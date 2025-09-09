ADVERTISEMENT

As the days grow shorter and the weather cooler (depending on what hemisphere you’re in), it’s pretty easy to feel melancholic or worse about the world. So, like a sweet treat or nice message in one’s DMs, it can be good to engage with something that makes you feel good.

The “Beauty Of Planet Earth” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing uplifting, wholesome and heart-warming pictures of our planet that might make you feel better about life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Kid Beats Cancer

Inspirational post about a young cancer survivor overcoming paralysis and preparing for her first dance recital.

Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #2

    Honouring An Old Dog's Last Wish

    Happy dog rolling in snow at Dungannon Recreation Centre, featured in wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #3

    True Meaning Of Christmas ❤

    Two people holding a chalkboard sign offering hugs and mince pies on Christmas Day, spreading wholesome kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #4

    Best Mum Ever

    Tweet about a heartwarming moment between a mother and her child, part of wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth , ashleymcnamara Report

    #5

    Teachers Like This

    Screenshot of a wholesome Twitter post about a supportive teacher offering comfort in high school.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #6

    A Very Caring Teacher

    Tweet sharing a wholesome story about an 8th grade teacher reuniting classmates, featured in wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth , kellykrajewski Report

    #7

    Best Mom Award?

    Funny wholesome post seeking to borrow an orange cat for a lasagna dinner with children, highlighting kindness and humor.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #8

    Teachers Are So Much More Than Just Educators

    Wholesome post of a kind Arabic teacher uplifting students with dance to distract from stress and exhaustion.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #9

    An 8 Year Old’s To Do List

    Handwritten to do list by a child with wholesome tasks like being weird, playing with dad, and helping family, showing wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #10

    A Teacher's Hope Is That Students Have The Most Options In Life

    Teacher drawing Microsoft Word interface on chalkboard to teach computer skills in a classroom, wholesome posts distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #11

    My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll

    Young girl with natural hair wearing a yellow dress and matching headband holding a doll with similar hair and colorful accessories.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #12

    My Mom Celebrating After Biking 2,400 Miles Across The United States

    Person celebrating on beach with bicycle and helmet, enjoying a wholesome moment by the ocean under a cloudy sky.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #13

    A Wholesome Interaction Between A Student And A Teacher

    Physics experiment with candle flame between mirrors, shared in a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth , Animated Science Report

    #14

    This Student Was Stopped From Walking At Graduation Because Of His Shoes. His Teacher Stepped-Up And Saved The Day

    Two young men smiling, one in a graduation gown, sharing a wholesome moment at a graduation event to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #15

    My 2 Year Old's Insurance Won't Be Happy About This

    Child in rain boots looking at a fallen tree on a playhouse roof, capturing wholesome moments in a snowy backyard setting.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #16

    Moms Sticking Together

    Kind woman helps mom by comforting toddler during meltdown in store, showcasing wholesome kindness and support.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #17

    Waited Forty Years For This

    Man holding newborn baby wrapped in towels, sharing a tender wholesome moment in a calm indoor setting.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #18

    An Iranian Teacher Visits His Cancer-Stricken Student Every Day To Catch Him Up On What He Missed At School

    Man sitting on the floor using a phone to video call a patient through a hospital room window, wholesome post for distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #19

    Kenyan Science Teacher Crowned Best Teacher In The World

    Science teacher from rural Kenya awarded $1 million prize for helping poorer students, featured in wholesome posts to distract.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #20

    Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies

    Creative birthday cake made of watermelon shaped like a dinosaur with fruit spikes, a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth , nordacious Report

    #21

    My Baby With My Dog’s Babies

    Sleeping toddler cuddling with a group of puppies on a blanket in a cozy wooden enclosure wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #22

    Their Dog Hasn’t Eaten Well Since They Brought Their Baby Home

    Baby resting in a cozy blanket on a chair next to a dog eating from a bowl, sharing wholesome post vibes.

    Dog Kept Taking Food Into The Living Room And Leaving It There. Someone Suggested The Dog Might Be Worried The Baby Isn’t Visibly Eating, So Is “Feeding” The Baby. They Tried Giving The Baby A Bowl Of Food At The Same Time. It Worked!

