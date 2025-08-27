ADVERTISEMENT

Pets have a knack for quirky and entertaining antics that leave us laughing when we least expect it. Unfortunately, those who don’t have a companion animal are missing out on a lot of these spontaneous and joy-filled moments. Luckily, our Bored Panda team has them covered with a list of hilarious pets that photobombed their owners’ pictures, stealing every crumb of spotlight from their humans. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and make sure to upvote the funniest photos!

#1

Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo

A family photo where funny pets crashed and stole the show with playful expressions in the foreground.

jimmynudetron69 Report

    #2

    The Best Boy

    Bride and groom holding hands during wedding ceremony as a dog crashes photo lying playfully on the grass.

    ladybeaverhausen , imgur.com Report

    #3

    I Wanted To Take A Photo With My Girlfriend. Someone Came To Interrupt. I Thought The Result Was Rather Interesting

    Woman and cat in a selfie with the cat funny photo bombing, a classic example of pets crashing photos and stealing the show.

    ndrossonart Report

    While some pets enjoy the spotlight and even crash their owners’ photos just to get everyone’s attention, others don’t like their picture taken that much. Have you ever noticed that your dog or cat instinctively looks away the moment the camera comes out, despite you being incredibly stealthy about it? 

    It turns out that pets can be camera-shy and feel rather uncomfortable when it’s pointed at them. For example, dogs feel uneasy when someone is staring at them, so when they turn their head away, they’re signaling that they’re uncomfortable with what’s going on.

    #4

    My Girlfriend And Her Friends Tried To Take A Group Photo, Alfie Wanted To Be In It As Well

    A happy dog photobombing a group photo of friends indoors, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos moments.

    young_filmmaker Report

    #5

    My Friend's Dog Jumped Into The Shot

    Husky with funny expression photobombs family portrait, showcasing one of the funniest times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Never Had I Been Able To Time A Photo Of My Dog This Perfectly Even If I Had The Best Camera In The World. Extremely Funny Extremely Timed Pictures Of Dogs

    Dog with striking blue eye hilariously crashing photo while sitting in car with person driving, funny pet moment stealing the show

    imgur.com Report

    Cameras themselves can be intimidating to pups, too, because they make noise when zooming or taking the shot. These sounds are usually too high for us to hear, but dogs can detect them. Such an unfamiliar noise can startle them, making them nervous about the experience. The camera might appear intrusive and unfamiliar to pets, with flashes and a camera lens that looks like eyes, causing them to be scared of it as well.

    #7

    I Proposed To My Girlfriend Last Night And My Dog Begged Her To Say Yes. She Did

    Couple's surprise moment outdoors interrupted by dog stealing the show in funny pets crashing photos scene.

    Dogs are family Report

    #8

    I Doordashed Dunkin Donuts For My Nephew And I. This Was The Drop-Off Photo

    Orange cat inside the door with drinks on a doormat outside, a funny pets photo capturing a perfect photo crash moment.

    DiamondInHell Report

    #9

    I Was Photobombed By A Rat... I Am Now... Rat Woman

    Close-up of a person with a pet rat photobombing, showcasing one of the funny times pets crashed photos.

    rosedwaterman Report

    Unfortunately, many pet owners don’t realize that an innocent photoshoot is causing pets stress, especially to more sensitive ones. So if they start to notice their furry friends acting nervously around a camera, it’s important not to pressure them into it, so as not to create a negative association with the camera.

    What owners can do instead is let them investigate the camera and reward them for approaching it or checking it out. When a pet receives a reward for tolerating or holding still for the camera, they will associate the camera with a positive experience, which makes taking photos more pleasant for them.

    #10

    Photobombing

    Smiling dog photobombs woman posing by blue mountain lake, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    C o m p a s s Report

    #11

    Ready In 3...2...1 Cheese

    Large family posing for Christmas photo with a pet dog crashing the shot, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos moments.

    casybaseball Report

    #12

    These Cats Photobombing A Wedding Photoshoot

    Couple posing for a wedding photo with cats crashing the shot, creating funny times pets crashed photos moments.

    sentralismo Report

    Pet care company Wag! also recommends being mindful of your own body language and tone of voice while trying to get your pet comfortable around a camera.

