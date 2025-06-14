52 Bizarre Choices People Made While Getting Tattoos (New Pics)Interview With Expert
24% of Americans have ‘tattoo regret’ haunting them for the rest of their lives. Surveys have found that this is most commonly caused by the tattoo’s lack of meaning and the time it took to think of the design for it.
The ink on this list seems to check all the boxes: silly, poorly thought-out, and destined to cause lifelong regret. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that make you feel better about your own choices.
While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with tattoo artist based in London, Suze Canham, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about tattoo regret and how to avoid it.
Honestly I kinda like the writing, and at least the words are all spelled right. Then again I've had 19 shots of tequila (joking, joking! jeez that much tequila would unalive me!)
Tattoo artist based in London, Suze Canham, tells Bored Panda that when people come to her regretting their tattoo, it's more common to rework it than to cover it up completely. "To give it a new lease of life or refresh the colour," she says.
"In my experience, tattoo regret usually comes from associating a tattoo with a specific person. Whether it be a friend or a relationship, tattoos should be personal. When we get them to symbolize a bond with another person, things can always go wrong," Suze explains.
Suze's experience seems to be in line with the general trend, as statistics show that one of the most common reasons that people regret getting a tattoo is because they got someone's name they're no longer with, or lost the connection to its original meaning.
Other reasons people regret their tattoos include simply no longer liking them, the tattoo not fitting their personality anymore, the tattoo being poorly done, or having been too young when they got it.
It's a real shame this one needed to be changed. The original was much better.
Since the likelihood of regretting getting someone's name tattooed on is high, Suze often tries to talk their clients out of getting their partner's name or getting it tattooed in very obvious places, like hands, neck, or face, for their first one.
It's important to really think through your tattoo choices, as those who regretted their decision had mostly made a spontaneous one.
This Tattoo will make all your friends jealous, turst me
To reduce the chances of you regretting a tattoo, Suze advises sitting with the idea for a few months.
"Get a temporary tattoo or draw it on with a Sharpie to see how it moves with your body and consider how your body/style may change over time, but the tattoo will be a part of you forever, so make sure you’re comfortable with that. Tattoos can be so empowering, try to focus on how it makes you feel rather than how it looks or what others think of it."
The profile's not too bad. But frontal could have done with some extra work.
This one is a shame. So close. Mind you, part of the 'e' could possibly be lasered out.
Other tips that might help you avoid tattoo regret include considering the tattoo's location, as some places don't heal as well as others (e.g., fingers, underside of hands, and feet), and tattoo style, as colorful tattoos usually fade and age worse than black ones. It's also important to ask yourself if getting a tattoo of your current lover's name is really necessary.
In general, make sure you're doing it for you and not because of the current style or trend. And as Suze said, if you're not sure about it, wait a few months—this will ensure that you won't regret it.
Look. If you're going to do a diy, at least check a dictionary first.
I had a teacher like this... she said she had eyes in the back of her head.
And even if you do come to regret it, there are ways to fix the damage, like covering it up or removing it. But do keep in mind that if you choose to remove it, this could be done only after 6-8 weeks from the time you got the ink on your skin.
“This allows for delayed tattoo reactions to be resolved that can occur with some pigments,” Dr. Richard Torbeck, a board-certified dermatologist, explained.
But again, you have to really weigh everything and think if removing a tattoo is really what you want, as it can be as permanent and painful as the tattoo itself.
It's the same advice as with getting a tattoo—don't rush into removing it, as for some, getting used to the tattoo takes some time, and after a while, they come to like it. So chances are, you may not even need to remove it if you sit with it and let it sink in.
The art is actually solid, just a weird choice.. did make me snort tho
Someone was visited by a spelling demon from the look of it.
I'm more curious about his left eye, than about his tats.
This is the worst tattoo I've ever seen. It looks like the head is stuck between the legs and you look directly at his butt. Terrible!!
Wow starting at the head the face and branches look okay, then as it went on it's like the artist had 18 shots of tequila
I think that was intentional, that's from a somewhat internat famous panther tattoo fail
Please, please, please, tell me that this isn't supposed to be Jesus.
I've got more of a mid December body. The rules are I can stuff my face
If the left eye wasn't...uhm... drifting? This wouldn't be too bad