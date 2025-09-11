ADVERTISEMENT

People use social media for many reasons, including socialization, self-expression, entertainment, and emotional support. Despite this widespread use, most netizens are silent watchers who are playing it safe, perhaps even fearful to share their thoughts online. Only a small part of social media users do the heavy posting, and you’d be surprised how truly intense it can get over on the ‘White People Twitter.'Individuals in this community are known to stir quite the commotion online, sharing hard truths that others are too afraid to admit. We compiled a whole list of them for you to react to, all you have to do is scroll down to find them below.

#1

Emphatically Seconded

Tweet showing bold message with a serious man and Ukrainian flag, reflecting courage to speak out on peace plan.

ExactlySorta Report

    #2

    Exactly This

    Tweet showing courage with message about unconditional love for children regardless of identity or gender.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    "That's why we homeschool, so we can indoctrinate the kids to be straight, self hatefully, and folow our faith, etc..."

    #3

    Why You Americans Insist On Pissing Off Your Allies

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement about Denmark and Greenland amid US power challenges.

    Drixuus Report

    Around 2006, Jakob Nielsen web usability consultant and human–computer interaction researcher, observed a pattern of online community behavior and proposed the 90-9-1 rule, also known as the participation inequality rule, to describe it. It states that 90% of users online are "lurkers," who consume content but rarely contribute, 9% contribute occasionally, and the remaining 1% do the heavy posting. 

    The small part that chooses to share their thoughts online may feel comfortable doing so for various reasons. One of them is the moral courage that anonymity online offers. It’s no secret that cyberspace provides a blanket of anonymity, which can boost the bravery of social media users. 

    #4

    All Things Considered, I Think We're Justified On This One!

    Tweet showing courage as Canadians boo the American national anthem at an Ottawa NHL game shared online.

    yorocky89A Report

    #5

    Just Giving It All Away

    Tweet showing courage to share bold opinions about global conflicts in a public social media post.

    CrunchM Report

    #6

    Shameful. Humiliating. Accurate

    Tweet showing a courageous comparison of President Zelenskyy before and during conflict, highlighting bravery and resilience.

    ExactlySorta Report

    shermes avatar
    Mojavedog
    Mojavedog
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Most of us do….trumps a horrible person. I’m American and most of us hate him

    Psychologists also suggest that people choose to share their thoughts, beliefs, and experiences online to socialize and connect with others. Since human beings are wired for connection and socialization, social media can provide them with a platform to find others who have the same interests. Posting can be a way to maintain that connection with others, which can give individuals a sense of belonging and camaraderie.

    #7

    Check Mate

    Tweet showing a courageous chess metaphor comparing political figures, reflecting boldness in expressing views on social media.

    jonredd901 Report

    #8

    Greyhound Bus Driver Has No Patience For Ice

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet about a bus driver refusing ICE agent entry, shared in a popular Twitter thread.

    RoachedCoach Report

    #9

    Funny...wish It Were True

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement about ICE hotline pause and people reporting Elon Musk on social media.

    HalfwayPost Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    And is anyone really surprised by this? Ummmmm, NO!

    For some people, social media is an outlet for creativity, which encourages them to post online as well. Sharing their talents and the things they love can be freeing, as finding an outlet for creativity reduces stress and negative emotions, fosters personal growth and confidence, enhances social connections, and improves mental well-being and productivity.

    #10

    Breaking News: Trump's Executive Order Ending Birthright Citizenship Has Been Blocked In Court

    Tweet showing a courageous message about a judge blocking an unconstitutional order on birthright citizenship.

    Spiderwig144 Report

    #11

    The Separation Of Church And Hate

    Portrait of a bishop with text highlighting courage to tweet opinions others could not in a social media post.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #12

    Consequence!

    Tweet highlighting courage expressing views on mass deportations and undocumented families during a political debate.

    GuiltyBathroom9385 Report

    shermes avatar
    Mojavedog
    Mojavedog
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Yep. Too bad there wasn’t better information for them so they would have been better informed.

    At the same time, posting online can become a distraction from all the things that are happening in the world. Social media can be entertaining and simultaneously offer a respite from reality, which we all need from time to time.

    When times get especially hard, people can also turn to social media for emotional support and coping. Posting about our struggles can be a way to vent, receive sympathy from others, which helps us to feel less alone. This can be a huge source of comfort for some.

    #13

    Trump’s America Is Dumb

    Tweet showing a bold statement questioning Medicaid statistics by Tim Miller, illustrating courage in online discussions.

