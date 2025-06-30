Man Picks Funeral Over First Look At Daughter, Pregnant Wife Says He’s Prioritizing Death Over Life

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve always thought that life has a dark sense of humor sometimes, because why would it be that one day, you’re excitedly planning a nursery, rubbing your pregnant wife’s belly and whispering sweet nothings to your unborn daughter, and the next, you’re coordinating funeral attire and wondering how you’re supposed to be in two deeply meaningful places at once?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently found himself in this exact predicament: attend his beloved grandfather’s funeral or be present at the 20-week ultrasound of his baby girl? His choice left his wife feeling upset, but as the internet knows, things are rarely that black and white.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

There are tough choices in life no one prepares you for, like having to choose between attending your unborn child’s ultrasound and your grandfather’s funeral

Share icon

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author and his pregnant wife were eagerly anticipating their upcoming 20-week ultrasound

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: DJFaceplant20

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Around the same time, his grandfather’s health began to decline, and he was asked to be a pallbearer at the expected funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: DJFaceplant20

Share icon

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After his grandfather passed, the funeral was scheduled for the exact day of the ultrasound, to his horror

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: DJFaceplant20

When he chose to attend the funeral, his wife became upset, feeling he was prioritizing the funeral over their unborn daughter

The OP and his wife are expecting a baby girl, and they couldn’t be more thrilled. He’s been quite the doting dad, in fact, from talking to his daughter through his wife’s belly to feeling kicks. They had their 20-week anatomy scan scheduled, and it was shaping up to be a milestone moment.

But life, being what it is, had other plans. In the weeks leading up to the ultrasound, the OP’s grandfather’s health began to fade, and conversations with family made it clear that a funeral would follow shortly after his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP and his wife also preemptively discussed what would happen, with his wife suggesting that she would stay home to care for their dogs so he could travel alone to the funeral. However, his grandfather passed away during the night, and he checked in on his grieving father only to find out the funeral was scheduled for the exact same morning as the ultrasound.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then told his wife he planned to attend the funeral, offering to FaceTime during the scan. However, this didn’t sit well with her as she was hurt and angry at the fact that he was choosing his grandfather over their daughter. Now, he’s left wondering what to do as he’s crushed between the weight of loss and the desire to be present as a father.

To better understand the emotional tug-of-war this situation presents, Bored Panda reached out to licensed marriage and family therapist Steph Anya, who offered expert insight into how couples can navigate moments when equally important emotional needs collide.

“When two meaningful needs pull partners in different directions, it’s not about whose need wins,” she started by explaining. “It’s about how you can stay emotionally connected while finding a solution together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead of treating the situation as a competition between priorities, she suggested couples take a collaborative approach like rescheduling, small gestures of support, or even adjusting expectations. “The goal isn’t to get it perfectly, rather it’s to stay emotionally aligned, even when life gets messy.”

However, what happens when one partner is grieving and emotionally tapped out? Is it fair to expect them to show up fully for someone else? Anya weighed in by saying, “expecting someone in active grief to be completely emotionally present just isn’t realistic. At that point, their bandwidth is limited, but that doesn’t mean they love you any less.”

She also emphasized that compassion and clear communication are essential in these moments. “Recognize that their absence or emotional distance isn’t rejection, it’s a reflection of what they’re carrying so it’s important to consider and make space for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens kept highlighting that the OP and his wife could reschedule the ultrasound appointment, and so we also asked Anya whether rescheduling a pregnancy-related appointment would be a reasonable compromise in this situation. Her answer was a confident yes a she stated that “funerals are one of those rare, non-repeatable life events, and honoring them matters deeply.”

Appointments, even important ones, are usually flexible. “Think about it like this. By rescheduling, you’re not just making room for grief, you’re also reinforcing the values you’ll need most when you become parents like empathy, flexibility, and mutual support.”

Netizens insisted that the funeral understandably takes precedence over a routine ultrasound, pointing out that medical offices are typically flexible and that the OP and his wife could just reschedule the ultrasound. They also expressed disappointment in his wife’s reaction, suggesting she should show more empathy and support during a difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you prioritize the ultrasound or the funeral? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author is not wrong for wanting to go to his grandfather’s funeral, and that his wife should be more supportive

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT