ADVERTISEMENT

Every animal deserves endless love and snuggles. If I were the president, that would be the first law I’d implement. Sadly, the reality is that many fur balls end up in shelters, waiting for their second chance at becoming a new member of a loving family. The good news is that the majority of them get their happy ending, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it. To increase animals’ chances of adoption and show how rewarding it can be, we are sharing the pets that were rescued from shelters this August. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t be shy to shower them with virtual love—there’s no such thing as too much of it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Member Of The Family

Adopted black and white cat relaxing comfortably on a gray couch, showing love and care in a cozy home.

Limp-Mousse4948 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Bella Is Gorgeous!

    Light tan adopted dog on a leash standing on pavement near a body of water showing happiness and care.

    digitigradient Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Freshly Adopted Senior Void

    Black adopted cat with green eyes and tongue slightly out, sitting indoors on a patterned couch in a cozy home setting.

    ksenterf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chuck_16 avatar
    Chuck
    Chuck
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Black cats are just the best! 🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    It goes without saying that nothing compares to a permanent home with a loving human. However, a shelter isn’t the absolute worst place an animal can end up, despite many having quite a different opinion.

    A lot of pets come to rescue centers from abusive households, dangerous streets, and even more unimaginable conditions. Strays that are often malnourished, injured, disabled, matted, and caked in dirt receive the help they need and are given refuge, food, water, and medical care after being brought to a shelter.

    Millions of animals depend on shelters for fresh water, food, and medications. Staff and volunteers start each day by checking on all the animals, providing them with exercise, cleaning their enclosures, and ensuring they’re fed. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    My Newly Adopted Cat

    Adopted cat lounging comfortably on a bed, showing signs of love and care in a cozy indoor setting.

    BobbleBuddyWow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chuck_16 avatar
    Chuck
    Chuck
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can stop that now. We already adopted you. 🙂. Side note, interesting face markings.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    I Still Can't Believe I Got Him Half Off

    Happy adopted dog outdoors, showing love and joy in a grassy area, capturing the warmth of rescue animals.

    I adopted my Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from a shelter. I know crazy right? What's even crazier is I got him 50% off because it was sprinkling and where I live the county animal shelters do 50% off on rainy days.

    terrakan-joe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I Feel So Lucky To Be Her Mom

    Black dog with a floral bandana sitting on a couch, one adopted animal finally showered with love indoors.

    Chubby-Labrador Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Animals are also provided with extra veterinary care, like sterilization, vaccination, and worm and parasite treatments to prevent the spread of any disease throughout. As pets come and go, they have to process intakes and adoptions as well.

    Those organizations that are lucky to have more hands do their best to improve animals’ chances of adoption by posting them online and telling people all about them.

    Some more successful shelters go even further and educate the public about adoption and the importance of sterilization, vaccinations, and other animal-related matters, all while making their organization appear friendly, so people are more eager to adopt.

    #7

    Bubbas The Sweet

    Black adopted dog with a white patch lying on carpet indoors, showing trust and comfort in new loving home.

    Real_Orange3011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    New Kitten!

    Close-up of an adopted kitten inside a cage showing affection and care in an animal adoption setting.

    Professional-Coat266 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Just Adopted This Old Guy

    Happy adopted dog resting on a soft blanket inside a car, wearing a green harness and leash, showing love and comfort.

    ElusiveChanteuse84 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This takes a lot of hard work, not only physically but also emotionally. The people who take care of these animals see a lot of devastating sights, whether that’s limited funds, a new pet that has come in, or a furry creature that is destined to spend its last days in its enclosure. Shelters’ staff put a grueling effort into caring for the welfare of animals, and sadly, many people aren’t aware of it.
    #10

    This Is Juno And I Thought You Should Meet Her

    Adopted dog relaxing comfortably on a chair, showcasing the love and care given to adopted animals.

    Lady__Calliope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Cat Sitter Adopted The Most Adorable Baby Moo 😻

    Adopted black and white cat resting by floor edge, showing love and comfort in a cozy home environment.

    cats_n_tats11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    I’m Adopting Him 🥹

    Person with glasses holding an adopted cat close, showing love and care to the adopted animal.

    LoveLyndsey420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    In fact, some people still imagine shelters to be inhumane sanctuaries where animals receive little to no medical care and face a fatal end if not adopted or retrieved by their owners. While, unfortunately, some shelters horribly mistreat animals, the majority of them have immensely evolved over the years, even with tight budgets and an overflow of stray pets. What’s truly amazing is that in the US, animal shelters are becoming closer than ever to achieving a no-kill status.
    #13

    Newly Adopted

    Black and white adopted cat lying on carpet playing with a colorful rainbow ribbon, showing love and care.

    Distantdolphin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Just Adopted This Beautiful Girl

    Adopted animal cat with bright eyes resting on a cozy blanket, showing comfort and love in shelter environment.

