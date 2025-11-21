ADVERTISEMENT

Home decorating has come a long way over the past few decades. It's no longer just a case of picking a pretty paint color, hanging some pictures, fluffing a few scatter cushions and putting fresh flowers in a vase to top off the look.

Nowadays, people are going all out to make sure their homes truly are a reflection of themselves. And just like us human beings, the decor comes in all shapes and sizes: calm, quirky, creative, chaotic, boring, exciting or wild. There's no limit to what you can do when you think outside the box.

If you're looking for some inspiration for a home makeover ahead of the new year, head over to Home Decorating Ideas. It's a stylish, little corner of the internet where more than 430,000 people gather every week to share home decor tips and tricks, or ask for advice.

Bored Panda has picked the most interesting posts from the page, for you to scroll through while you contemplate changing things up a bit in your own house. You might love some, others not so much. But they're all proof that style isn't about perfection, it's about personality. We also explore the home decor trends that are expected to dominate 2026. You'll find that between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Couldn’t Afford The Gucci Wallpaper Of My Dreams But I Had Paint And A Steady Hand — Landlord’s Verdict Pending! (Paris, France)

Beautifully decorated bedroom with crane bird mural on pink wall and white paneled wainscoting enhancing the living space design.

ElleMontrose Report

10points
POST
View more comments

Anything goes when it comes to decorating your home. It's your own personal space afterall, and should reflect the authentic you - quirks and all. 2025 saw a move away from minimalism and a burst of big and bold. It was the year of "more."

But as we've come to learn, trends are forever changing. What's hot one minute might age like milk the next. And as expected, some of our favorite home decor styles will be outdated come 2026, while others will remain on point.

If you spent a fortune color-drenching your walls this year, you might be glad to know you don't need to repaint. According to some experts, it's one trend that's likely to stick around for a little while longer. In case you're confused, color-drenching is when you coat an entire space in a single hue, to create a bold, monochromatic effect, which is anything but minimalist.

“We’re moving into color-drenched rooms and away from white-on-white everything,” reveals cofounder and principal designer at Metal + Petal, Jade Joyner.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    My Husband Built Floating Shelves With Grow Lights For Some Of My Plants, And I Painted A Mural Behind Them

    Indoor plants arranged on floating shelves and floor with colorful modern wall art in a beautifully decorated home interior

    courtneyrel Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    First Mini Project In My Home 🖤

    Before and after kitchen sink area transformation in beautifully decorated homes inspiring living space updates.

    Trying to make my apartment feel a little more cozy (with my landlords approval of course). After & before! Mostly thrifted and stuff I already owned.

    MoonLitLeafBakery Report

    8points
    POST
    julierogers avatar
    Julie Rogers
    Julie Rogers
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it, but I wouldn't want art and knicknacks in the kitchen, near the cooking triangle.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Bold and moody luxury is apparently also here to stay... Another part of the maximalism trend that dominated 2025. Think burgundy, olive, ochre, and tobacco. It's giving cigar bar vibes. According to design expert Marianne Jones, off-white and quiet walls are out and "saturated colors such as aubergine, greens, and yellows" are taking center-stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The trend extends to the kitchen, where clean, sanitary white-on-white is now considered outdated. “All-white kitchens are on their way out in 2026," says Corinne Ekle of C2 Design. "Design is moving toward more layered, atmospheric spaces that embrace depth and warmth—think deep greens, inky blues, and soft taupes."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Original Woodwork In My House From 1901 😍

    Cozy living space featuring beautifully decorated homes with wooden staircase, warm lighting, and stylish home decor accents.

    Agitated-Original968 Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    After/Before Living Room

    Before and after images of a living room transformation showcasing beautifully decorated homes with stylish blue accents and cozy seating.

    Not long finished decorating the living room of our Victorian terrace - we still have to tile the back of the fire surround. We took out the existing fireplace because it wasn’t functional, it was draughty and UGLY, some weird 70s stone thing. Added shelving/cupboards and panelling - noticed after I’d taken some pictures that I’d left some of the painting tape on the the floor of one of the walls 🙈

    blissingmeee Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Made Those 3D Printed Lamps And Thought Some Of You Might Enjoy Them! What Do You Think Of Them?

