We all need a little pick me up sometimes. Maybe it’s a cozy treat from your neighborhood bakery, an hour of watching your favorite comfort show or a long walk in a beautiful park. But if those options aren’t doing the trick today, we’ve got just the thing you need: adorable photos of animals.

We took a trip to the Funn with Animals Facebook group and gathered some of their most precious posts below. Whether you’re a dog person, cat person or love all creatures equally, I’m sure you’ll find some photos on this list that melt your heart. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to adopt another pet as soon as paw-sible!

#1

I Named Him The Moment I Knew He Was Mine—my Little Star. He Was My Light In The Darkest Days

Small white dog wearing a bright yellow star costume, showcasing one of the most wholesome animals in a fun setting.

Ashburn Samantha Report

    #2

    I Knew She Needed Someone To Fill That Void. That’s When I Found Buddy

    Elderly woman and rescue dog standing side by side in kitchen, showcasing wholesome animals and companionship.

    Zinnia Olivia Report

    #3

    He's Staring At Me Like I’ve Committed The Ultimate Betrayal. And Then I Realize. Oh No. I Forgot His Breakfast

    Tabby cat sitting at a table with a small cup of tea, showcasing wholesome animals in a fun and charming setting.

    Ashburn Samantha Report

    The Funn with Animals Facebook group has only been around for two years, but it has already amassed an impressive 101K members. And it’s not hard to see why! This group is flooded with adorable photos of people’s pets, often alongside sweet, uplifting stories. Cats, dogs, bunnies and more can be found in this adorable group, along with thousands of kind members who are happy to tell you just how beautiful your furry friends are.

    There’s nothing but good vibes in this online group, and it’s a wonderful escape from the toxicity that can be found in many other corners of the internet. So sit back, relax and soak up all of the sunshine that’s radiating from these animal photos! And don’t hesitate to pass along your favorites to your friends, it might just make their day. 
    #4

    When The Fire Engulfed His Home, Taka Barely Escaped, His Body Covered In Burns, His Spirit Shaken. He Was Rushed To The Vet Clinic, Where The Team Worked Tirelessly To Save Him

    Dog with severe burn scars on its face, standing on gray tiled floor, representing wholesome animals and recovery.

    Zinnia Olivia Report

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago

    Who's the goodest boy?? But curious why the original owners of the dog didn't want their amazing, strong survivor? Glad the vet that saved him took him home and now he's living the bestest life! 🩷

    #5

    Before And After Adoption

    Side-by-side images showing a sad dog in a shelter and the same dog happy and smiling at home, wholesome animals joy.

    Sophia Parkar Report

    #6

    I Still Remember The Day I Met Him. He Was Huddled In The Corner Of A Rescue Center, Trembling Not From Fear, But From Years Of Being Misunderstood

    A unique dog with short fur and spots being held outdoors, showcasing fun with animals in a wholesome setting.

    Viral Tube Report

    If you’re an animal lover, you won’t need any explanation for why humans are so obsessed with dogs and cats. There’s something so beautiful about the bonds that we can create with these creatures, and even non-domesticated animals are amazing to observe. But if you want a more scientific explanation as to why we love our fur babies, Jason N. Linder, PsyD, explored this topic in an article for Psychology Today.

    First, Linder notes that our brains are hardwired to desire close attachments and relationships, something that pets can provide us with. They depend on us for all of their needs, and they’re always there when we need them. They look forward to us coming home after a long day, and we can’t wait to see them when we open the door. Pets make us feel meaningful and important, and the love in our relationships goes both ways.
    #7

    When I Look At Him, I See Not Just The Odd Markings, But A Cat Full Of Personality, Who Had Once Been Overlooked But Has Found A Place In My Heart

    Tabby cat with unique black and white patterns sitting on a dark countertop showcasing fun with animals.

    Ashburn Samantha Report

    #8

    One Day, This Little Puppy Will Have Big Adventures And Many Miles To Travel With His Human

    Sleeping puppy resting on a scooter basket, showcasing fun with animals in a wholesome and adorable moment.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #9

    I Realized That Some Stories Are Not Written On Paper, But In The Heart

    Tabby cat resting contentedly on an open book on a bed, showcasing wholesome animals enjoying calm moments.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    Another reason why we love our animals so much is because they’re pure. Linder explains that, although our furry friends may frustrate us from time to time, they never do it intentionally. They can’t stab us in the back or say anything that hurts our feelings. They simply want love, affection, play time, food and water. Relationships with other humans can be exhausting and complicated, but the connections we have with our pets are simple and wholesome.  
    #10

    Today Is A Special Day. The First Day Of The Rest Of His Life. He Doesn’t Know It Yet, But This Car Ride, Safely Strapped In His Seat, Marks The End Of His Lonely Days

    Tabby cat secured in a child car seat harness, sitting upright with a curious expression, showcasing wholesome animals fun.

