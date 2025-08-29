60 Adopted Animals That Are Finally Showered With Love, And It Shows (August Edition)
Every animal deserves endless love and snuggles. If I were the president, that would be the first law I’d implement. Sadly, the reality is that many fur balls end up in shelters, waiting for their second chance at becoming a new member of a loving family. The good news is that the majority of them get their happy ending, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it. To increase animals’ chances of adoption and show how rewarding it can be, we are sharing the pets that were rescued from shelters this August. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t be shy to shower them with virtual love—there’s no such thing as too much of it!
Bella Is Gorgeous!
Freshly Adopted Senior Void
It goes without saying that nothing compares to a permanent home with a loving human. However, a shelter isn’t the absolute worst place an animal can end up, despite many having quite a different opinion.
A lot of pets come to rescue centers from abusive households, dangerous streets, and even more unimaginable conditions. Strays that are often malnourished, injured, disabled, matted, and caked in dirt receive the help they need and are given refuge, food, water, and medical care after being brought to a shelter.
Millions of animals depend on shelters for fresh water, food, and medications. Staff and volunteers start each day by checking on all the animals, providing them with exercise, cleaning their enclosures, and ensuring they’re fed.
My Newly Adopted Cat
I Still Can't Believe I Got Him Half Off
I adopted my Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from a shelter. I know crazy right? What's even crazier is I got him 50% off because it was sprinkling and where I live the county animal shelters do 50% off on rainy days.
I Feel So Lucky To Be Her Mom
Animals are also provided with extra veterinary care, like sterilization, vaccination, and worm and parasite treatments to prevent the spread of any disease throughout. As pets come and go, they have to process intakes and adoptions as well.
Those organizations that are lucky to have more hands do their best to improve animals’ chances of adoption by posting them online and telling people all about them.
Some more successful shelters go even further and educate the public about adoption and the importance of sterilization, vaccinations, and other animal-related matters, all while making their organization appear friendly, so people are more eager to adopt.
Bubbas The Sweet
New Kitten!
Just Adopted This Old Guy
This takes a lot of hard work, not only physically but also emotionally. The people who take care of these animals see a lot of devastating sights, whether that’s limited funds, a new pet that has come in, or a furry creature that is destined to spend its last days in its enclosure. Shelters’ staff put a grueling effort into caring for the welfare of animals, and sadly, many people aren’t aware of it.
This Is Juno And I Thought You Should Meet Her
My Cat Sitter Adopted The Most Adorable Baby Moo 😻
I’m Adopting Him 🥹
In fact, some people still imagine shelters to be inhumane sanctuaries where animals receive little to no medical care and face a fatal end if not adopted or retrieved by their owners. While, unfortunately, some shelters horribly mistreat animals, the majority of them have immensely evolved over the years, even with tight budgets and an overflow of stray pets. What’s truly amazing is that in the US, animal shelters are becoming closer than ever to achieving a no-kill status.
Newly Adopted
Just Adopted This Beautiful Girl
Wren Was Adopted!!
No-kill is a community committed to saving every pet in a shelter that can be saved. Almost 2 out of 3 shelters in the US currently have the no-kill status, which means that they rescue at least 90% of animals that enter their facilities from a fatal end. Over the last eight years, there’s been a 60% drop in the number of pets that are euthanized in the United States.
"We are now at a time where the 90 percent or above benchmark for shelters to be no-kill is not only widely accepted but has also become the new normal. Nearly two out of three shelters are achieving this lifesaving goal," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS).
My Heart Won
My First Beagle As An Adult! 🥰🥰🥰
Welcome, Krypto
To help shelters reach no-kill nationwide, we can also do our part by continuing to adopt, foster, volunteer, donate, or even share the pets from local shelters on social media.
"The shelters do not have the resources to help with special cases, which is why partnership with animal rescue groups and the community is so important and critical to pet lifesaving,” Castle explained.
New Dog In Our House!
Adopted A 10 Yr Old Lil Siamese Girl Cat, And She Is Perfect!
Meet Boba! 🤎
It’s important that we help shelters, as without them, it’s very likely that more abandoned animals would suffer from injuries, starvation, illness, and death. Chances are that without sterilizing the strays, the job that shelters do, we would also face an overpopulation of animals forced to live on the streets.
New Baby Poods
Adopting This Guy On Sunday
What Do You Guys Think About My Dog? I Just Adopted Him
Even if there are a few spoiled apples in the bunch, most shelters are doing their best to provide the care that animals need.
If you’re currently thinking about getting a pet, please consider adopting one. A lot of shelters are overflowing with adorable fur balls that want nothing more than the warmth and safety of their human. You can be their happily ever after, and in return, you get a companion and a friend who will shower you with unconditional love.
Adopted A Dog Today
Meet Tulip, Our New Girl
Not A Flex, Just Happiness. Wanted A Dog, Adopted A Stray
The Dog I Was Going To Adopt vs. The Dog I Actually Adopted
Back in April I went to a local animal control to adopt the dog in the first picture. Her name was Mushu. She was a 6 month old German Shepard but she had a lot of people interested in her because of her age. I had the animal control officer show me the other dogs they had and that’s when I found my boy. The name they had given him was Seymour. He was found wandering in a graveyard and severely underweight. He had been in the pound for a month. I fell in love with him as soon as I met him. I brought him home the next day and it was the best decision I ever made. His name is now Max and he has my heart ❤️