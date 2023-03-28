“He Spends Upwards Of 40 Minutes Going To The Bathroom”: Husband Refuses To Sacrifice His “Alone Time” For His Wife’s Comfort And Needs
A recent story shared by a 37-year-old married woman in the AITA community raised people’s eyebrows.
“My husband (40M) and I (37F) live in an apartment with only one bathroom. In the morning, he spends upwards of 40 minutes going to the bathroom, sitting on the toilet, answering emails, scrolling social media, and also, of course, actually using the bathroom,” the woman explained.
That alone probably wouldn’t surprise anyone, but the issue comes down to the fact that the author too, needs to use the toilet at around the same time.
A woman has to beg her husband to let her use the toilet every morning after he spends hours there having “quality time alone”
Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)
Image credits: december2018
Why is she texting him to ask if he's finished? If he'd been there for more than 10 minutes, I'd be banging on the door and loudly telling him to get the hell out of there.
Yep. This would be me too. I would be making it very uncomfortable for him to spend that much time there. Although to be honest... I wonder what else he is so selfish and inconsiderate about. This is a big red flag.
Poo in a bucket and leave it outside the bathroom door for him to clean up. Won't happen twice...
That's neat. I was thinking in the sink. An ex would not hurry up and I had 3 small kids then, who had to pee instantly, so I let em pee in the sink or the garden and that guy flipped out. Hurry up then for goodness sakes or first ask if they have to go.
I would bang the door so loudly that he couldn't have any quality time...wtf..don't be so soft woman...just make his quality time a nightmare..
