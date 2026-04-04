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An unchecked male ego may manifest itself in different ways. It could be in the form of toxic masculinity, which is immediately off-putting. 

Then you have guys who mansplain, which is more of a slowed-down, drawn-out form of torment for the person enduring it. These women would know. 

In a recent Reddit thread, they shared the worst experiences they’ve had dealing with a man who was embarrassingly out of his depth yet chose to blabber on. Disclaimer: You may find yourself cringing a lot as you read through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How to delete something in Microsoft word.

I then mansplained how Excel works. He got really offended and said “that was unnecessarily condescending.”

I said “so was telling me how to use the backspace key.”

He went beet red and never spoke to me again.

IronicallyNamedCat Report

47points
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editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never spoke to you again? That's a win.

38
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    #2

    Man and woman having a heated argument indoors, illustrating the concept of mansplaining and communication conflict. A (white) man tried to tell me that it's offensive to refer to myself as half Black, and I should instead be saying I'm half African American. Mansplaining and whitesplaining at the same time. It's like the world's worst BOGO. 🙃.

    indiscoverable , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    46points
    POST
    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially appropriate if your ancestry happens not to be African.

    29
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    #3

    Man and woman talking in gym, woman holding phone as man mansplains during a conversation about fitness and workouts. I had a man in the gym ask me what “i think” feminism means. i said equality of genders. he said i was wrong, then pulls out his phone and loudly asks chatgpt in the middle of the gym what feminism means. and it responded with exactly what i said.

    mandy1201 , freepik Report

    41points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chatgpt is all the words we need to know he's a doʻùche

    18
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    #4

    Scenic view of a lake surrounded by green hills under dramatic cloudy sky, illustrating mansplaining challenges in nature. The weather in Scotland.

    I moved from Wisconsin to Scotland 11 years ago. When I went back for Christmas the first time, my cousin’s boyfriend asked me how I liked living here. I said I really loved it except for the weather.

    Him: Oh, why?

    Me: Well, it rains a lot, which is kind of depressing.

    Him: It doesn’t actually rain that much in Scotland.

    Me: What? Haha. You’re joking?

    Him: No, it doesn’t rain in Scotland.

    Me: Um. It rains in Scotland all the time. The country is kind of known for it, in fact. It’s rained basically every day since I’ve moved there.

    Him: Nah, you’re mistaken.

    Me: You think I’m mistaken about…knowing whether it’s raining outside or not?

    Him: Yeah. Because it doesn’t rain much in Scotland, because of the Gulf Stream.

    Me: …The Gulf Stream is literally what makes it rain so much. I’m sorry, have you ever actually been to Scotland?

    Him: No, I just know a lot about weather.

    Me: So, sorry, you’re telling me that you, as someone who has never been to Scotland, know more about the weather in that country, *where I live*, better than I do?

    Him: Yeah.

    Me: Excuse me, I need a drink.

    boudicas_shield , pfarri2015 Report

    40points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Live and born in Ireland and i went to Scotland for a week and my god I've never felt cold like it before

    22
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    #5

    Man and woman outdoors, man appears to be mansplaining as they look at a book, capturing mansplaining interaction. The pronunciation of my own name .

    We-talk-for-hours , freepik Report

    37points
    POST
    manic_mama avatar
    Manic Mama
    Manic Mama
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can confirm. Also the origin of my own name.

    19
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    #6

    Man gesturing while mansplaining to a woman in a kitchen, illustrating men shooting themselves in the foot. Tried to mansplain insurance to me and argue that the specific endorsements I requested did not exist.


    I was a licensed insurance professional at a corporate risk management company. Not just a worker, I was a dept head.


    After he rambled for 40 minutes I told him to open a web browser and enter the ISO form number, which immediately pulled up the endorsement he just argued didn't exist.


    There was a long pause, then he said, "I'll send it to you by end of business today." And hung up.