    “Using a higher, calmer tone of voice shows your dog you’re not stressed and everything is okay. Dogs are extremely perceptive of different kinds of body language. If you’re uncomfortable, they will be too. If you project being calm and happy, they’re more likely to see the situation positively,” they write.

    #13

    Possessed Cat

    Woman in blue romper posing outside while a pet cat crashes the photo by jumping nearby, adding a funny moment.

    Fawskeen Report

    #14

    Great Photobomb By My Younger Dog

    Two small dogs on a glass table outside, perfect example of funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    chzit Report

    #15

    Saw Cat Photobomb And Thought I'd Share My Dog Photobomb

    White French Bulldog photobombing a couple outdoors, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    imgur.com Report

    Something else that can make pets more comfortable around the camera is starting to introduce it to them early. “Taking pictures or video often throughout their youth is a great way to get them accustomed to it,” suggests Wag! 

    Overall, when taking a picture of your pet, be aware of their personal space and their body language. If they become nervous or uncomfortable, give them a break.
    #16

    Photobombed. Not Even Mad

    Cat photobombs farm photo with chickens and a person near a barn, a funny moment pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    Kurtzva Report

    #17

    When You Try And Take A Nice Mother's Day Picture But Your Dog Makes Her Best Derp Ever

    Two women smiling on a bench while a dog photobombs by leaping in the air, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos.

    1sjwich Report

    #18

    Took Pics For The First Day Of School And Noticed This Window Licker In The Background

    Young woman with curly hair taking a photo while a pet goose crashes the photo behind a glass door.

    datchilidoh Report

    “Just like humans, taking a picture isn’t always a good choice. If your dog is already uncomfortable in a new environment or situation, adding more discomfort is exhausting and stressful for your dog, and they may react accordingly.

    The next time you want to lean in and wrap your arms around your dog for a selfie, consider how they’re feeling first. If they can’t get past you using a traditional camera, try a cell phone instead, which is probably more familiar to them,” Wag! recommends.

    #19

    This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy

    Golden retriever unintentionally crashes photos on nature trails, adding funny moments that totally stole the show.

    Dark_oak Report

    #20

    Photobomb In The Family Pic From Our Boy Franklin Playing Fetch

    Golden retriever holding a large stick in its mouth while a family with a baby sits on a blanket in the background, pet photo crash.

    kohlio Report

    #21

    Cat Had To Cat

    Cat photobomb from 1955, with pet crashing the photo and stealing the show in a funny moment outdoors.

    CatsOfYore Report

    That said, this doesn’t apply to all pets. Some are born to be in the spotlight and love to be photographed. Just like these photobombing fur balls on this list! Those owners who want to make the most of it and perhaps even perfect their skills to capture the most beautiful photos of their pets might benefit from a few tips from wedding and lifestyle photographer Laura Martha.
    #22

    Best Unplanned Picture I’ve Ever Taken

    Baby sitting in front of a window with a black cat photobombing, capturing a funny pets crashed photo moment.

    mrsyelslab Report

    #23

    Over-Protective Kitty. He Looks Like A Super Villain

    Young woman wearing a knit hat with a cat crashing the photo by making a funny face on her shoulder, funny times pets crashed photos.

    imgur.com Report

    #24

    Family Christmas Picture Photobomb

    Fluffy white dog photobombs group photo of people indoors, one of many funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    aaronwalks Report

    Her first tip for capturing better photos of their pets is patience. “You won’t get a ‘perfect’ photo without practice! A lot of the photos people take on animal Instagram accounts are selected from loads of images that weren’t quite right,” she said. 
    #25

    She Photobombed Her Sister’s Picture

    Two cats in a funny pet photo crash, with one cat peeking over the other, showcasing pets stealing the show.

    aqualocko Report

    #26

    My Dog’s Epic Photobomb. Can You See Her?

    Man wearing sunglasses posing in forest while dog funny photo bombs behind moss-covered tree, showcasing pets crashing photos.

    ateeras Report

    #27

    “Mom You Don’t Need More Pictures Of Dad. Throw The Ball Already!”

    Black dog photobombing while person fishes by a lake with mountains in the background, funny pets crashed photos moment

    baiboo Report

    Then she suggests focusing on the pets’ personalities. “The best images, in my opinion, are the ones that show personality, not the perfectly sat or standing ‘show’ style photos.”