    Unique beautifully decorated homes featuring creative pendant and table lamps enhancing living space decor.

    mateomodar Report

    4points
    POST

    If you don't want to spend a fortune keeping your home on trend, you'll be happy to know designers are encouraging us to shop second-hand. Jones, for one, says there’s a raised level of consciousness around sustainability. And it's here to stay.

    Think “the integration and selection of vintage of antique pieces reimagined in a space, leaning into the integrity of the old revitalized with new fabrics or an updated finish,” she explains.

    Founder and principal designer at Design to Elevate, Reanna Channer agrees. “We expect to see a rise in reclaimed furniture and vintage finds over mass-produced pieces, fostering a timeless approach to design,” she told Architectural Digest.
    #7

    Before And After Bathroom Remodel

    Two bathroom vanities showing simple and vintage styles that inspire beautifully decorated homes ideas.

    kshades12 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Our House Is A Bizarre Sanctuary

    Cozy living space with beautifully decorated homes featuring vintage furniture, floral arrangements, and warm lighting.

    Most of you won’t love my aesthetic but I maintain: your home is for you, make it a sanctuary.

    We escaped California wildfires four years ago, and made our home here in the frosty Midwest. I’m so glad for that lucky choice.

    Global-Bus-8826 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Home Office Nook

    Home office space with beautifully decorated homes featuring pink accents, a vintage rug, and elegant storage for living space inspiration.

    After years of working from a small desk in our primary bedroom, or at the kitchen island, I finally have an office nook ✨

    cb122333 Report

    4points
    POST

    Dining rooms are also getting a makeover or under, depending how you look at it. According to at least one design expert, dining rooms are no longer the girl they thought they were. Jamie Lyn Smith of Smith Home Studios explains that hosting has become a lot more relaxed and informal, which means the traditional dining room is getting less attention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Many clients now prioritise expanding their eat-in kitchen areas while finding new purposes for the formal dining room," says Smith. "The hyper-stylised dining room that once hosted just a few gatherings a year is evolving into something more useful—home offices, cozy movie rooms, or intimate libraries designed for adult entertaining and quiet moments in a busy household."
    #10

    I Sincerely Want To Know What You Think About The Final Result

    Modern kitchen with beautifully decorated homes featuring colorful cabinets and stylish bar stools by a large window.

    CotaPT Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Before And After Library Reveal!

    Before and after images of beautifully decorated home library with dark wood shelves, chandelier, and elegant decor ideas.

    kshades12 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    It’s Simple, But I’m Happy With This Shelf I Built

    Dark wooden wall shelf with books, plants, and decorative items in a beautifully decorated home living space.

    shell_raiser Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Is My Kitchen Tacky?

    Modern kitchen with beautifully decorated homes featuring blue cabinets, black granite countertops, and patterned tile flooring.

    I need an honest opinion. Is it ugly? Tacky? Too much? I’ve heard people say it’s “unusual”. Maybe I’m delusional thinking it’s a beautiful kitchen…or just have bad taste.

    Teeny-tinyBicicleta Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Bedroom Before & After!

    Before and after photos of a beautifully decorated home bedroom with modern furnishings and cozy lighting.

    Finished updating our primary bedroom—wanted to share 😊

    honeymelt2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Before And After

    Modern decorated homes featuring stylish bathrooms with hexagonal tiles and patterned wallpaper for living space inspiration

    Healthy_wegan1106 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    It’s The Little Details

    Close-up photos of beautifully decorated home details including ornate door hinges and decorative electrical outlet covers.

    kshades12 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Since People Seemed To Like Our Living Room Makeover, Here Are The Before And Afters For The Rest Of Our House!

    Before and after images showing a beautifully decorated home office inspiring ways to spruce up your living space.

