“Time For You To Get A Job”: SAHM ‘Feels Poor’ Despite Hubs Giving Her $1K/Month As ‘Fun Money’

Money has a way of exposing the quiet tensions in long-term relationships, especially when expectations change over time. What once felt like a workable arrangement can slowly turn into resentment, comparison, and difficult conversations that neither partner feels fully prepared to have.

In this case, today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself at odds with his wife after a routine shopping trip. When she complained about her allowance, his response left her silent and cold.

Couple outdoors with woman kissing man on cheek, illustrating SAHM feeling poor despite monthly fun money from husband.

Text post about SAHM feeling poor despite receiving $1K a month as fun money from husband in late 30s marriage.

Text excerpt about a stay-at-home mom feeling poor despite receiving $1K/month as fun money from her husband.

Woman shopping in mall looking thoughtful and holding bags, reflecting on SAHM financial challenges and fun money budget.

Text showing a wife feeling poor despite receiving 1K per month as fun money from her husband, reflecting SAHM job struggles.

Text on plain background reading I told her well if you feel poor maybe it's time for you to get a job she went silent and walked away showing a SAHM feeling poor despite fun money.

Text discussing a SAHM feeling poor despite receiving 1,000 dollars per month as fun money from her husband.

Couple having a tense conversation on a couch, illustrating a stay-at-home mom feeling poor despite receiving monthly fun money.

Text about a SAHM feeling poor despite receiving $1K monthly allowance and discussing spending versus investing.

Text discussing feelings of a stay-at-home mom feeling poor despite receiving monthly fun money from husband.

The OP shared that he and his wife have been married for 13 years. Early on, there were discussions about careers and income, with him hoping for a dual-income household. However, his wife ultimately chose to become a stay-at-home mom as she wanted to be present for the kids and not miss important moments. They have two children, and live in a low-cost-of-living city.

Financially, they’re stable, supported entirely by his post-tax income of around $130,000 a year. Tension, however, came to a head after his wife returned from the mall and mentioned feeling “poor” after seeing other shoppers spending hundreds more than she did. The OP responded bluntly, suggesting that if she felt financially limited, getting a job might be the solution to which his wife went silent and walked away.

The OP noted that his wife currently receives $1,000 a month in “fun money”, separate from household expenses, gifts, and savings. In fact, it is strictly discretionary, meant for her personal spending. He feels this amount is reasonable, especially given their single-income household, and prefers to invest surplus funds rather than increase discretionary spending.

His wife feels differently, though, as she believes they should spend more and invest less, often pointing to friends who vacation frequently, shop freely, or receive expensive gifts from their spouses. Still, he countered her argument by reminding her that many of those households are dual-income, making comparisons unfair.

Man with beard looking stressed while reviewing papers and using a laptop, reflecting time for you to get a job dilemma.

Financial disagreements like the one in the OP’s story are far from uncommon. According to Freed Marcroft, mismatched expectations around spending and saving are a frequent source of tension in marriages. While differing money attitudes aren’t inherently harmful, conflicts arise when couples fail to communicate or align their financial expectations.

Investec highlights how these mismatches often stem from basic differences in spending and saving habits. One partner may be a saver while the other is a spender, yet without a shared plan for day-to-day expenses and long-term goals, friction is almost inevitable.

They note that additional conflicts can occur when couples hold different ideas about income roles or cost-sharing, such as a 50/50 split versus contributions proportional to earnings, or fail to clarify priorities around housing, children, and lifestyle upgrades.

Adding another layer, Diversification notes that social comparison can amplify these tensions. People often evaluate their financial satisfaction not by absolute income or living standards, but by how their spending compares to peers or reference groups. Feeling “poor” despite being objectively secure is common, and in relationships, these feelings can heighten disagreements and frustration.

Netizens sided with the OP, pointing out that the wife’s complaints seemed out of touch with reality. They also felt her sense of “poverty” was exaggerated compared to actual financial struggles, and noted that $1,000 a month for personal spending is generous and questioned why she still felt dissatisfied.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was right to tell his wife to get a job, or was he being insensitive? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens suggested that her jealousy of wealthier friends was misplaced and that the author’s approach to saving and investing was reasonable