    She also reminds us not to forget to find good lighting for the photoshoot. “On the technical side of things, whether you’re using a phone or camera, you want good and clear light.” Lastly, she recommends getting on the same level as the animal. “You can use a squeaker to get their attention,” she adds.

    #28

    We Were Taking A Christmas Family Picture And Comet Ended Up Photobombing At The Perfect Moment

    Family smiling on couch with dog photobombing close to the camera in a funny pets crashing photos moment.

    sbaghetticarbonara Report

    #29

    Our Good Boy Doing Zoomies In Our Family Photo

    Family smiling for a photo on the beach with a dog crashing the picture, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos.

    Muckfizzou Report

    #30

    My Mom Wanted Me To Show "My Friends On The Internet" Her Two Dogs

    German Shepherd with small dog perfectly positioned on its head, showing funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show

    gourdhorder Report

    #31

    Sibling Rivalries Are Pretty Common Everywhere, Aren't They?

    Two playful dogs crashing a photo with a woman sitting calmly on a couch, capturing funny times pets stole the show.

    Anjacember Rowe Report

    #32

    Photobombed

    Two dogs indoors with one playfully crashing the photo, showcasing funny times pets stole the show in candid moments.

    ferrets54 Report

    #33

    So Today I Was Taking A Photo Of A Litter Of One Week Old Puppies When I Got Photobombed By My Other Dog

    Golden retriever taking a funny selfie while puppies and another dog steal the show in a playful pet photo crash.

    imgur.com Report

    #34

    My Cat Photobombed This Pic Of My Dog And Somehow She Doesn’t Even Look Real

    Funny pets crashed photo with a white dog lying on carpet and a startled gray cat in the foreground on tiled floor.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Wedding Photobomb

    Large dog photobombs outdoor portrait, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos and totally stole the show in nature setting.

    Ee00n Report

    #36

    Siamese Cat Photobombing Family Picture

    Couple sitting on couch with cats photobombing in a funny times pets crashed photos moment.

    bensmithperez Report

    #37

    They Just Wanted A Nice Pic

    Happy dog photobombing with wide eyes in a backyard while a toddler stands facing a wooden fence in the background.

    Urkylurker Report

    #38

    Neighborhood Watch

    Husky puppy photobombing a news reporter during an interview, one of the funniest times pets crashed photos.

    BuddyLOL_ Report

    #39

    I've Got Photobombed While Taking Pictures Of My Bike

    A dog photobombing a photo of a black and red Argon 18 bicycle on a wooden deck outdoors.

    imgur.com Report

    #40

    Stray Puppy "Sneaks" In Family Photo That Was Visiting In Guanajuato

    Family sitting on stone steps with a small dog photobombing, one of the funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    El fotógrafo de Guanajuato Report

    #41

    Queen Of Photobomb

    Black and white cat crashing a mirror selfie outdoors, humorously stealing the show in a funny pet photo moment.

    roundmoogurl Report

    #42

    Photobomb Her Sister's Newborn Shoot. Tons Of Pics Of This One From My Daughter's Newborn Pictures, But This Is Hysterical

    Small dog stealing the show in a funny pet photo while woman holds a newborn baby in a cozy home setting.

    eemmaa4 Report

    #43

    The Comedy Cat. Obviously, The Cat Is Just Mocking The Human Race For Taking Selfies "See, This Is How You Look Like Hurrrr"

    Close-up photos of a white cat hilariously crashing selfies with a woman, showcasing funny times pets stole the show.

    imgur.com Report

    #44

    Dog Photobomb. Was Trying To Send A Yoga Pose To My Friend And He Snuck In

    Dog crashing a photo with a person leaning on a chair in a kitchen, showcasing funny times pets stole the show.

    imgur.com Report

    #45

    My Parent’s Dog Photobombed Them

    A happy dog photobombs a picture with two adults sitting on a couch in a cozy living room.

