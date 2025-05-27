66 Of The Most Interesting And Unusual Collections People Have In Their Homes (New Pics)
Not everyone enjoys collecting stamps and coins, some folks are out here building tiny museums of pure chaos and charm. We’re talking presidential stickers, bird-shaped pins, and dolls. You name it, someone’s probably lovingly collecting it. And the best part? They’re proud of it, and honestly, we kind of are, too. It’s like a peek into someone’s joyful little corner of the universe.
So today, we’ve rounded up some of the most bizarrely delightful collections people have shared online. Whether they’re rooted in sweet nostalgia, fueled by oddly specific obsessions, or just the result of “it started as a joke and now I can’t stop,” these collections prove one thing: passion doesn’t have to be practical to be perfect.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Collection Of Odd Pasta Shapes
No p*nis pasta? I bought some of that when I was living in Italy and sent it as a joke to my MIL. I asked her later what happened to the joke pasta I sent her, she was like, “joke…?” I told her, “Yes, it was p*nis pasta! She laughed and said, “I never even looked at it! I made it into pasta salad for the neighbor potluck!” Ah, she was a wonderful person.
I Love Containers And One Of The Types Of Containers I Collect Is Vintage Pill Boxes And Compacts. Here's My Collection So Far
My Collection Of Art Deco Cameras. Mostly Late 1920s To Late 1940s. These Range From “Common” To “Few Known To Exist”
I’m often asked if I shoot with these. No, I do not. To me they are art. Plus - they suck as cameras. That’s why some are so rare. They were cheap, they’re fragile (many are literally cardboard), they sucked then and they suck now. They were highly decorated to draw the eye. Very few of these were used by serious photographers.
A lot of people love collecting oddly specific things. It could be tiny shampoo bottles from hotels, sugar packets from airlines, or even vintage ketchup packets. Some find it calming, while others think it’s a quirky way to capture memories or express curiosity.
Whether it starts with a single item or a whole shelf’s worth, collections often grow into something deeply personal. But here’s the big question: when does collecting cross the line into hoarding?
Sand From My Uncle’s Travels
Our Collection Of Botanicals Has Grown To The Point That We Needed A Display Solution. So We Got A Plant Shelf Just For Them. Some Of Our LEGO Birds Also Crashed The Party
Miniature Books
To explore that, a study by Nordsletten et al. (2013) dug into the psychology behind these behaviors. They interviewed and surveyed 29 people diagnosed with Hoarding Disorder and 20 people who identified as collectors in London. The aim?
To pinpoint the differences between the two—because, on the surface, they can sometimes look oddly similar. But the study revealed some big distinctions between collecting with intention and accumulating without limits.
My Pigeon Pins
I keep these cuties seperate from my main collection, as I have indoor pet pigeons and they’re very special to me. I’m going to continue amassing as many pigeon pins as I can, because as you can see written in the image, “I like pigeons!”
What Do You Think?
My Glass Collection
The first major difference was selectivity. Collectors tend to focus on very specific types of items, say, only vintage cameras or airline memorabilia. Hoarders, by contrast, collect without boundaries. Their possessions can range from broken tools to junk mail to expired pantry items. There’s no guiding theme or reason behind their accumulation, just an overwhelming compulsion to keep.
My Airline Sugar Packet Collection
I’ve Been Collecting Food-Related Candles For Years And Yesterday I Found These
They need one of those candles that looks like a bowl of cereal too.
Telechron Kitchen Clocks
I had a broken Telechron clock for 20 years, then one day I decided I was going to fix it. I found a YouTube video and that begun a serious addiction. Its been 3 months since I bought my last clock. Sometimes I lay in bed at night and I loose track of time, then I start to itch, I cant stop looking at the clock, how much sleep will I get? What if someone just listed another clock? Should I get on in every color? Why does the bird say cuckoo and not tweet tweet? Where is Greenwich? Why does the Navy get to keep the official time?
Collectors are also planners. They’ll spend weeks, or sometimes months, tracking down a rare piece. They’ll research, budget, compare, and even travel to add just one meaningful item to their collection. Hoarders, on the other hand, are often impulsive. They keep things because “what if I need it later?” or “I can’t let this go.” It’s not about joy or curiosity, it’s about anxiety and fear of loss.
Smalls Found At The Rubbish Dump
My Collection Of Rubber Souvenir Magnet Maps
An Important Collection Worthy Of Display At The Museum Of Natural History
Their homes often tell the story. Collectors proudly display their finds: neatly arranged shelves, labeled boxes, or themed corners of a room. Their collections are visible and celebrated. Hoarders, however, may struggle with clutter that spills into every space. What starts as storage becomes inaccessible rooms and hallways filled to the brim.
My Collection Of Feathers
In some places you're not allowed to keep feathers from certain birds.
Y’all Like Shrek?
Thought I’d Share My Die Cast Collection. Some Day I Hope To Have A Real One
They’re all Ferrari. This is at least one of every Ferrari model that hot wheels put out, plus a few that hot wheels never made.
Emotionally, hoarders tend to view their possessions as extensions of themselves. Letting go feels like losing a part of who they are. Collectors may be attached, too, but it’s usually because the item has a story, or because they love the hunt. For hoarders, the bond can be overwhelming and deeply rooted in distress. For collectors, it’s more about curiosity and delight.