    Sufficient-Berry-827 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    37points
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    #7

    Bowl of hummus garnished with parsley and paprika, with fresh vegetables and crackers in the background. That women cant drink beer because it will give them a yeast infection.

    And hummus was actually cheese, not chickpeas.

    Even_Marionberry6248 , freepik Report

    32points
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What’s next? Perpetuating the old belief that women can’t ride trains as their uteruses may fly out?

    18
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    #8

    Young woman with pink hair writing notes and researching mansplaining on laptop in cozy wooden room with coffee mug. My ex husband tried to mansplain to me about a story he had never read, by an author whose work he had never read. Whom I had written papers in college on...

    PineappleTomWaits , karlyukav Report

    31points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it one of life's little perks when an ex does something that reminds you how fortunate you are to have that relationship in the past, rather than the present?

    24
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    #9

    A man and woman arguing on a couch, illustrating a mansplaining conversation with visible frustration. I have a pretty strong dislike for Sigmund Freud, and once in conversation I made a joke about him. A man that was there then launches into a spiel about Freud, how his work is misunderstood and misrepresented, how his contributions outweigh his eccentricities, etc.

    A lot of what he said was factually incorrect, and I told him that. He then proceeded to try to argue with me.

    He did not know I have a PhD in Clinical Psychology. It did not go well for him.

    PumpkinPie_1993 , Wavebreak Media Report

    31points
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    #10

    I’m a former 911 dispatcher and my husband tried to mansplain how cops would respond and handle a situation and he was wrong. I was stunned at the audacity.

    Edit: he’s an electrician.

    vicdamone911 Report

    31points
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    #11

    Man and woman in a living room having a tense conversation illustrating mansplaining and communication misunderstanding. Once saw a brit guy explaining this woman how to pronounce some words in Spanish correctly. Only issue she's from Spain, born and raised there all her life.

    gadusmo , Wavebreak Media Report

    28points
    POST
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you just have to say it louder if they don't understand... All Brits abroad

    12
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    #12

    When it was a fairly new concept, “mansplaining” came up in a meeting at work. A woman in the room was explaining to our boss what it meant when one of the men in the room interrupted, starting off by saying “What it really means is…“ and he proceeded to mansplain mansplaining to all of us. (This was not a joke, and he did not understand why we were all laughing.).

    Fair_Elk_4237 Report

    27points
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    mica0987654321 avatar
    OneHappyPuppy
    OneHappyPuppy
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "and here is a live demonstration of mansplaining"

    11
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    #13

    Man explaining something with gestures to a woman in a living room, illustrating mansplaining behavior. A guy tried to mansplain investing to me. We each pulled up our Robinhood portfolios. My return was 30% higher than his.

    Yogurtcloset-2920 , TriangleProd Report

    25points
    POST
    sarahbaker_1 avatar
    Sarah Baker
    Sarah Baker
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what exactly is a Robinhood portfolio - not in the US unbelievably!

    0
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    #14

    Hands holding an empty black wallet outdoors, illustrating mansplaining moments where men shot themselves in the foot. My job. I’m a dancer at a night club. I wasn’t doing it “right” but somehow got him to spend 100s without him realizing the game.

    AstronomerLate989 , Ahsanjaya Report

    23points
    POST
    #15

    Man flossing teeth in bathroom mirror, illustrating common mansplaining moments where men shoot themselves in foot. How flossing doesn’t actually work and that he does all of his own dental work. I was in dental assisting school at the time while he was tattooing people out of his house at the time.

    yogagirl54 , pressfoto Report

    22points
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely a manly man would do his own root canal work!

    16
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    #16

    Female soldier in camouflage uniform and sunglasses smiling outdoors, illustrating confidence beyond mansplaining moments. How women shouldn't be in the military "because periods are unhygienic".

    LionClean8758 , Matthew Hintz Report

    22points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither are bowel movements, but they allow those male soldiers who p**p to stay somehow.

