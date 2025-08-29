It goes without saying that nothing compares to a permanent home with a loving human. However, a shelter isn’t the absolute worst place an animal can end up, despite many having quite a different opinion.

A lot of pets come to rescue centers from abusive households, dangerous streets, and even more unimaginable conditions. Strays that are often malnourished, injured, disabled, matted, and caked in dirt receive the help they need and are given refuge, food, water, and medical care after being brought to a shelter.

Millions of animals depend on shelters for fresh water, food, and medications. Staff and volunteers start each day by checking on all the animals, providing them with exercise, cleaning their enclosures, and ensuring they’re fed.