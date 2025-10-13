Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Threw Away Our Marriage”: Wife Under Fire For Getting Rid Of Husband’s Pokémon Card Collection
Close-up of a hand holding a collection of Poku00e9mon cards, highlighting the popular collectible card game cards.
Couples, Relationships

“Threw Away Our Marriage”: Wife Under Fire For Getting Rid Of Husband’s Pokémon Card Collection

Being a collector is a hobby that many adults enjoy. Whether it’s stamps, figurines, baseball cards, or coins, 61% of Americans consider themselves to be collectors. However, to some, this hobby seems childish, especially if you collect items that, in our culture, are perceived as “childish.”

This guy was an avid Pokémon card collector until his wife decided to get rid of his considerable collection. Calling the hobby “playing with kids’ stuff,” the woman unceremoniously threw his collector’s cards in the trash. Feeling incredibly hurt and disrespected, the man vented online and even hinted at considering divorce.

    A couple got into a huge fight over the husband’s “childish” Pokémon card collection

    Hand holding a collection of Pokémon cards, highlighting the husband's valued Pokémon card collection controversy.

    Image credits: Erik Mclean / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The wife threw it away without telling him, and he got so mad that he started considering divorce

    Man explains wife threw away his valuable Pokémon card collection he treasured since childhood.

    Text from a man explaining his wife threw away his Pokémon card collection without asking, sparking conflict in marriage.

    Woman and husband having a heated argument on couch about his Pokémon card collection in a modern living room setting.

    Image credits: varyapigu / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text post expressing frustration about a potential divorce after a wife discarded husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Image credits: JudoPlant

    “When she decided to do this, she threw away our marriage along with the cards”

    Online comment discussing wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection causing marriage issues.

    Reddit comments discussing a wife disposing of husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking controversy over marriage issues.

    Reddit comments discussing a wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Commenters sided with the husband, marveling at the wife’s ignorance about how valuable these collectibles are

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a wife under fire for getting rid of husband’s Pokémon card collection.

    Comment on a forum discussing a wife under fire for throwing away her husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment advising divorce, reporting theft, suing, and investigating whereabouts of husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Text post about spouse conflict involving throwing away Gundam and makeup collections amid a heated breakup discussion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the wife who threw away husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Reddit comment expressing shock and sympathy over wife throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking controversy.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a wife for discarding her husband’s Pokémon card collection during a marriage dispute.

    Reddit comment discussing the value of a rare Pokémon card in a husband’s discarded card collection controversy.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing disbelief over a wife throwing away her husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying that losing a Pokémon card collection is grounds for divorce and emotional pain.

    Reddit comment discussing the controversy over wife throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection causing marriage issues.

    Comment discussing the controversy of a wife discarding her husband's Pokémon card collection, calling it childish and extreme.

    Comment discussing the controversy over a wife discarding her husband's Pokémon card collection and related collectible spending.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a wife under fire for getting rid of her husband’s Pokémon card collection.

    Child holding three rare Pokémon card collection with shimmering holographic effects in a close-up view

    Image credits: Mick Haupt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text post about wife throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking relationship and Pokémon card controversy.

    Text excerpt about a wife under fire for throwing away husband's Pokémon card collection amid marriage issues.

    Text excerpt describing a husband planning divorce after wife disposed of his Pokémon card collection.

    Text message thanking supporters after wife disposed of husband's Pokémon card collection, addressing donations and final update.

    Image credits: JudoPlant

    Wife under fire for throwing away husband's valuable Pokémon card collection, sparking marriage conflict and online debate.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing sympathy for someone whose Pokémon card collection was thrown away by their spouse.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the controversy over a wife getting rid of her husband’s Pokémon card collection.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about a wife under fire for throwing away husband’s Pokémon card collection.

    Comment from user lonelygalexy questioning wife's motives for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection online.

    Screenshot of a user comment suggesting filing a police report to recoup money after wife discarded husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Reddit comment discussing anger over wife getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection, causing marriage conflict.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying Congratulations, related to wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a wife for throwing away her husband’s Pokémon card collection, sparking controversy.

    Commenter discusses marriage issues and the impact of getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection on the relationship.

    Comment about old Pokémon card collection, valuing personal childhood memorabilia despite wear and damage.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising not to move out after wife under fire for getting rid of husband's Pokémon card collection.

    Comment on a forum post criticizing the wife's decision to throw away her husband's Pokémon card collection, highlighting relationship issues.

    Comment discussing consequences after wife got rid of husband's Pokémon card collection, sparking marriage dispute online.

    Text comment on a social platform expressing a harsh opinion about a wife and her husband's relationship issues involving Pokémon cards.

    Divorce

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    SheamusFanFrom1987
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry not sorry, but the feckless, infuriating ex-cuse of a wife committed HERESY by binning Pokemon cards for NO apparent reason rather than her dumb-s*h*i*t notion of growing up. I'm not really one to call divorce for any or every reason but this isn't a crime anymore, it's blasphemy in my book! OP should consider suing after kicking her to the curb for her blasphemy! She even dared to double-down on OP after him getting reasonably angry??? Looks like she Self-Destructed in more spectacular fashion than all the Voltorbs and Electrodes combined!!! I feel sorry for OP, as a former fellow Pokemon Card collector myself... T_T SMH!!! >:-(

