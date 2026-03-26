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In this day and age, when we have technology that previous generations couldn’t have even dreamed of, it can be difficult to imagine what the Middle Ages were like. Life was much harder, and most people never had the opportunity to see much of the world. 

But if you’re interested in getting a peek into the minds of artists from way back when, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Medieval Creatures community on Reddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. This group is dedicated to celebrating art from the Middle Ages that features fascinating (and sometimes bizarre) subjects. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the paintings that really speak to you!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Ol' Razzle Dazzle

Medieval art depicting two bizarre creatures with humanoid and insect-like features in a colorful historical scene.

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atomschloss avatar
martymcmatrix
martymcmatrix
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, tr🔞ppin' b🔞lls during Loveparade 1997...🤭 🤷🏽 🙄

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    #2

    Snoot Flute

    Bizarre medieval creature with a long nose playing a flute, featured among cool creatures noticed in medieval art.

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    19points
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    janrosier avatar
    Jan Rosier
    Jan Rosier
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any picture by a Bosch ...

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    #3

    "You Must Have Scared Him, Cupcake Is Usually So Friendly"

    Medieval art depicting bizarre creatures with a giant beast and archers in a detailed historical scene.

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    The Middle Ages were the time period between the 5th century and the Renaissance period (which began in the 13th, 14th, or 15th century, depending on the region). This era, which followed the fall of the Roman Empire, was characterized by Christianity dominating Europe, feudalism, chivalry, and the transition from isolated manorialism to centralized nation-states.

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    ABC News Australia also notes that life was not easy during medieval times. There were plagues that wiped out millions of people, and violence was just a normal part of life. With wars between England and Scotland, between Muslims and Christians, and the Crusades in the Holy Land, the conflicts of this period are quite famous.
    #4

    If You're Having A Bad Day, Here's A Couple Of Unproblematic Bats To Give You A Hug

    Medieval art featuring cool and bizarre creatures resembling winged monkeys drawn in manuscript margins.

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    #5

    I Don't Know What's Happening Here, But It Looks Important

    Medieval art showing bizarre creatures with human legs and animal features in a surreal landscape scene.

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    15points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They must have some good mushrooms in those days.

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    #6

    When Your Child Is So Annoying Even The Demons Don't Want Him

    Medieval art depicting bizarre creatures interacting with a man and child against a patterned orange background.

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    15points
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    clairesteele avatar
    Lulabelle
    Lulabelle
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ‘sword’ placement is questionable 😆

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    Despite how long ago the Middle Ages were, you might find them surprisingly relatable. Michael Barbezat, a research fellow in medieval and early modern studies at the Australian Catholic University, told ABC News that people struggled with many of the same issues back then that we have today. The lack of affordable housing was a huge problem, as well as inadequate access to food.

    Apparently, people have been debating for over a thousand years whether or not food and housing are human rights. And at every point in human history, people have considered themselves to be modern, as they are compared to those who came before them. “It's humbling and fascinating to follow [these people] in their wanderings through these questions that we're still facing,” Dr. Barbezat said. 
    #7

    Here's A Snake With Legs To Brighten Up Your Monday

    Medieval art creature with a snake body and human-like legs, showcasing bizarre creatures modern people noticed.

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    14points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nehebkau, an Ancient Egyptian god who judges your soul en route to the afterlife. Look at the wikipedia entry for some even more funny pictures. Edit: for context, no, this is not a medieval picture, it's from The Book of the Dead as shown on a Papyrus from the Tomb of Ani, c.1250BCE

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    #8

    Well, You Can Tell By The Way I Hold My Hawk, I'm A Noble Rat No Time To Talk

    Medieval art showing bizarre creatures including a rat riding a cat with a bird perched on the rat’s head in manuscript illustration.

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    14points
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    corrinetodd avatar
    frinny
    frinny
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    of course, I re read it with the bee gees in my head

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    #9

    Cat: "Am I A Joke To You"

    Medieval art featuring bizarre creatures including a blue feline surrounded by three small dark animals in decorative framing.

