ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Vitaly Medved, I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.

Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. And at the same time, she got me a white gel pen. And I became a fan of these kinds of drawings. When I sketched the whole book, I switched to A4 sheets.

Here are some more of my art on black paper, made with white gel pen in dot work technique.