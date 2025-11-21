64 Beautifully Decorated Homes That Might Inspire You To Spruce Up Your Living Space (New Pics)
Home decorating has come a long way over the past few decades. It's no longer just a case of picking a pretty paint color, hanging some pictures, fluffing a few scatter cushions and putting fresh flowers in a vase to top off the look.
Nowadays, people are going all out to make sure their homes truly are a reflection of themselves. And just like us human beings, the decor comes in all shapes and sizes: calm, quirky, creative, chaotic, boring, exciting or wild. There's no limit to what you can do when you think outside the box.
If you're looking for some inspiration for a home makeover ahead of the new year, head over to Home Decorating Ideas. It's a stylish, little corner of the internet where more than 430,000 people gather every week to share home decor tips and tricks, or ask for advice.
Bored Panda has picked the most interesting posts from the page, for you to scroll through while you contemplate changing things up a bit in your own house. You might love some, others not so much. But they're all proof that style isn't about perfection, it's about personality. We also explore the home decor trends that are expected to dominate 2026. You'll find that between the images.
I Couldn’t Afford The Gucci Wallpaper Of My Dreams But I Had Paint And A Steady Hand — Landlord’s Verdict Pending! (Paris, France)
Anything goes when it comes to decorating your home. It's your own personal space afterall, and should reflect the authentic you - quirks and all. 2025 saw a move away from minimalism and a burst of big and bold. It was the year of "more."
But as we've come to learn, trends are forever changing. What's hot one minute might age like milk the next. And as expected, some of our favorite home decor styles will be outdated come 2026, while others will remain on point.
If you spent a fortune color-drenching your walls this year, you might be glad to know you don't need to repaint. According to some experts, it's one trend that's likely to stick around for a little while longer. In case you're confused, color-drenching is when you coat an entire space in a single hue, to create a bold, monochromatic effect, which is anything but minimalist.
“We’re moving into color-drenched rooms and away from white-on-white everything,” reveals cofounder and principal designer at Metal + Petal, Jade Joyner.
My Husband Built Floating Shelves With Grow Lights For Some Of My Plants, And I Painted A Mural Behind Them
First Mini Project In My Home 🖤
Trying to make my apartment feel a little more cozy (with my landlords approval of course). After & before! Mostly thrifted and stuff I already owned.
Bold and moody luxury is apparently also here to stay... Another part of the maximalism trend that dominated 2025. Think burgundy, olive, ochre, and tobacco. It's giving cigar bar vibes. According to design expert Marianne Jones, off-white and quiet walls are out and "saturated colors such as aubergine, greens, and yellows" are taking center-stage.
The trend extends to the kitchen, where clean, sanitary white-on-white is now considered outdated. “All-white kitchens are on their way out in 2026," says Corinne Ekle of C2 Design. "Design is moving toward more layered, atmospheric spaces that embrace depth and warmth—think deep greens, inky blues, and soft taupes."
Original Woodwork In My House From 1901 😍
After/Before Living Room
Not long finished decorating the living room of our Victorian terrace - we still have to tile the back of the fire surround. We took out the existing fireplace because it wasn’t functional, it was draughty and UGLY, some weird 70s stone thing. Added shelving/cupboards and panelling - noticed after I’d taken some pictures that I’d left some of the painting tape on the the floor of one of the walls 🙈
I Made Those 3D Printed Lamps And Thought Some Of You Might Enjoy Them! What Do You Think Of Them?
If you don't want to spend a fortune keeping your home on trend, you'll be happy to know designers are encouraging us to shop second-hand. Jones, for one, says there’s a raised level of consciousness around sustainability. And it's here to stay.
Think “the integration and selection of vintage of antique pieces reimagined in a space, leaning into the integrity of the old revitalized with new fabrics or an updated finish,” she explains.
Founder and principal designer at Design to Elevate, Reanna Channer agrees. “We expect to see a rise in reclaimed furniture and vintage finds over mass-produced pieces, fostering a timeless approach to design,” she told Architectural Digest.
Before And After Bathroom Remodel
Our House Is A Bizarre Sanctuary
Most of you won’t love my aesthetic but I maintain: your home is for you, make it a sanctuary.
We escaped California wildfires four years ago, and made our home here in the frosty Midwest. I’m so glad for that lucky choice.
Home Office Nook
After years of working from a small desk in our primary bedroom, or at the kitchen island, I finally have an office nook ✨
Dining rooms are also getting a makeover or under, depending how you look at it. According to at least one design expert, dining rooms are no longer the girl they thought they were. Jamie Lyn Smith of Smith Home Studios explains that hosting has become a lot more relaxed and informal, which means the traditional dining room is getting less attention.
"Many clients now prioritise expanding their eat-in kitchen areas while finding new purposes for the formal dining room," says Smith. "The hyper-stylised dining room that once hosted just a few gatherings a year is evolving into something more useful—home offices, cozy movie rooms, or intimate libraries designed for adult entertaining and quiet moments in a busy household."
I Sincerely Want To Know What You Think About The Final Result
Before And After Library Reveal!
It’s Simple, But I’m Happy With This Shelf I Built
Is My Kitchen Tacky?