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    14points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I laughed really hard at you, so...

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    Clearly, as you can see from this list, medieval art featured plenty of animals. And according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, animals were very symbolic for many people, particularly Christians, during that time. For example, the lamb was seen as a sacrificial animal, while the griffin was viewed as a guardian for those who had passed. Plus, animals played an important role in many Bible stories, such as Noah’s Ark and Jonah and the Big Fish. 
    #10

    "If You Guys Don't Shut Up Back There, I Swear I'm Turning This Basket Around!"

    Medieval art illustration of a bizarre creature, a walking hare with human-like posture carrying a basket on its back.

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    13points
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    #11

    Here's A Smiling Octopus To Brighten Up Your Monday

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre octopus creature with detailed tentacles and a smiling face on a dark ceramic plate.

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    13points
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    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, the smile is a little heart!

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    #12

    If Monday Was A Medieval Creature

    Medieval art creature with a unicorn horn and human-like face under decorative colorful foliage details.

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    The Met explained that animals also played key roles in religious allegories and morality tales in many cases. The Bestiary, which was developed in Europe during the 12th century, provided descriptions and interpretations of animals that were intended to be historic, as well as moral and religious, lessons. The tales told about these creatures then often found their way into medieval art. The basilisk was equated with the devil, so it shows up in many art pieces symbolizing him. Meanwhile, the manticore was used to represent “the siren song of temptation that surrounded the Christian soul” while living on Earth.    

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    #13

    On Wednesdays We Wear Pink

    Medieval art featuring a bizarre creature with a dog-like head wearing a flowing pink cloak surrounded by floral patterns.

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    12points
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    jutta-froelich avatar
    alegra
    alegra
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maid Marian, is that you?

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    #14

    Here's A Pair Of Smiling Legs To Brighten Up Your Monday

    Bizarre creature with a smiling face and long legs from medieval art, featured among cool creatures noticed by modern people.

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    #15

    When Your Parents Are Having Visitors And The Visitors Start Talking To You

    Medieval art featuring a bizarre creature with a long tail and expressive face in an indoor setting.

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    Exotic animals sometimes appear in medieval art as well, perhaps because they were given as gifts to leaders or taken as souvenirs from pilgrimages or the Crusades. Edgar of Scotland, for example, gave the king of Ireland a camel after visiting Muslim lands. And apparently, Charlemagne was gifted an elephant from Harun-al-Rashid, caliph of Baghdad, in 797. In those times, there was no way to know what an animal was like if you hadn’t seen it with your own eyes, so it’s only natural that people wanted to immortalize them in artwork.  

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    #16

    Mood

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with wings, horns, and clawed limbs sitting thoughtfully among flames.

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    12points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where can I get gloves and boots like that?

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    #17

    Putting The Easter Decorations Away

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with horns and clawed feet embracing a bearded man in orange robe.

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    #18

    So, How Is Everyone’s Week Going So Far?

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with human feet and animal body under a starry sky and tree.

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    11points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had better to be honest.

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    While it was likely taken seriously at the time of its creation, medieval artwork has gone viral on social media many times due to how it's perceived by modern audiences. Part of the reason for this may be that we actually know what all of those animals look like today. We have access to photos and videos of pretty much any animal you can think of. You might have even seen exotic animals with your own eyes while traveling or by visiting your local zoo. So seeing a depiction that is clearly nowhere near reality can be pretty hilarious.

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    #19

    Cannot Get A Moment's Peace

    Medieval art scene with bizarre creatures, skeleton, and a man in green robe exploring a chest in a gothic interior.

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    #20

    When You Wake Up Thinking It's Friday But It's Actually Only Thursday

    Medieval art showing a bizarre creature resembling a bird with a human-like face among floral decorations.

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    #21

    "Get Out Of My Forest!"