    PatrolPunk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Wren Was Adopted!!

    Happy adopted dog resting on a bed inside a kennel, showing love and care in shelter environment.

    Athaleyah_eternal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    No-kill is a community committed to saving every pet in a shelter that can be saved. Almost 2 out of 3 shelters in the US currently have the no-kill status, which means that they rescue at least 90% of animals that enter their facilities from a fatal end. Over the last eight years, there’s been a 60% drop in the number of pets that are euthanized in the United States.

    "We are now at a time where the 90 percent or above benchmark for shelters to be no-kill is not only widely accepted but has also become the new normal. Nearly two out of three shelters are achieving this lifesaving goal," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS).
    #16

    My Heart Won

    Tabby cat lying on a wooden deck showing love and comfort as part of adopted animals enjoying their new homes.

    Front_Promise4433 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    My First Beagle As An Adult! 🥰🥰🥰

    Adopted dog resting comfortably in a cardboard box, showing love and care in a cozy home environment.

    Iizardfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Welcome, Krypto

    Small white adopted dog resting on a blanket with flowers in a bucket, showing love and care indoors.

    Puzzleheaded-Sea8340 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To help shelters reach no-kill nationwide, we can also do our part by continuing to adopt, foster, volunteer, donate, or even share the pets from local shelters on social media.

    "The shelters do not have the resources to help with special cases, which is why partnership with animal rescue groups and the community is so important and critical to pet lifesaving,” Castle explained.
    #19

    New Dog In Our House!

    Adopted dog relaxing comfortably on a patterned armchair, showing love and care in a cozy setting.

    bensonprp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Adopted A 10 Yr Old Lil Siamese Girl Cat, And She Is Perfect!

    Siamese cat with striking blue eyes looking up, one of the adopted animals finally showered with love showing trust.

    sofiab1994 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Meet Boba! 🤎

    Adopted dog with brindle coat and green collar sitting on concrete patio during sunset, showing love and care.

    dogluvr_1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s important that we help shelters, as without them, it’s very likely that more abandoned animals would suffer from injuries, starvation, illness, and death. Chances are that without sterilizing the strays, the job that shelters do, we would also face an overpopulation of animals forced to live on the streets. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    New Baby Poods

    Black poodle adopted animal sitting on pavement outdoors, showing love and care in a green park setting.

    fisherdoody Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Adopting This Guy On Sunday

    Happy adopted dog with tongue out enjoying a sunny day by the water, showcasing love and care in adoption stories.

    Far_Property1196 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    What Do You Guys Think About My Dog? I Just Adopted Him

    Adopted French Bulldog with closed eyes sitting near vintage wooden crates, showing love and comfort in a cozy space.

    Euphoric_Mail4153 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Even if there are a few spoiled apples in the bunch, most shelters are doing their best to provide the care that animals need.

    If you’re currently thinking about getting a pet, please consider adopting one. A lot of shelters are overflowing with adorable fur balls that want nothing more than the warmth and safety of their human. You can be their happily ever after, and in return, you get a companion and a friend who will shower you with unconditional love.

    #25

    Adopted A Dog Today

    Happy adopted dog lying on its back indoors, showing love and comfort on a wooden floor.

    eyewunderwhy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Meet Tulip, Our New Girl 🩷

    Adopted dog with loving eyes sitting on colorful floral rug in cozy home, showing comfort and care.

    klees0717 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Not A Flex, Just Happiness. Wanted A Dog, Adopted A Stray

    Adopted puppy lying on grass holding a white flower, showing love and care in a peaceful outdoor setting.

    Brave_Watch_527 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    The Dog I Was Going To Adopt vs. The Dog I Actually Adopted

    Two adopted German Shepherd dogs showing happiness and love, enjoying their new caring homes and companionship.

    Back in April I went to a local animal control to adopt the dog in the first picture. Her name was Mushu. She was a 6 month old German Shepard but she had a lot of people interested in her because of her age. I had the animal control officer show me the other dogs they had and that’s when I found my boy. The name they had given him was Seymour. He was found wandering in a graveyard and severely underweight. He had been in the pound for a month. I fell in love with him as soon as I met him. I brought him home the next day and it was the best decision I ever made. His name is now Max and he has my heart ❤️

    InternationalLuck974 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Adopted From The Animal Shelter

    Light-colored snake comfortably coiled around a person's arm, showcasing adopted animals enjoying care and affection.

    SpazzyBlonde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chuck_16 avatar
    Chuck
    Chuck
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know much about snakes but that one looks grateful. 🐍

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    New Friend 🧡

    Fluffy adopted dog on a leash, happily looking up, showcasing joy and love in its new home.

    Owllie789 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    From Dumpster To Queen Of Chaos

    Happy adopted dog using a wheelchair outdoors, showing love and care for adopted animals in a sunny setting.