I need an honest opinion. Is it ugly? Tacky? Too much? I’ve heard people say it’s “unusual”. Maybe I’m delusional thinking it’s a beautiful kitchen…or just have bad taste.
Bedroom Before & After!
Finished updating our primary bedroom—wanted to share 😊
Before And After
It’s The Little Details
Since People Seemed To Like Our Living Room Makeover, Here Are The Before And Afters For The Rest Of Our House!
As a lil follow up to my post from the other day, these are the before and afters from my friend’s design of my office, the powder room, the master bedroom, the master bathroom, and dining room. I love every room 🥰
(the dining room “before” picture is from when the house was staged and listed before we bought it, I couldn’t seem to find a before from after we moved in)
Thoughts On A Backsplash Like This?
Bathroom Reno
My Bathroom Is Teeny Tiny... But It's My Favourite Room
I live in a one bedroom mobile home and the bathroom is truly little, but I'm so happy with how I've painted it and the shelves I made. I only wish the shower tiles were in a better colour family
I Painted My Walls Green, Against All Advice. But, I Like It
Norwegian Tilt Globe Pendants Over My Kitchen Center Island. I Went With 3 Different Colors
After Six Years, I Could Finally Afford Wood Flooring. I'm So Happy!
Kitchen Remodel…. All Work Done Myself… Very Happy With The Results!
Finally Finished My Living Room In The New Apartment 😊
Before And After Of Our Ugly Bathroom
The Thing We Love The Most About Our Home: Having A Private Library
You Guys Loved Our Entry Way Table, So I Wanted To Show Off More Of Our Little House!
We moved in just over a month ago, and we finally feel settled, and are loving our little mid mod home!
Our Dining Room.. With Dog Tax
Need a painting or some sort of art for that wall 😂
Total Renovation Of Bathroom
My Before And After Of My Bathroom. We’re Almost Done!
Relishing In My Freshly-Cleaned Downstairs!
After & Before
My Tic-Tac-Toe Toilet Paper Shelf
My Finally Realized Guest Bathroom Renovation
Thanks to everyone here who advised on this bathroom. I took your advice and replaced the frameless mirror for a chunky framed one (before pic ). I painted the door, ceiling, and vent covers with a dark chocolate that I pulled from the background of the wallpaper. Finally, I got bigger and bolder decor that doesn’t get swallowed by the wallpaper pattern.
I’m still planning to switch out the shower fixtures to black ones, and I’m thinking of getting a rolled towel rack (last pic) to replace the basket. I am also considering a simple cove crown molding around the top of the wallpaper.
This was mostly DIY, with the exception of the electrical and installing the shower door. New toilet, bidet, vanity, mirror, lights, fan, wallpaper, paint, outlet covers, tp holder. I learned a lot during this process and I’m really happy with how it turned out!
Did We Make The Right Choice (Non-Trad Tile)
Let me start by saying I love how our fire place turned out! The original was ugly half painted brick and non operational. So we demoed the brick and had a vented gas insert put in. The installers dry walled the insert out but we were left to finish it on our own.
We want to sell in three years. Do you think our design choice is tame enough to leave as in when we go to stage the house?
Bathroom Before And After
Background- we've done a TON of work on the house but this was the one room we hired people to update. It's the only full bathroom in the house and we didn't want to be stuck at the mercy of our own hands on the timeline. The shower had some water damage in the walls that required tile removal, and we just decided to demo the whole room and start from scratch. We live in Michigan so we put heated flooring in, and the tile is such a treat to stand on. The wall thermostat is tucked behind the door, and one cool feature is that you can input your kWh rate and it'll tell you costs for the last 24 hours/week/month/year. Our cost to heat the flooring for the last 12 months is $149 total, which is totally worth it IMO.
We kept the layout as is to save some money, and because we wanted a shower without having to step over a tub to get in. We also have a dog so adding the sprayer has been useful for him (he doesn't see it that way though.) The vanity was a bit of a splurge but we loved that color green. It feels like a relaxing space to get ready now, instead of the poorly lit cucumber cavern it was before.
Our Builder Grade House In The Burbs…
I always imagined myself in a more unique house, but we landed here in the suburbs in this builder basic home. We love our home for everything it offers us, and have loved turning it into a unique and cozy space.
Fans Of Dark Ceilings Rejoice
Before And After Of Our Scary Basement Bathroom. Before Baby #2 Came !
We add after in the bath/shower some black shelve for product and baby toy lol.
Before And After Of My First Baby (Now Toddler) Room
Since I see you guys love before and after here the first big change we made in our house! I love his room since the first day we made it. The light here in afternoon is gorgeous!
Finally Took Some Updated Pics Of My Studio Apt In NYC
This Is My Downstairs Powder Room
Since it's only 3' x 5', I thought the remodeling job would be easy. Nope. Took me about 8 weeks to complete. My home is from the Victorian-Era (circa 1900). I know this isn't everyone's cup of tea but I like it. Here are some before and after photos.
Emerald Green Bathroom (Finally Finished)
Bathroom DIY Reno. So Happy!
Gave My Front Door Some New Life Today!