    As a lil follow up to my post from the other day, these are the before and afters from my friend’s design of my office, the powder room, the master bedroom, the master bathroom, and dining room. I love every room 🥰
    (the dining room “before” picture is from when the house was staged and listed before we bought it, I couldn’t seem to find a before from after we moved in)

    Maryfonasari Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Thoughts On A Backsplash Like This?

    Modern kitchen with beautifully decorated homes featuring white cabinets, mosaic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

    Paul7712Ef Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Bathroom Reno

    Modern and traditional bathroom designs showcasing beautifully decorated homes for living space inspiration.

    CotaPT Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Bathroom Is Teeny Tiny... But It's My Favourite Room

    Small bathroom with beautifully decorated homes theme featuring coral walls, cat shower curtain, and unique decor accents.

    I live in a one bedroom mobile home and the bathroom is truly little, but I'm so happy with how I've painted it and the shelves I made. I only wish the shower tiles were in a better colour family

    96elea Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    I Painted My Walls Green, Against All Advice. But, I Like It

    Cozy bedroom with rattan bed, green patterned curtains, wooden nightstands, and decorative artwork in beautifully decorated homes.

    ExplorerOwn Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Norwegian Tilt Globe Pendants Over My Kitchen Center Island. I Went With 3 Different Colors

    Modern kitchen with a black countertop island, white cabinetry, colorful pendant lights, and a decorative indoor plant stand

    Dynasty_Handbag Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    After Six Years, I Could Finally Afford Wood Flooring. I'm So Happy!

    Cozy living room with beautifully decorated homes featuring modern furniture and warm lighting to inspire living space decor.

    volcano-ngh Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Kitchen Remodel…. All Work Done Myself… Very Happy With The Results!

    Before and after photos of beautifully decorated homes showcasing kitchen renovations to inspire living space updates.

    RZNCA1N Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Finally Finished My Living Room In The New Apartment 😊

    Cozy living room in a beautifully decorated home featuring modern art, patterned pillows, and natural wood accents.

    turtlesinatrenchcoat Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Before And After Of Our Ugly Bathroom

    Two beautifully decorated bathrooms with skylights showcasing stylish and inspiring home decor ideas.

    batspaz Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    The Thing We Love The Most About Our Home: Having A Private Library

    Spacious living space with beautifully decorated home library featuring white shelves and wooden flooring.

    sbaghetticarbonara Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    You Guys Loved Our Entry Way Table, So I Wanted To Show Off More Of Our Little House!

    Living room with beautifully decorated homes featuring a coral sectional sofa and modern fireplace inspiring living space ideas

    We moved in just over a month ago, and we finally feel settled, and are loving our little mid mod home!

    kmoore1230 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Our Dining Room.. With Dog Tax

    Modern dining room in a beautifully decorated home with wood accents, stylish lighting, and cozy upholstered chairs.

    Need a painting or some sort of art for that wall 😂

    dantambok Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    Total Renovation Of Bathroom

    Before and after bathroom renovation in beautifully decorated homes with modern fixtures and stylish tile designs.

    TheNarwhalTusk Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    My Before And After Of My Bathroom. We’re Almost Done!

    Modern bathroom with wooden vanity and green tiles above bathtub, and older bathroom with marble-patterned double sinks.

    ziggystarsuck Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Relishing In My Freshly-Cleaned Downstairs!

    Three beautifully decorated homes featuring a modern kitchen, cozy living room with red chairs, and a festive space with a Christmas tree.

    Jazzlike-Bowl131 Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    After & Before

    Cozy bedroom with dark accent wall, modern ceiling fan, green upholstered headboard, and warm orange bench at foot of bed.

    Careful_Football7643 Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    My Tic-Tac-Toe Toilet Paper Shelf

    Modern bathroom with beautifully decorated homes tic tac toe shelf holding decor and toilet paper rolls

    P-Bizzle1979 Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    My Finally Realized Guest Bathroom Renovation

    Two beautifully decorated bathroom interiors featuring unique vanities and stylish decor in beautifully decorated homes.

