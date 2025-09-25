Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Little Girl Copies Ex’s Eating Disorder Comments, Dad Livid She Calls Bread “Yucky” At Just 3
Mother and little girl sitting in kitchen, sharing a moment while holding mugs, highlighting concerns about eating disorder comments.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Little Girl Copies Ex’s Eating Disorder Comments, Dad Livid She Calls Bread “Yucky” At Just 3

Ifeoluwa Adesina
We all know kids are like little sponges. They absorb everything, from repeating that one embarrassing word you said once in traffic, to copying your favorite dance moves, to mimicking your weird late-night snacking habits. It can be cute until it isn’t. Especially when what they’re soaking up is harmful.

That’s exactly the heartbreaking situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself in. He turned to the internet with a gut-wrenching dilemma after his young daughter was starting to pick up dangerous eating habits from his ex-girlfriend, who struggles with anorexia. And as much as he wants to support his ex, he’s faced with the question every parent dreads.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Kids soaking up everything they see and hear is adorable most of the time, until it’s not

    Mother and little girl in kitchen sharing a moment, highlighting concerns about eating disorder comments and childhood behavior.

    Mother and little girl in kitchen sharing a moment, highlighting concerns about eating disorder comments and childhood behavior.

    Image credits: somemeans / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author explained that his daughter’s mother was not in the picture, but his ex had been helping raise the child since she was a baby

    Text post about a dad refusing his ex around their three-year-old daughter due to body image and eating disorder concerns.

    Text excerpt discussing ex’s eating disorder and its impact on daughter mimicking comments about bread at age three.

    Text about ex’s eating disorder impacting daughter, showing concern over little girl copying negative eating comments.

    Image credits: WorthBad7

    Woman in kitchen looking disinterested at salad, illustrating eating disorder behavior and emotional struggle with food.

    Woman in kitchen looking disinterested at salad, illustrating eating disorder behavior and emotional struggle with food.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The ex, loving and responsible, developed anorexia, which has worsened despite therapy and inpatient treatment

    Text excerpt describing worsening eating disorder symptoms and ongoing therapy sessions twice a week.

    Text excerpt discussing worsening eating disorder symptoms, including height and weight details for context.

    Alt text: Text discussing a three-year-old girl becoming conscious of her weight and avoiding bread due to eating disorder comments.

    Image credits: WorthBad7

    Toddler girl eating bread at a wooden table, highlighting concerns about eating disorder comments from ex and dad's reaction.

    Toddler girl eating bread at a wooden table, highlighting concerns about eating disorder comments from ex and dad's reaction.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, he noticed his daughter started mimicking the ex’s comments about food, refusing bread and saying she wanted to be “pretty and skinny” like the ex

    Text excerpt showing a dad horrified as little girl copies ex’s eating disorder comments about bread being yucky at three years old.

    Text about little girl copying ex’s eating disorder comments, dad upset over her calling bread yucky at age three.

    Text excerpt about a little girl copying ex’s eating disorder comments, mentioning bread as yucky and father’s reaction.

    Text about a dad concerned as his little girl copies ex’s eating disorder comments, calling bread yucky at age 3.

    Image credits: WorthBad7

    This left him shocked, and when he confronted the ex, she apologized but blamed “hard days” and broke down in tears

    The OP has been raising his daughter alone since her birth mother left the picture. His ex, however, stepped in when the little girl was just three months old, quickly becoming a mother figure. For a long time, things worked out beautifully as the ex was supportive, loving, and treated the child as her own.

    However, alongside her studies and charity work, the ex developed anorexia. At first, she seemed to manage her condition while still being involved with the child, but things started slipping. The OP noticed that his daughter began refusing bread because “it makes you chunky,” and also started refusing to eat pizza and would rather ask for cucumbers and ketchup.

    This left the OP horrified, but when he confronted the ex, she assured him she didn’t mean any harm and had made those comments during a hard day. He forgave her until his daughter returned after another weekend with the ex and declared that she wanted to be pretty and skinny like the ex.

    He confronted the ex again, and like the last time, she claimed she was having another hard day. The OP insisted that she got her hard days under control because he couldn’t have them influencing the child, but she broke down in tears, saying that the child was her anchor in life.

    Dad holding little girl in kitchen while talking on phone, concerned about eating disorder comments and child's food aversion.

    Dad holding little girl in kitchen while talking on phone, concerned about eating disorder comments and child's food aversion.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    KidyPulse highlights that the behavior adults display around children shapes far more than we realize. They note that this is because kids don’t just listen to what adults say, but they watch what we do, and from that, they build their own understanding of the world. This so-called “silent curriculum” teaches them values, social norms, and even how to manage their emotions.

    Building on this, children also start developing body perceptions shockingly early. Care Space reports that children around 3 to 5 already begin forming attitudes about body size, shape, and attractiveness. They further note that by age 7, these views become more flexible and resemble adult-like perceptions, heavily shaped by influences such as family, peers, and media exposure.

    These early impressions don’t stay static. Rather, they evolve throughout childhood and adolescence, meaning the messages kids receive in their earliest years can have a lasting impact on how they see themselves later in life.

    For this reason, it’s important that parents protect their children in regards to the type of information they take in as well as the people they surround themselves with. Sober Speak highlights that parents should be able to draw a line between empathy and enabling when it comes to their children, as it goes a long way in creating a stable, safe and secure environment.

    Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing the need to prioritize the child’s well-being over the relationship with his ex, and stressing that protecting the child from negative influences is the most important consideration. Others, however, struggled to understand why the OP’s ex was still in his life.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP is overreacting or doing the right thing by limiting contact? We would love to know your thoughts!

    While some netizens insisted that he must cut off contact with his ex, others struggled to understand why she was still in his life in the first place

    Reddit comments discussing a little girl copying ex’s eating disorder comments and dad upset over her calling bread yucky at 3.

    Text from a user sharing experiences with eating disorders and warning about children copying harmful comments and behaviors.

    Text post about a dad concerned over little girl copying ex’s eating disorder comments and calling bread yucky at age 3.

    Reddit comment warning about risks of a little girl copying ex’s eating disorder behavior and calling bread yucky at age 3.

    Text excerpt discussing a little girl copying ex’s eating disorder comments and a concerned dad about her calling bread yucky.

    Screenshot of a social media comment addressing the impact of ex’s eating disorder comments on a little girl’s mental health.

    Comment warning to protect child from eating disorder influence, emphasizing child’s wellbeing over ex’s illness effects.

    Commenter criticizes modeling an eating disorder, warns against leaving child unsupervised with ex, highlighting eating disorder concerns.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing dad over ex’s influence on daughter copying eating disorder behavior at age 3.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning leaving a 3-year-old daughter alone with an ex, related to eating disorder concerns.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's doing it on purpose. Having a hard day doesn't make you say awful things to a toddler. Certainly not once you've already slipped up. She's taking out her stress on a kid in a way that is as harmful as smacking her. Stop giving her passes. It's only going to get worse.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jessicalangmeyerspecht_2 avatar
    JLS36
    JLS36
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP means well, but he really needs to cut ALL ties with this anorexic woman. If he insists on letting her stay in his daughter's life, then all visits with this ex must be monitored by a healthy person at all times. A 3 year old does NOT need to be influenced with these messages.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Katie is NOT her mother and you should not be setting up that situation in the first place. As it is you need to remove yourself and your child from her life until she is no longer a danger to your child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
