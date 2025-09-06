“Fun with Animals”: 80 Of The Most Wholesome Animals
We all need a little pick me up sometimes. Maybe it’s a cozy treat from your neighborhood bakery, an hour of watching your favorite comfort show or a long walk in a beautiful park. But if those options aren’t doing the trick today, we’ve got just the thing you need: adorable photos of animals.
We took a trip to the Funn with Animals Facebook group and gathered some of their most precious posts below. Whether you’re a dog person, cat person or love all creatures equally, I’m sure you’ll find some photos on this list that melt your heart. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to adopt another pet as soon as paw-sible!
I Named Him The Moment I Knew He Was Mine—my Little Star. He Was My Light In The Darkest Days
I Knew She Needed Someone To Fill That Void. That’s When I Found Buddy
He's Staring At Me Like I’ve Committed The Ultimate Betrayal. And Then I Realize. Oh No. I Forgot His Breakfast
The Funn with Animals Facebook group has only been around for two years, but it has already amassed an impressive 101K members. And it’s not hard to see why! This group is flooded with adorable photos of people’s pets, often alongside sweet, uplifting stories. Cats, dogs, bunnies and more can be found in this adorable group, along with thousands of kind members who are happy to tell you just how beautiful your furry friends are.
There’s nothing but good vibes in this online group, and it’s a wonderful escape from the toxicity that can be found in many other corners of the internet. So sit back, relax and soak up all of the sunshine that’s radiating from these animal photos! And don’t hesitate to pass along your favorites to your friends, it might just make their day.
When The Fire Engulfed His Home, Taka Barely Escaped, His Body Covered In Burns, His Spirit Shaken. He Was Rushed To The Vet Clinic, Where The Team Worked Tirelessly To Save Him
Who's the goodest boy?? But curious why the original owners of the dog didn't want their amazing, strong survivor? Glad the vet that saved him took him home and now he's living the bestest life!
Before And After Adoption
I Still Remember The Day I Met Him. He Was Huddled In The Corner Of A Rescue Center, Trembling Not From Fear, But From Years Of Being Misunderstood
If you’re an animal lover, you won’t need any explanation for why humans are so obsessed with dogs and cats. There’s something so beautiful about the bonds that we can create with these creatures, and even non-domesticated animals are amazing to observe. But if you want a more scientific explanation as to why we love our fur babies, Jason N. Linder, PsyD, explored this topic in an article for Psychology Today.
First, Linder notes that our brains are hardwired to desire close attachments and relationships, something that pets can provide us with. They depend on us for all of their needs, and they’re always there when we need them. They look forward to us coming home after a long day, and we can’t wait to see them when we open the door. Pets make us feel meaningful and important, and the love in our relationships goes both ways.
When I Look At Him, I See Not Just The Odd Markings, But A Cat Full Of Personality, Who Had Once Been Overlooked But Has Found A Place In My Heart
One Day, This Little Puppy Will Have Big Adventures And Many Miles To Travel With His Human
I Realized That Some Stories Are Not Written On Paper, But In The Heart
Another reason why we love our animals so much is because they’re pure. Linder explains that, although our furry friends may frustrate us from time to time, they never do it intentionally. They can’t stab us in the back or say anything that hurts our feelings. They simply want love, affection, play time, food and water. Relationships with other humans can be exhausting and complicated, but the connections we have with our pets are simple and wholesome.
Today Is A Special Day. The First Day Of The Rest Of His Life. He Doesn’t Know It Yet, But This Car Ride, Safely Strapped In His Seat, Marks The End Of His Lonely Days
Wow this looks a lot like my kitty, except I'm pretty sure that she wouldn't let me strap her in a child's car seat, for too long anyway.
Seven Years Ago, I Walked Into The Store Just Looking For Some Dog Food. I Wasn’t Planning On Anything Life-Changing That Day
But Then, I Saw This Tiny Black Puppy, Sitting Quietly In The Corner Of A Small Enclosure. His Eyes Met Mine And… Something Just Clicked.
Two Years Ago, She Was Barely Recognizable As A Cat
On that same note, we can’t get enough of spending time with our animals because they only know connection, Linder writes. We can’t always communicate with them verbally, but we still manage to find a way to share our thoughts and feelings with them. They learn how to understand our body language, and we do the same for them. The more time we spend with them, the deeper our connections with them grow. And it’s amazing to know that you’re the only one in the world who knows your cat’s exact schedule and what he’s thinking in certain moments.
15 Years Apart
This Is Max. When People First Meet Him, They Often Pause. Some Stare. Some Even Whisper. A Few Smile Awkwardly, Unsure Of What To Say
The Luckiest Day Of My Life Happened Last Thursday
When it comes to the benefits of having a pet, there are more than just having adorable photos of your furry friend to post on Instagram. HelpGuide notes that it can literally make you healthier to have a dog or cat in your home. They explain that pet owners are less likely to struggle with depression and typically have lower blood pressure during stressful situations than those who don’t have any pets.
