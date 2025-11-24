“What Wedding?”: Husband Bewildered At Wife For Seemingly Forgetting They Got Married

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people say that love lasts three years. Heck, there’s even a book written about it! But research shows that it’s not that simple. Marital satisfaction decline depends on how happy the couple was at the beginning of the marriage. Stress levels, communication, aggression, and personality traits also play a big role.

Interestingly, this couple faced a different kind of challenge after four years of marriage. Suddenly, the wife started claiming that the couple wasn’t married. She asked her husband to call her his “girlfriend,” refused to wear her wedding ring, and generally acted like the wedding hadn’t happened. Frustrated and confused about why she was acting this way, the husband asked for advice online.

A husband became worried about his wife after she kept insisting that they had never married

Husband bewildered talking to wife on bed, confused expression about wedding and marriage conversation.

Image credits: shotprime / envato (not the actual photo)

Because the marriage seemed fine otherwise, he couldn’t understand where this was coming from

Husband bewildered at wife denying their marriage, confused by her wanting to be called his girlfriend instead.

Text excerpt discussing a husband bewildered at wife appearing to forget their wedding despite shared memories.

Husband bewildered at wife for seemingly forgetting they got married, questioning their wedding and marriage shift.

Husband bewildered as wife stops wearing wedding ring, seemingly forgetting they got married after two months.

Husband bewildered as wife acts like they are not married, causing awkward moments with friends about their relationship status

Husband looks bewildered as wife seemingly forgets they got married, showing confusion and emotional reaction.

Woman in a mustard sweater sitting on a blue couch, covering her face, reflecting confusion about wedding and marriage.

Image credits: AmnajKhetsamtip / envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a husband bewildered at wife for seemingly forgetting they got married, seeking advice on marriage.

Image credits: throwra_lovehelp

“Sounds like a mental breakdown,” many commenters said, suggesting that the wife was denying reality

Text post reading No kids until you find out what the hell is going on, showing husband bewildered at wife seemingly forgetting they got married.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing concern about a mental breakdown and recommending seeing a doctor or therapist.

Comment about husband bewildered at wife seemingly forgetting they got married, expressing concern for her well-being.

Husband bewildered as wife seems to forget they got married, sparking confusion about their wedding status.

Comment suggesting to ask why wife still calls herself girlfriend, relating to husband bewildered at wife forgetting marriage.

Comment expressing concern about wife’s behavior, suggesting she may be forgetting marriage and needs professional help.

Husband bewildered as wife seemingly forgets their wedding and denies they are married, causing confusion and concern.

Comment explaining husband's bewilderment at wife seemingly forgetting their wedding, highlighting mental health concerns.

Alt text: Husband confused and bewildered at wife who seems to forget their wedding and marriage details.

Reddit user shares personal story about marriage struggles and dementia affecting wife’s behavior and memory.

Comment expressing concern about a husband bewildered as his wife seems to forget they got married.

Husband bewildered at wife seemingly forgetting they got married, showing confusion and concern in a personal relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing confusion, reflecting a husband bewildered at wife seemingly forgetting their wedding.

Comment stating a husband is bewildered at his wife for seemingly forgetting they got married, mentioning a psychotic break.

Comment expressing concern about scheduling a brain scan for tumors or lesions despite potential trolling in an online discussion.

Husband bewildered as wife seems to forget they got married, showing confusion and concern in the conversation.

Commenter discusses husband bewildered at wife seemingly forgetting their wedding and suggests mental health help.

Comment expressing confusion and concern over a wife seemingly forgetting they got married, confusing the husband.

Comment advising caution about having children with a spouse who seems to forget their marriage, highlighting mental health concerns.

Comment on forum post showing concern for wife's mental health and husband bewildered in a marriage situation.

Comment discussing husband bewildered at wife seemingly forgetting their wedding, mentioning mental health concerns.

Comment text discussing husband bewildered at wife, addressing relationship behavior and emotional struggles in a thoughtful tone.

Comment on Reddit questioning wife's memory, husband bewildered at wife seemingly forgetting they got married.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a mental breakdown after pretending major wedding events didn't happen, showing husband bewildered.

Screenshot of a forum post sharing a husband’s story about a wife seemingly forgetting they got married.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing concern about a wife possibly feeling trapped in marriage, confusing the husband.