    Timodc Report

    #14

    The Is No Courage Without Aoc

    Anonymous tweet praising leadership and bravery, showcasing the courage to tweet what others could not.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #15

    What Did Canada Do Wrong?

    Tweet showing courage discussing Trudeau citing significant events like Hurricane Katrina and 911, expressing a sense of betrayal.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    There are also those people who simply seek validation and attention from others, which social media can deliver in abundance. Likes, comments, shares, and followers can make some individuals feel valued and recognized. In today’s society, where success is often linked with social media presence, people want to belong and be a part of the crowd.
    #16

    Will America Be Lucky?

    Tweet showing courageous and bold commentary with a hopeful message, featuring a striking political metaphor on a blue gradient background.

    zzill6 Report

    View more comments
    #17

    We Snoos. He Lose

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet discussing Reddit banning Twitter links and the decline of Twitter with strong opinions.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #18

    Me Too

    Tweet showing empty grocery store shelves due to egg supply shortage, highlighting courage to tweet what others cannot.

    GZilla27 Report

    Younger people in general seem to feel more comfortable with sharing their opinions online, as one study has shown that 55% regularly post about their opinions on social media, while 71% said they feel more confident now than ever posting about causes they are passionate about. 

    When asked what gives them the courage to do so, 78% said they see others sharing their views, which empowers them to do the same. 50% believed they should be free to post whatever they want on their social media accounts, while 47% agreed it’s crucial to share their opinions to help the causes they care about. Lastly, 32% said it’s easy for them to share their views online in creative ways and engage with others of the same opinion.

    #19

    Trump vs. Biden

    Political cartoon comparing egg prices under Biden and Trump, highlighting economic perspectives in a social media tweet.

    Soft_Cable5934 Report

    #20

    It's Fascism

    Tweet by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showing courage to speak out on a constitutional crisis and illegal power grab.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    #21

    Protecting Women

    Tweet showing courage to speak truth about controversial political decisions and their impact on women’s rights and sports teams.

    chriskiji Report

    That said, more than half of surveyed young people admitted to feeling hesitant to share their opinions because of fears of spreading false information. Around a third said they didn’t want others to know their personal information, weren’t sure what the best way to share their thoughts was, and worried about the posts being used against them in the future.

    #22

    💯 Accurate!

    Cartoon showing the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting with Zelenskyy in a chair and a tiny Trump sitting on another chair.

    yorocky89A Report

    #23

    This Is Hilarious

    Screenshot of a bold tweet showing a parody account claiming ownership after being blocked by Joe Biden on Twitter.

    willis7747 Report

    #24

    First Use Of The Filibuster This Congress

    Tweet by Senator Patty Murray highlighting Democrats blocking Senate Republicans' anti-abortion bill, showing courage to speak out.

    Spiderwig144 Report

    So Nielsen’s 90-9-1 rule still seems to apply to internet users 20 years later. The majority still prefer to be passive social media users, which offers some fascinating insights into human psychology. One of the main traits that experts observe in these silent lurkers is high self-awareness.

    These people tend to be very conscious of how they present themselves; therefore, they avoid posting something that might be misinterpreted. They are also more likely to be introverted, which means they gain more energy from watching, reflecting, and consuming content rather than contributing to it.

    #25

    Fight Fascism!

    Tweet showing courage with bold statement about fighting Nazis, reflecting bravery in sharing strong opinions on social media.

    chriskiji Report

    #26

    They Need To Do This With Every Illegal Trump Order. He's Not A King

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement on Trump’s attempted firings breaking the law and standing your ground.

    thatguy9684736255 Report

    #27

    For 4 Years, This Guy Complained About The Price. Today, He Complained That Why The Left Doesn’t Have Coffee

    Tweet showing people having the courage to speak boldly on political and social issues with strong language and opinions.

    Soft_Cable5934 Report

    People’s choice to be a silent watcher could be a defense mechanism too, to avoid showing their vulnerability in front of a big crowd and protect themselves from rejection, embarrassment, or misunderstanding.

    The last two traits that could be attributed to online lurkers are a reflective and analytical mindset and independence from social validation. They prefer to analyze content, consider different perspectives, and form their own opinions, while their worth and happiness come from within rather than from approval from others. 

    Hope you enjoyed learning more about what encourages or drives us away from sharing our opinions online. Whether you’re a silent watcher or enthusiastic poster, let us know what you thought about this list, and perhaps check out another one of our articles about ‘White People Twitter’ too.
    #28

    Trump’s America- Under Educated And Bottle Blonde

    Tweet showing a woman standing confidently outside the White House, highlighting courage to tweet what others could not.

