“What Wedding?”: Husband Bewildered At Wife For Seemingly Forgetting They Got Married

Some people say that love lasts three years. Heck, there’s even a book written about it! But research shows that it’s not that simple. Marital satisfaction decline depends on how happy the couple was at the beginning of the marriage. Stress levels, communication, aggression, and personality traits also play a big role.
Interestingly, this couple faced a different kind of challenge after four years of marriage. Suddenly, the wife started claiming that the couple wasn’t married. She asked her husband to call her his “girlfriend,” refused to wear her wedding ring, and generally acted like the wedding hadn’t happened. Frustrated and confused about why she was acting this way, the husband asked for advice online.
A husband became worried about his wife after she kept insisting that they had never married
Husband bewildered talking to wife on bed, confused expression about wedding and marriage conversation.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
