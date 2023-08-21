Mom-To-Be Lies To Husband About Their Baby’s Sex Because He Desperately Wanted A Boy

Having a child on the way is an exciting time; you anticipate parenthood, celebrate, and bond with your partner! Sadly though, nobody’s protected from unresolved traumas that might come to light and take away the joy from that special moment.

Take this Redditor, for instance. The man had always been open about craving a strong male figure in his life and wanting to be a boy dad – however, that led to some serious complications with his wife.

More info: Reddit | Ella McCrystal

Guy who always “craved a strong male figure” in his life wanted to be a father to a baby boy

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

He couldn’t make it to his wife’s first pregnancy checkups but was told his wish was coming true

Image credits: Jakob Owens (not the actual photo)

Image source: u/Leading_Gene4976

“AITA for overreacting after my wife lied about our baby’s gender?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if he’s indeed a jerk for losing it after learning his wife lied about the gender of their future baby. The post managed to garner nearly 17K upvotes as well as 6.5K comments discussing the situation.

Nothing in this world is easy, let alone anticipating the arrival of your first child and all the things that are going to come next! There’s the good old uncertainty, financial concerns, huge lifestyle adjustments, parenting anxiety, and about a gazillion more things that can put a strain on even the most seemingly stable bonds.

Becoming a parent is a challenging gig; I mean, you will be utterly responsible for another human being – how much more frightening can it get?

In short, it takes a toll on your well-being, and to offer your kid the best life possible, you need to be at the top of your game; that’s why it’s so incredibly important to deal with your past traumas in order not to pass them on to your offspring!

It’s also worth remembering that unresolved trauma will not only affect your kid but also pretty much everyone else around you. Certain things might trigger unintentional emotional reactions, making your loved ones resort to lying in hopes of avoiding a potential blowout – like in today’s tale.

Both viewpoints are very valid – however, this could’ve been avoided if only the past struggles and the man’s desire to raise a son due to the lack of strong male figures in his childhood could’ve been addressed in a proper format, perhaps with a professional.

Later on, his mother-in-law slips up and accidentally reveals that he’s actually having a girl

Image credits: Sedkix Media (not the actual photo)

To understand the matter better, Bored Panda decided to reach out to Ella McCrystal, a brain-based psychotherapist and podcast host who educates individuals, helps them heal their trauma, transform their lives, and helps reprogram their brain and body systems using a variety of psychology techniques!

“In reference to the Reddit post, it seems that there were some communication and emotional challenges in this situation. The wife could have approached things differently by acknowledging the significance of her husband’s desire for a strong male figure and the bond he wished to create with a son. She might have considered discussing her knowledge of the baby’s gender with him, allowing him to process his emotions and concerns openly.

“By keeping this information hidden, it unintentionally magnified the hurt he felt due to his past experiences. It’s important for partners to foster open and honest communication, even when difficult emotions are involved,” said Ella when we pondered what the right approach to this delicate situation would’ve been.

The expert then added: “The man’s reaction can be understood in the context of his past experiences and the deep emotional significance he attached to having a son. While it’s important to recognize and validate his feelings, his reaction might be considered intense given the circumstances. It’s possible that the emotional weight of his history amplified his response to the situation. In therapy, the goal would be to help him explore these emotions, understand their origins, and find healthier ways to cope with disappointment and past hurts.”

Which prompted the man to clear out the nursery and ban his MIL from upcoming family events

Image credits: Radhwan Taha (not the actual photo)

BP also wondered about the optimal route for the couple’s situation: “The optimal route for the couple’s current situation would involve open and empathetic communication. Both partners need to express their feelings, fears, and desires in a safe and non-judgmental environment. The husband’s disappointment and emotional pain should be acknowledged and validated, while the wife’s perspective and intentions should also be understood. Therapy could provide a neutral space where both individuals can work through their emotions, past traumas, and communication challenges. This would help them gain insights into each other’s experiences and develop more effective ways of expressing their needs and concerns.”

Last but certainly not least, the woman said: “In addition, exploring the husband’s longing for a strong male figure and his attachment to having a son could be important. This might involve discussing alternative ways to fulfill that need, whether through mentorship, community involvement, or other relationships. Ultimately, the goal would be for the couple to rebuild trust, develop stronger communication skills, and find a path forward that respects their individual histories and aspirations while also supporting their shared journey as parents.”

Now, what is your take on this story? Do you think the husband overreacted?