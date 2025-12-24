Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Counts Down To Spain Vacation, Hubs Suddenly Wants To Cancel, She Says She’s Going Anyway
Woman packing clothes with child nearby, illustrating family vacation conflict and solo trip ultimatum themes.
Woman Counts Down To Spain Vacation, Hubs Suddenly Wants To Cancel, She Says She’s Going Anyway

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
Imagine counting down the days to your dream vacation with tickets booked, hotel reserved, itinerary carefully planned, only to have your partner suddenly ask if you can push it six months later.

That’s the reality today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in. After looking forward to a family trip, her husband requested that they pushed it back which left her deeply upset and with a suggestion that in turn left her husband upset.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    There’s nothing quite like the excitement of counting down to a long-awaited plan, only to have someone suggest you postpone it

    Mother packing clothes in suitcase while her son watches, illustrating family vacation planning and travel priorities conflict.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author and her husband planned a two-week family vacation to Spain, booking flights and a hotel months in advance

    ALT text: Concerned wife considers solo trip as husband prioritizes business over family vacation plans

    Text excerpt about a family vacation plan change due to husband prioritizing business, wife considering a solo trip.

    Mother and child at home with blue suitcase, preparing for family vacation amid husband’s business priorities conflict.

    Image credits: perfectlab / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Shortly before the trip, her husband asked to postpone it by six months due to his busy work schedule

    Wife upset as husband prioritizes business, causing family vacation conflict and threat of wife taking a solo trip.

    Text on a white background explaining the ongoing family vacation ultimatum issue where business priorities cause conflict.

    Family vacation conflict as husband prioritizes business over family time, leading wife to threaten a solo trip.

    Man prioritizing business during family vacation, working on documents at home, highlighting family vacation and business conflict.

    Image credits: mviabgd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She refused, expressing frustration and saying she would go regardless, even suggesting her best friend could join instead

    Wife threatens solo trip on family vacation after husband prioritizes business over their planned time together.

    Text showing a wife confronting her husband about prioritizing business over family vacation plans during a serious discussion.

    Text post asking if the husband prioritizing business during family vacation makes wife right to threaten a solo trip ultimatum.

    Image credits: Virgo514

    The disagreement escalated as her husband tried to justify his schedule, while she felt his request was unfair and prioritized work over family time

    The OP shared that her and her husband have been married for over four years and has two young children. Life was already busy, with her husband juggling both a full-time job and his own business, often working evenings, Saturdays, and sometimes Sundays. Despite the tight schedule, they had previously found a workable balance, allowing for family time and a semblance of normalcy.

    They also had a planned trip to Spain at the end of December, with flights booked and hotels reserved. The OP was looking forward to the trip, until her husband asked to postpone the trip to the end of June, due to work obligations and client commitments.

    She expressed that she had been looking forward to this trip for months, counting down the days. Frustrated, she then added that she would go regardless of her husband’s presence and even suggested her best friend could join if he didn’t want to come.

    The argument escalated when her husband tried to justify his busy schedule with client messages, while she focused on the principle of keeping their family plans intact. For her, it wasn’t just about the trip to Spain, but rather about respect for family time after years of trying to balance work and home life.

    Couple having a tense conversation on couch during family vacation, husband focused on business, wife looks frustrated and conflicted.

    Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Modern family life is increasingly complex, as parents attempt to juggle careers, personal goals, and family responsibilities simultaneously. According to Momentum Psychology, this constant balancing act can make achieving harmony feel nearly impossible, leaving many parents feeling stressed and stretched thin.

    Conflicts between work and family commitments can compound these difficulties. Counselling Directory notes that long work hours spilling into family time create ongoing minor stressors that gradually erode trust and communication between partners.

    Over time, this strain can lead to emotional exhaustion for both individuals, making positive interactions rarer and negative exchanges more frequent. Situations like the husband’s sudden request to delay the family trip reflect this dynamic, where work obligations interfere with planned quality time and increase tension.

    Expectations also play a key role in amplifying emotional distress. As PH Clinic explains, unmet expectations often cause more pain than the inconveniences, because the mind interprets the gap between what we anticipate and reality as a meaningful loss. In relationships, imagined behaviors frequently clash with reality, breeding resentment or frustration over minor mismatches.

    Netizens sided strongly with the OP, emphasizing that she was not being unreasonable and that her husband’s request to postpone the vacation was unfair. They highlighted the importance of family time over work commitments, and also pointed out practical considerations and encouraged her to go on the trip regardless of her husband’s choice.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the husband is being unreasonable, or is the wife overreacting? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens noted that long-planned vacations are for rest and bonding, not negotiation over work schedules

    Online discussion about family vacation conflict after husband prioritizes business, causing wife to consider solo trip ultimatum.

    Couple arguing during family vacation as husband prioritizes business, wife threatens a solo trip over the conflict.

    Online discussion about family vacation conflict after husband prioritizes business over trip plans.

    Couple conflicted on family vacation as husband prioritizes business, wife considers taking a solo trip for a break.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about family vacation conflict involving business priorities and solo trip threat.

    Online discussion about family vacation conflict, husband prioritizing business, and wife threatening solo trip.

    Couple arguing during family vacation as husband prioritizes business and wife considers solo trip ultimatum.

    Text post discussing a family vacation turning into an ultimatum due to husband's business priorities and wife's solo trip threat.

    Comment discussing family vacation conflict after husband prioritizes business, wife threatens solo trip ultimatum.

    Comment discussing family vacation conflict where husband prioritizes business and wife threatens solo trip.

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    12 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is something I feel very strongly about. 30 years ago employees didn’t have work laptops or phones. The world didn’t collapse. It’s gone too far , people now working on the train to and from work. Logging in when they get home and on weekends and holidays. It’s madness and needs to be reigned in. I know of couples who have admitted logging in to check things on their honeymoon and another checked in during a weekend away at 5 star hotel. I received an enquiry in work from someone who said they were at the beach abroad with family..and emailing from the beach

    13
    13points
    reply
    szvz5t8d4m avatar
    szvz5t8d4m
    szvz5t8d4m
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s very much an American thing. It’s creeping in the UK now too though, but in parts of Europe such as France they take the whole summer off and are not in contact for a month. The UK did just bring in laws to prevent employers contacting people on their time off, we get a minimum of 28 days paid holiday a year in which we are not allowed to be contacted.

    8
    8points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He has a day job and a tutoring business on the side. I suppose he got time off from is day job no problem, but that it's his tutoring business that keeps him, as he frames it, at home. It doesn't, of course. As with any business, you can tell your customers that you are not available for a period of time. He just prefers not to: no one makes him stay at home. What he seems to forget is that the relationship he has with his kids will be (hopefully) of longer duration than the one with his customers, so why he chooses customers over his own kids is a mystery to me.

    10
    10points
    reply
    malgorzatagodziebiewska avatar
    Mau
    Mau
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is a workaholic and is speeding in the direction of mental destruction.

    10
    10points
    reply
    frankiehurley avatar
    frankiehurley
    frankiehurley
    Community Member
    12 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