    Medieval art depicting knights hunting bizarre creatures with a fire-breathing beast in a forest scene.

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    10points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Get orrf my land"

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    There’s also the fact that the internet loves two things: animals and turning everything into a meme. If there’s humor to be found in something, netizens will find the punch line immediately. Plus, we can’t get enough of silly and hilarious animal content. So even if it came from 600-1,000 years ago, it can still be entertaining!

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    #22

    It Gets Weirder The More You Look At It

    Medieval art showing a bizarre creature with a human upper body and bird-like lower body holding a strange bird.

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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder what the dog(?) tail becomes.

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    #23

    No Way, We Definitely Did Not Order That Many Drinks

    Medieval art depiction of bizarre creatures with horns and wings reading an ancient scroll in a gold and colorful background.

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    #24

    The Unicorn In Captivity, Late Gothic Era Tapestry, Made Between 1495 And 1505

    Medieval art tapestry showing a white unicorn in a fenced garden surrounded by detailed plants and flowers, bizarre creatures theme.

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    10points
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    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extraordinary details.

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    Are you enjoying your journey through these pieces of medieval artwork, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below if there are any that you’d like to see hanging in your home. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious creatures from medieval times, look no further than right here!

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    #25

    What I Look Like When I Bump Into An Ex

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with human face and legs topped by an owl and nest on an orange background.

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    10points
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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are several Eurasian pigmy owls hiding in plain sight in a lot of Bosch's paintings...🦉

    0
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    #26

    Don't You Hate It When You Sprout Foliage-Heads In Your Sleep

    Medieval art creature with crowned human heads growing from a vine, shown bending over a red tablecloth.

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    9points
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    friederleimenstoll avatar
    Fred L.
    Fred L.
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The visualisation of not being able to sleep because you brain keeps thinking and thinking and thinking ...

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    #27

    When Even Your Sleep Paralysis Demon Is Sick Of You

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature greeting a person in bed, showcasing cool and unusual creatures noticed by modern viewers.

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    #28

    Bees From The Aberdeen Bestiary (12th Century)

    Medieval art featuring bizarre creatures resembling small flying owl-like beings around colorful rounded structures.

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    #29

    Lobsters Make The Worst Pilots

    Medieval art showing a bizarre creature with a lobster body riding a bird above a fish-filled river and trees.

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    9points
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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn’t this depict that one fable? The one where a crane tricked a bunch of fish and ate them instead of taking them to a better pond because their original pond was drying up, but then a crab comes along and deals with the crane. Edit: I looked into it and apparently this tale came from the Panchatantra, a collection of stories with morals from India.

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    #30

    *Bonk*

    Medieval art showing bizarre creatures with animal heads interacting in a mysterious medieval scene.

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    9points
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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least the dog looks like a dog!

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    #31

    "Hey! I'm Walkin' Here!"

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre creature with red wings surrounded by floral and vine decorations.

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    9points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    13 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    https://youtube.com/shorts/k9ZmxTr5XlI

    #32

    Bring Your Kid To Work Day

    Two bizarre creatures with goat heads and furry bodies carrying pitchforks, featured in medieval art creatures noticed today.

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    9points
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    #33

    Grrrr

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre round creature with a beak, highlighting cool and bizarre creatures in historical illustrations.

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    9points
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    #34

    The Little Boarmaid

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with a boar head and fish tail interacting with a robed human figure.

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    9points
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    marilyn-holt-3 avatar
    Marilyn Holt
    Marilyn Holt
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taking your goldfish for a walk?

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    #35

    Found My Halloween Costume

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature riding a unicorn, showcasing cool and bizarre creatures from the period.

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    8points
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    #36

    When You Gotta Pause Your Sermon To Take Your Dragon On A Walk

    Medieval painting of a bishop holding a staff and leading a bizarre green dragon creature on a leash.