    Detroitish24 Report

    #29

    Warnock With The Receipts And Everything

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet showing a political exchange during a Senate confirmation hearing with bold statements and a transcript.

    MothersMiIk Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited)

    RFK, jr., lies about *all* the sh!t he's said over the years. Luckily, people have kindly saved the vids + tanscripts. 😁

    #30

    Cc: Every Single Democrat In Office [urgent]

    Tweet showing someone boldly calling to shut down the senate, exemplifying courage to tweet what others could not.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #31

    Let The Pendulum Swing

    Large crowd at Bernie Sanders event in Nebraska showing powerful social movement shared on Twitter with courage to tweet keyword.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #32

    Strap In..... This Is Gonna Be A Long 4 Years

    Tweet showing courageous statements on political sanctions and trade war reflecting isolationism risks and consequences.

    The_Grim_Gamer445 Report

    #33

    Anyone Still Think Trump Was The Better Candidate?!

    Tweet showing a breaking news update on a passenger jet and helicopter crash in Washington DC with activism commentary.

    yorocky89A Report

    #34

    If Biden Were President Maga Would Absolutely Hold Him Responsible, Double Standards All Day Everyday

    Tweet about aviation safety and courage in speaking out against Trump’s actions affecting TSA and Coast Guard leadership.

    Detroitish24 Report

    #35

    Idiocracy Is Upon Us

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement on politics and transportation involving a helicopter and airplane crash.

    jonredd901 Report

    #36

    Chilling Illegal Actions By Elon Musk

    Chilling Illegal Actions By Elon Musk

    dont_ban_me_please Report

    #37

    Oh My God

    Twitter user questions how another country can increase tariffs in a tweet showing Denmark’s flag and a diabetes medication pen.

    Tobias-Tawanda Report

    #38

    Democrats Need To Raise To The Moment

    Tweet showing courage addressing political accountability and action during a crisis in a powerful social media post.

    chriskiji Report

    #39

    Hypocridiots

    Tweet screenshot showing a user asking about Goliath, highlighting courageous tweets others could not share.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #40

    Thug President

    Tweet showing courage to speak truth about US leadership, highlighting bold opinions in powerful social media posts.

    tapedegg Report

    #41

    Yes!!! Democrats Are Finally Fighting Fire With Fire, This Is Exactly What Tommy Tuberville Did With Biden's Military Appointees For A Year

    Tweet showing courageous political statement by Hawaii Senator amid State Department nominee hold, featured in new pics.

    Spiderwig144 Report

    #42

    "We Don't Have A Fourth Branch Of Govt Called Elon Musk!" It's "Illegal, Unconstitutional." - Jamie Raskin, Protesting Outside Usaid

    Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks at a podium surrounded by a crowd, showing courage to tweet what others could not.

    RoachedCoach Report

    #43

    I Can Hear The Egg Sizzling Already

    Screenshot of a bold tweet about Trump’s controversial campaign idea, showcasing courage to tweet what others could not.

    CrunchM Report

    #44

    Spineless Cowards!

    Tweet showing courage with a bold political opinion about Trump and Ukraine, highlighting fear and disagreement from others.

    yorocky89A Report

    #45

    A Staggering Run Of Incompetence

    Tweet screenshot showing a user boldly sharing controversial and critical opinions with courage on Twitter.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #46

    He's Right You Know

    Tweet by Don Winslow expressing courage discussing constitutional crisis and presidential actions with high engagement.

    OrangeCone2011 Report

    #47

    Resist Much. Obey Little

    Tweet showing courage warning DOJ and FBI about unconstitutional orders and fascist agenda, reflecting bold tweets others could not share.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #48

    Those Fat Cat Park Rangers

    Tweet highlighting the courage to discuss sensitive financial topics rarely addressed by others online.

    Seanathan93 Report

    #49

    Exactly

    AOC responding to JD Vance in a tweet criticizing threats against Congress members for exercising free speech rights.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    #50

    A Valid Question, Considering

    Tweet showing courage questioning if Jesus would support cutting healthcare for the poor for rich people's tax breaks.