    Sophia Parkar Report

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago

    Wow this looks a lot like my kitty, except I'm pretty sure that she wouldn't let me strap her in a child's car seat, for too long anyway.

    #11

    Seven Years Ago, I Walked Into The Store Just Looking For Some Dog Food. I Wasn’t Planning On Anything Life-Changing That Day

    Man shopping with his Great Dane puppy and adult Great Dane sitting in a shopping cart, showcasing wholesome animals.

    But Then, I Saw This Tiny Black Puppy, Sitting Quietly In The Corner Of A Small Enclosure. His Eyes Met Mine And… Something Just Clicked.

    Viral Tube Report

    #12

    Two Years Ago, She Was Barely Recognizable As A Cat

    Two side-by-side images of a white cat showing a transformation with wholesome animals and animal care.

    Viral Tube Report

    On that same note, we can’t get enough of spending time with our animals because they only know connection, Linder writes. We can’t always communicate with them verbally, but we still manage to find a way to share our thoughts and feelings with them. They learn how to understand our body language, and we do the same for them. The more time we spend with them, the deeper our connections with them grow. And it’s amazing to know that you’re the only one in the world who knows your cat’s exact schedule and what he’s thinking in certain moments.  

    #13

    15 Years Apart

    Man smiling and holding his dog in two photos taken 15 years apart, showing lifelong bond with wholesome animals.

    Viral Tube Report

    #14

    This Is Max. When People First Meet Him, They Often Pause. Some Stare. Some Even Whisper. A Few Smile Awkwardly, Unsure Of What To Say

    Dog with long tongue sitting on a wooden dock by the water, capturing fun with animals in a wholesome outdoor setting.

    Viral Tube Report

    #15

    The Luckiest Day Of My Life Happened Last Thursday

    Sleeping orange tabby kitten resting peacefully on a soft white blanket, showcasing wholesome animals in a cozy setting.

    Amani Alzubi Report

    When it comes to the benefits of having a pet, there are more than just having adorable photos of your furry friend to post on Instagram. HelpGuide notes that it can literally make you healthier to have a dog or cat in your home. They explain that pet owners are less likely to struggle with depression and typically have lower blood pressure during stressful situations than those who don’t have any pets.  

    #16

    He Wanted Revenge Because I Didn’t Take Him Out This Weekend

    Smiling dog sitting on a wooden floor next to a hand holding a chewed-up remote control, showing fun with animals.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #17

    Rusty Can’t See Me. He Lost Both Eyes Due To Untreated Infections Before He Was Rescued. But You Wouldn’t Know It From The Way He Lifts His Face When I Approach

    Two small dogs sitting on a pink blanket inside a car, showcasing wholesome and fun with animals.

    Viral Tube Report

    #18

    Max And Charlie Remind Us Every Single Day That Happiness Doesn’t Come From Having Everything Perfect

    Two wholesome animals, one with a mobility aid, sitting on a path surrounded by autumn leaves and trees.

    Viral Tube Report

    #19

    Today Is A Big Day. 🌟 I Am Officially The Cutest Creature In The Universe

    Adorable dachshund puppy with bows on ears lying on a couch, showcasing the wholesome fun with animals vibe.

    Sheila Johnson Report

    #20

    That Cat Was Pregnant And I Put Food For Her Every Day... She Disappeared For A Week And Today She Came To Show Me Her Daughter

    Cat pressing its face against a glass door, showcasing one of the most wholesome animals in a fun animal moment.

    Sheila Johnson Report

    #21

    In San Antonio, 13 Pomeranians Were Rescued This Morning From A Backyard Breeder

    Close-up of a small animal with unique curled nails and a furry face showing a calm, wholesome expression.

    Viral Tube Report

    The lifestyle changes that you’ll experience when you adopt a pet can also be transformative. If you have a dog, you’ll have to take them on walks every single day and spend way more time outside, which will benefit both of you. Even if you have a cat, running around and playing with them inside your home will be a great way for both of you to get more exercise. And who says you can't take your cat outside? Many of them love going on walks too!

    #22

    An Elderly Woman, Surrounded By The Quiet Comfort Of Her Hospital Bed, Shares A Bond Of Peace And Love With A Sweet, Sleepy Puppy Nestled In Her Arms

    Elderly woman lying in bed smiling while a wholesome dog sleeps peacefully on her lap.

