Pokémon card collection controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Erik Mclean / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The wife threw it away without telling him, and he got so mad that he started considering divorce

Man explains wife threw away his valuable Pokémon card collection he treasured since childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a man explaining his wife threw away his Pokémon card collection without asking, sparking conflict in marriage.

Woman and husband having a heated argument on couch about his Pokémon card collection in a modern living room setting.

Share icon

Image credits: varyapigu / envato (not the actual photo)

Text post expressing frustration about a potential divorce after a wife discarded husband's Pokémon card collection.

Image credits: JudoPlant

ADVERTISEMENT

“When she decided to do this, she threw away our marriage along with the cards”

Online comment discussing wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection causing marriage issues.

Reddit comments discussing a wife disposing of husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking controversy over marriage issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing a wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters sided with the husband, marveling at the wife’s ignorance about how valuable these collectibles are

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a wife under fire for getting rid of husband’s Pokémon card collection.

Comment on a forum discussing a wife under fire for throwing away her husband's Pokémon card collection.

Screenshot of Reddit comment advising divorce, reporting theft, suing, and investigating whereabouts of husband's Pokémon card collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post about spouse conflict involving throwing away Gundam and makeup collections amid a heated breakup discussion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the wife who threw away husband's Pokémon card collection.

Reddit comment expressing shock and sympathy over wife throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a wife for discarding her husband’s Pokémon card collection during a marriage dispute.

Reddit comment discussing the value of a rare Pokémon card in a husband’s discarded card collection controversy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing disbelief over a wife throwing away her husband's Pokémon card collection.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying that losing a Pokémon card collection is grounds for divorce and emotional pain.

Reddit comment discussing the controversy over wife throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection causing marriage issues.

Comment discussing the controversy of a wife discarding her husband's Pokémon card collection, calling it childish and extreme.

Comment discussing the controversy over a wife discarding her husband's Pokémon card collection and related collectible spending.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a wife under fire for getting rid of her husband’s Pokémon card collection.

Child holding three rare Pokémon card collection with shimmering holographic effects in a close-up view

Share icon

Image credits: Mick Haupt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text post about wife throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking relationship and Pokémon card controversy.

Text excerpt about a wife under fire for throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection amid marriage issues.

Text excerpt describing a husband planning divorce after wife disposed of his Pokémon card collection.

Text message thanking supporters after wife disposed of husband's Pokémon card collection, addressing donations and final update.

Image credits: JudoPlant

Wife under fire for throwing away husband's valuable Pokémon card collection, sparking marriage conflict and online debate.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing sympathy for someone whose Pokémon card collection was thrown away by their spouse.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the controversy over a wife getting rid of her husband’s Pokémon card collection.

Screenshot of a Reddit post about a wife under fire for throwing away husband’s Pokémon card collection.

Comment from user lonelygalexy questioning wife's motives for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection online.

Screenshot of a user comment suggesting filing a police report to recoup money after wife discarded husband's Pokémon card collection.

Reddit comment discussing anger over wife getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection, causing marriage conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment saying Congratulations, related to wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a wife for throwing away her husband’s Pokémon card collection, sparking controversy.

Commenter discusses marriage issues and the impact of getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection on the relationship.

Comment about old Pokémon card collection, valuing personal childhood memorabilia despite wear and damage.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising not to move out after wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection.

Comment on a forum post criticizing the wife's decision to throw away her husband's Pokémon card collection, highlighting relationship issues.

Comment discussing consequences after wife got rid of husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking marriage dispute online.

Text comment on a social platform expressing a harsh opinion about a wife and her husband's relationship issues involving Pokémon cards.