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Grief works in mysterious ways; some people never recover after the passing of their partner, while others are able to move on with a new love of their life. Statistically, only 5% of women and 12% of men remarry after their partner passes. Still, the late partner’s memory often lives on in the next marriage.

That was the case for this couple, but the memory of the deceased partner also became their relationship’s undoing. After 10 years of marriage, the wife did everything she could to uphold her husband’s late wife’s memory. It wasn’t enough, as he started visiting her tombstone more frequently and drove her to wonder whether he would ever truly choose his living wife over his late one.

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A woman married a man who was grieving his late wife and had to deal with the consequences 10 years later

Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

At one point, the husband became distant and started visiting his late wife’s tombstone more frequently

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Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: JelousOfLateWifeTA

“I feel like the second option,” the wife wrote in the comments

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Commenters thought the husband’s behavior wasn’t normal and were suspicious of him spending so long at his late wife’s tombstone

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A later confrontation culminated in the husband uttering the most hurtful words imaginable to his wife: “I think I’d rather have someone punch me than him telling me that”

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Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Mohit Sharma / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: JelousOfLateWifeTA

Commenters praised the wife for standing up and choosing herself

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After the baby was born, the wife came back with an update about how the husband was asking for a second chance

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Gui Spinardi / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: JelousOfLateWifeTA

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Commenters advised the couple to start over the relationship and try dating instead of jumping back in

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