146 Wholesome Posts To Distract You From The Current Horrors Of The World (New Pics)
As the days grow shorter and the weather cooler (depending on what hemisphere you’re in), it’s pretty easy to feel melancholic or worse about the world. So, like a sweet treat or nice message in one’s DMs, it can be good to engage with something that makes you feel good.
The “Beauty Of Planet Earth” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing uplifting, wholesome and heart-warming pictures of our planet that might make you feel better about life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section down below.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Kid Beats Cancer
Honouring An Old Dog's Last Wish
True Meaning Of Christmas ❤
Best Mum Ever
Teachers Like This
A Very Caring Teacher
Best Mom Award?
Teachers Are So Much More Than Just Educators
An 8 Year Old’s To Do List
A Teacher's Hope Is That Students Have The Most Options In Life
My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll
My Mom Celebrating After Biking 2,400 Miles Across The United States
A Wholesome Interaction Between A Student And A Teacher
This Student Was Stopped From Walking At Graduation Because Of His Shoes. His Teacher Stepped-Up And Saved The Day
My 2 Year Old's Insurance Won't Be Happy About This
Moms Sticking Together
Waited Forty Years For This
An Iranian Teacher Visits His Cancer-Stricken Student Every Day To Catch Him Up On What He Missed At School
Kenyan Science Teacher Crowned Best Teacher In The World
Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies
My Baby With My Dog’s Babies
Their Dog Hasn’t Eaten Well Since They Brought Their Baby Home
Dog Kept Taking Food Into The Living Room And Leaving It There. Someone Suggested The Dog Might Be Worried The Baby Isn’t Visibly Eating, So Is “Feeding” The Baby. They Tried Giving The Baby A Bowl Of Food At The Same Time. It Worked!
Bro I Think Your Cat Melted
What A Great Teacher
I Jokingly Asked My Mom To Knit A Sweater For My Cat. She Took It Seriously, And Actually Did It
My Six Year Old Daughter Has Been Asking For Months To Have A Mohawk Like Her Daddy. I Cut It For Her Today. My Kid Is A Right Badass
This Little Heart On My Hand Is Called A "Cuddle Button". Since My Wife Died Last Year, My 4y/O Daughter Has Hated Being Away From Me. Her Teacher Draws This On Both Our Hands When I Drop Her Off At School And Every Time We Press It, It Sends A Hug To The Other. It Helps Her Feel Connected To Me
The Impact Of A Teacher
Son’s Drawing Of “Safe”
Nice Job Teacher
Wholesome Teacher
I Live Alone And Have Been Suffering From Intense Depression. I’ve Been Struggling To Cook For Myself So My Mum Has Made Me A Variety Of Frozen Meals Equipped With Wholesome Notes 🥺
Teacher Being A Hero
This Always Happens
Didn’t Get Any Christmas Presents This Year Except From My Landlord. Has No Idea How Much I’m Struggling
Sometimes All It Takes Is A Little Kindness To Brighten Someone’s World
Special Delivery
Found Him Like This This Morning. Poor Lil Legs Are Deflated
A+ For This Teacher!
11/10 Teacher
Coolest Teacher Ever
There Is No Such Thing As A Stupid Question
My Niece And Her Cat Tiger 🙂
My Close Friend Sent Me This Pic From The Hospital And Gave Me Permission To Post It
It Made Me Smile Because Despite A Life-Long Severe And Painful Disorder, A Double Amputation, And Currently Fighting A Battle With Cancer, She Never Drops Her Great Sense Of Humor And Positive Attitude
My Dog Loves My Daughter. Daughter Still Unsure About Dog
An Amputee Giving Up His Crutches For Someone In Need
This Picture Makes My Heart Sing A Happy Song!