    Viral Tube Report

    #23

    I've Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed, So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter

    Sad cat with gentle eyes inside a cardboard box, showing wholesome animals and the healing power of adoption.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #24

    Today, He Is No Longer Just An Abandoned Cat In A Shelter

    Man holding and cuddling a cat on an airplane seat, showing fun with animals and wholesome pet moments.

    Oliva Florence Report

    Are you enjoying this list of adorable animal photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that melt your heart, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about your pets. Then, if you’re in the mood to see even more precious pics, you can find another Bored Panda list featuring wholesome animal images right here!

    #25

    My Dogs Came Into My Life When The Doctor Told Me I Had Cancer

    Two wholesome animals, dogs, peacefully sleeping while cuddling on a bed with a green and white blanket.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #26

    Some Things Never Change

    Young girl and adult woman lying in bed with a cat, showcasing the wholesome connection between humans and animals.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #27

    When You Just Want A Little Personal Space, But Your Family Doesn’t Understand The Concept

    Three fluffy wild cats stacked closely together inside a wooden enclosure showing fun with animals.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #28

    To Me, Gato Is Perfect

    Cat with large eyes wearing a vest standing on a motorcycle, showcasing the fun with animals in an urban setting.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #29

    The Large, Imposing Maine Coon Is Magnus. The Small, All-White One Is Kiwi

    Two cats showing affection on a kitchen counter, capturing fun with animals in a wholesome moment.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #30

    That Day, He Hadn’t Planned On Saving A Life

    Man outdoors holding two wholesome puppies in a green natural setting, enjoying fun with animals on a sunny day.

    Sheila Johnson Report

    #31

    We Started A Little Tradition. Every Few Months, I’d Hold His Paws And Stand Him Up To See How Tall He’d Gotten

    Woman having fun with animals, playfully lifting a large dog indoors showing wholesome animal moments.

    Viral Tube Report

    #32

    No Matter What Happens In Your Life You Will Never Be This Happy

    Dog lying happily in a car trunk filled with dog bone treats, showcasing wholesome fun with animals.

    Viral Tube Report

    #33

    Bringing Shadow Home Was One Of The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made

    Black and white cat with bright green eyes walking on wooden floor, showcasing fun with animals in a home setting.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #34

    Today Is A Special Day – This Little One Is Celebrating His Very First Birthday!

    Cat having fun with animals, enjoying pink cake with frosting on face in a playful and wholesome moment.

    Sindi Kola Report

    #35

    Every Morning, Like Clockwork, He Arrives At The Park

    Man sitting on a suitcase in a park, holding and cuddling two dogs showing fun with animals and wholesome moments.

    Viral Tube Report

    #36

    These Three Little Brothers, So Different From Each Other, I Found Them One Day Under A Bridge

    Three sleeping kittens in black, orange, and gray lying side by side on a fluffy white surface, fun with animals.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #37

    It Took Nearly A Year Of Medical Attention And Gentle Affection, But Finally, The Mystery Was Solved A Rare And Treatable Fungal Infection

    Orange cat with a large nose growth sitting on a knitted blanket, showcasing fun with animals and wholesome animal moments.

    Viral Tube Report

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago

    Oh my goodness, the poor thing. She literally has a clown nose, glad they were able to treat it.

    #38

    Here’s My Dog, Max. Abandoned At A Tender Age, He Knew The Streets And The Uncertainty Of Life

    Dalmatian dog happily resting on a raised bed outdoors surrounded by plants, capturing wholesome animals enjoying sunshine.

    Anna Clarie Report

    #39

    His Body Told The Story Of Years Of Neglect

    Two wholesome dogs with unique skin textures showing fun and playful animal expressions outdoors.

    Viral Tube Report

    #40

    We Named Him Chance, Because That’s What He Was Given A Second One

    Before and after photos of a rescued dog showing the transformation of wholesome animals with love and care.

    Viral Tube Report

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago

    This makes me so sad, I don't understand how a human can treat an animal like this. So grateful that Chance was rescued, he looks so happy and healthy.

    #41

    This Is Miller. A Good Boy Who Lost Some Pounds. He Just Wanted To Post His Transformation Pic To Inspire You

    Two Labrador Retrievers sitting indoors on a wooden floor showing wholesome animals in a home setting.

