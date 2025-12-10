Couple’s First Free Saturday In Ages Turns Sour When Hubby Chooses His Best Mate Over Wife Yet Again

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s exciting when you plan something you’ve been looking forward to, especially when it involves someone you care about. You imagine how everything might go down until you start to realize that just maybe, the other person isn’t nearly as invested.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) had been waiting to finally spend a day together with her husband after a year and a half. However, when he spent the whole day chasing after his own plans, she was left devastated and wondering if she really mattered to him.

More info: Reddit

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of planning something special with someone until you notice they’re clearly more interested in something else

Nurse wearing scrubs and a mask preparing for work, illustrating tension in couple’s first free Saturday together.

Image credits: SJ Objio / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author planned a rare weekend off with her husband, their first together in 18 months, hoping to visit an animal sanctuary

Image credits: MsPuddleDuck

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MsPuddleDuck

Image credits: arminka19899 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MsPuddleDuck

The OP shared that she was a nurse who worked around 50 hours a week in a pediatric ICU, where the emotional toll was intense to the point that she was often left in tears weekly. Her salary covered all household expenses, meanwhile, her husband also had a degree but worked only two days a week at a grocery store, spending much of his free time playing video games.

After begging her husband to swap his Saturday shift, they were supposed to go on a simple, joyful trip to an animal sanctuary. However, on the much-anticipated Saturday, her husband left early for breakfast with his best friend before she even woke up. When she called him, he told her he was helping his friend set up lights and that the weather wasn’t good enough for a visit to the animal sanctuary, anyway.

He returned hours later, lay around, played video games, and promised that they would cook dinner together later in the evening. However, it wasn’t long before he went out again with another friend. The OP decided to do some grocery shopping, and because she couldn’t drive due to medical issues, she had to walk.

Upon her return, she realized she accidentally locked herself out in the rain, and called her husband repeatedly. He promised to help but delayed for an hour, eventually allowing her in the house only to leave again shortly afterward. Frustrated, she sent him a message telling him she was upset and did not wish to speak with him anymore that night.

Woman in star-patterned pajamas lying in bed at night, looking upset while holding a smartphone.

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The situation the OP experienced isn’t just about a single disappointing Saturday, it reflects patterns that relationship experts warn can be deeply damaging. According to Freedom Therapy, one of the clearest signs a partner is prioritizing others over the relationship is when they repeatedly cancel or reschedule plans with you to accommodate someone else.

They explained that it becomes even more apparent if they are consistently more available and responsive to friends, family, colleagues, or online communities than to you, letting outsiders’ preferences override agreed-upon plans, needs, or boundaries.

This kind of behavior can quickly escalate into emotional neglect, and Psychology Today notes that when a partner repeatedly puts others above you, it slowly erodes emotional intimacy and fosters feelings of isolation, resentment, and disconnection.

Marriage also emphasizes that the neglected partner’s needs for validation and support go unmet, leaving them feeling secondary or unseen, and that unaddressed neglect can cause the hurt partner to detach emotionally, communicate less honestly, and accumulate grudges. They add that even minor slights become triggers for strong reactions as trust gradually deteriorates.

Netizens agreed that the OP’s husband was neglectful, inconsiderate, and failed to prioritize her. They suggested that his behavior was inexcusable, and even questioned his motives and commitment, hinting at potential underlying issues beyond laziness.

Netizens also recommended the OP and her husband went to therapy, but what do you think about that? Would you consider couples therapy, or do you think this is a dealbreaker? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens agreed that the author was not at fault and emphasized that she deserved respect and a partner who values her time

Online discussion about couple’s first free Saturday, husband choosing best mate over wife, causing frustration and disappointment.

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing a couple’s first free Saturday souring as husband chooses his best mate over wife again.

Reddit discussion about couple’s first free Saturday souring as husband chooses best mate over wife again.

Reddit conversation showing a user asking about husband’s age and OP explaining character limit caused choppy text.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing thoughtless behavior and relationship issues involving husband choosing best mate over wife.

Comment discussing a couple’s first free Saturday turning sour as husband chooses his best mate over his wife again.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband prioritizing his best mate over his wife, raising suspicions of extramarital issues.

Text post discussing a husband prioritizing his best mate over his wife, causing couple’s relationship issues.

Comment suggesting divorce over a husband choosing his best mate over wife, emphasizing need for prioritization in marriage.

Reddit comment suggesting marriage counseling after couple’s first free Saturday turns sour as hubby chooses his best mate over wife.

Screenshot of an online comment stating NTA and suggesting the wife deserves a better husband after couple’s first free Saturday conflict.

Reddit comment showing frustration, related to couple’s first free Saturday turning sour due to husband choosing best mate over wife.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning if husband is cheating after choosing his best mate over wife again.

Screenshot of an online comment stating the husband is not interested in being a partner or married, advising to stop paying his bills.