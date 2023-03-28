“He Spends Upwards Of 40 Minutes Going To The Bathroom”: Husband Refuses To Sacrifice His “Alone Time” For His Wife’s Comfort And Needs

A recent story shared by a 37-year-old married woman in the AITA community raised people’s eyebrows.

“My husband (40M) and I (37F) live in an apartment with only one bathroom. In the morning, he spends upwards of 40 minutes going to the bathroom, sitting on the toilet, answering emails, scrolling social media, and also, of course, actually using the bathroom,” the woman explained.

That alone probably wouldn’t surprise anyone, but the issue comes down to the fact that the author too, needs to use the toilet at around the same time.

A woman has to beg her husband to let her use the toilet every morning after he spends hours there having “quality time alone”