    37
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    #17

    I mentioned that I was on birth control pills to regulate my periods, but also used condoms for health reasons (I was not in a relationship, so any s*x I was having was casual).

    He tried to explain to me that I didn't need both, because the condoms also worked as birth control. When I said I used them to prevent STDs he went "drop the pill then". I explained that I needed the pill to regulate my painful periods and he said again "but then you don't need the condoms".

    We went through several rounds of this until I just gave up and walked away.

    Edit: "walked away" was figurative here, this was an online interaction. Dude wasn't trying to f**k me, we never even met.

    msstark Report

    21points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But he did successfully prove that you don't need both internet access and HIM.

    19
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    #18

    Woman wearing a hat and tan dress, holding a camera outdoors in a dry landscape, capturing moments of mansplaining stories. That I need to travel. At that point I had lived in 7 states, traveled 48 states and 30 countries. I wasn't even born in an America. But thanks? Btw- he only had been to one country outside where he grew up.

    azorianmilk , marymarkevich Report

    20points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most women have encountered men who made them conclude that departing for a faraway place was an appealing idea.

    22
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    #19

    Man gesturing while talking to a woman, illustrating a mansplaining moment during a casual conversation indoors. I have a history degree. I’m planning a trip to the UK. I made a post about it on another account and specified I was visiting England. I mentioned my history degree in the post as seeing Roman ruins is one goal of the trip.

    Some dude hopped in my inbox to explain that the UK is made up of multiple countries. When I said I knew that he cussed at me.

    ImplementFunny66 , grgapitich88 Report

    20points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a person born north of Hadrian's Wall, the multiple countries thing does confuse a lot of people who call it all "England". I guess they think that England, Great Britain, the United Kingdom, and The British Isles are synonyms. They really aren't. 😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

    14
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    #20

    A woman pointing her finger while a man in a plaid shirt listens, illustrating mansplaining in a kitchen setting. My native language that he doesn’t speak.

    onetoomanyexcuses , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    20points
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    #21

    A pilot I was dating once tried to mansplain to me that the Shakespearian play “Much Ado About Nothing” is a musical (it isn’t) despite my background in theater.

    He also assumed he needed to explain how airplanes fly as though I’d never taken a physics class before.

    He was a bit of a tool.

    cheekmo_52 Report

    20points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "a bit"??? You're much too kind.

    11
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    #22

    I was sitting on the gyms floor resting between sets and a guy came to explain me that I shouldnt do that because the floor is dirty, and then proceeded to explain to me how the floor gets dirty: people walk all over it, they come from the street. I was insisting that I wanted to rest and I didn't care and he kept explaining me why the floor was dirty and shouldn't do it for 5 minutes straight. I finally told him that I had a neurological disorder that made me fall sometimes and I preferred to sit on the dirty floor than to break my head against it, he finally left me alone.

    BlackberryJumpy9806 Report

    20points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, he was willing to mansplain, but not willing to go find her a chair?

    12
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    #23

    A man mansplaining to a woman in a kitchen, gesturing while she listens with a frustrated expression. I've had a French man argue with me about what it's like to live in the Deep South. He had never been there. I was born and raised in Mississippi.

    prometheanchains , Wavebreak Media Report

    18points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Possible exception here. I've known MAGA southerners who tell me that there's no racism back home and race has never been a problem there. You don't have to visit the south to know better.

    22
    22points
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    #24

    Man explaining something to a woman during a business meeting, illustrating mansplaining in a professional setting. Male coworker tried to mansplain how poorly women get treated in the workplace. Sir, at that time I had been in the workplace for 13 years.

    MeanSecurity , pressfoto Report

    17points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes the man is trying to express solidarity rather than mansplain. But it can sometimes be very hard to tell the difference.