    Thanks to everyone here who advised on this bathroom. I took your advice and replaced the frameless mirror for a chunky framed one (before pic ). I painted the door, ceiling, and vent covers with a dark chocolate that I pulled from the background of the wallpaper. Finally, I got bigger and bolder decor that doesn’t get swallowed by the wallpaper pattern.
    I’m still planning to switch out the shower fixtures to black ones, and I’m thinking of getting a rolled towel rack (last pic) to replace the basket. I am also considering a simple cove crown molding around the top of the wallpaper.
    This was mostly DIY, with the exception of the electrical and installing the shower door. New toilet, bidet, vanity, mirror, lights, fan, wallpaper, paint, outlet covers, tp holder. I learned a lot during this process and I’m really happy with how it turned out!

    bug_muffin Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Did We Make The Right Choice (Non-Trad Tile)

    Before and after photos of beautifully decorated homes showing fireplace renovations and living space improvements.

    Let me start by saying I love how our fire place turned out! The original was ugly half painted brick and non operational. So we demoed the brick and had a vented gas insert put in. The installers dry walled the insert out but we were left to finish it on our own.
    We want to sell in three years. Do you think our design choice is tame enough to leave as in when we go to stage the house?

    EggzBene Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Bathroom Before And After

    Modern bathroom renovation in beautifully decorated home with stylish vanity, shelving, and updated fixtures for living space inspiration.

    Background- we've done a TON of work on the house but this was the one room we hired people to update. It's the only full bathroom in the house and we didn't want to be stuck at the mercy of our own hands on the timeline. The shower had some water damage in the walls that required tile removal, and we just decided to demo the whole room and start from scratch. We live in Michigan so we put heated flooring in, and the tile is such a treat to stand on. The wall thermostat is tucked behind the door, and one cool feature is that you can input your kWh rate and it'll tell you costs for the last 24 hours/week/month/year. Our cost to heat the flooring for the last 12 months is $149 total, which is totally worth it IMO.
    We kept the layout as is to save some money, and because we wanted a shower without having to step over a tub to get in. We also have a dog so adding the sprayer has been useful for him (he doesn't see it that way though.) The vanity was a bit of a splurge but we loved that color green. It feels like a relaxing space to get ready now, instead of the poorly lit cucumber cavern it was before.

    JimNasium1361 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Our Builder Grade House In The Burbs…

    Modern kitchen, dining, and living spaces featuring stylish decor and cozy, beautifully decorated homes for living space inspiration.

    I always imagined myself in a more unique house, but we landed here in the suburbs in this builder basic home. We love our home for everything it offers us, and have loved turning it into a unique and cozy space.

    Front-Handle-5728 Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Fans Of Dark Ceilings Rejoice

    Cozy living room with brown sectional sofa, decorative pillows, and a lamp, perfect for beautifully decorated homes inspiration.

    motherofbodie Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Before And After Of Our Scary Basement Bathroom. Before Baby #2 Came !

    Before and after bathroom remodel featuring beautifully decorated homes with modern fixtures and stylish design elements.

    We add after in the bath/shower some black shelve for product and baby toy lol.

    South_Information_15 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Before And After Of My First Baby (Now Toddler) Room

    Before and after images of beautifully decorated homes featuring cozy bedrooms and stylish living spaces with vibrant decor.

    Since I see you guys love before and after here the first big change we made in our house! I love his room since the first day we made it. The light here in afternoon is gorgeous!

    South_Information_15 Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Finally Took Some Updated Pics Of My Studio Apt In NYC

    Cozy living space with orange sofa, organized shoe and clothing racks, home office setup, and modern ceiling fan.

    Secret-Working-6655 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    This Is My Downstairs Powder Room

    Before and after photos of beautifully decorated homes showing a renovated bathroom with a small dog on a decorative rug.

    Since it's only 3' x 5', I thought the remodeling job would be easy. Nope. Took me about 8 weeks to complete. My home is from the Victorian-Era (circa 1900). I know this isn't everyone's cup of tea but I like it. Here are some before and after photos.

    maxxnas Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Emerald Green Bathroom (Finally Finished)

    Modern bathroom with green tiled wall, round mirrors, vessel sinks, and wooden vanity in a beautifully decorated home.

