77 Posts From “Medieval Creatures” That Might Make You Appreciate Medieval Art Much More
In this day and age, when we have technology that previous generations couldn’t have even dreamed of, it can be difficult to imagine what the Middle Ages were like. Life was much harder, and most people never had the opportunity to see much of the world.
But if you’re interested in getting a peek into the minds of artists from way back when, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Medieval Creatures community on Reddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. This group is dedicated to celebrating art from the Middle Ages that features fascinating (and sometimes bizarre) subjects. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the paintings that really speak to you!
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The Ol' Razzle Dazzle
Snoot Flute
"You Must Have Scared Him, Cupcake Is Usually So Friendly"
The Middle Ages were the time period between the 5th century and the Renaissance period (which began in the 13th, 14th, or 15th century, depending on the region). This era, which followed the fall of the Roman Empire, was characterized by Christianity dominating Europe, feudalism, chivalry, and the transition from isolated manorialism to centralized nation-states.
ABC News Australia also notes that life was not easy during medieval times. There were plagues that wiped out millions of people, and violence was just a normal part of life. With wars between England and Scotland, between Muslims and Christians, and the Crusades in the Holy Land, the conflicts of this period are quite famous.
If You're Having A Bad Day, Here's A Couple Of Unproblematic Bats To Give You A Hug
I Don't Know What's Happening Here, But It Looks Important
When Your Child Is So Annoying Even The Demons Don't Want Him
Despite how long ago the Middle Ages were, you might find them surprisingly relatable. Michael Barbezat, a research fellow in medieval and early modern studies at the Australian Catholic University, told ABC News that people struggled with many of the same issues back then that we have today. The lack of affordable housing was a huge problem, as well as inadequate access to food.
Apparently, people have been debating for over a thousand years whether or not food and housing are human rights. And at every point in human history, people have considered themselves to be modern, as they are compared to those who came before them. “It's humbling and fascinating to follow [these people] in their wanderings through these questions that we're still facing,” Dr. Barbezat said.
Here's A Snake With Legs To Brighten Up Your Monday
Nehebkau, an Ancient Egyptian god who judges your soul en route to the afterlife. Look at the wikipedia entry for some even more funny pictures. Edit: for context, no, this is not a medieval picture, it's from The Book of the Dead as shown on a Papyrus from the Tomb of Ani, c.1250BCE
Well, You Can Tell By The Way I Hold My Hawk, I'm A Noble Rat No Time To Talk
Cat: "Am I A Joke To You"
Clearly, as you can see from this list, medieval art featured plenty of animals. And according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, animals were very symbolic for many people, particularly Christians, during that time. For example, the lamb was seen as a sacrificial animal, while the griffin was viewed as a guardian for those who had passed. Plus, animals played an important role in many Bible stories, such as Noah’s Ark and Jonah and the Big Fish.
"If You Guys Don't Shut Up Back There, I Swear I'm Turning This Basket Around!"
Here's A Smiling Octopus To Brighten Up Your Monday
If Monday Was A Medieval Creature
The Met explained that animals also played key roles in religious allegories and morality tales in many cases. The Bestiary, which was developed in Europe during the 12th century, provided descriptions and interpretations of animals that were intended to be historic, as well as moral and religious, lessons. The tales told about these creatures then often found their way into medieval art. The basilisk was equated with the devil, so it shows up in many art pieces symbolizing him. Meanwhile, the manticore was used to represent “the siren song of temptation that surrounded the Christian soul” while living on Earth.
On Wednesdays We Wear Pink
Here's A Pair Of Smiling Legs To Brighten Up Your Monday
When Your Parents Are Having Visitors And The Visitors Start Talking To You
Exotic animals sometimes appear in medieval art as well, perhaps because they were given as gifts to leaders or taken as souvenirs from pilgrimages or the Crusades. Edgar of Scotland, for example, gave the king of Ireland a camel after visiting Muslim lands. And apparently, Charlemagne was gifted an elephant from Harun-al-Rashid, caliph of Baghdad, in 797. In those times, there was no way to know what an animal was like if you hadn’t seen it with your own eyes, so it’s only natural that people wanted to immortalize them in artwork.