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #23

    Bro I Think Your Cat Melted

    Person in black clothing carrying a transparent backpack with a white cat inside on a city street, wholesome posts distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #24

    What A Great Teacher

    Older professor prerecorded classes with a Pinocchio doll in an empty room to ease teaching anxiety wholesome posts

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #25

    I Jokingly Asked My Mom To Knit A Sweater For My Cat. She Took It Seriously, And Actually Did It

    Gray cat wearing a yellow knitted sweater sitting on floor, posing as a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #26

    My Six Year Old Daughter Has Been Asking For Months To Have A Mohawk Like Her Daddy. I Cut It For Her Today. My Kid Is A Right Badass

    Man with tattoos and beard touching foreheads with young girl in a tender moment, showcasing wholesome connection and love.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #27

    This Little Heart On My Hand Is Called A "Cuddle Button". Since My Wife Died Last Year, My 4y/O Daughter Has Hated Being Away From Me. Her Teacher Draws This On Both Our Hands When I Drop Her Off At School And Every Time We Press It, It Sends A Hug To The Other. It Helps Her Feel Connected To Me

    Close-up of a hand with a small pink heart drawn on the palm, representing wholesome posts and positive distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #28

    The Impact Of A Teacher

    Comedian sharing a high school stand-up story with audience applause in a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #29

    Son’s Drawing Of “Safe”

    Child's simple drawing labeled safe with three smiling figures, representing wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #30

    Nice Job Teacher

    Two men on a subway, one teaching the other math fractions, showing a wholesome moment of kindness and learning.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #31

    Wholesome Teacher

    Email from a professor showing wholesome concern for a student drinking Bud Light during an early morning online lecture.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #32

    I Live Alone And Have Been Suffering From Intense Depression. I’ve Been Struggling To Cook For Myself So My Mum Has Made Me A Variety Of Frozen Meals Equipped With Wholesome Notes 🥺

    Frozen homemade meals stored in labeled containers inside a freezer to offer wholesome comfort food ideas.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #33

    Teacher Being A Hero

    Tweet criticizing the lack of hot lunches for kids compared to prisoners, highlighting school lunch debt issues.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #34

    This Always Happens

    Cat in glass enclosure reacting to alarm, depicting a wholesome moment to distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #35

    Didn’t Get Any Christmas Presents This Year Except From My Landlord. Has No Idea How Much I’m Struggling

    Handwritten holiday card with a warm message offering to pay half the rent as a wholesome post for distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #36

    Sometimes All It Takes Is A Little Kindness To Brighten Someone’s World

    Handwritten notes on a lobby door showcasing a wholesome book and DVD exchange among neighbors for community kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #37

    Special Delivery

    UPS drivers sharing wholesome posts of dogs they meet on the job to brighten your day with cute puppy photos.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #38

    Found Him Like This This Morning. Poor Lil Legs Are Deflated

    Sleeping baby in cozy striped pajamas resting on blue bedding, a wholesome moment to brighten your day.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #39

    A+ For This Teacher!

    Woman wearing a dress covered with colorful student drawings, smiling at an art show to create wholesome distraction content.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #40

    11/10 Teacher

    Teacher reading a book outside with a child to provide comfort, a wholesome post to distract from the world’s current horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #41

    Coolest Teacher Ever

    A wholesome social media post where a teacher entertains students by saying ABCs backwards and revealing a fun shirt.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #42

    There Is No Such Thing As A Stupid Question

    Twitter thread sharing a wholesome story of friendship and support, perfect wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #43

    My Niece And Her Cat Tiger 🙂

    Young child holding a cat against a glass door, a wholesome post capturing a joyful and playful moment outdoors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #44

    My Close Friend Sent Me This Pic From The Hospital And Gave Me Permission To Post It

    Patient in hospital bed with casts on both hands and legs making peace signs, showcasing wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    It Made Me Smile Because Despite A Life-Long Severe And Painful Disorder, A Double Amputation, And Currently Fighting A Battle With Cancer, She Never Drops Her Great Sense Of Humor And Positive Attitude

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #45

    My Dog Loves My Daughter. Daughter Still Unsure About Dog

    Golden retriever licking a newborn baby dressed in floral pajamas, capturing a wholesome moment of pet and infant bonding.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #46

    An Amputee Giving Up His Crutches For Someone In Need

    Disabled man with prosthetic legs hands crutches to a homeless amputee, showcasing a wholesome act of kindness and support.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #47

    This Picture Makes My Heart Sing A Happy Song!

