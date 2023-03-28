Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Spends Upwards Of 40 Minutes Going To The Bathroom”: Husband Refuses To Sacrifice His “Alone Time” For His Wife’s Comfort And Needs
38points
People, Relationships1 hour ago

“He Spends Upwards Of 40 Minutes Going To The Bathroom”: Husband Refuses To Sacrifice His “Alone Time” For His Wife’s Comfort And Needs

Liucija Adomaite and
Ieva Pečiulytė

A recent story shared by a 37-year-old married woman in the AITA community raised people’s eyebrows.

“My husband (40M) and I (37F) live in an apartment with only one bathroom. In the morning, he spends upwards of 40 minutes going to the bathroom, sitting on the toilet, answering emails, scrolling social media, and also, of course, actually using the bathroom,” the woman explained.

That alone probably wouldn’t surprise anyone, but the issue comes down to the fact that the author too, needs to use the toilet at around the same time.

A woman has to beg her husband to let her use the toilet every morning after he spends hours there having “quality time alone”

Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: december2018

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Judes
Judes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is she texting him to ask if he's finished? If he'd been there for more than 10 minutes, I'd be banging on the door and loudly telling him to get the hell out of there.

6
6points
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. This would be me too. I would be making it very uncomfortable for him to spend that much time there. Although to be honest... I wonder what else he is so selfish and inconsiderate about. This is a big red flag.

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poo in a bucket and leave it outside the bathroom door for him to clean up. Won't happen twice...

6
6points
reply
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's neat. I was thinking in the sink. An ex would not hurry up and I had 3 small kids then, who had to pee instantly, so I let em pee in the sink or the garden and that guy flipped out. Hurry up then for goodness sakes or first ask if they have to go.

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Isa
Isa
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would bang the door so loudly that he couldn't have any quality time...wtf..don't be so soft woman...just make his quality time a nightmare..

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