    Sheila Johnson Report

    #42

    This Is My Bowser. I Found Him In A Parking Lot As A Puppy, And He Crossed Over Two Weeks Ago At Roughly 13. I Miss Him Every Day

    Man with glasses posing closely with his senior dog, capturing a heartfelt moment of fun with animals and companionship.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #43

    Simmy Transformed From A Fragile Stray Into The King Of Our Home

    Black and white cat curiously looking at a birthday cake with a cat image and paw prints on a kitchen counter.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #44

    I Still Remember The Day I Brought Her Home So Small, So Shy, Fitting Perfectly In My Arm

    Woman taking mirror selfies holding a dog puppy and then the same dog grown bigger showing fun with animals and wholesome moments.

    Viral Tube Report

    #45

    Before My Baby Was Born, Everyone Kept Telling Me The Same Thing: “You Won’t Be Able To Handle Both.”

    Baby sitting closely next to a large dog on a couch, showcasing wholesome animals in a heartwarming moment.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #46

    Her Name Is Lila. A Tiny Ball Of Fur With A Contagious Smile

    Fluffy white dog smiling happily in a stroller at a park during sunset, showcasing fun with animals outdoors.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #47

    To Me, She Was Perfect From The Very First Moment

    Person with pink hair holding a black and white cat making a funny face, capturing a fun moment with animals selfie.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #48

    This Is The Ride To His New Life. This Little Soul Has Just Been Rescued From A Shelter, And He Doesn’t Quite Understand What’s Happening Yet

    Brown dog with a white chest marking sitting on the front passenger seat of a black leather Sahara car interior, showcasing wholesome animals.

    Ashburn Samantha Report

    #49

    My Parents Sent Me This Picture This Morning. They’re On Vacation… With The Dog They Adopted Earlier This Year

    Dog wearing a straw hat and sunglasses relaxing in a pool beside a beer bottle for fun with animals summer vibes.

    Zinnia Olivia Report

    #50

    Our Fluffy Little Man Crumble Is Such A Little Fighter. He Has Been Through So Much In Such A Short Time

    Cute kitten sleeping on a soft bed with a pink collar, showcasing wholesome animals in a peaceful moment.

    Haley Rock Report

    #51

    No Matter How Big They Get They Will Akways Be Your Baby

    Man cuddling large fluffy dog on couch, showcasing wholesome animals and the joy of fun with animals.

    Viral Tube Report

    #52

    There Was Once A Little Ball Of Fur Named Luna, Found Trembling In A Cardboard Box Behind A Mechanic’s Shop

    Puppy and adult dog interacting with old boot, showcasing the wholesome and fun with animals moment indoors.

    Viral Tube Report

    #53

    He's Going Home For The Very First Time, With A Human Of His Very Own

    Smiling puppy in a crate on a blanket, enjoying a ride, capturing fun with animals and wholesome pet moments.

    Haley Rock Report

    #54

    Their Names Are Nino And Lila. Born In The Same Litter, They’ve Shared Everything From The Very Beginning

    Two adorable puppies sitting close together outdoors, showcasing the fun with animals and wholesome animals theme.

    Viral Tube Report

    #55

    Our Cow Was Not Feeling Good Last Night. In The Morning, When I Woke Up, I Went To Check And Saw This - My Son Sleeping Peacefully Next To The Cow

    A person resting on straw bed with a cow’s head gently resting on their shoulder, showcasing wholesome animals.

    Haley Rock Report

    #56

    They're Growing, Healthy, Curious, And Full Of Life

    A group of wholesome orange kittens and a cat looking up together on a couch, showcasing fun with animals.

    Sophia Parkar Report

    #57

    She Gave Birth Here, In This Cold And Impersonal Shelter. Alone, Yet Full Of Dignity

    Husky dog with her puppies resting on a blue blanket inside a fenced indoor area showing wholesome animals.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #58

    Every Time Someone Walks By, He Presses His Tiny Paws Against The Glass

    Kitten with pink paws pressed against glass, showcasing one of the most wholesome animals in a cozy setting.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #59

    He Fell Asleep Between The Pillows Like He’d Always Belonged There

    Dalmatian puppy sleeping peacefully on a soft pink bed, showcasing the wholesome fun with animals.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #60

    Meet This Wonderful Duo! This Is His Partner, The Brave Police Dog That Has Been With Him Through Countless Missions, Keeping The Streets Safe

    Police officer taking a selfie with a happy K9 dog, showcasing fun with animals in a wholesome moment.

    Sindi Bogdani Report

    #61

    Look At That Face!

    Happy puppy sitting on a car seat wearing a blue bowtie, showcasing wholesome animals in a fun moment.

