If You Are Sick Of Bad News, These 80 Heartwarming Posts Might Just Be What You Need
Some mornings, it's hard to roll out of bed and face the day. One of the things that helps is believing that there's still kindness, joy, and humor waiting for us in the world.
That's where the Facebook page 'I Love My Family' comes in. It's packed with lighthearted, wholesome posts about goofy pets, considerate strangers, the simple magic of a sunset, and plenty of other delights that make us smile.
At first glance, they might seem trivial, but they're exactly the kind of warmth that melts stress.
For over 12 years, a Dutch nursing home has been providing free rent to students in exchange for 30 hours each month assisting them, keeping them company and hosting dinners for them. The program has also helped students feel they have a support system. Many of the students and elderly have become life-long friends who surpass the 30-hour requirement and it isn't unusual to hear "love you" in the halls.
We might not have to make separate publications focused solely on the positive if the media wasn't suffering from such a bad case of negativity bias. And it's not just us saying so.
A few years ago, a team of researchers set out to analyze emotion in 23 million headlines published between 2000 and 2019 in 47 popular American outlets.
They used Transformer language models fine-tuned for detection of sentiment (positive, negative) and Paul Ekman's six basic emotions (anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness, and surprise) plus neutral to automatically label the headlines. The results were grim.
A pattern of increasing negative sentiment in headlines over time was significant. Between 2000 and 2019, the average sentiment score of headlines dropped by about 314%.
The shift toward negativity became steeper after 2010, and another test showed that this change in 2010 marked a real break in the overall pattern, not just normal variation.
Looking at headlines by political leaning, both left-leaning and right-leaning outlets have become more negative since 2000.
However, right-leaning outlets have consistently used more negative headlines than left-leaning outlets throughout the entire period.
17 year old Krystyna Paszko created a fake online cosmetics store, "Camomiles and Pansies", to help victims of domestic abuse by allowing them to send requests for help while appearing to be shopping online.
The same pattern appears when we examine emotions in headlines. Since 2008, headlines expressing anger have increased substantially across left-, right-, and centrist outlets, but right-leaning outlets consistently show a higher proportion of anger-focused headlines than left-leaning ones.
In Philadelphia, Rosa's Fresh Pizza owner Mason Wartman created a program where people can pay a slice forward by leaving a Post-It on the wall for a person in need. Anyone who's hungry can simply come in, pull a note off the wall and get a free slice, no questions asked.
Researchers suggest that one possible factor for why headlines became noticeably more negative and emotionally charged around 2010 is the introduction of Facebook's "like" and Twitter's "retweet" functions (both appeared in 2009), which allowed the platforms to maximize engagement through algorithmically determined personalized feeds and gave outlets clear feedback on which types of headlines got more clicks.
Diane Dreher, Ph.D., is a positive psychology coach, associate director of the Applied Spirituality Institute at Santa Clara University, and author of Pathways to Inner Peace.
She researches hope and flourishing, and says that we need agency (motivation) to keep moving forward, and some of the ways to build it are to:
- Use positive self-talk;
- Post a motivational quote by your desk or on your bathroom mirror;
- Share your goals with friends and keep encouraging each other;
- Visualize yourself reaching your goals.
Even if these things sound superficial, what do you have to lose? They don't cost anything.
Mohammed Mashali once found a child that suffered from diabetes and needed insulin shot but couldnit afford them, so he asked his mother to buy him some. Sadly his mother could not afford them either and the child passed away. After this he moved to one of the poorest countries and began treating medical patients free of charge. He passed away July 28, 2020. Days before his death he was still helping everyone he could.
"l have to do it for Paul." 9th grader Paul Scott is blind but he runs cross country with the help of 4th grader Rebel Hays, who guides Paul through courses with the use of a rope. Rebel trains every day so that he can keep up with the older kids because he never wants to let Paul down.