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    8points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Judging by his expression, it's probably not his dragon, but one he was roped into looking after for someone

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    #37

    When A Work Colleague Brings In Their New Baby

    Medieval art depicting a winged creature held by a robed woman, surrounded by surprised onlookers and clergy.

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    8points
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    #38

    Here's A Cheery Little Fellow To Brighten Up Your Saturday

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre creature with insect wings and a humanoid face from a 1749 manuscript.

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    #39

    When You Order A Unicorn From Wish

    Medieval art illustration of a bizarre creature resembling a unicorn with a twisted horn and lion-like features.

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    8points
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    #40

    When Your Pet Wakes You Up Early On A Saturday Morning

    Medieval art illustration of a bizarre creature biting a person’s head, showcasing cool and strange creatures.

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    8points
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    #41

    It's Called Fashion, Look It Up

    Medieval art creature with bird head wearing a red cloak and blue hat, holding a tag, on wooden skates on stone floor.

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    8points
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    #42

    When You're All High Af Just Staring At The Stars

    Medieval art illustration featuring cool and bizarre creatures under stars and a crescent moon in a whimsical scene.

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    7points
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    #43

    Here's A Smiling Pup To Brighten Your Monday

    Medieval art creature with a bizarre humanoid face on an animal body, one of the cool and strange creatures noticed today.

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    7points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two things medieval artists never saw before painting them: pets. babies.

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    #44

    Just A Regular Saturday

    Medieval art depicting bizarre creatures with a large fish swallowing a figure under a radiant all-seeing eye in a surreal landscape.

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    #45

    When Your Mom Cuts Your Hair And Tells You What A Handsome Young Man You Are

    Medieval art creature with a lion-like mane and human-like body sitting on a tiled floor in a historic painting.

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    7points
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    #46

    My Therapy Rat After I Share All My Problems

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with gray fur and wide eyes on green grass under a starry sky.

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    7points
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    #47

    "Who Ordered The Flamin' Hot Shrimp From The Depths Of Hell?"

    Medieval art depicting bizarre creatures with a man on horseback holding a flaming bowl near a large green monster.

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    7points
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    #48

    Whispering Secrets To My Knees

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre creature with wings, human faces on limbs, and unusual green body features.

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    7points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶Whispering grass, don't tell the knees, cos the knees don't need to know

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    #49

    Multi-Footed Bat

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre winged creature with bat-like features and an unusual facial expression.

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    #50

    “Wow Marvin Where’d You Get That Haircut? Looks Slick Af!”

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with bird features surrounded by three smaller unusual birds in a circular frame.

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    #51

    Dads And The Pets They Didn't Want

    Medieval art featuring a bizarre hybrid creature with a blue horned animal standing on a human figure’s shoulders.

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    7points
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    #52

    When You Don't Really Know What's Going On But It's Ok Because You Have Fabulous Shoes

    Bizarre medieval art creature with a human face, long claws, fur body, and red shoes standing on green grass.

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    7points
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    #53

    My Dog When I'm Eating Snacks

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with an owl head, red legs, and a serpent tail among colorful flowers.

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    7points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perching on it's own tail. and, there's a snack right there!

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    #54

    What Would You Name This Furry Little Sky Pupper?

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre creature with a bear-like body and large bat wings on a patch of grass.

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    #55

    Dads And The Hybrid Dog They Didn't Want

    Medieval art depicting a bearded man in a green hat riding a bizarre mythical creature with bird-like legs.

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    7points
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    #56

    On My Way To Do Some Thwacking

    Medieval art creature of a monkey riding a bird with colorful flowers in the background, showcasing bizarre creatures.

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    #57

    When Even The Sun And Moon Are Sick Of Your Nonsense

    Medieval art depicting cool and bizarre creatures with a sun and moon featuring human-like faces in blue sky.

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    6points
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    #58

    When The Economy Is So Bad You Can Only Afford Half A Dog

    Medieval art showing a person walking a bizarre creature resembling a dog with an unusual head and collar in a garden.

