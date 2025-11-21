ADVERTISEMENT

Home decorating has come a long way over the past few decades. It's no longer just a case of picking a pretty paint color, hanging some pictures, fluffing a few scatter cushions and putting fresh flowers in a vase to top off the look.

Nowadays, people are going all out to make sure their homes truly are a reflection of themselves. And just like us human beings, the decor comes in all shapes and sizes: calm, quirky, creative, chaotic, boring, exciting or wild. There's no limit to what you can do when you think outside the box.

If you're looking for some inspiration for a home makeover ahead of the new year, head over to Home Decorating Ideas. It's a stylish, little corner of the internet where more than 430,000 people gather every week to share home decor tips and tricks, or ask for advice.

Bored Panda has picked the most interesting posts from the page, for you to scroll through while you contemplate changing things up a bit in your own house. You might love some, others not so much. But they're all proof that style isn't about perfection, it's about personality. We also explore the home decor trends that are expected to dominate 2026. You'll find that between the images.