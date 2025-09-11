People use social media for many reasons, including socialization, self-expression, entertainment , and emotional support. Despite this widespread use, most netizens are silent watchers who are playing it safe, perhaps even fearful to share their thoughts online. Only a small part of social media users do the heavy posting, and you’d be surprised how truly intense it can get over on the ‘White People Twitter.'Individuals in this community are known to stir quite the commotion online, sharing hard truths that others are too afraid to admit. We compiled a whole list of them for you to react to, all you have to do is scroll down to find them below.

#1 Emphatically Seconded Share icon

#2 Exactly This Share icon

#3 Why You Americans Insist On Pissing Off Your Allies Share icon

#4 All Things Considered, I Think We're Justified On This One! Share icon

#5 Just Giving It All Away Share icon

#6 Shameful. Humiliating. Accurate Share icon

Psychologists also suggest that people choose to share their thoughts, beliefs, and experiences online to socialize and connect with others. Since human beings are wired for connection and socialization, social media can provide them with a platform to find others who have the same interests. Posting can be a way to maintain that connection with others, which can give individuals a sense of belonging and camaraderie. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Check Mate Share icon

#8 Greyhound Bus Driver Has No Patience For Ice Share icon

#9 Funny...wish It Were True Share icon

For some people, social media is an outlet for creativity, which encourages them to post online as well. Sharing their talents and the things they love can be freeing, as finding an outlet for creativity reduces stress and negative emotions, fosters personal growth and confidence, enhances social connections, and improves mental well-being and productivity. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Breaking News: Trump's Executive Order Ending Birthright Citizenship Has Been Blocked In Court Share icon

#11 The Separation Of Church And Hate Share icon

At the same time, posting online can become a distraction from all the things that are happening in the world. Social media can be entertaining and simultaneously offer a respite from reality, which we all need from time to time. ADVERTISEMENT When times get especially hard, people can also turn to social media for emotional support and coping. Posting about our struggles can be a way to vent, receive sympathy from others, which helps us to feel less alone. This can be a huge source of comfort for some. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Trump’s America Is Dumb Share icon

#14 The Is No Courage Without Aoc Share icon

#15 What Did Canada Do Wrong? Share icon

There are also those people who simply seek validation and attention from others, which social media can deliver in abundance. Likes, comments, shares, and followers can make some individuals feel valued and recognized. In today’s society, where success is often linked with social media presence, people want to belong and be a part of the crowd.

#16 Will America Be Lucky? Share icon

#17 We Snoos. He Lose Share icon

#18 Me Too Share icon

Younger people in general seem to feel more comfortable with sharing their opinions online, as one study has shown that 55% regularly post about their opinions on social media, while 71% said they feel more confident now than ever posting about causes they are passionate about. When asked what gives them the courage to do so, 78% said they see others sharing their views, which empowers them to do the same. 50% believed they should be free to post whatever they want on their social media accounts, while 47% agreed it’s crucial to share their opinions to help the causes they care about. Lastly, 32% said it’s easy for them to share their views online in creative ways and engage with others of the same opinion.

#19 Trump vs. Biden Share icon

#20 It's Fascism Share icon

#21 Protecting Women Share icon

That said, more than half of surveyed young people admitted to feeling hesitant to share their opinions because of fears of spreading false information. Around a third said they didn’t want others to know their personal information, weren’t sure what the best way to share their thoughts was, and worried about the posts being used against them in the future.

#23 This Is Hilarious Share icon

#24 First Use Of The Filibuster This Congress Share icon

So Nielsen’s 90-9-1 rule still seems to apply to internet users 20 years later. The majority still prefer to be passive social media users, which offers some fascinating insights into human psychology. One of the main traits that experts observe in these silent lurkers is high self-awareness. These people tend to be very conscious of how they present themselves; therefore, they avoid posting something that might be misinterpreted. They are also more likely to be introverted, which means they gain more energy from watching, reflecting, and consuming content rather than contributing to it.

#25 Fight Fascism! Share icon

#26 They Need To Do This With Every Illegal Trump Order. He's Not A King Share icon

#27 For 4 Years, This Guy Complained About The Price. Today, He Complained That Why The Left Doesn’t Have Coffee Share icon

People’s choice to be a silent watcher could be a defense mechanism too, to avoid showing their vulnerability in front of a big crowd and protect themselves from rejection, embarrassment, or misunderstanding. The last two traits that could be attributed to online lurkers are a reflective and analytical mindset and independence from social validation. They prefer to analyze content, consider different perspectives, and form their own opinions, while their worth and happiness come from within rather than from approval from others. ADVERTISEMENT Hope you enjoyed learning more about what encourages or drives us away from sharing our opinions online. Whether you’re a silent watcher or enthusiastic poster, let us know what you thought about this list, and perhaps check out another one of our articles about ‘White People Twitter’ too.