    CotaPT Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Bathroom DIY Reno. So Happy!

    Before and after images of a beautifully decorated home bathroom renovation with updated tiles and wallpaper.

    HumpyChip Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Gave My Front Door Some New Life Today!

    Before and after front door makeover with vibrant orange paint and decorative wreath in a beautifully decorated home living space.

    No telling how old this door is (house was built in 1941) and there’s a ton of coats of paint on this door already but hey, what’s 1 more coat at this point? Love how the orange turned out!

    nocab_09 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Bathroom Renovation Before & After

    Before and after bathroom renovation showcasing beautifully decorated homes inspiring living space updates with modern fixtures and decor.

    After 8 long months, we’re finally done with our bathroom reno. We didn’t mind the look of our original bathroom, I actually really liked the tile, but we had quite a few concerning problems that required us to consider a renovation. There was water getting behind the tiles in the shower, the light switch was located a little too close to the inside of the shower, no GFCI protected outlets, and not one, but two layers of carpet. My husband and I had no prior experience demoing, drywalling, plumbing, or tiling - but we made it out on the other side! After spending 4 of the past 8 months using our utility sink as a bath, every shower now feels like a spa. I hope this post encourages anyone else here who is hesitant at trying a renovation. There are so many great resources available here on Reddit and online, and it feels really rewarding to have learned some new skills.
    I’ve posted here before when we were contemplating paint colors and thanks for everyone who suggested green! I figured I’d post an update now that it’s completed with before and after pictures.

    GroovyGerbers Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Bathroom Transformation

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing beautifully decorated homes with modern and rustic design elements.

    CotaPT Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    Bathroom Before And After

    Before and after bathroom remodel showcasing beautifully decorated homes with modern design and stylish living spaces.

    Trying to rid this house of the early 2000’s one room at a time. Just finished up the hall bathroom. Total redo, got rid of the gross one piece shower/tub combo, the ugly beige walls and golden oak cabinets.

    lodaddyo Report

    1point
    POST
    #50

    Remember This Bathroom With The Vanity I Hated But You All (Mostly) Loved?

    Before and after bathroom remodel with beautifully decorated homes features including wood cabinets and marble countertops.

    It took longer than I thought it would to call this tiny powder room finished, but so happy with how it turned out! You’ll all be pleased to know we kept the vanity, and decided to keep the mirror too when we took it off the wall and saw it was from 1979—the same age as our house! The carpet on the other hand is obviously history (praise be), and the wallpaper too (which was hiding black mold, ew). Love the light fixture we found, and we replaced the faucet and cabinet hardware too. And we obviously had to add a funny piece of artwork behind the door!
    Thank you again to all the folks who said a dark bathroom would look amazing—you were right!

    florafaunaandfood Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Update: I Posted A Week Ago About Painting The Ceiling Or Not. Here’s The Before And After

    Modern home office setup with wooden desk, patterned rug, and neutral to dark blue wall decor inspiration.

    SmallRuin6767 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Update: We Stopped Trying To Fit A Round Peg In A Square Hole And Leaned Into Our Living Room Layout

    Two beautifully decorated living rooms showcasing modern furniture and stylish home decor for inspiring living spaces.

    We were adamant about not getting rid of our one-year-old couch until we realized that we had to just bite the bullet to truly make our living room a room we loved to spend our time in. Worth every penny! Thanks to everyone who tried to talk sense into us before!

    Maryfonasari Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    Update: Followed Advice, Finally Done A Year Later!

    Modern living rooms with beautifully decorated homes featuring cozy furniture and stylish decor for inspiration.

    FaFarr Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Pantry Reno Before & After

    Modern pantry transformation with white cabinets, wooden countertop, wine fridge, and decorative backsplash in beautifully decorated homes.

