Man Expects Wife To Rescue Him After Missing His Flight Home, Receives A Lesson Instead

“We have plenty of time…” Words that seem reasonable and true, until they aren’t. And if you constantly have that attitude, especially when catching flights, you can come up against some serious consequences.

A fed-up wife has gone on a rant about her tardy husband who felt it okay to rock up at the airport 16 minutes before international departure, despite several reminders and warnings to be there on time. The guy was due to travel back home after visiting his family abroad. His wife has refused to book him another ticket and is teaching him a lesson instead. Now, he’s left stranded.

This guy’s “plenty of time” attitude came back to bite him when he missed his international flight home

This time, his wife has decided not to “baby” him and he’s been left stranded indefinitely

“He does have ADHD”: the woman provided quite a bit more info after being prompted

Traveling can be a challenge for people with ADHD, here are some tips

Image credits: JESHOOTS.com (not the actual photo)

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. All of this can make traveling challenging for those with the disorder. Planning, packing, navigating new environments and sticking to a schedule may be difficult. But experts say there are steps you can take to minimize stress and even thrive while traveling.

“People with ADHD often excel in dynamic environments, showing remarkable adaptability, creativity, and an ability to think outside the box—traits that are beneficial when exploring new territories,” explains the ADHD Direct site.

However, there are a few things to bear in mind ahead of your trip.

When it comes to planning and organizing travels, many people with ADHD can get overwhelmed. This can lead to procrastination or even incomplete preparations. It helps to use lists, travel apps, and detailed itineraries to organize your trip.

“Set multiple reminders to research local weather, currency, plugs, and customs before packing. Download city and tour apps to easily find information,” advises professional-organizer.com.

But you should also be flexible and factor in spontaneous activities or rest, to accommodate the dynamic nature of ADHD. “Give yourself alternating days of well-scheduled and free time during your travel. Plan a few low-key evenings with earlier bedtimes to get sufficient rest,” suggests the site.

Of course, time management can be a massive problem, as the woman’s husband has found. “ADHD can make it hard to estimate time and manage it effectively,” notes ADHD Direct. “Catching flights, making it to tours or reservations on time, and even packing in a timely manner can become significant hurdles.”

This is where alarms, reminders, and travel apps can come in handy to help keep your schedule on track. “Also, consciously allotting more time than you think necessary for activities like packing or airport navigation can reduce stress,” advises ADHD Direct. Professional-organizer.com actually suggests doubling, or even tripling your estimated time for tasks when preparing to leave.

We can’t stress enough the importance of leaving early for the airport. The more time you allow for travel to the airport or train station, the less stressed and rushed you will be.

Another challenge for those with ADHD is overstimulation. “New environments, crowded places, unfamiliar noises, and changes in routines can lead to sensory overload, making it difficult for someone with ADHD to process their surroundings and potentially escalating stress and anxiety levels,” explains ADHD Direct.

To counter this, be sure to pack items that soothe or distract, such as noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, or books. “Knowing in advance how to find quiet spaces in busy areas can also be a game-changer,” adds the site.

Many with ADHD can be impulsive, and the experts warn that this can have an impact on your safety. In a good and bad way. Having an impulsive nature might lead to spontaneous adventures, which can be both a highlight and a risk. It’s important to strike a balance between spontaneity and safety, so that you don’t find yourself in a dangerous situation.

“Having a plan for potential risks—like overspending or wandering off in an unfamiliar place—can mitigate consequences,” advise ADHD Direct’s experts. “This might include setting daily budgets or using apps to track your location and share it with trusted friends or family.”

Finally, focus on your strengths and embrace the positive aspects of having ADHD. Things like adaptability and creativity can be a huge plus when it comes to seeing the world.

“Man-baby”: many people advised the woman to move on