#28 Trump’s America- Under Educated And Bottle Blonde Share icon

#29 Warnock With The Receipts And Everything Share icon

#30 Cc: Every Single Democrat In Office [urgent] Share icon

#31 Let The Pendulum Swing Share icon

#32 Strap In..... This Is Gonna Be A Long 4 Years Share icon

#33 Anyone Still Think Trump Was The Better Candidate?! Share icon

#34 If Biden Were President Maga Would Absolutely Hold Him Responsible, Double Standards All Day Everyday Share icon

#35 Idiocracy Is Upon Us Share icon

#36 Chilling Illegal Actions By Elon Musk Share icon

#37 Oh My God Share icon

#38 Democrats Need To Raise To The Moment Share icon

#39 Hypocridiots Share icon

#40 Thug President Share icon

#41 Yes!!! Democrats Are Finally Fighting Fire With Fire, This Is Exactly What Tommy Tuberville Did With Biden's Military Appointees For A Year Share icon

#42 "We Don't Have A Fourth Branch Of Govt Called Elon Musk!" It's "Illegal, Unconstitutional." - Jamie Raskin, Protesting Outside Usaid Share icon

#43 I Can Hear The Egg Sizzling Already Share icon

#44 Spineless Cowards! Share icon

#45 A Staggering Run Of Incompetence Share icon

#46 He's Right You Know Share icon

#47 Resist Much. Obey Little Share icon

#48 Those Fat Cat Park Rangers Share icon

#49 Exactly Share icon

#50 A Valid Question, Considering Share icon

#51 Very True Share icon

#52 Courage vs. Coup Rage Share icon

#53 Played Him Like A Guitarrón Share icon

#54 Why Would They Invite The Enemy We've Become Share icon

#55 The Rich Versus Each Other Share icon

#57 Tax The Rich! Share icon

#58 A Legacy Of Kindness Share icon

#59 This Is True Share icon

#61 Top Review Of Texas In Yelp Share icon

#62 The Schadenfreude Is Real Share icon

#63 Completely Normal Response To The Most Soft Spoken Person I Ever Seen Asking Him To Have Mercy On Human Beings Share icon

#64 Google Is Straight Up Erasing Biden Share icon

#65 Jesus. The Incompetence Is As Dangerous As The Corruption Share icon

#66 They Need To Ask This Every Time Someone Tries To Deny Elon's Nazi Salute Share icon

#67 Everyone Needs To Say No To Him! Share icon

#68 Dc Plane Crash Timeline Share icon

#69 Simple, Loud Truth. Over And Over Share icon

#70 I Hate The Accuracy Of This Share icon

#71 Why Is This Okay?? Share icon

#72 Inept. Insane. In Charge Share icon

#73 Maga On Twitter Share icon

#74 "I Didn't Comply." Send Share icon

#75 So Close Share icon

#76 Bullseye Share icon

#77 Not To Mention His Ironclad Restraint Share icon

#78 Have We Had Enough Yet? Share icon

#79 Thousandth Verse, Same As The First Share icon

#80 The Conmander N' Thief Strike Again Share icon

#81 Wrong Way, Donald Share icon

#82 It’s Planned. Nothing Transfers Wealth Faster Than A Recession Share icon

#83 So Many Congress People, So Few Spines Share icon

#84 The People Have Spoken Share icon

#85 Keep Fighting Share icon

#86 One Greene Is Full Of Class. The Other Is Mt Share icon

#87 It's Misdirection Share icon

#88 Bernie - Saying It Like It Is Share icon

#89 Unleashing Hell Has Never Been So Entertaining Share icon

#90 So, 5 Days Of Work, 10 Days Of Golf? 🙄 Share icon

#91 The Scott Jennings Version Share icon

#92 Looks Like Elon Has Suspended The Accounts Of Reddits CEO Share icon

#93 It Was All A Lie Share icon

#94 This And Only This. All The Time Share icon

#95 Musk First Share icon

#96 Sickening Share icon

#97 Republicans Are Terrified Of The People! Share icon

#99 We Are Entering The "Find Out" Phase Share icon

#100 Yes, Exactly Share icon

#101 Ok, Whistleblowers. It's Time Share icon

#102 Kamala Would Be The Same Share icon

#103 Oh God It Looks Like Shit Share icon

#104 Y'all Could Have Just Voted For Harris! 🤷🏻‍♂️ Share icon

#105 It's Always About Money Share icon

#106 Not A Drag Queen Share icon

#107 Fantastic News Share icon

#108 This Is The Kind Of Gotcha Journalism I Can Totally Get Behind Share icon