    Child and four beagle dogs looking over a fence, capturing a wholesome moment from comforting posts and new pics.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #48

    Now That's A Real Father

    Father severely burned saving toddler twin girls, featured in wholesome posts to distract from the current horrors of the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #49

    Iranian Teacher Drives To The Village To Teach His Only Student In There, Using His Car As A Whiteboard

    Two students studying math outside with equations written on a car, capturing wholesome posts and uplifting moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #50

    My 1.5yr Old Son And 14yr Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning

    Toddler and orange cat sharing a tender moment with a sketchbook nearby in a cozy, toy-filled room, wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #51

    I Think My Son Decided He Likes The Cat We Picked Up

    Baby wearing gray onesie cuddling a sleeping tabby cat on a blue blanket in a cozy wholesome moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #52

    My Little Sister Just Woke Up From Surgery And She Tried To Give Eme A Hopefull Smile Ps. That's My Mum In The Photi

    Young child wearing eye patch eating in hospital bed while woman in blue mask takes a selfie, wholesome posts to distract the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #53

    Mother Who Have Nothing, But Always Gives Everything 💕

    Boy and woman smiling together in a kitchen, holding a homemade baked dessert in a wholesome moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #54

    These Two Ladies Built A Table Over The Gap In Their Balconies So They Could Eat Together

    Three people sharing a meal on a narrow balcony, a wholesome moment providing comfort amid current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #55

    A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write

    Child doing homework with a cat hugging their arm, a wholesome moment to distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #56

    Kid At My Daughter’s School Lost Their Lost Tooth, And I Imagine They Were Very Sad That The Tooth Fairy Wouldn’t Come…so The Teacher Wrote An Official Letter To Excuse Them!!! So Wholesome

    Handwritten letter from a 1st grade teacher explaining a lost tooth as a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #57

    Wholesome Teachers!!

    Teacher painting uplifting art on bathroom stalls to create wholesome posts that inspire and distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #58

    And Now We’re Smiling Too 🥰

    Reddit post sharing a wholesome story about a stepson calling his stepfather dad, highlighting wholesome posts for distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #59

    I Hope This Tradition Never Stops

    Smiling grandma and man reunited for their 9th Thanksgiving tradition, sharing a wholesome moment to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #60

    How I Found My Cat This Morning

    White cat with a protective boot on its leg lounging on a gray cat tree inside a sunlit room with a window backdrop.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #61

    Always Love A Good Dog Walk Story

    Tweet about a kind interaction while walking dogs, highlighting wholesome moments to distract from the world's current horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #62

    93 Yr Old Toy Maker Makes 300 Wooden Trucks For Kids At Christmas

    93-year-old toy maker and officer holding a handmade wooden truck in a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #63

    The Purest Souls Carry The Deepest Wisdom ❤️

    Heartwarming tweet about a first grader’s handwritten card with comforting words to ease grief in wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #64

    A Glimmer Of Hope

    Person with shaved head taking a mirror selfie to show first hair growth after beating cancer, wholesome posts to inspire hope.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #65

    It Doesn’t Take Much To Make Someone’s Day!

    Kind Reddit post about cheering up a cashier with a thoughtful candy purchase from wholesome posts to distract.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #66

    My Sister Thought My Leg Could Use More Holiday Spirit

    Person with a high-tech prosthetic leg wrapped in string lights relaxing on a couch for wholesome posts distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #67

    Even After He’s Gone, He’s Still Taking Care Of Her

    Wholesome post showing a thoughtful gesture of prepaid bills to provide long-term support and comfort.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #68

    For Almost 2 Years I’ve Been Battling With My Teeth Rotting Away Due To The Type Of Cancer Treatments I Had Back When I Was A Kid

    Young man smiling in two selfies with band posters in the background, featured in wholesome posts distraction content.

