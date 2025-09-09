The “Beauty Of Planet Earth” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing uplifting, wholesome and heart-warming pictures of our planet that might make you feel better about life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section down below.

As the days grow shorter and the weather cooler (depending on what hemisphere you’re in), it’s pretty easy to feel melancholic or worse about the world. So, like a sweet treat or nice message in one’s DMs, it can be good to engage with something that makes you feel good.

#1 Kid Beats Cancer

#2 Honouring An Old Dog's Last Wish

#3 True Meaning Of Christmas ❤

#4 Best Mum Ever

#5 Teachers Like This

#6 A Very Caring Teacher

#7 Best Mom Award?

#8 Teachers Are So Much More Than Just Educators

#9 An 8 Year Old's To Do List

#10 A Teacher's Hope Is That Students Have The Most Options In Life

#11 My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll

#12 My Mom Celebrating After Biking 2,400 Miles Across The United States

#13 A Wholesome Interaction Between A Student And A Teacher

#14 This Student Was Stopped From Walking At Graduation Because Of His Shoes. His Teacher Stepped-Up And Saved The Day

#15 My 2 Year Old's Insurance Won't Be Happy About This

#16 Moms Sticking Together

#17 Waited Forty Years For This

#18 An Iranian Teacher Visits His Cancer-Stricken Student Every Day To Catch Him Up On What He Missed At School

#19 Kenyan Science Teacher Crowned Best Teacher In The World

#20 Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies

#21 My Baby With My Dog's Babies

#22 Their Dog Hasn't Eaten Well Since They Brought Their Baby Home Dog Kept Taking Food Into The Living Room And Leaving It There. Someone Suggested The Dog Might Be Worried The Baby Isn't Visibly Eating, So Is "Feeding" The Baby. They Tried Giving The Baby A Bowl Of Food At The Same Time. It Worked!



#23 Bro I Think Your Cat Melted

#24 What A Great Teacher

#25 I Jokingly Asked My Mom To Knit A Sweater For My Cat. She Took It Seriously, And Actually Did It

#26 My Six Year Old Daughter Has Been Asking For Months To Have A Mohawk Like Her Daddy. I Cut It For Her Today. My Kid Is A Right Badass

#27 This Little Heart On My Hand Is Called A "Cuddle Button". Since My Wife Died Last Year, My 4y/O Daughter Has Hated Being Away From Me. Her Teacher Draws This On Both Our Hands When I Drop Her Off At School And Every Time We Press It, It Sends A Hug To The Other. It Helps Her Feel Connected To Me

#28 The Impact Of A Teacher

#29 Son's Drawing Of "Safe"

#30 Nice Job Teacher

#31 Wholesome Teacher

#32 I Live Alone And Have Been Suffering From Intense Depression. I've Been Struggling To Cook For Myself So My Mum Has Made Me A Variety Of Frozen Meals Equipped With Wholesome Notes 🥺

#33 Teacher Being A Hero

#34 This Always Happens

#35 Didn't Get Any Christmas Presents This Year Except From My Landlord. Has No Idea How Much I'm Struggling

#36 Sometimes All It Takes Is A Little Kindness To Brighten Someone's World

#37 Special Delivery

#38 Found Him Like This This Morning. Poor Lil Legs Are Deflated

#39 A+ For This Teacher!

#40 11/10 Teacher

#41 Coolest Teacher Ever

#42 There Is No Such Thing As A Stupid Question

#43 My Niece And Her Cat Tiger 🙂

#44 My Close Friend Sent Me This Pic From The Hospital And Gave Me Permission To Post It It Made Me Smile Because Despite A Life-Long Severe And Painful Disorder, A Double Amputation, And Currently Fighting A Battle With Cancer, She Never Drops Her Great Sense Of Humor And Positive Attitude



#45 My Dog Loves My Daughter. Daughter Still Unsure About Dog

#46 An Amputee Giving Up His Crutches For Someone In Need

#47 This Picture Makes My Heart Sing A Happy Song!

#48 Now That's A Real Father

#49 Iranian Teacher Drives To The Village To Teach His Only Student In There, Using His Car As A Whiteboard

#50 My 1.5yr Old Son And 14yr Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning

#51 I Think My Son Decided He Likes The Cat We Picked Up

#52 My Little Sister Just Woke Up From Surgery And She Tried To Give Eme A Hopefull Smile Ps. That's My Mum In The Photi

#53 Mother Who Have Nothing, But Always Gives Everything 💕

#54 These Two Ladies Built A Table Over The Gap In Their Balconies So They Could Eat Together

#55 A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write

#56 Kid At My Daughter's School Lost Their Lost Tooth, And I Imagine They Were Very Sad That The Tooth Fairy Wouldn't Come…so The Teacher Wrote An Official Letter To Excuse Them!!! So Wholesome

#57 Wholesome Teachers!!

#58 And Now We're Smiling Too 🥰

#59 I Hope This Tradition Never Stops

#60 How I Found My Cat This Morning

#61 Always Love A Good Dog Walk Story

#62 93 Yr Old Toy Maker Makes 300 Wooden Trucks For Kids At Christmas

#63 The Purest Souls Carry The Deepest Wisdom ❤️

#64 A Glimmer Of Hope

#65 It Doesn't Take Much To Make Someone's Day!

