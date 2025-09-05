ADVERTISEMENT

Some mornings, it's hard to roll out of bed and face the day. One of the things that helps is believing that there's still kindness, joy, and humor waiting for us in the world.

That's where the Facebook page 'I Love My Family' comes in. It's packed with lighthearted, wholesome posts about goofy pets, considerate strangers, the simple magic of a sunset, and plenty of other delights that make us smile.

At first glance, they might seem trivial, but they're exactly the kind of warmth that melts stress.

Young man helps two elderly women with crafts at a table, creating heartwarming posts to uplift spirits.

For over 12 years, a Dutch nursing home has been providing free rent to students in exchange for 30 hours each month assisting them, keeping them company and hosting dinners for them. The program has also helped students feel they have a support system. Many of the students and elderly have become life-long friends who surpass the 30-hour requirement and it isn't unusual to hear "love you" in the halls.

family.anz Report

Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
1 minute ago

As a species we're designed to experience mixing with all different ages. We need it for our health.

    Tweet sharing a heartwarming story of kindness and connection, perfect for those tired of bad news and seeking positivity.

    family.anz , x.com Report

    We might not have to make separate publications focused solely on the positive if the media wasn't suffering from such a bad case of negativity bias. And it's not just us saying so.

    A few years ago, a team of researchers set out to analyze emotion in 23 million headlines published between 2000 and 2019 in 47 popular American outlets.

    They used Transformer language models fine-tuned for detection of sentiment (positive, negative) and Paul Ekman's six basic emotions (anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness, and surprise) plus neutral to automatically label the headlines. The results were grim.
    #3

    Handwritten heartwarming sign offering free water and snacks to people searching bins, spreading kindness and hope.

    family.anz Report

    #4

    Tired dog following owner into bathroom at night, showcasing heartwarming moments to lift spirits from bad news.

    family.anz , www.reddit.com Report

    #5

    Heartwarming post about healing from loss and finding comfort in sharing special moments despite bad news.

    family.anz Report

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A pattern of increasing negative sentiment in headlines over time was significant. Between 2000 and 2019, the average sentiment score of headlines dropped by about 314%.

    The shift toward negativity became steeper after 2010, and another test showed that this change in 2010 marked a real break in the overall pattern, not just normal variation.
    #6

    Elderly couple with two white cats, using technology to share heartwarming moments in a cozy home setting.

    family.anz Report

    #7

    Twitter thread about a heartwarming story involving a medical alert dog and discovering an irregular heartbeat.

    family.anz , x.com Report

    #8

    Heartwarming posts share uplifting stories about kindness, creativity, and seeing the best in others during tough times.

    family.anz , inkskinned.tumblr.com Report

    #9

    Mom in graduation gown helped blind daughter, inspiring heartwarming posts showing dedication and love despite challenges.

    family.anz Report

    Looking at headlines by political leaning, both left-leaning and right-leaning outlets have become more negative since 2000.

    However, right-leaning outlets have consistently used more negative headlines than left-leaning outlets throughout the entire period.
    #10

    Positive message about a PhD student making their father proud, included in heartwarming posts to counter bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #11

    Heartwarming social media post about helping neighbors with free WiFi to support online college studies.

    family.anz , x.com Report

    #12

    Black and white cat cuddling a kitten from the street, showcasing heartwarming posts about family and love.

    family.anz Report

    #13

    Young woman scout smiling confidently indoors, representing heartwarming posts and positive news for uplifting moments.

    17 year old Krystyna Paszko created a fake online cosmetics store, "Camomiles and Pansies", to help victims of domestic abuse by allowing them to send requests for help while appearing to be shopping online.

    family.anz Report

    The same pattern appears when we examine emotions in headlines. Since 2008, headlines expressing anger have increased substantially across left-, right-, and centrist outlets, but right-leaning outlets consistently show a higher proportion of anger-focused headlines than left-leaning ones.
    #14

    Tweet about a mother supporting her son overcoming stereotypes to perform ballet, a heartwarming post spreading positivity.

    family.anz , x.com Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a heartwarming social media post sharing a positive story to brighten days amid bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #16

    Young man smiling with a slice of pizza and thumbs up in front of a wall covered in colorful heartwarming posts.