    Tina Niks Report

    #62

    Meet This Dynamic Duo: The Officer And Her K9 Partner!

    Woman in uniform smiling with a happy dog in the background, showcasing fun with animals and wholesome moments.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #63

    The Moment The Car Started Moving, He Jumped Onto The Front Seat, Then Onto Me, Wrapping His Paws Around My Shoulders And Resting His Head On Mine As If To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Disappear

    German shepherd dog resting its head on a woman driving a car, showing a wholesome moment between fun with animals.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #64

    His Owner Works Far Away, On The Other Side Of The City. So Snow Rides The Train With Him, Settling Quietly By The Seats, Keeping Watch

    A fluffy white dog wearing booties being petted by masked passengers on public transit, showing fun with animals.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #65

    He Still Sleeps Next To Me, Often. In A Soft Blanket, But With The Same Look He Had On The First Day: The Look Of Someone Who Hasn’t Forgotten

    Close-up of a wholesome animal wrapped in a cozy blanket, capturing the fun with animals in a comforting setting.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #66

    I Found Him In A Box, Placed There Like An Old Thing No One Wanted Anymore

    Cute white puppy with black markings sitting inside a cardboard box, showcasing fun with animals and wholesome moments.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #67

    This Is What Rescue Means

    A before and after photo of a cat showing a heartwarming transformation in wholesome animals.

    Haley Rock Report

    #68

    10 Years Since I Brought Home The Goofy Pup Who Tried To Chew My Shoelaces And Tripped Over His Own Ears

    Dog cleaning a bathroom mirror with a cloth, showcasing fun with animals and wholesome animal behavior.

    Viral Tube Report

    Babs McGurk
    Babs McGurk
    Babs McGurk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's amazing how you've taught him to clean the bathroom mirror!

    #69

    In This Tender Embrace, We See Gratitude, Relief, And An Unspoken Vow: He Will Never Be Abandoned Again

    Person in blue shirt hugging a happy dog outdoors, showing fun with animals and wholesome animal connection.

    Sindi Kola Report

    #70

    This Is Our Very First Dinner Together

    Small dog with red ribbons sitting at a table with a can and candle, showcasing fun with animals in a wholesome setting.

    Sheila Johnson Report

    #71

    I Drove For 7 Hours, Alone, With A Heart Full Of Hope, To Meet Someone I Didn't Know Yet... But I Already Loved

    Woman wearing glasses happily holding a fluffy white dog outside, capturing a moment of fun with animals and joy.

    Amani Alzubi Report

    #72

    Hey There, My Beloved Human!

    Golden retriever resting its head on a blanket while looking over a book, showcasing wholesome animals and fun moments.

    Sophia Parkar Report

    #73

    She Was Barely The Size Of A Hand—tiny, Fragile, And Trembling. No One Knew Where She Came From, Only That She Was Found Near A Garbage Bin

    Calico kitten with wide eyes inside a blue pet tent, showcasing wholesome animals in a fun and playful setting.

    Maria J. Parker Report

    #74

    A Distinguished Lady

    Wholesome animals featured with a relaxed cat sitting on a towel in a cozy indoor setting, showcasing fun with animals.

    Apsha Huge Report

    #75

    Every Time I Sit Down At The Table, He Appears. Like A Gentle Shadow

    Tabby cat leaning over chair looking at food on table, showcasing fun with animals and wholesome animal moments.

    Creaciones Nicole Report

    #76

    He Was Never A “Cat Guy.” For Years, My Dad Didn’t Understand Why People Loved These Independent Little Furballs

    Man with tattoos holding two fluffy cats inside a cozy living room, showcasing fun with animals and wholesome pets.

    Sheila Johnson Report

    #77

    A Few Weeks Ago, Our Dog Edith Managed To Slip Through The Fence And Vanished. Where Did She Go? Waffle House

    Corgi dog on a wet sidewalk being petted, showcasing wholesome fun with animals in an outdoor setting.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #78

    He Was Shaking When I Found Him. Too Small, Too Bare For A World This Cold. So I Gave Him This Tiny Shirt

    Hairless Sphynx kitten with large blue eyes wearing a white shirt standing on a textured surface indoors, fun with animals.

    Oliva Florence Report

    #79

    It’s His First Night At Home

    Dog sleeping on a couch hugging a doll, showcasing wholesome moments and fun with animals in a cozy setting.

    Sheila Johnson Report

    #80

    This Is His Very First Ice Cream

    Labrador dog enjoying soft serve ice cream inside a car, capturing wholesome fun with animals in a joyful moment.

    Sheila Johnson Report

