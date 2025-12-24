Woman Counts Down To Spain Vacation, Hubs Suddenly Wants To Cancel, She Says She’s Going Anyway
Imagine counting down the days to your dream vacation with tickets booked, hotel reserved, itinerary carefully planned, only to have your partner suddenly ask if you can push it six months later.
That’s the reality today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in. After looking forward to a family trip, her husband requested that they pushed it back which left her deeply upset and with a suggestion that in turn left her husband upset.
There’s nothing quite like the excitement of counting down to a long-awaited plan, only to have someone suggest you postpone it
The author and her husband planned a two-week family vacation to Spain, booking flights and a hotel months in advance
Shortly before the trip, her husband asked to postpone it by six months due to his busy work schedule
She refused, expressing frustration and saying she would go regardless, even suggesting her best friend could join instead
The disagreement escalated as her husband tried to justify his schedule, while she felt his request was unfair and prioritized work over family time
The OP shared that her and her husband have been married for over four years and has two young children. Life was already busy, with her husband juggling both a full-time job and his own business, often working evenings, Saturdays, and sometimes Sundays. Despite the tight schedule, they had previously found a workable balance, allowing for family time and a semblance of normalcy.
They also had a planned trip to Spain at the end of December, with flights booked and hotels reserved. The OP was looking forward to the trip, until her husband asked to postpone the trip to the end of June, due to work obligations and client commitments.
She expressed that she had been looking forward to this trip for months, counting down the days. Frustrated, she then added that she would go regardless of her husband’s presence and even suggested her best friend could join if he didn’t want to come.
The argument escalated when her husband tried to justify his busy schedule with client messages, while she focused on the principle of keeping their family plans intact. For her, it wasn’t just about the trip to Spain, but rather about respect for family time after years of trying to balance work and home life.
Modern family life is increasingly complex, as parents attempt to juggle careers, personal goals, and family responsibilities simultaneously. According to Momentum Psychology, this constant balancing act can make achieving harmony feel nearly impossible, leaving many parents feeling stressed and stretched thin.
Conflicts between work and family commitments can compound these difficulties. Counselling Directory notes that long work hours spilling into family time create ongoing minor stressors that gradually erode trust and communication between partners.
Over time, this strain can lead to emotional exhaustion for both individuals, making positive interactions rarer and negative exchanges more frequent. Situations like the husband’s sudden request to delay the family trip reflect this dynamic, where work obligations interfere with planned quality time and increase tension.
Expectations also play a key role in amplifying emotional distress. As PH Clinic explains, unmet expectations often cause more pain than the inconveniences, because the mind interprets the gap between what we anticipate and reality as a meaningful loss. In relationships, imagined behaviors frequently clash with reality, breeding resentment or frustration over minor mismatches.
Netizens sided strongly with the OP, emphasizing that she was not being unreasonable and that her husband’s request to postpone the vacation was unfair. They highlighted the importance of family time over work commitments, and also pointed out practical considerations and encouraged her to go on the trip regardless of her husband’s choice.
What do you think about this situation? Do you think the husband is being unreasonable, or is the wife overreacting? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens noted that long-planned vacations are for rest and bonding, not negotiation over work schedules
This is something I feel very strongly about. 30 years ago employees didn’t have work laptops or phones. The world didn’t collapse. It’s gone too far , people now working on the train to and from work. Logging in when they get home and on weekends and holidays. It’s madness and needs to be reigned in. I know of couples who have admitted logging in to check things on their honeymoon and another checked in during a weekend away at 5 star hotel. I received an enquiry in work from someone who said they were at the beach abroad with family..and emailing from the beach
I think it’s very much an American thing. It’s creeping in the UK now too though, but in parts of Europe such as France they take the whole summer off and are not in contact for a month. The UK did just bring in laws to prevent employers contacting people on their time off, we get a minimum of 28 days paid holiday a year in which we are not allowed to be contacted.
He has a day job and a tutoring business on the side. I suppose he got time off from is day job no problem, but that it's his tutoring business that keeps him, as he frames it, at home. It doesn't, of course. As with any business, you can tell your customers that you are not available for a period of time. He just prefers not to: no one makes him stay at home. What he seems to forget is that the relationship he has with his kids will be (hopefully) of longer duration than the one with his customers, so why he chooses customers over his own kids is a mystery to me.
This guy is a workaholic and is speeding in the direction of mental destruction.
