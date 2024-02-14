ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Vitaly Medved, I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.

Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. And at the same time, she got me a white gel pen. And I became a fan of these kinds of drawings. When I sketched the whole book, I switched to A4 sheets.

Here are some more of my art on black paper, made with white gel pen in dot work technique.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#2

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#3

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#4

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#5

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#6

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#7

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#8

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#10

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#12

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#13

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST
#14

White On Black (14 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Виталий Медведь
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!