    Otherwise-Notice-426 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    First Time Puppy Owner

    Sleeping adopted puppy stretched out on a cozy animal-print blanket, enjoying love and comfort in a home setting.

    angihende1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    My Rescue Doggo

    Happy adopted dog looking up with excitement on a concrete floor, showcasing love and care from adoption.

    cherryyc0la Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    First Time Beagle Owner

    Beagle mix dog on a leash in grassy area, one of the adopted animals finally showered with love and care.

    J0ceelyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Anxious 5.5 Year Old Rescue

    Adopted dog resting comfortably on a bed, showing love and care in a cozy home environment.

    Extension_End_9604 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    We Just Adopted Our First Dog! Meet Mango 🥭

    Small adopted dog with white fur sitting on a floral rug, showing love and care indoors.

    JulianILoveYou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My Newly Adopted Tripod

    Fluffy orange adopted cat resting on a soft gray bed under a wooden chair, showing comfort and care.

    Romy-zorus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    My Adopted Cat!

    Black and white adopted cat with one cloudy eye, showing trust and love after adoption.

    irispintox16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Meet Macaroni

    Black and white adopted cat sitting on a bed, showing love and comfort in a cozy home environment.

    GoofyFlamingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Just Adopted This Lil Guy. Definitely Need Some Advice

    Blind adopted kitten with pink nose and white-gray fur, showing love and care in a home environment.

    PresentationVisual97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    We Adopted A Cat For Our Cat, It's Going Pretty Well

    Two adopted cats cuddling together on a cozy blanket, showing love and comfort in a bright room.

    BlondeRed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Adopted A Cat Recently And He's Become Awfully Interested In Watching Me Play

    Cat watching video game characters on a monitor, highlighting adopted animals finally receiving love and care.

    Newt966 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Just Adopted A White Cat

    White kitten resting on soft blankets, one paw extended, showcasing adopted animals showered with love.

    Aggressive_Catch_163 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    My Mom Adopted Her Own Cat After Seeing Mine… Meet Lola Guys

    Close-up of an adopted tabby cat with wide eyes resting comfortably, showing love and care in a cozy setting.

    Smooth_Panic2307 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Meet My Very First Adopted Cat!

    White adopted cat resting on a colorful cartoon-themed blanket, showing comfort and care in a loving home.

    Clostridiumtiteni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    I’ve Never Owned A Cat. Never Lived With A Cat, But Adopted Her

    One-eyed gray adopted cat resting inside a circular toy, showing love and care in a warm indoor setting.

    itz_just_carts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    New Black Cat Mom 🖤

    Black kitten lying on a person's lap, showing adopted animals that are finally showered with love and care.

    afroabsurdity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Meet Cookie. Adopted Today. Mom Is Doberman, The Rest Unknown

    Adopted puppy with a pink collar resting in a cozy box bed surrounded by toys and blankets showing love.

    Ashamed_Occasion_521 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Adopted Louis

    Adopted dog with calm expression being held, showing love and care in a bright outdoor setting.

    MongooseSome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    “We Have Whippet At Home”

    Adopted dog resting comfortably on a patterned couch, enjoying the warmth and love in a cozy home environment.

    argulaestugula699 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    We Got Adopted…

    Tortoiseshell adopted cat sitting on a yellow cushion in a cozy indoor setting, showing love and care.

    twiggy83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Stray Cat From My Work Place Decided To Come Home With Me, Now I Have A New Cat!

    Black cat inside car looking out the window at night, one of the adopted animals finally showered with love.

    Amalyn2195 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    I Adopted A Cat

    Man with a beard holding a black and white adopted cat, showing love and care for the animal indoors.

    fast0219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    My Beautiful Model

    Gray adopted cat resting on a textured blanket, showing calm and comfort in its new loving home environment.

    Diamond-Waterfall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    We Just Adopted Our Very First Orange!

    Sleeping adopted kitten curled up on a colorful blanket, showing comfort and love in its new home.

    Exciting-Ad-8339 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    3 Weeks Ago I Adopted This Cat, And For 3 Weeks Now I've Been Smiling And Not Feeling So Alone

    Adopted cat wearing a harness and leash, sitting calmly on a person's lap outdoors, enjoying the sunshine.

    youcandybooty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I'm Adopted By This Cat

    Black cat resting comfortably on a patterned blanket, one of the adopted animals finally showered with love and care.

    adrielonreddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    My Cat Adopted This Feral Void Kitten. She’s The Only One Allowed To Pet Her

    Two adopted cats cuddling closely on a beige couch showing affection and love in a cozy home setting.

    ScootMaPoots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Dr. Mouse Shall See You Now!

    Gray adopted cat with yellow eyes looking up while standing on a dark surface, showing love and care.

    BananaVariant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Adopted A Cat, Discovered She Was Pregnant, Now I Have Kittens!

    Close-up of an adopted kitten with light fur and dark ears, showing the love and care of adoption.

    astronomiau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!