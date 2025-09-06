We took a trip to the Funn with Animals Facebook group and gathered some of their most precious posts below. Whether you’re a dog person, cat person or love all creatures equally, I’m sure you’ll find some photos on this list that melt your heart. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to adopt another pet as soon as paw-sible!

We all need a little pick me up sometimes. Maybe it’s a cozy treat from your neighborhood bakery, an hour of watching your favorite comfort show or a long walk in a beautiful park. But if those options aren’t doing the trick today, we’ve got just the thing you need: adorable photos of animals .

#1 I Named Him The Moment I Knew He Was Mine—my Little Star. He Was My Light In The Darkest Days Share icon

#2 I Knew She Needed Someone To Fill That Void. That’s When I Found Buddy Share icon

#3 He's Staring At Me Like I’ve Committed The Ultimate Betrayal. And Then I Realize. Oh No. I Forgot His Breakfast Share icon

The Funn with Animals Facebook group has only been around for two years, but it has already amassed an impressive 101K members. And it’s not hard to see why! This group is flooded with adorable photos of people’s pets, often alongside sweet, uplifting stories. Cats, dogs, bunnies and more can be found in this adorable group, along with thousands of kind members who are happy to tell you just how beautiful your furry friends are. ADVERTISEMENT There’s nothing but good vibes in this online group, and it’s a wonderful escape from the toxicity that can be found in many other corners of the internet. So sit back, relax and soak up all of the sunshine that’s radiating from these animal photos! And don’t hesitate to pass along your favorites to your friends, it might just make their day.

#4 When The Fire Engulfed His Home, Taka Barely Escaped, His Body Covered In Burns, His Spirit Shaken. He Was Rushed To The Vet Clinic, Where The Team Worked Tirelessly To Save Him Share icon

#5 Before And After Adoption Share icon

#6 I Still Remember The Day I Met Him. He Was Huddled In The Corner Of A Rescue Center, Trembling Not From Fear, But From Years Of Being Misunderstood Share icon

If you’re an animal lover, you won’t need any explanation for why humans are so obsessed with dogs and cats. There’s something so beautiful about the bonds that we can create with these creatures, and even non-domesticated animals are amazing to observe. But if you want a more scientific explanation as to why we love our fur babies, Jason N. Linder, PsyD, explored this topic in an article for Psychology Today. First, Linder notes that our brains are hardwired to desire close attachments and relationships, something that pets can provide us with. They depend on us for all of their needs, and they’re always there when we need them. They look forward to us coming home after a long day, and we can’t wait to see them when we open the door. Pets make us feel meaningful and important, and the love in our relationships goes both ways.

#7 When I Look At Him, I See Not Just The Odd Markings, But A Cat Full Of Personality, Who Had Once Been Overlooked But Has Found A Place In My Heart Share icon

#8 One Day, This Little Puppy Will Have Big Adventures And Many Miles To Travel With His Human Share icon

#9 I Realized That Some Stories Are Not Written On Paper, But In The Heart Share icon

Another reason why we love our animals so much is because they’re pure. Linder explains that, although our furry friends may frustrate us from time to time, they never do it intentionally. They can’t stab us in the back or say anything that hurts our feelings. They simply want love, affection, play time, food and water. Relationships with other humans can be exhausting and complicated, but the connections we have with our pets are simple and wholesome.

#10 Today Is A Special Day. The First Day Of The Rest Of His Life. He Doesn’t Know It Yet, But This Car Ride, Safely Strapped In His Seat, Marks The End Of His Lonely Days Share icon

#11 Seven Years Ago, I Walked Into The Store Just Looking For Some Dog Food. I Wasn’t Planning On Anything Life-Changing That Day Share icon But Then, I Saw This Tiny Black Puppy, Sitting Quietly In The Corner Of A Small Enclosure. His Eyes Met Mine And… Something Just Clicked.



#12 Two Years Ago, She Was Barely Recognizable As A Cat Share icon

On that same note, we can't get enough of spending time with our animals because they only know connection, Linder writes. We can't always communicate with them verbally, but we still manage to find a way to share our thoughts and feelings with them. They learn how to understand our body language, and we do the same for them. The more time we spend with them, the deeper our connections with them grow. And it's amazing to know that you're the only one in the world who knows your cat's exact schedule and what he's thinking in certain moments.

