Pets have a knack for quirky and entertaining antics that leave us laughing when we least expect it. Unfortunately, those who don’t have a companion animal are missing out on a lot of these spontaneous and joy-filled moments. Luckily, our Bored Panda team has them covered with a list of hilarious pets that photobombed their owners’ pictures, stealing every crumb of spotlight from their humans. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and make sure to upvote the funniest photos!

#1 Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo Share icon

#2 The Best Boy Share icon

#3 I Wanted To Take A Photo With My Girlfriend. Someone Came To Interrupt. I Thought The Result Was Rather Interesting Share icon

#4 My Girlfriend And Her Friends Tried To Take A Group Photo, Alfie Wanted To Be In It As Well Share icon

#5 My Friend's Dog Jumped Into The Shot Share icon

#6 Never Had I Been Able To Time A Photo Of My Dog This Perfectly Even If I Had The Best Camera In The World. Extremely Funny Extremely Timed Pictures Of Dogs Share icon

#7 I Proposed To My Girlfriend Last Night And My Dog Begged Her To Say Yes. She Did Share icon

#8 I Doordashed Dunkin Donuts For My Nephew And I. This Was The Drop-Off Photo Share icon

#9 I Was Photobombed By A Rat... I Am Now... Rat Woman Share icon

Unfortunately, many pet owners don't realize that an innocent photoshoot is causing pets stress, especially to more sensitive ones. So if they start to notice their furry friends acting nervously around a camera, it's important not to pressure them into it, so as not to create a negative association with the camera. What owners can do instead is let them investigate the camera and reward them for approaching it or checking it out. When a pet receives a reward for tolerating or holding still for the camera, they will associate the camera with a positive experience, which makes taking photos more pleasant for them.

#10 Photobombing Share icon

#11 Ready In 3...2...1 Cheese Share icon

#12 These Cats Photobombing A Wedding Photoshoot Share icon

Pet care company Wag! also recommends being mindful of your own body language and tone of voice while trying to get your pet comfortable around a camera. "Using a higher, calmer tone of voice shows your dog you're not stressed and everything is okay. Dogs are extremely perceptive of different kinds of body language. If you're uncomfortable, they will be too. If you project being calm and happy, they're more likely to see the situation positively," they write.

#13 Possessed Cat Share icon

#14 Great Photobomb By My Younger Dog Share icon

#15 Saw Cat Photobomb And Thought I'd Share My Dog Photobomb Share icon

Something else that can make pets more comfortable around the camera is starting to introduce it to them early. “Taking pictures or video often throughout their youth is a great way to get them accustomed to it,” suggests Wag! Overall, when taking a picture of your pet, be aware of their personal space and their body language. If they become nervous or uncomfortable, give them a break.

#16 Photobombed. Not Even Mad Share icon

#17 When You Try And Take A Nice Mother's Day Picture But Your Dog Makes Her Best Derp Ever Share icon

#18 Took Pics For The First Day Of School And Noticed This Window Licker In The Background Share icon

“Just like humans, taking a picture isn’t always a good choice. If your dog is already uncomfortable in a new environment or situation, adding more discomfort is exhausting and stressful for your dog, and they may react accordingly. The next time you want to lean in and wrap your arms around your dog for a selfie, consider how they’re feeling first. If they can’t get past you using a traditional camera, try a cell phone instead, which is probably more familiar to them,” Wag! recommends.

#19 This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy Share icon

#20 Photobomb In The Family Pic From Our Boy Franklin Playing Fetch Share icon

#21 Cat Had To Cat Share icon

That said, this doesn’t apply to all pets. Some are born to be in the spotlight and love to be photographed. Just like these photobombing fur balls on this list! Those owners who want to make the most of it and perhaps even perfect their skills to capture the most beautiful photos of their pets might benefit from a few tips from wedding and lifestyle photographer Laura Martha.

#22 Best Unplanned Picture I’ve Ever Taken Share icon

#23 Over-Protective Kitty. He Looks Like A Super Villain Share icon

#24 Family Christmas Picture Photobomb Share icon

Her first tip for capturing better photos of their pets is patience. “You won’t get a ‘perfect’ photo without practice! A lot of the photos people take on animal Instagram accounts are selected from loads of images that weren’t quite right,” she said.

#25 She Photobombed Her Sister’s Picture Share icon

#26 My Dog’s Epic Photobomb. Can You See Her? Share icon

#27 “Mom You Don’t Need More Pictures Of Dad. Throw The Ball Already!” Share icon

Then she suggests focusing on the pets' personalities. "The best images, in my opinion, are the ones that show personality, not the perfectly sat or standing 'show' style photos." She also reminds us not to forget to find good lighting for the photoshoot. "On the technical side of things, whether you're using a phone or camera, you want good and clear light." Lastly, she recommends getting on the same level as the animal. "You can use a squeaker to get their attention," she adds.