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    #25

    At my bar job, telling me how to make a cocktail or a drink even though I said sure, showed no confusion in how to make them and I didn’t ask. Heck I could be making it in their face and they’ll chime in like you put this in next. I’m too blunt, I went to a man in a group with his friends “can you stop mansplaining my job to me” and he was like “what’s mansplaining?” And his friend burst out laughing, explained it to him and told me he liked me 😆.

    aniwynsweet Report

    17points
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My go to when working in a pub n got one as did this was to walk out from behind the bar ,n say ,ok then as u seem to know my job better than me get behind the bar n show me how to do it 🤷‍♀️ endless to say no one ever did .

    3
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    #26

    I work in health care and have to take call which means when an emergency comes I have to be able to make it to the hospital in 30 minutes or less. A guy I dated who worked in the food industry tried to tell me “that’s not how call works”. lol, ok.

    Eraydiated Report

    17points
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    #27

    Scuba diver underwater surrounded by bubbles demonstrating calm and control in a deep sea environment. Weather.

    I'm an atmospheric scientist and physical oceanographer.

    FantasticPlum2025 , Adrien Delforge Report

    16points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet you believe the global warming hoax, too! (yes, downvoters, that's sarcasm, before you get your knickers in a twist)

    24
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    #28

    My own university project I coded built and modelled...computer science was an... interesting experience from a sexism point of view to say the least.

    pxl8d Report

    16points
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    #29

    Man wearing a maroon hoodie gesturing while mansplaining during a conversation with a woman at an outdoor table. My cycle. My ex was obsessed with telling me about which different phase I was in. It never failed to pmo.

    fuckyeahitsthursday , freepik Report

    16points
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    #30

    Man gesturing and mansplaining during a conversation with a woman in a casual living room setting. Explained to me what happened during a war from the country I’m originally from… he was COMPLETELY off.

    bitememayB , drobotdean Report

    16points
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    #31

    TMI, but a few years ago I was passing large amounts of blood when going to the toilet, enough for the inside of the bowl to be red and the paper to be soaked through with it. Made an appointment with my GP and told him my symptoms.

    He explained that I was only getting "skid marks" of blood and that they were normal when wiping. Even when I reiterated that no, I was passing a considerable amount, he insisted that no, it was definitely just a few skids and I should be more gentle when wiping. As if he'd been there in the bathroom with me! I was so caught off-guard by his attitude that I couldn't think of a response and ended up just getting another appointment with a different (female) GP who thankfully listened and referred me to a specialist.

    axanette Report

    16points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not mansplaining, that just refusing to listen and being a terrible doctor.

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    #32

    That i was a cop out for getting an epidural during labour.
    I just laughed at him and walked away..... I wasn't even talking to him.

    Mundane_Pea4296 Report

    16points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    16 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the key to happiness... Don't argue with stupid people

    14
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    #33

    How contracts work.

    I’m a contract lawyer.

    TheBlueFence Report

    15points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then you should sink your clause into his fleshy parts, and tell him how codisilly he's being.

    10
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    #34

    Human trafficking and that I need to be hyper vigilant. I work as a DV advocate and I’m a woman. Sigh….

    wineandheels Report

    15points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (Domestic Violence).

    5
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    #35

    How to do a haircut. Licensed for 30 plus years. He was the handyman at the salon.

    Eriebeach Report

    15points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously, he wishes he was a hairdresser instead.

    5
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    #36

    My friend and I were gearing up in the parking lot of a ski resort and we were talking about sunscreen (making sure not to forget it). The guy in the car next to us started mansplaining different types of sunscreen to us, and finished with “I would know, I just finished medical school”.

    We thought it was a little strange since it was January and medical schools typically end in May/June but perhaps he was on a different timeline so nevertheless we said “oh cool, where are you going for residency?”.

    He looked at us like a deer in the headlights. I think he meant “medical school” to mean “medical assistant school”.

    My friend and I are both board certified attending physicians.

    alexjpg Report

    14points
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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know nothing about training for medicine - what is the difference between 'medical school' and medical assistant school'? Is is actual ability, duration of studies or what you're allowed to do after qualifying - or something else? Similar to a dentist and a dental technician?