My Lighthouse Collection
International Toothpaste Display At A San Francisco Bnb
A Collection Of Small Grotesque Faces
I like ugly unusual weird things. Most are handmade antiques made for walking stick handles, corkscrew handle, matchstick holders, victorian buttonhooks.
The difference is also clinical. Many hoarders meet the criteria for psychiatric diagnoses. A large U.S. study found that over 50% of hoarders were also diagnosed with major depressive disorder. Around 25% had generalized anxiety or social phobia. These mental health challenges often fuel their attachment to objects and make it harder to seek help or make changes.
The impact on daily life is huge. Hoarders often experience significant impairment at work, in relationships, and even in basic daily tasks. Collectors? Not so much. Their hobby usually fits into their lifestyle and can even be a source of pride or connection. It doesn’t disrupt function—it enhances enjoyment.
Cereal Box Collection
Lost Shopping List Collection
I do work at a supermarket! This book alone took a little over a year to fill up completely. We’re about to start a second edition.
Very interesting! I'm sure there are a few of my lost lists somewhere out there.
Filling Up My Curio Cabinet With Tiny Interesting Things. Not Much Space Left
Hoarding can escalate if left untreated. It’s not just about clutter, as it can pose safety risks, affect hygiene, and strain relationships. But with the right support and treatment, many people can find relief and regain control. And it’s important not to confuse this with simply loving a good collection.
My Spice Tin Collection
Hands
Depression Era Food Tins
So yes—there’s a fine line between the two. But that line is usually pretty clear when you look at intention, control, and impact. Collectors seek joy and meaning. Hoarders often feel trapped. And while both may live surrounded by objects, only one group finds true satisfaction in the space they’ve created.
As for the collectors featured today: they’ve got some wonderfully weird and wildly unique hobbies! Did any of these inspire you? Are you a collector, too? Tell us what you collect and why, because sometimes, the quirkiest things make for the most fascinating stories.
My Collection Of Ticket Stubs From Movies I Went To Before The Year 2000
I've saved the ticket and Playbill from every Broadway show I've seen for the last 25 years. It's a lot, but I have no idea what to do with them.
A Micro Museum For My Mini Rock Collection
My Grandma’s Thimble Collection
My Wife Collects These Tiny Things And Makes Displays From Them. Every Time I Look, There’s Something New
My mom had one of those in the 80's - they were very popular.
Small Stones I've Found In My Everyday Life
All of my life I've felt drawn to tiny stones, wherever I am. If you kneel down anywhere outside that's solid ground, youll find them eventually. So basically sometimes I feel like until I find these stones, they've never been "seen", and I'm the first human to actually look at them. And for some reason that possibility fills me with peace.
I found all of these stones myself in parking lots, gravel roads, construction sites, hikes, baseball fields, riverbeds, and all the places in between, over the last 10 years or so.
My Glass Bird Collection
Haha, That's A Funny Shirt... Wait What?
I Collected My Wife And I's Unsolicited Credit Card Applications For A Year
93 total credit card applications. The most from one company is American Express with 26 letters.
I Have 187 Cat Whiskers In My Collection
Been Collecting On And Off Since '97
I Unearthed My Camera Collection
My Takara Dancing Can Collection
I’ve Collected Every Losing Presidential Upper Stickers Since 1960
My Sister Collects These Things
My Mostly Uranium Glass 1963 Split Window Corvette Collection
Variety The Ocean Offers. All Were Found On Kauai And Will Remain Here
Breadtag Specimens
My Hat Collection
It’s Been A While, Guess It’s Time For A Room Update
My Partner's Shrunken Chip Bag Collection With A Proper Bag For Scale
My Mother’s Collection Of Old Phones From 1990s To Early 2010s
Doesn't everyone have these somewhere in the back of random drawers in their house? ;)
My Collection Of Hex Keys From All The Furniture I Have Assembled In My Last 2 Places
I moved last year and got a bunch of new furniture. I have a whole bag of various sized hex keys (allen wrenches is what I call them). If I never see another box of flat pack furniture it will be too soon.
My Fiendish Feet Yogurt Pots
Tin And Pinback Collection On A Magnetic Chalkboard I Built
Miniature And Novelty Knife Collection
I’ve been putting this together for a few years, I would like to find more antique pieces, but they are awful pricey. Let me know which one you like the best.
I have one mini pocket knife, but omg!!! The vegetable ones!
My Garage License Plate Wall Art Collection With Plates From Around The World
I started collecting random plates from flea markets, eBay and from friends a few years ago back to use as wall art for my garage. I'm hoping to keep filling it up over the next few years as and when I find them, although I'm rapidly running out of space to actually put them!
My Little Collection Of Cars
2010s Concert Tickets
A Portion Of My Rainbow High Doll Collection
Handhelds, Ebook And Japanese Flip Phones Collection
Found My 20 Year Old Stick Collection While Visiting My Parents
My Parents’ Syrup Collection. We Are Neither Canadian Or From The Northern US
This Is 1/10 Of My Great Aunts Mcdonalds Toy Collection— She Went Insane With It In The 90s, And Currently Has 10 Huge Tubs Full Of Toys
I Collect Stamps From Places I Visit
I collect stamps from national parks, state parks, light house, museums, post office, brewery, distillery, coffee shop, ale trail, Presidential Libraries, bookstores, Wineries, Visitor Center, Route 66. Just about anyplace that has a stamp I will collect it. I normally carry a pocket size notebook and when it’s full I put he pages in my big book of stamps. I have been collecting since 2015.