#28 We Were Taking A Christmas Family Picture And Comet Ended Up Photobombing At The Perfect Moment Share icon

#29 Our Good Boy Doing Zoomies In Our Family Photo Share icon

#30 My Mom Wanted Me To Show "My Friends On The Internet" Her Two Dogs Share icon

#31 Sibling Rivalries Are Pretty Common Everywhere, Aren't They? Share icon

#32 Photobombed Share icon

#33 So Today I Was Taking A Photo Of A Litter Of One Week Old Puppies When I Got Photobombed By My Other Dog Share icon

#34 My Cat Photobombed This Pic Of My Dog And Somehow She Doesn’t Even Look Real Share icon

#35 Wedding Photobomb Share icon

#36 Siamese Cat Photobombing Family Picture Share icon

#37 They Just Wanted A Nice Pic Share icon

#38 Neighborhood Watch Share icon

#39 I've Got Photobombed While Taking Pictures Of My Bike Share icon

#40 Stray Puppy "Sneaks" In Family Photo That Was Visiting In Guanajuato Share icon

#41 Queen Of Photobomb Share icon

#42 Photobomb Her Sister's Newborn Shoot. Tons Of Pics Of This One From My Daughter's Newborn Pictures, But This Is Hysterical Share icon

#43 The Comedy Cat. Obviously, The Cat Is Just Mocking The Human Race For Taking Selfies "See, This Is How You Look Like Hurrrr" Share icon

#44 Dog Photobomb. Was Trying To Send A Yoga Pose To My Friend And He Snuck In Share icon

#45 My Parent’s Dog Photobombed Them Share icon

#46 I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat, But Then His Brother Suddenly Photobombed Him Share icon

#47 I Took A Photo Last Night Of My New Work Boots And Got Photobombed By The Cutest Farm Dog Ever Share icon

#48 Photobomb Derp Share icon

#49 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result Share icon

#50 I Don't Know If This Is Rare But I Really Wanted To Share This Pic Share icon

#51 Sheeb Photobombing Cat Bro With Heckin’ Rare Shiba Smile Share icon

#52 Every Time I Try To Take A Pic Of One Of The Cats Share icon

#53 Tried To Capture A Nice Father/Son Moment. Cat Had Other Plans Share icon

#54 Happy National Dog Day, Scout. You Freak Share icon

#55 Found This Old Family Photo With A Cat Photobomb. The Dog Tried Too But, Being A Weiner Dog, Wasn't Quite Up To The Task Share icon

#56 Photobomb Share icon

#57 My Doordash Driver Sent The Confirmation Photo Share icon

#58 I Was Trying To Take A Picture Of My New Haircut Share icon

#59 Rare Pupper Photobomb Share icon

#60 First Time Poster Here. Hope You Like It. This Is Cloud, My Corgi-Aussie Mix Photobombing The Girls At The Pub Share icon

#61 Photobombed By Another Soft Shell Turtle Share icon

#62 The Cat Photobombs And Makes A Face Like “What Are You Doing?” Share icon

#63 Cat Photobombs A Family Picture Share icon

#64 Christmas Photobomb By Roxie! Actually My Brother’s Dog Share icon

#65 Sneezy Faces Are The Best Photobombs Share icon

#66 He Is An Idiot. She Is Photobombing Share icon

#67 My Partner Tried To Take A Picture Of Chunky, Behind. Suddenly, Fluffy Appears. I Love This One Share icon

#68 I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat When I Noticed The Neighbour's Cat In The Background Share icon

#69 Someone Photobombed Our Christmas Photo Share icon

#70 It Was His Turn To Take The Family Selfie This Year Share icon

#71 Someone Wanted To Be In The Family Photo Share icon

#72 Tried To Get A Family Picture With The Boys. It Went Well Share icon

#73 Annual Family Picture Share icon

#74 I Was Trying To Show A Friend Online I Had A Fidget Cube And Saffron Unintentionally Photobombed The Shot Share icon

#75 Oh This Is Hilarious Share icon

#76 Even Cuter Share icon

#77 I Look Ridiculous In The Second Picture But Couldn’t Stop Laughing At My Dog Share icon

#78 What Would Have Been A Nice Pic Of Lilly Photobombed By Bowie Share icon

#79 When I Take Photos For Clients And Then I See A Cat Share icon

#80 Lady Loves Having A Little Brother Share icon

#81 My Mum & I Wanted Was A Nice Photo To Get Printed To Put On The Wall And Instead Ended Up With This. Ralph Our Rescue Golden Retriever Aged 7 & Ava, Our Romanian Rescue Dog Who Is 6 Share icon

#82 Can You Spot The Photobomber? Share icon

#83 He Is Adorable Share icon

#84 Omg This Is Cute Content Share icon

#85 Your Facial Expression Is Priceless Share icon

#86 This Was A Family Portrait From A Few Years Ago With Our Family Dog Aldee. We Found Him As A Stray And Named Him After The Store We Bought His Dog Food From (Aldi) Share icon We used to hide him whenever our real estate inspector comes around so naturally we had to buy a house so no more inspections. He's in doggy heaven now and was very much loved by everyone. He had the best doggy smile (not in this photo).



#87 He’s Always Photobombing My Listing Photos Share icon

#88 Does This Count As A Photobomb? Share icon