    UlisesGirl Report

    #46

    I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat, But Then His Brother Suddenly Photobombed Him

    Two cats in a funny times pets crashed photo with one cat up close stealing the show in a cozy room with bookshelves.

    ilmazziere Report

    #47

    I Took A Photo Last Night Of My New Work Boots And Got Photobombed By The Cutest Farm Dog Ever

    Dog stealing the show by crashing photo near a boot and Coors Banquet can on grass and metal surface.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    Photobomb Derp

    Dog holding a ball on the beach with a child in the background, a funny pet photo that steals the show.

    greengoeskiwi Report

    #49

    Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result

    Woman with a dog's nose perfectly aligned on her face, creating a funny pet photo crashing the shot and stealing the show.

    ShamPow20 Report

    #50

    I Don't Know If This Is Rare But I Really Wanted To Share This Pic

    Black dog photobombs close-up with a German Shepherd peeking from behind captured in funny pets crashed photo moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Sheeb Photobombing Cat Bro With Heckin’ Rare Shiba Smile

    Cat in the foreground with a dog photobombing in the background, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos.

    piumadipavone Report

    #52

    Every Time I Try To Take A Pic Of One Of The Cats

    A dog humorously crashing a photo with a black cat in the background, capturing funny times pets crashed photos.

    AlexandraNamibia Report

    #53

    Tried To Capture A Nice Father/Son Moment. Cat Had Other Plans

    Man holding baby near window inside kitchen while black pet unexpectedly crashes photo stealing the show humorously

    oldyellowcat Report

    #54

    Happy National Dog Day, Scout. You Freak

    Smiling woman and child with a playful dog crashing the photo, showcasing funny times pets stole the show.

    imgur.com Report

    #55

    Found This Old Family Photo With A Cat Photobomb. The Dog Tried Too But, Being A Weiner Dog, Wasn't Quite Up To The Task

    A group of people posing for a photo while a black cat photobombs in the foreground, showcasing funny pet photo crashes.

    glimmergirl1 Report

    #56

    Photobomb

    Close-up of a curious cat crashing the photo of a white cat resting indoors in a funny pets photo moment.

    RedBedx Report

    #57

    My Doordash Driver Sent The Confirmation Photo

    Dog peeking through glass door window stealing the show in a funny times pets crashed photo moment.

    plum743 Report

    #58

    I Was Trying To Take A Picture Of My New Haircut

    Cat photobombing a woman taking a selfie in the mirror, one of the funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    FlamingWeasel Report

    #59

    Rare Pupper Photobomb

    Blurry dog photobombing in front with three other dogs in the background in a concrete yard, funny pets crashed photos.

    Mayday267 Report

    #60

    First Time Poster Here. Hope You Like It. This Is Cloud, My Corgi-Aussie Mix Photobombing The Girls At The Pub

    Two women at a table surprised by a dog crashing the photo, capturing a funny moment pets totally stole the show.

    ThatLurchy Report

    #61

    Photobombed By Another Soft Shell Turtle

    Two funny pets with elongated snouts crashing a close-up photo, stealing the show with their quirky expressions.

    caswetplate Report

    #62

    The Cat Photobombs And Makes A Face Like “What Are You Doing?”

    Woman with laughing emoji face and cat on pavement showcasing funny times pets crashed photos and totally stole the show.

    KhalifahMedia Report

    #63

    Cat Photobombs A Family Picture

    Close-up of a funny cat crashing a group photo, stealing the show with its curious expression and big eyes.

    linkinstreet Report

    #64

    Christmas Photobomb By Roxie! Actually My Brother’s Dog

    Close-up of a black dog photobombing a sunny outdoor family photo with other pets and people in the background.

    beclee007 Report

    #65

    Sneezy Faces Are The Best Photobombs

    Two cats funny times pets crashed photos on a wooden bench with a colorful blanket and playing cards nearby

    heytherecatlady Report

    #66

    He Is An Idiot. She Is Photobombing

    Black cat stretching oddly on wooden floor while a curious orange cat photobombs, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos.

    Chad_Chaddington Report

    #67

    My Partner Tried To Take A Picture Of Chunky, Behind. Suddenly, Fluffy Appears. I Love This One

    Two cats on a bed, with one pet crashing the photo by getting very close to the camera, funny pets stealing the show.

    Megafritz Report

    #68

    I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat When I Noticed The Neighbour's Cat In The Background

    Two cats amusingly crashed photos by sitting on a fence and peeking behind a window with flowers.

    imgur.com Report

    #69

    Someone Photobombed Our Christmas Photo

    Group of friends posing for holiday photo with dog photobombing close to the camera in a funny pets crash moment.