He Wanted Revenge Because I Didn’t Take Him Out This Weekend
Rusty Can’t See Me. He Lost Both Eyes Due To Untreated Infections Before He Was Rescued. But You Wouldn’t Know It From The Way He Lifts His Face When I Approach
Max And Charlie Remind Us Every Single Day That Happiness Doesn’t Come From Having Everything Perfect
Today Is A Big Day. 🌟 I Am Officially The Cutest Creature In The Universe
That Cat Was Pregnant And I Put Food For Her Every Day... She Disappeared For A Week And Today She Came To Show Me Her Daughter
In San Antonio, 13 Pomeranians Were Rescued This Morning From A Backyard Breeder
The lifestyle changes that you’ll experience when you adopt a pet can also be transformative. If you have a dog, you’ll have to take them on walks every single day and spend way more time outside, which will benefit both of you. Even if you have a cat, running around and playing with them inside your home will be a great way for both of you to get more exercise. And who says you can't take your cat outside? Many of them love going on walks too!
An Elderly Woman, Surrounded By The Quiet Comfort Of Her Hospital Bed, Shares A Bond Of Peace And Love With A Sweet, Sleepy Puppy Nestled In Her Arms
I've Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed, So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter
Today, He Is No Longer Just An Abandoned Cat In A Shelter
My Dogs Came Into My Life When The Doctor Told Me I Had Cancer
Some Things Never Change
When You Just Want A Little Personal Space, But Your Family Doesn’t Understand The Concept
To Me, Gato Is Perfect
The Large, Imposing Maine Coon Is Magnus. The Small, All-White One Is Kiwi
That Day, He Hadn’t Planned On Saving A Life
We Started A Little Tradition. Every Few Months, I’d Hold His Paws And Stand Him Up To See How Tall He’d Gotten
No Matter What Happens In Your Life You Will Never Be This Happy
Bringing Shadow Home Was One Of The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made
Today Is A Special Day – This Little One Is Celebrating His Very First Birthday!
Every Morning, Like Clockwork, He Arrives At The Park
These Three Little Brothers, So Different From Each Other, I Found Them One Day Under A Bridge
It Took Nearly A Year Of Medical Attention And Gentle Affection, But Finally, The Mystery Was Solved A Rare And Treatable Fungal Infection
Oh my goodness, the poor thing. She literally has a clown nose, glad they were able to treat it.
Here’s My Dog, Max. Abandoned At A Tender Age, He Knew The Streets And The Uncertainty Of Life
His Body Told The Story Of Years Of Neglect
We Named Him Chance, Because That’s What He Was Given A Second One
This makes me so sad, I don't understand how a human can treat an animal like this. So grateful that Chance was rescued, he looks so happy and healthy.
This Is Miller. A Good Boy Who Lost Some Pounds. He Just Wanted To Post His Transformation Pic To Inspire You
This Is My Bowser. I Found Him In A Parking Lot As A Puppy, And He Crossed Over Two Weeks Ago At Roughly 13. I Miss Him Every Day
Simmy Transformed From A Fragile Stray Into The King Of Our Home
I Still Remember The Day I Brought Her Home So Small, So Shy, Fitting Perfectly In My Arm
Before My Baby Was Born, Everyone Kept Telling Me The Same Thing: “You Won’t Be Able To Handle Both.”
Her Name Is Lila. A Tiny Ball Of Fur With A Contagious Smile
To Me, She Was Perfect From The Very First Moment
This Is The Ride To His New Life. This Little Soul Has Just Been Rescued From A Shelter, And He Doesn’t Quite Understand What’s Happening Yet
My Parents Sent Me This Picture This Morning. They’re On Vacation… With The Dog They Adopted Earlier This Year
Our Fluffy Little Man Crumble Is Such A Little Fighter. He Has Been Through So Much In Such A Short Time
No Matter How Big They Get They Will Akways Be Your Baby
There Was Once A Little Ball Of Fur Named Luna, Found Trembling In A Cardboard Box Behind A Mechanic’s Shop
He's Going Home For The Very First Time, With A Human Of His Very Own
Their Names Are Nino And Lila. Born In The Same Litter, They’ve Shared Everything From The Very Beginning
Our Cow Was Not Feeling Good Last Night. In The Morning, When I Woke Up, I Went To Check And Saw This - My Son Sleeping Peacefully Next To The Cow
They're Growing, Healthy, Curious, And Full Of Life
She Gave Birth Here, In This Cold And Impersonal Shelter. Alone, Yet Full Of Dignity
Every Time Someone Walks By, He Presses His Tiny Paws Against The Glass
He Fell Asleep Between The Pillows Like He’d Always Belonged There
Meet This Wonderful Duo! This Is His Partner, The Brave Police Dog That Has Been With Him Through Countless Missions, Keeping The Streets Safe
Look At That Face!
Meet This Dynamic Duo: The Officer And Her K9 Partner!
The Moment The Car Started Moving, He Jumped Onto The Front Seat, Then Onto Me, Wrapping His Paws Around My Shoulders And Resting His Head On Mine As If To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Disappear
His Owner Works Far Away, On The Other Side Of The City. So Snow Rides The Train With Him, Settling Quietly By The Seats, Keeping Watch
He Still Sleeps Next To Me, Often. In A Soft Blanket, But With The Same Look He Had On The First Day: The Look Of Someone Who Hasn’t Forgotten
I Found Him In A Box, Placed There Like An Old Thing No One Wanted Anymore
This Is What Rescue Means
10 Years Since I Brought Home The Goofy Pup Who Tried To Chew My Shoelaces And Tripped Over His Own Ears
It's amazing how you've taught him to clean the bathroom mirror!