ADVERTISEMENT

Some mornings, it's hard to roll out of bed and face the day. One of the things that helps is believing that there's still kindness, joy, and humor waiting for us in the world.

That's where the Facebook page 'I Love My Family' comes in. It's packed with lighthearted, wholesome posts about goofy pets, considerate strangers, the simple magic of a sunset, and plenty of other delights that make us smile.

At first glance, they might seem trivial, but they're exactly the kind of warmth that melts stress.

More info: Facebook