    ThanksForTheF-Shack Report

    #70

    It Was His Turn To Take The Family Selfie This Year

    A dog photobombs a family Christmas photo, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    TheHawkWhisperer23 Report

    #71

    Someone Wanted To Be In The Family Photo

    Close-up of a dog photobombing a group photo indoors, one of the funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    Bitter_Joke1589 Report

    #72

    Tried To Get A Family Picture With The Boys. It Went Well

    A woman holding a cat smiling while another cat jumps in front, a funny times pets crashed photos moment in a living room.

    goooseJuice Report

    #73

    Annual Family Picture

    Large gray dog in foreground photobombing couple’s holiday photo on porch with Christmas decorations, a funny pets crashed photo moment.

    ericsan203 Report

    #74

    I Was Trying To Show A Friend Online I Had A Fidget Cube And Saffron Unintentionally Photobombed The Shot

    Cat curiously looking at a fidget cube in hand, one of the funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    SRDD_Mk-II Report

    #75

    Oh This Is Hilarious

    Woman in floral dress sitting on bench while dog photobombs holding a stuffed monkey toy in its mouth in a funny pet photo.

    weegoldencooper Report

    #76

    Even Cuter

    Woman holding sleeping baby on a couch with a dog photobombing, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    LGBT_Activist Report

    #77

    I Look Ridiculous In The Second Picture But Couldn’t Stop Laughing At My Dog

    Two women sit smiling by a Christmas tree with gifts while a dog photobombs, highlighting funny times pets crashed photos.

    thelittlegend Report

    #78

    What Would Have Been A Nice Pic Of Lilly Photobombed By Bowie

    Gray and orange tortoiseshell cat lying in sunlight, perfect example of funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    violetangels Report

    #79

    When I Take Photos For Clients And Then I See A Cat

    Couple holding hands in foreground as a cat funny times pets crashed photo appears in background by a garden wall.

    ParkSaeRoi18 Report

    #80

    Lady Loves Having A Little Brother

    Happy family with a baby and a dog playfully crashing the photo in a cozy home setting, showcasing funny times pets.

    Vicki Taylor Report

    #81

    My Mum & I Wanted Was A Nice Photo To Get Printed To Put On The Wall And Instead Ended Up With This. Ralph Our Rescue Golden Retriever Aged 7 & Ava, Our Romanian Rescue Dog Who Is 6

    Two women outdoors with dogs, one dog lying playfully on grass, capturing funny times pets crashed photos.

    Daisy J Stone Report

    #82

    Can You Spot The Photobomber?

    Close-up of a cat lying on a table with another cat in background, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos.

    leotheabys Report

    #83

    He Is Adorable

    Toddler in a pink outfit sitting on a black dog while another dog playfully crashes the photo, a funny pet moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #84

    Omg This Is Cute Content

    Woman in a red dress sitting on grass surprised as a dog photobombs, a funny times pets crashed photos moment.

    charli_xcx Report

    #85

    Your Facial Expression Is Priceless

    Man taking a selfie while a dog photobombs, showcasing funny times pets crashed photos and stole the show.

    djmmarquis Report

    #86

    This Was A Family Portrait From A Few Years Ago With Our Family Dog Aldee. We Found Him As A Stray And Named Him After The Store We Bought His Dog Food From (Aldi)

    Group photo near Christmas tree with a black dog crashing the picture, showcasing funny times pets stole the show.

    We used to hide him whenever our real estate inspector comes around so naturally we had to buy a house so no more inspections. He's in doggy heaven now and was very much loved by everyone. He had the best doggy smile (not in this photo).

    Rachelle Kerr Report

    #87

    He’s Always Photobombing My Listing Photos

    White dog peeking around doorway photo-bombing a red sequined dress hanging against a white brick wall.

    ppinkwolf Report

    #88

    Does This Count As A Photobomb?

    Golden retriever puppy wearing a blue coat sitting outdoors while another dog crashes the photo, funny pet moments.

    itsFairyNuff Report

    #89

    The Photobombing

    Young woman taking a selfie with her dog photobombing and humorously crashing the picture in a funny pet moment.

    Warm-Welcome779 Report

