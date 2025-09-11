And of course, there are the dreaded assignments. “Making sure your work is up to the mark and stands out can feel exhausting at times,” Nelly explained. It’s not just about passing, it’s about excelling, because that’s what you came abroad for. On top of coursework, you’re often expected to take part in extracurriculars, internships, or networking to improve your career chances.

But it’s not all struggle and stress, there are plenty of wonderful experiences too. “Meeting new people, having new experiences, and learning in a whole different environment, it all adds so much value to your life,” Nelly said. Studying abroad can expose you to new cultures, broaden your perspective, and give you lifelong friendships. For many, it’s also the first chance to travel, try new foods, and explore different parts of the world. These moments of joy balance out the hardships, reminding students why they took the leap in the first place. It’s challenging, but also deeply rewarding.