#66 My Sister Thought My Leg Could Use More Holiday Spirit

#67 Even After He's Gone, He's Still Taking Care Of Her

#68 For Almost 2 Years I've Been Battling With My Teeth Rotting Away Due To The Type Of Cancer Treatments I Had Back When I Was A Kid And Last Week I Got Full Implants! The Swelling Went Down Just Enough So I Could Smile And I'm So Damn Happy. I Love My New Smile. (Sorry About The Quarantine Hair)



#69 A Parent's Secret Support Is The Sweetest Thing

#70 12 Followers, But A Whole Internet Of Support

#71 Wholesome Teacher

#72 The UPS Driver Assigned To My Building Always Leaves Two Treats For My Dog, Who They've Never Met. Never Fails. Today She Got Lucky With A Giant One! Always Makes Me Smile When I See It

#73 Our City Is In Lockdown And Someone Did This To Help The Stray Dogs

#74 No Beer Is Girly Beer

#75 Be The Good In The World ❤️

#76 Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 - I Think We Found A Winner ☺️

#77 Blind Owner And Catto... 🥺❤️

#78 Taking Care Of Every Little Patient

#79 From Noise Complaints To Cookies And Kindness

#80 Sometimes Love Arrives Before We Even Know We Need It

#81 My Son And His Kitten Watching TV

#82 Mans Best Friend

#83 My 94 Year Old Grandpa Always Sends My Sons A $2 Bill And A Sketch For Holidays

#84 Students Giving Back To Their Amazing Gyms Teacher

#85 When You Know The Scooter Is Vip

#86 Protect Him At All Costs

#87 That's So Cute

#88 This Is So Heart Touching

#89 A Beautiful Display Of Community

#90 Kindness Starts Young. 💛 An 8-Year-Old Sharing Lunch Made All The Difference

#91 Dogs Are Sick😎

#92 Those Are The Teachers That We Will Always Remember

#93 During Her Battle With Cancer And After She Beat It

#94 Anyone Can Be Tired. No Prerequisites

#95 Star Wars Is For Everyone

#96 What An Awesome Grandma

#97 Amazing Act Of Kindness From This Driver

#98 My Uncle Took His Dog Blue To Yosemite And He Lost His Tag. German Tourists Mailed It Back To Us. Completely Forgot I Had This

#99 This Truck Driver

#100 Author Successfully Predicts What Technology Will Be Like In The Future

#101 Ty Driver

#102 Working People Are My People!

#103 His Smile Says It Was Worth It!

#104 A Testament To How Powerful Love Is

#105 Her Words Live On

#106 He's Got A Proud Father

#107 This Uber Driver

#108 An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

#109 Forever Dancing

#110 Landlord Seeks To Spread A Little Holiday Cheer

#111 Mom Shares Picture Of Her Son's First Day Of Starting School

#112 Send My Grandson The Message Please

#113 "Medical Alert Wiener Dog" Is The Best Combination Of Words I've Seen Today

#114 A Good

#115 This Uber Driver 😊 Share icon

#116 Sometimes A Wave Is More Than Just A Wave Share icon

#117 “He’s A Little Confused, But He’s Got The Spirit!” Share icon

#118 Forever Dancing Share icon

#119 A Funny Coincidence Share icon

#120 Möbius Cat Share icon

#121 I Got A Drivers License After I Adopted My Dog To Take Him Hiking! Share icon Today His Hiking Pack Arrived. We Did A Quick Fitting Today After His Bedtime Walk, And He Was So Excited For His New Hiking Outfit! (I Know He Looks Sad But That's All The Ghosts Trapped In His Eyes) It's Like His Tail Could Tell That It Was For All Our New Adventures



#122 Such Compassion ❤️ Share icon

#123 My Brother Decorated His Fridge For The Holidays Share icon

#124 We Call That A Parenting Win 💪🏻 Share icon

#125 A Chain Of Kindness 🤝🏻 ❤️ Share icon

#126 Tis The Season For Giving ❤️ Share icon

#127 Mr. Rogers ❤️❤️❤️ Share icon

#128 My Doctor Said: "You Kinda Look Like That Guy On The Wall Over There!" Share icon

#129 This Boy's Got His Priorities Straight Share icon

#130 After Being A Stay At Home Dad For 6 Years I, 35m, Started College Alongside My Son Who Just Started Kindergarten. We Got This! Share icon

#131 This Person Stopped Just To Say Happy Holidays So Kind Share icon

#132 Good Parenting Right There Share icon

#133 Getting Your Uber Driver To Get The Vaccine Too! Share icon

#134 Absolute Legend Share icon

#135 Good Parenting Share icon

#136 Granny Yoda Share icon

#137 Every Job Is Valid! Share icon

#138 He’s Raising A Good One ❤️ Share icon

#139 A Note Hanging From This Taxi Driver's Steering Wheel Share icon

#140 These Two Bus Drivers Share icon

#141 My Brother Just Travelled Half Way Round The World And We're Wearing The Same F**king Clothes Share icon

#142 My Friend Opened Two Fortune Cookies In A Row Share icon

#143 Man Who Was Homeless For 20 Years Turns Life Around To Be Voted London's Happiest Bus Driver Share icon