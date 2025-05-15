Man Kicks Out Wife’s Best Friend After She Jokes About Wanting His Baby, Wife Says He Overreacted

Booze has a habit of bringing out the worst in people. Inhibitions dissolve, and some folks say and do things they regret, sometimes in the moment, most times during the hangover.

One guy lost his cool after his pregnant wife’s best friend got tipsy at dinner and proceeded to make an off-color joke about having always loved him. Incensed, he gave her the boot, but now his wife is mad, so he’s gone online to ask if he’s the jerk.



Reddit

Alcohol can make people say and do things they end up regretting, and this guy was having none of it

His pregnant wife’s bestie got tipsy at dinner and drunkenly joked about always having loved him

The guy’s wife was obviously uncomfortable, and he didn’t see the funny side of the awkward situation either

Fed up, he sent the bestie packing, but his wife says he overreacted and even got her family involved

Now the guy’s wondering if he went too far and went online to ask if he’s the jerk in the whole mess

Everything was going great for OP, a soon-to-be dad. At 28, he and his wife are expecting their first baby and soaking up the joy of impending parenthood. That is, until a dinner party with his wife’s childhood best friend Lena took a wildly uncomfortable turn, instantly ruining the vibe.

Lena, who’s been like family for years, got a little tipsy and overly flirty. It wasn’t the first time she’d been weird, but this time she took it further. Looking at OP’s pregnant wife’s belly, she joked that she would’ve made a baby with him if they hadn’t been married. “One baby for her, one for me,” she laughed. Yikes.

While his wife awkwardly chuckled, OP wasn’t amused. He told Lena she was out of line and needed to leave. She brushed it off as “just messing,” but he stood firm – no one who crosses a line like that is welcome in their home, especially not with a child on the way. Totally fair, right?

Apparently not. OP’s wife got mad, saying Lena was joking and she didn’t want to lose her best friend over a “misunderstanding.” Even her family weighed in, calling OP dramatic. To him, however, it wasn’t funny – it was disrespectful and creepy, and he doesn’t want his kid around someone like that.

Now, the OP wonders if he’s overreacting to a joke gone wrong or if he’s right to draw a line now that a baby’s on the way. He turned to an online community for advice.

OP’s taking flak from all sides about his questionably drastic decision, but he could have a point – he’s only holding his relationship sacred. Is it his wife’s responsibility to chat to her bestie about some boundaries? After all, according to OP, she was visibly uncomfortable in the awkward moment.

In her article for Brides, Léa Rose Emery writes that everyone has different boundaries in a relationship. For some people, even following an ex on social media is considered out of bounds, while others don’t mind that their partner still has drinks with someone they used to date. One area that’s still considered a bit gray, though, is flirting.

According to Emery, this can take all kinds of forms; one person’s “innocent” is another person’s “inappropriate.” Ultimately, some signs that a woman is interested in your husband are clearer than others. A few dead giveaways include wearing revealing clothing near your partner, complimenting your partner (a lot), and laughing at everything your partner says.

In his article for Marriage.com, Daniel Roberts reveals a few things you can do if a woman is flirting with your husband, including not panicking, analyzing the situation, talking to your husband, dropping her a hint, and not blaming him.

It’s natural for OP to be a bit overprotective of his wife – she is carrying his baby after all, and stress is no good for pregnancy. What this situation probably needs is an apology from the bestie and a promise to tone things down a notch.

What would you do if you were in OP’s shoes? Do you think he overreacted, or is it time his wife had a word with her flirtatious bestie? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers concluded the original poster wasn’t the jerk in the whole drama and agreed that his wife’s bestie was being a creep