    And Last Week I Got Full Implants! The Swelling Went Down Just Enough So I Could Smile And I’m So Damn Happy. I Love My New Smile. (Sorry About The Quarantine Hair)

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #69

    A Parent’s Secret Support Is The Sweetest Thing

    Wholesome post about a son streaming on Twitch and the joy of gaining his first viewer and follower.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #70

    12 Followers, But A Whole Internet Of Support

    Tweet showing a patient's hand with IV bandages celebrating their final chemotherapy session, a wholesome post for distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #71

    Wholesome Teacher

    College professor with face painted blue and red hat, making a wholesome post to bring fun to an early class session.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #72

    The UPS Driver Assigned To My Building Always Leaves Two Treats For My Dog, Who They’ve Never Met. Never Fails. Today She Got Lucky With A Giant One! Always Makes Me Smile When I See It

    Package left at a door with dog treats on top, highlighting wholesome posts to distract from the current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #73

    Our City Is In Lockdown And Someone Did This To Help The Stray Dogs

    Street setup with water and food bowls tied to a pole providing care for stray dogs in a wholesome gesture.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #74

    No Beer Is Girly Beer

    Text message conversation about gender stereotypes in beer preferences, featured in wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #75

    Be The Good In The World ❤️

    Wholesome post showing a child asking to share gloves and a hat to keep a classmate warm and cared for.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #76

    Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 - I Think We Found A Winner ☺️

    Child lying outside dog crate while puppy sleeps inside on blanket, a wholesome moment to distract from world worries.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #77

    Blind Owner And Catto... 🥺❤️

    Text post sharing a wholesome story about a blind person and their cat, a comforting distraction from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #78

    Taking Care Of Every Little Patient

    Tweet from a doctor about a medical student bandaging a toddler's owl stuffed animal, showing wholesome care and kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #79

    From Noise Complaints To Cookies And Kindness

    Screenshot of a wholesome social media post about kindness and understanding, part of wholesome posts to distract.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #80

    Sometimes Love Arrives Before We Even Know We Need It

    Heartfelt message about friendship and support shared in wholesome posts to distract from the current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #81

    My Son And His Kitten Watching TV

    Young child sitting on a couch holding a relaxed tabby cat, a wholesome moment to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #82

    Mans Best Friend

    Tweet describing an 8-year-old daughter who lost hearing and a Labrador learning sign language to communicate, wholesome post.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #83

    My 94 Year Old Grandpa Always Sends My Sons A $2 Bill And A Sketch For Holidays

    Hand-drawn skeleton sketches on paper with two two-dollar bills placed on a granite countertop, wholesome posts distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #84

    Students Giving Back To Their Amazing Gyms Teacher

    Wholesome post showing classmates supporting their gym teacher with Sixers tickets after a personal tragedy.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #85

    When You Know The Scooter Is Vip

    Tweet about a boy's bike parked daily by a lamppost with a new wholesome sticker, bringing joy and positivity.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #86

    Protect Him At All Costs

    Wholesome post about a child comforting a sad mom by praising a birthday cake with kindness and empathy.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #87

    That’s So Cute

    Screenshot of a wholesome social media post about accidentally making 100 sandwiches and sharing them with the fire department.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #88

    This Is So Heart Touching

    Side-by-side images showing a young cancer survivor and the same woman 20 years later as a nurse at the hospital.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #89

    A Beautiful Display Of Community

    Wholesome post about coworkers wearing masks to protect a family member undergoing chemo and offering support during difficult times.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #90

    Kindness Starts Young. 💛 An 8-Year-Old Sharing Lunch Made All The Difference

    Screenshot of a wholesome story about a child receiving extra lunch during a parent's hospital stay, highlighting kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #91

    Dogs Are Sick😎

    Handwritten sign offering free dog walking to spend time with dogs, part of wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #92

    Those Are The Teachers That We Will Always Remember

    A fifth grade Social Studies teacher spends two hours on Google Meet helping a student catch up on assignments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #93