#13 15 Years Apart Share icon

#14 This Is Max. When People First Meet Him, They Often Pause. Some Stare. Some Even Whisper. A Few Smile Awkwardly, Unsure Of What To Say Share icon

#15 The Luckiest Day Of My Life Happened Last Thursday Share icon

When it comes to the benefits of having a pet, there are more than just having adorable photos of your furry friend to post on Instagram. HelpGuide notes that it can literally make you healthier to have a dog or cat in your home. They explain that pet owners are less likely to struggle with depression and typically have lower blood pressure during stressful situations than those who don’t have any pets. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 He Wanted Revenge Because I Didn’t Take Him Out This Weekend Share icon

#17 Rusty Can’t See Me. He Lost Both Eyes Due To Untreated Infections Before He Was Rescued. But You Wouldn’t Know It From The Way He Lifts His Face When I Approach Share icon

#18 Max And Charlie Remind Us Every Single Day That Happiness Doesn’t Come From Having Everything Perfect Share icon

#19 Today Is A Big Day. 🌟 I Am Officially The Cutest Creature In The Universe Share icon

#20 That Cat Was Pregnant And I Put Food For Her Every Day... She Disappeared For A Week And Today She Came To Show Me Her Daughter Share icon

#21 In San Antonio, 13 Pomeranians Were Rescued This Morning From A Backyard Breeder Share icon

The lifestyle changes that you'll experience when you adopt a pet can also be transformative. If you have a dog, you'll have to take them on walks every single day and spend way more time outside, which will benefit both of you. Even if you have a cat, running around and playing with them inside your home will be a great way for both of you to get more exercise. And who says you can't take your cat outside? Many of them love going on walks too!

#22 An Elderly Woman, Surrounded By The Quiet Comfort Of Her Hospital Bed, Shares A Bond Of Peace And Love With A Sweet, Sleepy Puppy Nestled In Her Arms Share icon

#23 I've Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed, So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter Share icon

#24 Today, He Is No Longer Just An Abandoned Cat In A Shelter Share icon

Are you enjoying this list of adorable animal photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that melt your heart, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about your pets.

#25 My Dogs Came Into My Life When The Doctor Told Me I Had Cancer Share icon

#26 Some Things Never Change Share icon

#27 When You Just Want A Little Personal Space, But Your Family Doesn’t Understand The Concept Share icon

#28 To Me, Gato Is Perfect Share icon

#29 The Large, Imposing Maine Coon Is Magnus. The Small, All-White One Is Kiwi Share icon

#30 That Day, He Hadn’t Planned On Saving A Life Share icon

#31 We Started A Little Tradition. Every Few Months, I’d Hold His Paws And Stand Him Up To See How Tall He’d Gotten Share icon

#32 No Matter What Happens In Your Life You Will Never Be This Happy Share icon

#33 Bringing Shadow Home Was One Of The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made Share icon

#34 Today Is A Special Day – This Little One Is Celebrating His Very First Birthday! Share icon

#35 Every Morning, Like Clockwork, He Arrives At The Park Share icon

#36 These Three Little Brothers, So Different From Each Other, I Found Them One Day Under A Bridge Share icon

#37 It Took Nearly A Year Of Medical Attention And Gentle Affection, But Finally, The Mystery Was Solved A Rare And Treatable Fungal Infection Share icon

#38 Here’s My Dog, Max. Abandoned At A Tender Age, He Knew The Streets And The Uncertainty Of Life Share icon

#39 His Body Told The Story Of Years Of Neglect Share icon

#40 We Named Him Chance, Because That’s What He Was Given A Second One Share icon

#41 This Is Miller. A Good Boy Who Lost Some Pounds. He Just Wanted To Post His Transformation Pic To Inspire You Share icon

#42 This Is My Bowser. I Found Him In A Parking Lot As A Puppy, And He Crossed Over Two Weeks Ago At Roughly 13. I Miss Him Every Day Share icon

#43 Simmy Transformed From A Fragile Stray Into The King Of Our Home Share icon

#44 I Still Remember The Day I Brought Her Home So Small, So Shy, Fitting Perfectly In My Arm Share icon