Now That's A Real Father
Iranian Teacher Drives To The Village To Teach His Only Student In There, Using His Car As A Whiteboard
My 1.5yr Old Son And 14yr Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning
I Think My Son Decided He Likes The Cat We Picked Up
My Little Sister Just Woke Up From Surgery And She Tried To Give Eme A Hopefull Smile Ps. That's My Mum In The Photi
Mother Who Have Nothing, But Always Gives Everything 💕
These Two Ladies Built A Table Over The Gap In Their Balconies So They Could Eat Together
A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write
Kid At My Daughter’s School Lost Their Lost Tooth, And I Imagine They Were Very Sad That The Tooth Fairy Wouldn’t Come…so The Teacher Wrote An Official Letter To Excuse Them!!! So Wholesome
Wholesome Teachers!!
I Hope This Tradition Never Stops
How I Found My Cat This Morning
Always Love A Good Dog Walk Story
93 Yr Old Toy Maker Makes 300 Wooden Trucks For Kids At Christmas
The Purest Souls Carry The Deepest Wisdom ❤️
A Glimmer Of Hope
It Doesn’t Take Much To Make Someone’s Day!
My Sister Thought My Leg Could Use More Holiday Spirit
Even After He’s Gone, He’s Still Taking Care Of Her
For Almost 2 Years I’ve Been Battling With My Teeth Rotting Away Due To The Type Of Cancer Treatments I Had Back When I Was A Kid
And Last Week I Got Full Implants! The Swelling Went Down Just Enough So I Could Smile And I’m So Damn Happy. I Love My New Smile. (Sorry About The Quarantine Hair)
A Parent’s Secret Support Is The Sweetest Thing
12 Followers, But A Whole Internet Of Support
Wholesome Teacher
The UPS Driver Assigned To My Building Always Leaves Two Treats For My Dog, Who They’ve Never Met. Never Fails. Today She Got Lucky With A Giant One! Always Makes Me Smile When I See It
Our City Is In Lockdown And Someone Did This To Help The Stray Dogs
No Beer Is Girly Beer
Be The Good In The World ❤️
Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 - I Think We Found A Winner ☺️
Blind Owner And Catto... 🥺❤️
Taking Care Of Every Little Patient
From Noise Complaints To Cookies And Kindness
Sometimes Love Arrives Before We Even Know We Need It
My Son And His Kitten Watching TV
Mans Best Friend
My 94 Year Old Grandpa Always Sends My Sons A $2 Bill And A Sketch For Holidays
Students Giving Back To Their Amazing Gyms Teacher
When You Know The Scooter Is Vip
Protect Him At All Costs
That’s So Cute
This Is So Heart Touching
A Beautiful Display Of Community
Kindness Starts Young. 💛 An 8-Year-Old Sharing Lunch Made All The Difference
Dogs Are Sick😎
Those Are The Teachers That We Will Always Remember
During Her Battle With Cancer And After She Beat It
Anyone Can Be Tired. No Prerequisites
Star Wars Is For Everyone
What An Awesome Grandma
Amazing Act Of Kindness From This Driver
My Uncle Took His Dog Blue To Yosemite And He Lost His Tag. German Tourists Mailed It Back To Us. Completely Forgot I Had This
This Truck Driver
Author Successfully Predicts What Technology Will Be Like In The Future
Ty Driver
Working People Are My People!
His Smile Says It Was Worth It!
A Testament To How Powerful Love Is
Her Words Live On
He's Got A Proud Father
This Uber Driver
An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog
Forever Dancing
Landlord Seeks To Spread A Little Holiday Cheer
Mom Shares Picture Of Her Son’s First Day Of Starting School
Send My Grandson The Message Please
“Medical Alert Wiener Dog” Is The Best Combination Of Words I’ve Seen Today
A Good Ending Is A Happy Ending
This Uber Driver 😊
Sometimes A Wave Is More Than Just A Wave
“He’s A Little Confused, But He’s Got The Spirit!”
Forever Dancing
A Funny Coincidence
Möbius Cat
I Got A Drivers License After I Adopted My Dog To Take Him Hiking!
Today His Hiking Pack Arrived. We Did A Quick Fitting Today After His Bedtime Walk, And He Was So Excited For His New Hiking Outfit! (I Know He Looks Sad But That's All The Ghosts Trapped In His Eyes) It's Like His Tail Could Tell That It Was For All Our New Adventures