    During Her Battle With Cancer And After She Beat It

    Side-by-side photos show a woman’s inspiring transformation, a wholesome post to distract from the current horrors of the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #94

    Anyone Can Be Tired. No Prerequisites

    Tweet from Mike Reynolds offering wholesome support about feeling tired, part of wholesome posts to distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #95

    Star Wars Is For Everyone

    Mark Hamill responds to a tweet about Star Wars shoes for girls in a wholesome social media post.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #96

    What An Awesome Grandma

    Text message conversation showing a heartfelt coming out moment offering wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #97

    Amazing Act Of Kindness From This Driver

    FedEx driver surprises a little girl with ice cream cupcakes on her birthday, creating a wholesome moment during tough times.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #98

    My Uncle Took His Dog Blue To Yosemite And He Lost His Tag. German Tourists Mailed It Back To Us. Completely Forgot I Had This

    Handwritten letter with photo of a Dalmatian dog, part of wholesome posts to distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #99

    This Truck Driver

    Truck driver turns bus into Noah’s Ark, rescuing animals during hurricane in a wholesome act of kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #100

    Author Successfully Predicts What Technology Will Be Like In The Future

    Article featuring science-fiction writer David Gerrold discussing futuristic technology concepts and personal devices.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #101

    Ty Driver

    Screenshot of a wholesome tweet about an Uber driver’s humorous advice during a bumpy ride with road holes.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #102

    Working People Are My People!

    Tweet about building powerlines, earning good union wages, and celebrating working people, from a wholesome posts collection.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #103

    His Smile Says It Was Worth It!

    Smiling baby sitting in a wooden rocking chair made years ago, a wholesome post to distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #104

    A Testament To How Powerful Love Is

    Tweet about a heartfelt conversation with grandma who has Alzheimer's, showing love and emotional connection wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #105

    Her Words Live On

    Wholesome post showing a heartfelt tattoo inspired by a mother’s handwritten diary to distract from current world horrors

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #106

    He's Got A Proud Father

    Young man happily grilling chicken outdoors, showcasing wholesome posts to distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #107

    This Uber Driver

    Text message conversation showing a wholesome exchange between food delivery driver and customer sharing kindness and extra items.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #108

    An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

    Handwritten birthday party sign for a dog named Samantha with photos, inviting guests for doggy treats and cupcakes.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #109

    Forever Dancing

    Wholesome post showing a mother sharing her son with Aspergers getting a job after a polite and hopeful interview.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #110

    Landlord Seeks To Spread A Little Holiday Cheer

    Text message from landlord offering to reduce rent by $200 this month to help with holiday expenses, a wholesome post for distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #111

    Mom Shares Picture Of Her Son’s First Day Of Starting School

    Child’s first day of school celebrated with superhero toys arranged on a rug, creating a wholesome and heartwarming scene.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #112

    Send My Grandson The Message Please

    Text message exchange between Grandma and grandchild, a wholesome post to distract from the current horrors of the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #113

    “Medical Alert Wiener Dog” Is The Best Combination Of Words I’ve Seen Today

    Tweet about a medical alert wiener dog helping discover an irregular heartbeat, featured in wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #114

    A Good Ending Is A Happy Ending

    Heartwarming post about a widower joining a woodworking group to find friendship and support wholesome distraction

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #115

    This Uber Driver 😊

    Sign in a car welcoming passengers with a wholesome note offering music and support for a positive ride experience.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #116

    Sometimes A Wave Is More Than Just A Wave

    Text post about a baby waving for the first time, shared as a wholesome post to distract from current world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #117

    “He’s A Little Confused, But He’s Got The Spirit!”

    Wholesome post about a dad becoming an LGBTQ activist, shared to distract from the current horrors of the world.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #118

    Forever Dancing

    Tweet about missing a close friend showing a Google Maps street view of two people dancing, a wholesome post distraction.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #119

    A Funny Coincidence

    Two men on public transit, both wearing similar outfits and texting, capturing a wholesome moment to distract from stress.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #120

    Möbius Cat

    Long black and gray tabby cat lying stretched out on tiled floor in a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #121

    I Got A Drivers License After I Adopted My Dog To Take Him Hiking!

