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In this day and age, when we have technology that previous generations couldn’t have even dreamed of, it can be difficult to imagine what the Middle Ages were like. Life was much harder, and most people never had the opportunity to see much of the world.

But if you’re interested in getting a peek into the minds of artists from way back when, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Medieval Creatures community on Reddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. This group is dedicated to celebrating art from the Middle Ages that features fascinating (and sometimes bizarre) subjects. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the paintings that really speak to you!