    CrJ418 Report

    #51

    Very True

    Tweet showing courage with bold political statement about Zelensky standing up to Trump more than the Republican Party in 8 years.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    #52

    Courage vs. Coup Rage

    Tweet showing courage as Fred Guttenberg praises Zelenskyy defending democracy and freedom amid global distractions.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #53

    Played Him Like A Guitarrón

    Tweet showing courage in discussing political decisions about tariffs on Mexico, highlighting leadership and business impact.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #54

    Why Would They Invite The Enemy We've Become

    Tweet showing courage discussing the United States excluded from NATO summit amid accusations of colluding with the enemy.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #55

    The Rich Versus Each Other

    Tweet showing Steve Wozniak accusing Elon Musk of dishonesty, highlighting courageous public statements on social media.

    snowpie92 Report

    #56

    Exhibit!!!

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet discussing wealth inequality and the financial status of billionaires.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    #57

    Tax The Rich!

    Meme showing different countries' billionaire tax rates highlighting bold tweet reactions from people worldwide.

    Dr_sc_Harlatan Report

    #58

    A Legacy Of Kindness

    Tweet showing courage with images of PBS role models Carl Sagan, Mr. Rogers, and Bob Ross inspiring empathy and intelligence.

    Icy-Cod1405 Report

    #59

    This Is True

    Tweet showing a SpongeBob scene with characters tied up, highlighting courage to tweet what others could not about autism.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    #60

    Fact:

    Tweet showing popular children's TV characters with bold text about PBS, highlighting courage to tweet what others could not.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    #61

    Top Review Of Texas In Yelp

    Tweet about the single star on Texas' flag showing courage to express a bold opinion at a bar in Austin.

    CascadiaRocks Report

    #62

    The Schadenfreude Is Real

    Tweet expressing courage with bold opinion on food stamp restrictions including soda, ice cream, and candy purchases.

    ScheduleOne4207 Report

    #63

    Completely Normal Response To The Most Soft Spoken Person I Ever Seen Asking Him To Have Mercy On Human Beings

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet showing the courage to speak on political and social issues in the USA.

    myownpersonalreddit Report

    #64

    Google Is Straight Up Erasing Biden

    Twitter user questions Google search showing Donald Trump twice in US presidents list, highlighting courage to tweet what others cannot.

    Real-Work-1953 Report

    #65

    Jesus. The Incompetence Is As Dangerous As The Corruption

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement about exposed metadata in government documents and linked authors.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #66

    They Need To Ask This Every Time Someone Tries To Deny Elon's Nazi Salute

    Tweet showing a heated TV debate with people having the courage to speak honestly and share bold opinions.

    thatguy9684736255 Report

    #67

    Everyone Needs To Say No To Him!

    Tweet showing Senator Heidi Campbell exposing a bill criminalizing officials who oppose Trump’s immigration policies, viewed 2.7M times.

    GuiltyBathroom9385 Report

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    What? (Asking seriously as an European) On which level, which committee, is that true? Hu?

    #68

    Dc Plane Crash Timeline

    Tweet thread showing courageous statements about recent FAA actions and aviation safety incidents shared on social media.

    DrivelConnoisseur Report

    #69

    Simple, Loud Truth. Over And Over

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement on airplane safety and political messaging in short, clear sentences.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #70

    I Hate The Accuracy Of This

    Tweet showing courage with bold claims about political leaders in 2025, reflecting the courage to tweet what others cannot.

    CrunchM Report

    #71

    Why Is This Okay??

    Tweet showing courage with bold claims about Elon Musk and corruption in Social Security systems.

    Detroitish24 Report

    #72

    Inept. Insane. In Charge

    Tweet showing courage discussing Pentagon's pause on firing civilian employees to assess military readiness impact.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #73

    Maga On Twitter

    Tweet showing courage to speak controversial views on politics and subsidies, highlighting social media boldness.

    betterbooktitle Report

    #74

    "I Didn't Comply." Send

    Tweet showing humorous email to Elon Musk revealing candid personal confessions, showcasing courage to tweet what others cannot.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #75

    So Close

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet questioning political and economic issues, highlighting courage to tweet controversial topics.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #76

    Bullseye

    Tweet showing courage with bold political commentary mentioning Epstein files and public figures, highlighting fearless tweets.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #77

    Not To Mention His Ironclad Restraint

    Screenshot of a tweet by Matt Zoller Seitz highlighting courage to speak boldly despite challenges and adversity.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #78

    Have We Had Enough Yet?