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    #37

    Sandwich with fresh lettuce and tomato on rustic bread placed on a wooden cutting board in natural light. An obese male coworker earnestly telling me, a size S-M female, what I should eat to prevent obesity... “No listen, you really want to avoid carbs”. Mister, I can eat carbs.

    That was … weird.

    It included having a go at the lunch I was eating then and there. I obviously ran to the bathroom straight away to check if the sandwich I had just had, made me overweight in an instant!!!!!

    Naivemlyn , freepik Report

    14points
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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He sounds like my mother. Sure, I’m not very thin or slender, but I am certainly not fat. I have never been. I’ve always stayed within the weight range for my height. And yet, my mother keeps telling me to watch my weight and that I’m becoming fat.

    4
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    #38

    Woman listens intently to man speaking, capturing a moment reflecting mansplaining and communication issues between them. Feminism, he said women don’t need feminism because we’ve had queens. I was speechless.

    anon , seventyfour Report

    14points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do flamboyant gay men have to with anything?

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    #39

    Man and woman having a conversation over coffee, illustrating moments of mansplaining in everyday interactions. How to find a job. Mansplained to me at work, where I …. had a job.

    Gypsy_soul444 , freepik Report

    14points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it was my boss telling me how to find a job, I'd be worried that he was easing me into some bad news slowly.

    0
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    #40

    Tried to convince me that Crazy Little Thing Called Love was originally an Elvis song, and the Queen version was a pale imitation.

    MercurialMedusienne Report

    14points
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    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was Freddie Mercury’s tribute to Elvis. He claimed to have written it in about 15 minutes.

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    #41

    Different motions I could use to dust something off. With demonstration that lasted about 3 minutes.

    The only reason it went on so long is because I was genuinely shocked by how dumb he must've thought I was.

    Vaudevanilla Report

    14points
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    jjdilligaf avatar
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    should have asked him to demonstrate again and again and again. On every flat surface around. Because you just weren't getting it.

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    #42

    Female anatomy.

    In an anatomy class he was failing an I was the TA for.

    GiveMeAlienRomances Report

    13points
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    #43

    I had an introductory meeting with my new manager, told him i had a degree in supply chain and worked in supply chain for 7 years. he then proceeded to explain to me what supply chain is.

    mandy1201 Report

    13points
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    #44

    The other day, a guy mansplained to me that Tylenol is an NSAID. I’m a doctor, and It’s not.

    dinglebobbins Report

    13points
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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tylenol is a brand name for paracetamol.

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    #45

    How to find things on a webpage, while I was editing the HTML code for it.

    How to change the tire on my car, while I was almost finished changing it on my own.

    How to advance in our field, when I was more qualified and also teaching in the same discipline.

    I could go on.

    BrackenFernAnja Report

    13points
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    #46

    Dad tried to tell me women release hundreds of thousands of eggs every period.

    AphroditesAbundance Report

    13points
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is your dad confusing you with a salmon?

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    #47

    I once used the word "macabre" in a sentence during a stream. A man in chat said "wow, great use of the word 'macabre'." then he proceeded to explain to me what the word meant....even though he had just commended me for using it properly???

    My second favorite was when I was pregnant and told my stream I was going to get a bagel because I needed to eat. A guy said "don't forget the cream cheese - the baby needs to eat too!" ??????? wot ??????? Was the baby not going to get any of the bagel unless there was cream cheese??? I still don't understand this one.

    MindofSnaps Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How's the bread supposed to get through the umbilical cord? Cream cheese will just flow through 😁

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    #48

    Couple enjoying a picnic outdoors, sharing fruit and smiling on a sunny day, highlighting mansplaining concept. That Kraft American singles come in plastic.