    Slowly but surely turning this builder grade house into a home one project at a time! My goal was to have a neutral space with increased storage and functionality. We also took the opportunity to open up the wall to put in power outlets and run a water line to the wall where the stovetop is so we could drill through and install a pot filler.
    The pantry was full to brim before the cabinets went up since the shelves were so narrow (they were also bowing from the lack of supports on the long side, why builder?!?) and now I have tons of empty space. A local company installed the cabinets and butcher block counter and then we did the tile backsplash. I’m considering some more fun/unique cabinet hardware but the current hardware matches what is in the kitchen and mudroom so I’m going to live with it a while and reconsider later.

    SuperRoonz Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Full Black Bathroom For Guests

    Modern bathroom with textured walls, illuminated mirror, glass shower enclosure, and sleek black vanity in beautifully decorated homes

    Im not a big fan of using only white or black, actually im mostly against it, but what you think about the result?

    CotaPT Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Update On Dark Wall Paint. I Did It!

    Cozy living room with beautifully decorated homes featuring dark walls, wooden floors, layered rugs, and comfortable seating.

    A few weeks ago I asked your opinions on whether or not I should paint my walls in Oxford blue and it was mostly a resounding yes. However when I got the paint sample, it was a much brighter blue that I expected, more like a royal blue which i did not like. So I went for this dark green called After Dinner by Rustoleum which was definitely the colour for me. I have much more work to do including rearranging tv and tables, new sofa cover etc, but I hope you all like the paint result :)

    awaamen Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Our First Room Renovation In Our First Home. How’d We Do?

    Before and after photos of a beautifully decorated home bedroom showcasing stylish and cozy living space inspiration.

    BepisMucs Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Turned A Coat Closet Into A Coffee Bar

    Built-in wooden cabinet with white countertop and scenic tree mural, showcasing beautifully decorated homes interior design.

    Took over a useless coat closet for my coffee addiction. I live in SE Florida so no need to find a place for non existent coats. The cabinets were special order as they have 3 inches less depth than usual.
    Next I need to add appropriate decor. Suggestions welcome.

    FollowingVast1503 Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    Peel And Stick Wallpaper 💕

    Cozy bedroom with floral wallpaper covering walls and ceiling, colorful bedding, and decorative lighting accents.

    I loved the post from the person who did a DIY with self-adhesive wallpaper (peel and stick) in her bathroom, and I wanna show my bedroom. 🤭 It's super fun to work with (and budget friendly) Hope I inspire you!

    Heterochromia_ginger Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Obsessed! I Use A Generic Art Easel As TV Stand With A Budget Roku TV

    Cozy living room with beautifully decorated homes featuring art lighting and nature-inspired artwork on an easel.

    The goal is a frame TV eventually but made it work with this cheap Roku 50” TV and a YouTube art video.

    Binta020 Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    I Painted My Tiny Bathroom Green Against All Advice

    Small beautifully decorated homes with stylish bathrooms featuring pedestal sinks and unique decor ideas.

    I wanted to redo my toilette, that was so boring. I hated the floors there are this really ugly Green but I didn’t want to change them it’s too involved … I’m OK with the sink and the toilet too.
    And I didn’t wanna spend a lot of money
    And so I bought a can of paint for $30 , a new mirror at T.J. Maxx for 24 bucks, hooks from Anthropologie of real brass for total $120.
    and I’m done. Actually I’m gonna install floating shelves above the toilet but other than that I’m done… what do you think?

    Avenging-Sky Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Usually A Demo And Exterior Guy. Don't Crush My Pantry. Before And Afters

    Before and after images of a beautifully decorated home pantry with upgraded shelving and wood countertops.

    Been getting a handful of these pantry jobs. Definitely not my usual day of work. Can upload others if this takes well. I have conflicting feelings about this one. Would love to hear what everyone thinks. Can send more pictures of other angles and details upon request.

    ricksflair Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Wanted A Dark And Moody Powder Room

    Two beautifully decorated homes showcasing modern bathroom vanities and stylish lighting inspiring living space decor ideas.

    blenda220 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    My Primary Closet Had Lots Of Wasted Space. I Designed/Created A Dedicated Office In There, Still Keeping Enough Room For A Closet. Thought?

    Spacious beautifully decorated homes with modern closets and organized shelves inspiring living space upgrades.

    Dynasty_Handbag Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!