    In Philadelphia, Rosa's Fresh Pizza owner Mason Wartman created a program where people can pay a slice forward by leaving a Post-It on the wall for a person in need. Anyone who's hungry can simply come in, pull a note off the wall and get a free slice, no questions asked.

    family.anz Report

    Researchers suggest that one possible factor for why headlines became noticeably more negative and emotionally charged around 2010 is the introduction of Facebook's "like" and Twitter's "retweet" functions (both appeared in 2009), which allowed the platforms to maximize engagement through algorithmically determined personalized feeds and gave outlets clear feedback on which types of headlines got more clicks.
    #17

    Text post sharing a heartwarming story, part of a collection of uplifting posts for those sick of bad news.

    family.anz , x.com Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a heartwarming social media post sharing a positive story about love and communication during an argument.

    family.anz Report

    #19

    Heartwarming post about a mother celebrating her son's 40th birthday despite muscular dystrophy with fireworks.

    family.anz Report

    Angela C
    10 minutes ago

    I've seen this one so many times and I tear up every time

    #20

    Two cats, one orange and one black-and-white, cuddling together in a cozy heartwarming post about pets getting along.

    family.anz Report

    Diane Dreher, Ph.D., is a positive psychology coach, associate director of the Applied Spirituality Institute at Santa Clara University, and author of Pathways to Inner Peace.

    She researches hope and flourishing, and says that we need agency (motivation) to keep moving forward, and some of the ways to build it are to:

    1. Use positive self-talk;
    2. Post a motivational quote by your desk or on your bathroom mirror;
    3. Share your goals with friends and keep encouraging each other;
    4. Visualize yourself reaching your goals.

    Even if these things sound superficial, what do you have to lose? They don't cost anything. And if you need more feel-good vibes, fire up our publication 50 Unexpectedly Wholesome Situations To Brighten Your Day.
    #21

    Cute golden retriever puppy sleeping in grass inside a fenced area, perfect for heartwarming posts about positivity.

    family.anz , x.com Report

    #22

    Deaf gamer review highlighting heartwarming moments of inclusion through in-game text communication.

    family.anz Report

    #23

    Reddit post giving heartwarming advice on how to protect privacy by disabling location tags on iPhone photos.

    family.anz Report

    #24

    Elderly man in different settings, symbolizing heartwarming posts offering hope and comfort from bad news.

    Mohammed Mashali once found a child that suffered from diabetes and needed insulin shot but couldnit afford them, so he asked his mother to buy him some. Sadly his mother could not afford them either and the child passed away. After this he moved to one of the poorest countries and began treating medical patients free of charge. He passed away July 28, 2020. Days before his death he was still helping everyone he could.

    family.anz Report

    #25

    Happy young woman and man smiling outdoors, sharing a heartwarming moment on college adventures.

    family.anz , x.com Report

    #26

    Heartwarming Reddit story about helping a struggling young employee improve hygiene and life despite tough family issues.

    family.anz Report

    #27

    Alt text: Text describing a heartwarming story of Denzel Washington paying fees for a student who later thanked him at Black Panther premiere.

    family.anz Report

    #28

    Text post about a husband and wife discussing Plan B and the mental load women carry, a heartwarming story amidst bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #29

    Heartwarming toddler moments showing pure kindness and innocence that brighten days and bring uplifting joy.

    family.anz Report

    #30

    Heartwarming post about kindness as a man compliments an elderly woman, bringing a smile to her face.

    family.anz Report

    #31

    Heartwarming post about giving and receiving compliments, spreading positivity and kindness despite bad news and negativity.

    family.anz Report

    #32

    Heartwarming post about a cat saving a person from self-harm, featuring emotional images of crying man and kitten.

    family.anz Report

    #33

    Person showing arm muscles in before and after photos, highlighting a heartwarming recovery and gratitude for life.

    family.anz Report

    #34

    Heartwarming post about workplace inclusion and accessibility for disabled people, bringing positivity amid bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #35

    Heartwarming story of a taxi driver offering daily rides to hospital for radiotherapy, spreading kindness and hope.

    family.anz Report

    #36

    Seven-year-old girl with alopecia decorated her bald head with colorful gems, showcasing heartwarming positivity on crazy hair day.

    family.anz Report

    #37

    Social media post humor about women loving dresses with pockets, offering heartwarming and lighthearted content.

    family.anz Report

    #38

    Heartwarming post about family love and remembering a mom through butterflies after she passed away.

    family.anz Report

    #39

    84-year-old Green Lady of Brooklyn dressed in green caring for plants and wearing matching green outfit on subway.

    family.anz Report

    #40

    Heartwarming story of kindness and hope, showing uplifting moments amid bad news to inspire and encourage readers.

    family.anz Report

    #41

    Two boys running a race together, one wearing a guide runner shirt, showcasing heartwarming support and teamwork.