No telling how old this door is (house was built in 1941) and there’s a ton of coats of paint on this door already but hey, what’s 1 more coat at this point? Love how the orange turned out!
Bathroom Renovation Before & After
After 8 long months, we’re finally done with our bathroom reno. We didn’t mind the look of our original bathroom, I actually really liked the tile, but we had quite a few concerning problems that required us to consider a renovation. There was water getting behind the tiles in the shower, the light switch was located a little too close to the inside of the shower, no GFCI protected outlets, and not one, but two layers of carpet. My husband and I had no prior experience demoing, drywalling, plumbing, or tiling - but we made it out on the other side! After spending 4 of the past 8 months using our utility sink as a bath, every shower now feels like a spa. I hope this post encourages anyone else here who is hesitant at trying a renovation. There are so many great resources available here on Reddit and online, and it feels really rewarding to have learned some new skills.
I’ve posted here before when we were contemplating paint colors and thanks for everyone who suggested green! I figured I’d post an update now that it’s completed with before and after pictures.
Bathroom Transformation
Bathroom Before And After
Trying to rid this house of the early 2000’s one room at a time. Just finished up the hall bathroom. Total redo, got rid of the gross one piece shower/tub combo, the ugly beige walls and golden oak cabinets.
Remember This Bathroom With The Vanity I Hated But You All (Mostly) Loved?
It took longer than I thought it would to call this tiny powder room finished, but so happy with how it turned out! You’ll all be pleased to know we kept the vanity, and decided to keep the mirror too when we took it off the wall and saw it was from 1979—the same age as our house! The carpet on the other hand is obviously history (praise be), and the wallpaper too (which was hiding black mold, ew). Love the light fixture we found, and we replaced the faucet and cabinet hardware too. And we obviously had to add a funny piece of artwork behind the door!
Thank you again to all the folks who said a dark bathroom would look amazing—you were right!
Update: I Posted A Week Ago About Painting The Ceiling Or Not. Here’s The Before And After
Update: We Stopped Trying To Fit A Round Peg In A Square Hole And Leaned Into Our Living Room Layout
We were adamant about not getting rid of our one-year-old couch until we realized that we had to just bite the bullet to truly make our living room a room we loved to spend our time in. Worth every penny! Thanks to everyone who tried to talk sense into us before!
Update: Followed Advice, Finally Done A Year Later!
Pantry Reno Before & After
Slowly but surely turning this builder grade house into a home one project at a time! My goal was to have a neutral space with increased storage and functionality. We also took the opportunity to open up the wall to put in power outlets and run a water line to the wall where the stovetop is so we could drill through and install a pot filler.
The pantry was full to brim before the cabinets went up since the shelves were so narrow (they were also bowing from the lack of supports on the long side, why builder?!?) and now I have tons of empty space. A local company installed the cabinets and butcher block counter and then we did the tile backsplash. I’m considering some more fun/unique cabinet hardware but the current hardware matches what is in the kitchen and mudroom so I’m going to live with it a while and reconsider later.
Full Black Bathroom For Guests
Im not a big fan of using only white or black, actually im mostly against it, but what you think about the result?
Update On Dark Wall Paint. I Did It!
A few weeks ago I asked your opinions on whether or not I should paint my walls in Oxford blue and it was mostly a resounding yes. However when I got the paint sample, it was a much brighter blue that I expected, more like a royal blue which i did not like. So I went for this dark green called After Dinner by Rustoleum which was definitely the colour for me. I have much more work to do including rearranging tv and tables, new sofa cover etc, but I hope you all like the paint result :)
Our First Room Renovation In Our First Home. How’d We Do?
Turned A Coat Closet Into A Coffee Bar
Took over a useless coat closet for my coffee addiction. I live in SE Florida so no need to find a place for non existent coats. The cabinets were special order as they have 3 inches less depth than usual.
Next I need to add appropriate decor. Suggestions welcome.
Peel And Stick Wallpaper 💕
I loved the post from the person who did a DIY with self-adhesive wallpaper (peel and stick) in her bathroom, and I wanna show my bedroom. 🤭 It's super fun to work with (and budget friendly) Hope I inspire you!
Obsessed! I Use A Generic Art Easel As TV Stand With A Budget Roku TV
The goal is a frame TV eventually but made it work with this cheap Roku 50” TV and a YouTube art video.
I Painted My Tiny Bathroom Green Against All Advice
I wanted to redo my toilette, that was so boring. I hated the floors there are this really ugly Green but I didn’t want to change them it’s too involved … I’m OK with the sink and the toilet too.
And I didn’t wanna spend a lot of money
And so I bought a can of paint for $30 , a new mirror at T.J. Maxx for 24 bucks, hooks from Anthropologie of real brass for total $120.
and I’m done. Actually I’m gonna install floating shelves above the toilet but other than that I’m done… what do you think?
Usually A Demo And Exterior Guy. Don't Crush My Pantry. Before And Afters
Been getting a handful of these pantry jobs. Definitely not my usual day of work. Can upload others if this takes well. I have conflicting feelings about this one. Would love to hear what everyone thinks. Can send more pictures of other angles and details upon request.