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet boldly addressing a controversial social issue on a dark-themed Twitter interface.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #79

    Thousandth Verse, Same As The First

    Tweet showing courage as a laid-off federal software worker reveals unfair firings and a new website sharing their story.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #80

    The Conmander N' Thief Strike Again

    Tweet highlighting the courage to speak up about Social Security job cuts and billionaire tax policies.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #81

    Wrong Way, Donald

    Street art mural showing evolution from ape to human with a figure resembling Donald Trump, highlighting courageous tweets.

    zzill6 Report

    #82

    It’s Planned. Nothing Transfers Wealth Faster Than A Recession

    Tweet showing bold political opinion on Republican presidents and economic crashes, highlighting courageous tweets from users.

    ZonkXD Report

    #83

    So Many Congress People, So Few Spines

    Screenshot of a bold tweet highlighting political criticism, showcasing courage to tweet what others could not.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #84

    The People Have Spoken

    Person showing middle fingers at a modified town sign in Middletown, reflecting courage to tweet bold statements.

    CascadiaRocks Report

    #85

    Keep Fighting

    Tweet showing courage with a political message about Trump's retreat, market fears, and legal challenges in a bold Twitter post.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    #86

    One Greene Is Full Of Class. The Other Is Mt

    Tweet highlighting courage with two images contrasting reactions, emphasizing a powerful message on race and punishment shared on social media.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #87

    It's Misdirection

    Tweet highlighting courage by sharing a bold comparison between measles cases and trans college athletes in America.

    zzill6 Report

    #88

    Bernie - Saying It Like It Is

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet addressing political issues and military aid, highlighting bravery in tweeting.

    Relevant_Demand7593 Report

    #89

    Unleashing Hell Has Never Been So Entertaining

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement and middle finger gesture during a late night show segment.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #90

    So, 5 Days Of Work, 10 Days Of Golf? 🙄

    Tweet highlighting courage with photos of Trump playing golf at Mar-a-Lago, questioning his White House work presence.

    yorocky89A Report

    #91

    The Scott Jennings Version

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet thread about Colombia refusing shackled detainees on military flights.

    CascadiaRocks Report

    #92

    Looks Like Elon Has Suspended The Accounts Of Reddits CEO

    Screenshot of a suspended Twitter account message showing enforcement of platform rules on a dark background.

    Ripamon Report

    #93

    It Was All A Lie

    Tweet showing a woman detained at UCLA pro-Palestine rally with replies reflecting courage to tweet what others could not.

    EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

    #94

    This And Only This. All The Time

    Tweet showing courage with a political message discussing welfare and taxation in southern states with a news segment on MSNBC.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #95

    Musk First

    Tweet showing courage with a bold political opinion demanding revocation of citizenship and deportation for $5 million buyers.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #96

    Sickening

    Tweet showing a courageous conversation about office attire and respect during a high-level political meeting.

    nikamats Report

    #97

    Republicans Are Terrified Of The People!

    Tweet showing courage to speak out about political representatives refusing town hall meetings and local engagement.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    #98

    We're Doomed, Yes?

    Tweet showing political protest signs during a presidential address capturing courage to speak out with bold statements.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #99

    We Are Entering The "Find Out" Phase

    Tweet showing courage about Portugal cancelling F-35 orders, replacing with European fighters, with fighter jet over clouds.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #100

    Yes, Exactly

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet discussing Senate Democrats' failure to cooperate with the House amid material devastation.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    #101

    Ok, Whistleblowers. It's Time

    Tweet showing courage exposing a DOJ cover-up involving Ghislaine Maxwell recordings and secret meetings with authorities.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #102

    Kamala Would Be The Same

    Screenshot of a courageous tweet listing controversial daily headlines reflecting bold statements others avoid sharing.

    ETsUncle Report

    #103

    Oh God It Looks Like Shit

    White House Rose Garden patio finished with concrete, empty chairs under a cloudy sky, showing courage to tweet the update.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #104

    Y'all Could Have Just Voted For Harris! 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Crowd protesting in front of USAID building captured in a tweet showing courage to speak out during tense political moment.

    yorocky89A Report

    #105

    It's Always About Money

    Tweet showing courage with Rep. Jasmine Crockett exposing billion-dollar Musk contracts in a bold and revealing statement.

    Imeanwhybother Report

    #106

    Not A Drag Queen

    Tweet showing a man speaking into a microphone with a caption about courage to tweet what others could not reveal.

    OrangeCone2011 Report

    #107

    Fantastic News

    Tweet showing courage with a bold statement on Europe's defense spending and support for Ukraine, reflecting brave tweets.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    #108

    This Is The Kind Of Gotcha Journalism I Can Totally Get Behind

    Tweet conversation showing someone challenging a political statement, highlighting courage to tweet what others could not.

    ExactlySorta Report