    "l have to do it for Paul." 9th grader Paul Scott is blind but he runs cross country with the help of 4th grader Rebel Hays, who guides Paul through courses with the use of a rope. Rebel trains every day so that he can keep up with the older kids because he never wants to let Paul down.

    family.anz Report

    #42

    Heartwarming post showing a lost car key stuck in the sand, highlighting kindness in a moment of need.

    family.anz Report

    #43

    Heartwarming post showing a weatherman’s grandma sending loving supportive texts to brighten his day.

    family.anz Report

    #44

    Heartwarming moment of a toddler and two dogs looking through a fence, perfect for posts about heartwarming stories.

    family.anz Report

    #45

    Teen with blue hair holding blue ice cream cone, a heartwarming moment from a kind ice cream man, uplifting and positive post.

    family.anz Report

    #46

    Teen boy caring for elderly neighbors in hospital bed, heartwarming post showing kindness and daily support after medical setbacks

    family.anz Report

    #47

    Tweet by Giles Paley-Phillips about a small deed making a big difference, a heartwarming post sharing kindness and impact.

    family.anz Report

    #48

    Heartwarming post about a tough mother apologizing, bringing healing and hope amid difficult family relationships.

    family.anz Report

    #49

    Teen boy wearing a hand-painted Rick and Morty tie for homecoming, highlighting heartwarming posts about kindness and creativity.

    family.anz Report

    #50

    Boy in Spider-Man costume posed on walls and ceiling with dad photoshopped out, a heartwarming post for bad news relief.

    family.anz Report

    #51

    Elderly man smiling and exercising outdoors showing heartwarming transformation after taking care of his health.

    family.anz Report

    #52

    Heartwarming text exchange where dad suggests getting corn dogs and making it pretend idea to avoid mom's anger.

    family.anz Report

    #53

    Heartwarming story of a daughter helping a single mom by offering free babysitting and restoring her water, spreading kindness.

    family.anz Report

    #54

    Heartwarming post about sincerely complimenting your cat with specific praises to show affection and kindness.

    family.anz Report

    #55

    Reddit kindness post shows heartwarming support during riots, offering help to a disabled woman in distress nearby.

    family.anz Report

    #56

    Dog sitting on balcony judging people, a heartwarming moment for those tired of bad news and seeking positivity.

    family.anz Report

    #57

    Service dogs sitting in theater seats during a test, showcasing heartwarming moments amid bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #58

    Three dogs standing on a blue floor, featuring a heartwarming moment with a smitten dog looking at a Great Dane.

    family.anz Report

    #59

    Tweet expressing love for job with delivery receipt asking for spare toilet roll at restaurant, showing heartwarming posts.

    family.anz Report

    #60

    Boy in blue hoodie sitting at table with cookies, sharing a heartwarming post about kindness and warm moments.

    family.anz Report

    #61

    Heartwarming post showing a golden retriever alerting owner to fire alarm, demonstrating loyal and caring pet behavior.

    family.anz Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a heartwarming social media post about Deaf students in a classroom, sharing a funny moment.

    family.anz Report

    #63

    Heartwarming post about Elmo being a kind little monster, offering comfort amid bad news and positivity.

    family.anz Report

    #64

    Two boys reunited happily at school, capturing a heartwarming moment from uplifting posts about friendship and joy.

    family.anz Report

    #65

    Handwritten letter from a Japanese neighbor showing heartwarming kindness and connection in a new community.

    family.anz Report

    #66

    Heartwarming post about how small gestures from a special needs kid help someone feeling depressed every day on the bus.

    family.anz Report

    #67

    School cafeteria serving dinner to students after school to prevent hunger, a heartwarming post of kindness and care.

    family.anz Report

    #68

    Single dad finds heartwarming notes from daughter in bathroom, sharing uplifting moments amid tough times.

    family.anz Report

    #69

    Cat lying on a blanket reacting with surprise to a laptop screen showing a music performance, heartwarming posts keyword.

    family.anz Report

    #70

    Three neighborhood cats sitting on a heating pad outside, a heartwarming post offering comfort from bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #71

    Two pigeons on a wooden surface illustrating an act of kindness and heartwarming friendship in a peaceful setting.

    family.anz Report

    #72

    Black cat playing with a pocket thesaurus showing heartwarming posts for those sick of bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #73

    Heartwarming story about a grandfather secretly giving candy to his sick grandchild, spreading joy and comfort.

    family.anz Report

    #74

    Two 3-year-olds at pediatrician breaking language barrier with excited screaming, a heartwarming moment amid bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #75

    Heartwarming post about a rich kid sharing his gift to make friends, spreading kindness amid material possessions.

    family.anz Report

    #76

    Dog with Christmas cup stuck on head, creating a heartwarming and funny moment amid bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #77

    Handwritten note from neighborhood kids checking on a woman’s safety, a heartwarming post to brighten bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #78

    Handwritten thank you note from elderly neighbor with bottle of wine, showcasing heartwarming posts about kindness and neighbors.

    family.anz Report

    #79

    Heartwarming moment of a dog lying by a tablet playing Yellowstone, showing comfort amidst bad news.

    family.anz Report

    #80

    Mountain mules carrying supplies through forest for Hurricane Helene relief in Weaverville, NC, a heartwarming post helping affected community.

    family.anz Report