    He was incredibly knowledgeable about food and wine like me, and over the months we dated we taught each other a lot and had gone to many wine tastings and food-centric events. One day he invited me to a picnic with his softball team and had packed a cooler full of food. I held a piece of cheese up to him and asked “Cheese….in plastic?” Meaning that I was teasing him about having something so regular and plain after we’d discussed cheese and charcuterie boards for ages.

    He started with “Yeah, sometimes it comes like that…”. And then wouldn’t believe that I knew what Kraft singles were when I attempted to cut his lecture short.

    5p1n5t3rr1f1c , freepik Report

    12points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whether in plastic or not, I think you;'re both wrong for associating that product with actual cheese, which it is not.

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    #49

    Winemaking process, I have a master’s degree in wine and spirits. That happened last week, I was trying to sell a man a bottle of wine, in the wine shop I’m currently working at, then at some point he stopped me and gave a rough explanation about how grapes were harvested and turned into wine. The dude was a car mechanic (I asked because I thought “Maybe he’s also working in the industry”), I mean, do I look so stupid that I wouldn’t even know basic knowledge for my own job ?!

    Bigdibule Report

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    #50

    How to take care of my hair. He wasn’t a hair stylist nor did he have my hair type. Tried to tell me what products to buy. Like calm down your short straight hair doesn’t know my curly hair struggles.

    Kaimarella Report

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    #51

    My own hobby. I am a scuba diver, cold water, 500+ dives.

    flabellinida Report

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    #52

    A man in a white shirt speaking animatedly to a woman at a cafe, illustrating mansplaining in conversation. One colleague of mine, very compassionately btw, started naming the lung segments for me out of the blue when I read to him one report. We’re both specialised physicians practicing the same, I’ve been working longer than him, and this matter is something that every minimally educated med student knows.

    Mrs_Naive_ Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure that 'compassionately' is the right word there. Why would he name lung segments in a sympathetic manner?

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    #53

    My dad explained empathy to me. I'm a therapist.

    positivereframe Report

    11points
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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, I've met therapists who could do with an explanation.

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    #54

    Man carrying large cardboard boxes indoors, illustrating mansplaining moments with men shooting themselves in the foot. Had a guy mansplain to me where I should be moving to and what jobs I should apply to today. Like, big tangible life goals that I should be making on my own.

    beozzi , Drazen Zigic Report

    10points
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    rodentraiser avatar
    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm always amazed at what people think you should do for a living, where you should live, and how to run your own life. People will tell me: "Oh, you don't want that..." or "You know you wouldn't like doing that..." when I would perfectly well be happy doing or having that. So many psychic do-gooders who just have to push you into the mold they want for you. Sometimes I think their lives are so empty if they have to live someone else's.

    2
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    #55

    Man in blue shirt mansplaining to a woman by the water cooler in a casual office with exposed brick walls. How pronounce the word "Saguaro". I'm native to the region they reside. He tried to explain to me (incorrectly) that you *"actually do pronounce the 'g' in the word"*.

    He did not like it when I told him he was wrong and proved it to him...

    IcePrincess_Not_Sk8r , DC Studio Report

    10points
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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had no idea what saguaro is nor how it should be pronounced. Now however, next time I see one for sale in Ikea I shall know how to say it.

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    #56

    I’m an opera student, and I was talking to this guy about what I was studying at the time. It was a “Pants role”, so a male role, sung by a woman, and he was laughing in my face saying it’s not possible because “he’s a boy! How’s that possible?”.

    finelinexx Report

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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just never let him see traditional Japanese theatre or British pantomime. His head may explode.

    5
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    #57

    How football works. I played from age 6 to 21 and coached for a while. I know the rules.

    thevampiresanguini Report

    10points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "To coach football, you have to be smart enough to understand the rules and dumb enough to think they're important." - Lou Holtz

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    #58

    Tea.

    Friend and I were at a Dobra Tea House, and the friend asked me what Tulsi was. I explained it to him. Some loser at the adjacent table was like “well ackshually..” and repeated everything I said. He was wearing a suit for no reason too.

    cybertrickk Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since when does one need a specific reason to wear a suit?