#45 Before My Baby Was Born, Everyone Kept Telling Me The Same Thing: “You Won’t Be Able To Handle Both.” Share icon

#46 Her Name Is Lila. A Tiny Ball Of Fur With A Contagious Smile Share icon

#47 To Me, She Was Perfect From The Very First Moment Share icon

#48 This Is The Ride To His New Life. This Little Soul Has Just Been Rescued From A Shelter, And He Doesn’t Quite Understand What’s Happening Yet Share icon

#49 My Parents Sent Me This Picture This Morning. They’re On Vacation… With The Dog They Adopted Earlier This Year Share icon

#50 Our Fluffy Little Man Crumble Is Such A Little Fighter. He Has Been Through So Much In Such A Short Time Share icon

#51 No Matter How Big They Get They Will Akways Be Your Baby Share icon

#52 There Was Once A Little Ball Of Fur Named Luna, Found Trembling In A Cardboard Box Behind A Mechanic’s Shop Share icon

#53 He's Going Home For The Very First Time, With A Human Of His Very Own Share icon

#54 Their Names Are Nino And Lila. Born In The Same Litter, They’ve Shared Everything From The Very Beginning Share icon

#55 Our Cow Was Not Feeling Good Last Night. In The Morning, When I Woke Up, I Went To Check And Saw This - My Son Sleeping Peacefully Next To The Cow Share icon

#56 They're Growing, Healthy, Curious, And Full Of Life Share icon

#57 She Gave Birth Here, In This Cold And Impersonal Shelter. Alone, Yet Full Of Dignity Share icon

#58 Every Time Someone Walks By, He Presses His Tiny Paws Against The Glass Share icon

#59 He Fell Asleep Between The Pillows Like He’d Always Belonged There Share icon

#60 Meet This Wonderful Duo! This Is His Partner, The Brave Police Dog That Has Been With Him Through Countless Missions, Keeping The Streets Safe Share icon

#61 Look At That Face! Share icon

#62 Meet This Dynamic Duo: The Officer And Her K9 Partner! Share icon

#63 The Moment The Car Started Moving, He Jumped Onto The Front Seat, Then Onto Me, Wrapping His Paws Around My Shoulders And Resting His Head On Mine As If To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Disappear Share icon

#64 His Owner Works Far Away, On The Other Side Of The City. So Snow Rides The Train With Him, Settling Quietly By The Seats, Keeping Watch Share icon

#65 He Still Sleeps Next To Me, Often. In A Soft Blanket, But With The Same Look He Had On The First Day: The Look Of Someone Who Hasn’t Forgotten Share icon

#66 I Found Him In A Box, Placed There Like An Old Thing No One Wanted Anymore Share icon

#67 This Is What Rescue Means Share icon

#68 10 Years Since I Brought Home The Goofy Pup Who Tried To Chew My Shoelaces And Tripped Over His Own Ears Share icon

#69 In This Tender Embrace, We See Gratitude, Relief, And An Unspoken Vow: He Will Never Be Abandoned Again Share icon

#70 This Is Our Very First Dinner Together Share icon

#71 I Drove For 7 Hours, Alone, With A Heart Full Of Hope, To Meet Someone I Didn't Know Yet... But I Already Loved Share icon

#72 Hey There, My Beloved Human! Share icon

#73 She Was Barely The Size Of A Hand—tiny, Fragile, And Trembling. No One Knew Where She Came From, Only That She Was Found Near A Garbage Bin Share icon

#74 A Distinguished Lady Share icon

#75 Every Time I Sit Down At The Table, He Appears. Like A Gentle Shadow Share icon

#76 He Was Never A “Cat Guy.” For Years, My Dad Didn’t Understand Why People Loved These Independent Little Furballs Share icon

#77 A Few Weeks Ago, Our Dog Edith Managed To Slip Through The Fence And Vanished. Where Did She Go? Waffle House Share icon

#78 He Was Shaking When I Found Him. Too Small, Too Bare For A World This Cold. So I Gave Him This Tiny Shirt Share icon

#79 It’s His First Night At Home Share icon