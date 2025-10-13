“Threw Away Our Marriage”: Wife Under Fire For Getting Rid Of Husband’s Pokémon Card Collection

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Being a collector is a hobby that many adults enjoy. Whether it’s stamps, figurines, baseball cards, or coins, 61% of Americans consider themselves to be collectors. However, to some, this hobby seems childish, especially if you collect items that, in our culture, are perceived as “childish.”
This guy was an avid Pokémon card collector until his wife decided to get rid of his considerable collection. Calling the hobby “playing with kids’ stuff,” the woman unceremoniously threw his collector’s cards in the trash. Feeling incredibly hurt and disrespected, the man vented online and even hinted at considering divorce.
A couple got into a huge fight over the husband’s “childish” Pokémon card collection
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