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    #59

    Man and woman sitting and facing each other, engaged in a serious conversation about mansplaining moments. Just yesterday had a male trying to mansplain the fashion style I wear regularly AND a fashion style I've been wearing occasionally for 15 years.

    DescriptionFancy420 , katemangostar Report

    9points
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    #60

    Two metal wrenches on a wooden surface symbolizing men shooting themselves in the foot with mansplaining. What a wrench is.

    I was working at a high school library at the time and this was a student.

    veekaye6 , wirestock Report

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    #61

    My boyfriend quizzed me about why brick courses are staggered. I'm an architect, he's a surgeon.

    He also recently spent some time explaining how hard it is for children to grow up in broken families while talking about a colleague's son. My parents have been separated for 15-20 years so that was unnecessary.

    He's still a cutie cause both times he realised the faux pas and apologised profusely. I still bring it up to embarrass him now and then.

    antiquatedsheep Report

    9points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Quizzed" you seems like the opposite of mansplaining. You see, mansplaining is when a man....

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    #62

    A family friend that is a hairdresser, explained what a mullet haircut was. I am a hairdresser with a mullet haircut.

    elliecat96 Report

    9points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself. Why would you choose to have a mullet?

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    #63

    This happened today. I’m invited to talk at a two day conference. My presentation is about how the gutenberg press was instrumental in spreading certain ideas. I look younger than what I am and wasn’t wearing a tag. Two young men wanted to «introduce the themes» of the conference to me. I would have flogged them, but my talk is tomorrow and I don’t wanna get arrested.

    pathologicalprotest Report

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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd love to have seen their faces when OP got up to speak the next day.

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    #64

    A German man in a bar in Germany got aggressive and insisted that there are native cows in Australia. I’m Australian.

    Duckballisrolling Report

    8points
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    amy_28 avatar
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine how cute and yet terrifying a bovine that developed in Australia would be!

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    #65

    How batteries corrode in cars even tho I’m a mechanic lol he’s like it’s a big word called electrolysis I’m like 😒.

    derpa911 Report

    8points
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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Short words for him - beginning with F and with O.

    2
    2points
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    #66

    I have lots of tattoos. A man with no tattoos mansplained tattoo pain to me.

    maryfisherman Report

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    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have several tattoos all done by different artists and each one said that a man is much more likely to stop the tattoo than a woman. Which is why my younger brother has a single blue dot on his arm. That was as far as he made it. Me on the other hand has fallen asleep while getting inked.

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    #67

    Cars. After I pulled up in my heavily modified, barely street legal, pushing 961hp lotus evora.

    Oh really Kenny? *Thats* how a camshaft works? Bigger lobes for more aggressive output? Gee, you don’t say.

    Louisianimal09 Report

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    #68

    How icicles are formed….

    DrChiliMD Report

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    cogadh avatar
    cogadh
    cogadh
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, wait, wait... someone tried to mansplain water freezing!?

    4
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    #69

    Recently at work some guy told me how to descend a ladder while doing the thing he was telling me not to do. i'm the safety and security person.

    ZzDe0 Report

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    #70

    I’m a mechanic, so there have been waaaay too many times in my career that a man without a qualification has mansplained my job to me.

    Most ridiculous one was while working in tech support, a customer mansplained what a turbo was and how it worked in excruciating (and incorrect) detail, then cracked it because I didn’t know an extremely specific internal measurement off the top of my head. Not only are there many different engines in my area of expertise, across a range of applications, all with different turbo requirements - the measurement they were asking for was engineering level info and not something we would use to determine a failure.

    He thought I was too dumb to know what the component was, but I somehow was supposed to know a very specific internal measurement without looking it up?

    Metalstorm413 Report

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    #71

    What is art- I have three degrees in art and had zero.

    Previous_Bat1914 Report

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