    Dog with blue backpack indoors, one paw raised, showcasing a wholesome post to distract from the current horrors of the world.

    Today His Hiking Pack Arrived. We Did A Quick Fitting Today After His Bedtime Walk, And He Was So Excited For His New Hiking Outfit! (I Know He Looks Sad But That's All The Ghosts Trapped In His Eyes) It's Like His Tail Could Tell That It Was For All Our New Adventures

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #122

    Such Compassion ❤️

    Screenshot of a wholesome post about coworkers masking to protect a colleague's dad undergoing chemo treatment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #123

    My Brother Decorated His Fridge For The Holidays

    Wholesome magnets on a white fridge, including trees, animals, and signs, creating a playful and distracting scene.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #124

    We Call That A Parenting Win 💪🏻

    Wholesome post about an 8-year-old secretly reading under covers, believing it’s rebellious, from wholesome posts to distract readers.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #125

    A Chain Of Kindness 🤝🏻 ❤️

    Screenshot of a wholesome post describing a kind bus ride experience, perfect wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #126

    Tis The Season For Giving ❤️

    Tweet praising a tenant for timely rent and cleanliness, offering a month of free rent as a wholesome and uplifting post.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #127

    Mr. Rogers ❤️❤️❤️

    Black and white photo of Fred Rogers smiling, paired with a wholesome story from the collection of wholesome posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #128

    My Doctor Said: "You Kinda Look Like That Guy On The Wall Over There!"

    Man smiling in front of a medical poster, representing wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #129

    This Boy's Got His Priorities Straight

    Wholesome post showing a teenage boy buying a unique Valentine's card for his grandma, spreading kindness and warmth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #130

    After Being A Stay At Home Dad For 6 Years I, 35m, Started College Alongside My Son Who Just Started Kindergarten. We Got This!

    Man and young boy wearing backpacks standing separately in front of a teal door in wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #131

    This Person Stopped Just To Say Happy Holidays So Kind

    Wholesome post showing kindness as a woman learns to pronounce Eid from two women wearing hijabs in a frozen aisle.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #132

    Good Parenting Right There

    A wholesome note from a dad encouraging open communication and support to keep kids talking, offering comfort and solutions.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #133

    Getting Your Uber Driver To Get The Vaccine Too!

    Two people holding vaccination queue tickets numbered 649 and 650, showing a wholesome moment from distraction posts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #134

    Absolute Legend

    Army vet plays saxophone Christmas songs on delayed Atlanta flight, spreading wholesome joy to distracted passengers.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #135

    Good Parenting

    Wholesome post showing a dad encouraging bravery in his child, part of wholesome posts to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #136

    Granny Yoda

    Elderly woman with dementia joyfully hugs baby Yoda plush in a heartwarming wholesome post.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #137

    Every Job Is Valid!

    Wholesome post about respecting different career paths and educating kids on finding what they’re good at.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #138

    He’s Raising A Good One ❤️

    Wholesome post showing a kind daughter babysitting for a single mom in need, highlighting caring moments to uplift and distract.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #139

    A Note Hanging From This Taxi Driver's Steering Wheel

    Handwritten thankful note from child hanging in a Hyundai car, capturing a wholesome moment to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #140

    These Two Bus Drivers

    Two bus drivers in Sweden wearing skirts to work in summer, promoting equality and challenging dress code rules.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #141

    My Brother Just Travelled Half Way Round The World And We're Wearing The Same F**king Clothes

    Two men with tattoos wearing white shirts and shorts toasting with cans, a wholesome moment indoors to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #142

    My Friend Opened Two Fortune Cookies In A Row

    Young man in glasses holding two fortune cookie messages about love, a wholesome post to distract from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #143

    Man Who Was Homeless For 20 Years Turns Life Around To Be Voted London's Happiest Bus Driver

    Friendly bus driver in uniform smiling and waving through the window, part of wholesome posts to distract from world horrors

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #144

    Good Guy UPS Driver. Guess Where I Was At 5:04

    UPS delivery notice with handwritten message and pickup details, illustrating a wholesome post distraction from world horrors.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

