Dying Wife Tells Husband Not To Date After She’s Gone, Daughter Calls Him A Cheater When He Does

ADVERTISEMENT

Grief is messy. Sometimes it comes in waves, other times it sneaks up during something as ordinary as grocery shopping. And in rare, heart-wrenching cases, grief comes with a strange final promise that leaves you second-guessing every choice you make afterward.

The Original Poster (OP) lost his wife, but not before she requested that he not date anyone after her. After six years of being a single parent, he finally dipped his toes back into dating, only to be accused by his daughter of betraying his late wife’s memory.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Promises made in moments of deep pain often carry a weight far heavier than intended

Man in black suit holding a red rose at a gravestone, reflecting on dying wife’s wishes about dating after loss.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Six years ago, the author lost his wife after a short illness, but before passing, she told him jokingly not to date anyone else

Alt text: Man struggles with his dying wife's wish not to date after she’s gone, facing accusations from daughter calling him a cheater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a dying wife, husband raising daughters, and sending youngest daughter off to college.

Text passage about connecting in support groups after losing spouses, dating discreetly while grieving and coping.

Image credits: Express_Highway7696

Waitress serving orange juice to a female customer in a cafe, illustrating a social interaction about dating and betrayal.

Share icon

Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He honored that unspoken request while raising his two daughters alone, only beginning to consider dating once they were grown

Text on white background about going to a restaurant where server is daughter’s old high school friend. Keywords: dying wife, husband, daughter, cheater.

Text about daughter calling husband a cheater after wife’s death, discussing dating and family conflict.

ALT text: Man reflects on dating after dying wife’s wishes, facing judgment from daughter calling him a cheater.

Image credits: Express_Highway7696

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman looking shocked and upset while reading on her smartphone outdoors, reflecting daughter calling husband a cheater.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Through a support group, he connected with a widow and went on a few low-key dates, keeping it private at first

Text message discussing dying wife’s request not to date after she’s gone, daughter calling husband a cheater.

Text post explaining a husband’s dying wife's request about dating and their daughter calling him a cheater after he dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining signs of a dying wife telling husband not to date, leading to daughter calling him a cheater.

Image credits: Express_Highway7696

Woman and man clinking wine glasses on a date, illustrating a story about a dying wife and dating after loss.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik(not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When his daughter discovered the relationship through a friend, she accused him of cheating and betraying her mother’s memory

Text update showing a husband calling his daughter about visiting campus for breakfast after wife asked him not to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a dying wife telling husband not to date, and daughter calling him a cheater after he does.

Text describing a husband walking around campus with his daughter, discussing his dying wife's wishes about dating.

Text about a daughter calling husband a cheater after wife’s passing, exploring feelings and therapy discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a husband’s dating experiences after his dying wife requested he not date, causing family conflict.

Text on white background saying I appreciate all of the responses and advice from everyone related to dying wife and daughter calling husband a cheater.

Image credits: Express_Highway7696

With support from his sister-in-law and younger daughter, he spoke openly with his older daughter, who apologized and began to accept his need for companionship

Six years ago, the OP lost his wife after a short illness. The day before she passed away, she stated that if she passed, he wasn’t allowed to date. He laughed it off at the time and said he wouldn’t, but her sudden passing made the words stick. For years, he honored that “promise” without really meaning to, focusing entirely on raising his daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time his youngest left for college, the loneliness had become undeniable. At 45, he longed for companionship, and since he had been in a support group for people who had suffered loss, he eventually connected with a woman who had also lost her spouse. They weren’t rushing into anything, just a few casual dates and conversations that seemed to help them both heal.

However, one night when he and the woman went to a restaurant, their server turned out to be a friend of his daughter. Soon after, his daughter called in fury, accusing him of dishonoring her mother’s memory. Though devastated by her reaction, he found comfort in his sister-in-law, who reassured him that nobody in the family saw him as betraying his late wife and that she would talk to the daughter.

In an update, the OP shared that he drove to meet his older daughter for breakfast on campus. They talked, laughed, cried, and remembered their mother together. He promised her he would never try to replace her mom and that any woman he dated would need to get along with both daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slowly, her anger softened, and she admitted her reaction was unreasonable, apologized for lashing out, and agreed it wasn’t fair to expect her father to remain alone forever. They even discussed going to therapy together during her school break to process the grief more deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man talks seriously to upset teenage daughter outdoors, reflecting tension around dating after dying wife’s wishes.

Share icon

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

To better understand the emotional layers in stories like this OP’s, Bored Panda reached out to Christabell Madondo, a clinical psychologist, who explained that one of the most persistent myths about loss is that it runs on a timeline.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about grief is that it follows a neat, predictable timeline, and that after a certain amount of time, you’ll be over it and ready to move on,” she said, emphasizing that grief is something you learn to live alongside. She then added that love doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game as “opening yourself to new love doesn’t erase or replace the past.”

When asked why children often react so strongly to a surviving parent dating again, Madondo pointed to loyalty and fear. “Kids may see a new relationship as a sign that the surviving parent is forgetting or replacing the one who passed, which can feel like a betrayal of their memory,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond that, she noted that children often cling to stability while adults seek companionship to heal. A new relationship, then, can feel like one more unsettling change in an already fragile world.

We also asked how therapy or counseling might help families like this one, and according to Madondo, the value lies in creating a safe space. “A therapist might help the daughter put words to emotions she may not fully understand, like jealousy, fear of being forgotten, or anger at change, while also supporting the dad in balancing his own need for companionship with the daughter’s need for reassurance,” she told us.

Netizens pointed out that the wife’s last request was likely a joke made in the moment, and even if it wasn’t, it was an unfair burden to place on him. Do you think a spouse’s last request should be honored no matter what, or do you think there are limits? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens stressed that six years of grieving and raising his daughters alone showed deep devotion, and that he was doing nothing wrong

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a daughter suspected of autism and having ADHD but no formal autism diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text of a grieving husband explaining to his daughter why he has not dated after losing his wife, addressing accusations of cheating.

Reddit comment discussing a dying wife’s request and the daughter calling husband a cheater after he starts dating.

Comment on dying wife’s request and daughter calling husband a cheater after he starts dating following her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a widower offering support and advice about moving on after the death of a spouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Online comment discussing dating after a dying wife’s request and the daughter's reaction calling husband a cheater.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband called a cheater by his daughter after dating post wife’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing feelings about companionship and promises made during a dying wife's final moments.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband's need for companionship after his dying wife told him not to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on dying wife telling husband not to date, daughter calling him a cheater, discussing family emotions and counseling.