Putting The Easter Decorations Away
So, How Is Everyone’s Week Going So Far?
While it was likely taken seriously at the time of its creation, medieval artwork has gone viral on social media many times due to how it's perceived by modern audiences. Part of the reason for this may be that we actually know what all of those animals look like today. We have access to photos and videos of pretty much any animal you can think of. You might have even seen exotic animals with your own eyes while traveling or by visiting your local zoo. So seeing a depiction that is clearly nowhere near reality can be pretty hilarious.
Cannot Get A Moment's Peace
When You Wake Up Thinking It's Friday But It's Actually Only Thursday
"Get Out Of My Forest!"
There’s also the fact that the internet loves two things: animals and turning everything into a meme. If there’s humor to be found in something, netizens will find the punch line immediately. Plus, we can’t get enough of silly and hilarious animal content. So even if it came from 600-1,000 years ago, it can still be entertaining!
It Gets Weirder The More You Look At It
No Way, We Definitely Did Not Order That Many Drinks
The Unicorn In Captivity, Late Gothic Era Tapestry, Made Between 1495 And 1505
Are you enjoying your journey through these pieces of medieval artwork, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below if there are any that you’d like to see hanging in your home. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious creatures from medieval times, look no further than right here!
What I Look Like When I Bump Into An Ex
There are several Eurasian pigmy owls hiding in plain sight in a lot of Bosch's paintings...🦉
Don't You Hate It When You Sprout Foliage-Heads In Your Sleep
When Even Your Sleep Paralysis Demon Is Sick Of You
Bees From The Aberdeen Bestiary (12th Century)
Lobsters Make The Worst Pilots
Doesn’t this depict that one fable? The one where a crane tricked a bunch of fish and ate them instead of taking them to a better pond because their original pond was drying up, but then a crab comes along and deals with the crane. Edit: I looked into it and apparently this tale came from the Panchatantra, a collection of stories with morals from India.
*Bonk*
"Hey! I'm Walkin' Here!"
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https://youtube.com/shorts/k9ZmxTr5XlI
Bring Your Kid To Work Day
Grrrr
The Little Boarmaid
Found My Halloween Costume
When You Gotta Pause Your Sermon To Take Your Dragon On A Walk
Judging by his expression, it's probably not his dragon, but one he was roped into looking after for someone
When A Work Colleague Brings In Their New Baby
Here's A Cheery Little Fellow To Brighten Up Your Saturday
When You Order A Unicorn From Wish
When Your Pet Wakes You Up Early On A Saturday Morning
It's Called Fashion, Look It Up
When You're All High Af Just Staring At The Stars
Here's A Smiling Pup To Brighten Your Monday
Just A Regular Saturday
When Your Mom Cuts Your Hair And Tells You What A Handsome Young Man You Are
My Therapy Rat After I Share All My Problems
"Who Ordered The Flamin' Hot Shrimp From The Depths Of Hell?"
Whispering Secrets To My Knees
Multi-Footed Bat
“Wow Marvin Where’d You Get That Haircut? Looks Slick Af!”
Dads And The Pets They Didn't Want
When You Don't Really Know What's Going On But It's Ok Because You Have Fabulous Shoes
My Dog When I'm Eating Snacks
Perching on it's own tail. and, there's a snack right there!
What Would You Name This Furry Little Sky Pupper?
Dads And The Hybrid Dog They Didn't Want
On My Way To Do Some Thwacking
When Even The Sun And Moon Are Sick Of Your Nonsense
When The Economy Is So Bad You Can Only Afford Half A Dog
When You've Just Witnessed A 4 Car Pile-Up But You Need To Get Your Infills Done
Why Does This Look Like Jesus And Satan Are Arguing In A Bowling Alley? (Bible Historiée, CA. 1350)
How To Train Your Demon
All Hail The Frog King
👹 "I Know It Looks A Lot But They'll Cook Down..."
Me Reserving My Place In Hell
Observing Quietly But Judging Loudly
A Hot New Bombshell Has Entered The Love Island Villa
These creatures are called blemmyae, and often appeared in medieval art and literature