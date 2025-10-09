Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Takes Free Pass With John Krasinski To Next Level, Mad Hubs Wouldn't Let Her Take Pic With Him
John Krasinski in a light gray suit, sitting and smiling during a late-night talk show interview.
Wife Takes Free Pass With John Krasinski To Next Level, Mad Hubs Wouldn’t Let Her Take Pic With Him

20

Couples often joke about having a “celebrity free pass,” which is that one famous person your partner totally understands you’d risk it all for, if the universe somehow aligned. It’s harmless, until you’re suddenly sitting in a restaurant watching your wife act like a lovestruck teenager who just spotted John Krasinski in the wild.

Yes, we’re referring to the favorite prankster from The Office and husband to real-life goddess Emily Blunt. Today’s Original Poster (OP) ran into him outside a restroom and even heard him politely turn down a fan photo request. So when he stopped his wife from asking for a photo, he didn’t expect her to be extremely furious over it.

More info: Reddit

    It’s not every day you get to run into John Krasinski, but this story is a reminder that even the biggest celebrity crushes come with boundaries that need to be respected

    John Krasinski in a gray suit smiling during a nighttime talk show interview in a studio setting.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers / Youtube

    While out with his wife, the author unexpectedly ran into actor John Krasinski and overheard him politely declining fan photos to spend time with his wife

    Text post discussing wife taking a free pass with John Krasinski and husband not allowing a picture with him.

    Text excerpt describing wife’s free pass with John Krasinski and husband’s reaction in a humorous marriage story.

    Text describing a wife taking a free pass with John Krasinski to the next level, with her husband not allowing a photo.

    Woman takes free pass with John Krasinski while husband refuses photo, highlighting celebrity encounter and relationship boundaries.

    Woman excitedly shares story about meeting John Krasinski while husband disapproves of picture-taking request.

    Image credits:

    Woman wrapped in blanket looking upset while talking to man in outdoor cafe, capturing tense moment with John Krasinski theme.

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he told his wife, who jokingly often called Krasinski her “free pass”, she became overly excited and insisted on getting a picture despite his warning

    Woman tries to take a pic with John Krasinski, but her husband stops her from getting a photo with the actor.

    Text excerpt about wife taking free pass with John Krasinski and husband refusing her picture request.

    Text excerpt about wife and John Krasinski, highlighting her attempt to take a picture and husband's reaction.

    Image credits:

    Man in suit looking upset while woman sits across the table at a restaurant, illustrating mad hubs and free pass with John Krasinski.

    Image credits: gstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He stopped her, explaining that John Krasinski didn’t want to be disturbed, which led her to become upset and accuse him of ruining her chance

    Text excerpt describing a wife putting on sunglasses and reacting during an encounter involving John Krasinski.

    Wife takes free pass with John Krasinski, tries to take pic but husband won’t allow it during restaurant visit.

    Alt text: Wife takes free pass with John Krasinski but mad husband forbids photo, causing awkward and tense moment between them

    Text of a man questioning if he was wrong to stop his wife from taking a picture with John Krasinski after she got a free pass.

    Image credits:

    After suggesting they could wait for their exit and eventually missing it, she sulked in anger, leaving him feeling awkward but convinced he did the right thing

    The OP noted that his wife had always stated that her “free pass” was John Krasinski, but he had always thought about it as a joke between them during the 5 years of their marriage. While out of town with her one day, he then happened to bump into John Krasinski at a restaurant.

    After making sure it was really the star from The Office and giving a slight nod, he watched a woman go up to him and ask for a picture, to which he politely told her that he was “100% with his wife today” and wouldn’t be taking any photos. Still, out of excitement, the OP told his wife who, despite being hungover, instantly sobered up with the news.

    She spotted John Krasinski and practically levitated from her chair, phone in hand, ready to go and ask for a picture, but that was where the OP stopped her. He explained what he’d heard the actor tell the other woman, but his wife wasn’t having it and accused him of “ruining it” for her. She also insisted the other fan “wasn’t as big a fan” as she was.

    The OP tried to calm her down and suggested waiting until the couple left to maybe catch them outside politely, but before they could even order food, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were gone. His wife bolted out of the restaurant to chase after him, but when she didn’t find him, she returned sulking and furious, which left the rest of their outing awkward.

    Woman in sunglasses holding a phone at a cafe, relating to wife taking free pass with John Krasinski topic.

    Image credits: galinkazhi /Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Celebrity Worship is a real thing, and Verywell Mind explains that it can range from casual admiration to extreme obsession, and is categorized by three levels: the entertainment-social level, which is the mildest, the intense-personal level, which reflects a deeper emotional involvement, and the borderline-pathological level, which can involve obsessive behaviors.

    Building on this, the concept of a “celebrity free pass” might reflect an intense-personal level of celebrity worship. Evie Magazine explains this as an agreement between romantic partners that allows each person to imagine or hypothetically be intimate with a chosen celebrity without it being considered cheating.

    Regardless, Faster Capital emphasizes that proper etiquette is necessary when dealing with a celebrity in public. They emphasize that fans should balance admiration with respect for personal boundaries, as treating celebrities like regular people while respecting their time and privacy ensures a more courteous and enjoyable encounter.

    They highlight asking permission before taking photos or requesting autographs, respecting them if they seem busy or uninterested, and observing body language like crossed arms or avoiding eye contact, which can help determine whether it’s appropriate to approach. Physical contact should only occur with consent, and a polite “thank you” leaves a positive impression.

    Netizens agreed the OP did nothing wrong and that his wife had crossed the line from admiration into disrespect. They praised him for protecting both her dignity and John Krasinski’s privacy, also pointing out that interrupting a celebrity’s personal time would’ve been rude and embarrassing.

    Who do you side with here? The OP trying to be rational or the wife just trying to live her dream? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens expressed understanding about not meeting a favorite celebrity, but insisted that the author did nothing wrong and that his wife was simply being immature about it

    Screenshot of a conversation mentioning John Krasinski and a wife taking a free pass with him, with humorous comments.

    Text comment from Reddit user theallnewmattaccount discussing privacy and boundaries related to John Krasinski situation.

    Comment discussing a wife taking a free pass with John Krasinski and her husband not allowing a photo with him.

    Comment discussing respecting John Krasinski’s privacy as wife takes free pass with him to next level.

    Comment about wife taking free pass with John Krasinski, mentioning her not knowing he’s married to Emily Blunt.

    Commenter discusses wife taking a free pass with John Krasinski and husband’s reaction to no photo permission.

    Comment discussing immaturity and celebrity crushes in a casual online forum conversation about a wife’s free pass with John Krasinski.

    Wife takes free pass with John Krasinski, husband upset she wouldn’t let him take a photo with the actor.

    Comment discussing a wife taking a free pass with John Krasinski, mentioning fan behavior and photo refusal.

    Comment discussing wife taking a free pass with John Krasinski and her husband not allowing a photo with him.

    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your wife is this rude and petty on the regular, the sooner you break up the better. If it is out of character, I'd say leave it and hope it never happens again, but if it becomes a pattern, address it.

    TCW Sam Vimes
    TCW Sam Vimes
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll never understand how ppl have a crush on celebs. Like, what you see is never the real person. Also, why would any sane person accept ther SO to be infatuated with someone else?