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    6points
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    #59

    When You've Just Witnessed A 4 Car Pile-Up But You Need To Get Your Infills Done

    Medieval art depicting a saint with a bizarre creature resembling a wide-eyed lion in a tiled room.

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    6points
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    #60

    Why Does This Look Like Jesus And Satan Are Arguing In A Bowling Alley? (Bible Historiée, CA. 1350)

    Medieval art showing a bizarre creature with bat wings interacting with a haloed figure on a golden background.

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    6points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    C'mon, let me borrow your head for just one strike!

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    #61

    How To Train Your Demon

    Medieval illustration of a monk interacting with a bizarre creature featuring wings, claws, and a dragon-like appearance.

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    #62

    All Hail The Frog King

    Medieval art illustration of bizarre creatures including a crowned frog riding a serpent-like animal in water near a castle.

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    6points
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    #63

    👹 "I Know It Looks A Lot But They'll Cook Down..."

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with horns and multiple heads in pots surrounded by flames.

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    5points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rubber tyre potjie. Also, that's a very curly pen1s he has.

    1
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    #64

    Me Reserving My Place In Hell

    Medieval art depicting a monk writing near a bizarre winged creature with a human-like face and claws.

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    5points
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    #65

    Observing Quietly But Judging Loudly

    Medieval art featuring a bizarre white creature with a human-like face lying on a red cushion near a decorative vase.

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    5points
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    #66

    A Hot New Bombshell Has Entered The Love Island Villa

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre creature with human-like limbs and a tooth-shaped head in a red background.

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    5points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These creatures are called blemmyae, and often appeared in medieval art and literature

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    #67

    St. Margaret Of Antioch Walloping The Demon Beelzebub With A Hammer. From The Paintings Of The Mystical Marriage Of St. Catherine, Circa 1340

    Medieval art depicting a saint in red slaying a bizarre black creature with clawed limbs and a spiked tail.

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    #68

    Slay

    Medieval art creature with human face, animal features, and sword, showcasing bizarre creatures noticed in medieval art manuscripts.

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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The guy on the left has a leg f****h.

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    #69

    When The Ozempic Works A Little Too Well

    Medieval art showing cool and bizarre creatures, including a dragon head and a segmented serpent tail in a grassy landscape.

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    #70

    Larry, Barry, And Jeff Would Like To Invite You All To Their New Interpretive Dance Class

    Medieval art depiction of bizarre creatures with horns and multiple faces, showcasing cool and strange medieval creatures.

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    5points
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    #71

    When You Have Fancy New Shoes And Need To Tell Everyone

    Red bizarre creature with wings and a horn, featured in medieval art among cool and strange creatures noticed by modern people.

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    5points
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    #72

    When You’re Musically Useless So The Teacher Gives You The Triangle

    Medieval art depicting a bizarre creature with a pig-like face and yellow cloak in a whimsical illustration.

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    5points
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    #73

    🐲 "Come Here, I'm Gonna Eat Ya. I'm Bigger Than You, I'm Higher In The Food Chain. Get In My Belly!"

    Medieval art showing a bizarre creature with a horn near a woman holding a baby on a red and green background.

    lunamemento Report

    5points
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    #74

    Heheheh

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre creature with a long tail and beak, one of the cool creatures noticed by modern people.

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    5points
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    #75

    Realising It's Only Wednesday

    Medieval art depiction of a bizarre creature with antlers, a humanoid face, and a lion-like body on green grass.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    #76

    Leaving Work On Friday Like

    Medieval art creature of a rabbit riding a giant snail while holding a spear, showcasing bizarre creatures noticed by modern people.

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    4points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I’m a rabbit,” said Dylan to Brian, "but I'm not the hopping kind."

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    #77

    Visiting The In-Laws

    Medieval art showing bizarre creatures with a multi-headed beast, crowned king, queen, and musicians in a dark, gothic setting.

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    4points
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