ADVERTISEMENT

24% of Americans have ‘tattoo regret’ haunting them for the rest of their lives. Surveys have found that this is most commonly caused by the tattoo’s lack of meaning and the time it took to think of the design for it. 

The ink on this list seems to check all the boxes: silly, poorly thought-out, and destined to cause lifelong regret. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that make you feel better about your own choices.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with tattoo artist based in London, Suze Canham, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about tattoo regret and how to avoid it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tattoo of a knife and the phrase too busy to desappear on a person’s forearm, showing bizarre tattoo choices.

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Tattoo on skin with text mistakes were made, showing a bizarre choice people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly I kinda like the writing, and at least the words are all spelled right. Then again I've had 19 shots of tequila (joking, joking! jeez that much tequila would unalive me!)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Faded tattoo of a poorly drawn Bart Simpson on a person's thigh, showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Tattoo artist based in London, Suze Canham, tells Bored Panda that when people come to her regretting their tattoo, it's more common to rework it than to cover it up completely. "To give it a new lease of life or refresh the colour," she says.

    "In my experience, tattoo regret usually comes from associating a tattoo with a specific person. Whether it be a friend or a relationship, tattoos should be personal. When we get them to symbolize a bond with another person, things can always go wrong," Suze explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Close-up of bizarre tattoo with realistic eyes inked on a man's chest, blending with chest hair in an unusual design choice.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Chest tattoo with the phrase Only Judge Can God Me showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tattoo of a wolf on a forearm featuring unusual design choices in bizarre tattoo art styles.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Suze's experience seems to be in line with the general trend, as statistics show that one of the most common reasons that people regret getting a tattoo is because they got someone's name they're no longer with, or lost the connection to its original meaning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other reasons people regret their tattoos include simply no longer liking them, the tattoo not fitting their personality anymore, the tattoo being poorly done, or having been too young when they got it.
    #7

    Two bizarre tattoo choices featuring a bird with text banners, one reading Louis and the other Louisiana Popeyes Kitchen.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a real shame this one needed to be changed. The original was much better.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Tattoo on a forearm with long, misspelled text showing one of the bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Close-up of a bizarre tattoo showing a red rose and a misspelled word on skin, highlighting unusual tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since the likelihood of regretting getting someone's name tattooed on is high, Suze often tries to talk their clients out of getting their partner's name or getting it tattooed in very obvious places, like hands, neck, or face, for their first one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It's important to really think through your tattoo choices, as those who regretted their decision had mostly made a spontaneous one.
    #10

    Vertical black tattoo reading evolved in gothic font on a person's bare side showcasing bizarre tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Realistic black and grey tattoo of a man with face paint on a person's upper arm, showcasing bizarre tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Tattoo of a surreal face holding money on upper arm, showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    To reduce the chances of you regretting a tattoo, Suze advises sitting with the idea for a few months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Get a temporary tattoo or draw it on with a Sharpie to see how it moves with your body and consider how your body/style may change over time, but the tattoo will be a part of you forever, so make sure you’re comfortable with that. Tattoos can be so empowering, try to focus on how it makes you feel rather than how it looks or what others think of it."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tattoo of a distorted face with uneven eyes inside a halo design, showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The profile's not too bad. But frontal could have done with some extra work.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Green marijuana leaf tattoo on forehead with script text, showcasing one of the bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Tattoo with the misspelled word invincible inked on a person's upper chest as a bizarre tattoo choice.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is a shame. So close. Mind you, part of the 'e' could possibly be lasered out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other tips that might help you avoid tattoo regret include considering the tattoo's location, as some places don't heal as well as others (e.g., fingers, underside of hands, and feet), and tattoo style, as colorful tattoos usually fade and age worse than black ones. It's also important to ask yourself if getting a tattoo of your current lover's name is really necessary.

    In general, make sure you're doing it for you and not because of the current style or trend. And as Suze said, if you're not sure about it, wait a few months—this will ensure that you won't regret it.

    #16

    Tattoo on leg with word temporary misspelled, one of the bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look. If you're going to do a diy, at least check a dictionary first.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Man with bizarre tattoo of eyes on the back of his shaved head, showcasing strange choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a teacher like this... she said she had eyes in the back of her head.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Bizarre tattoo of a two-headed orange dog with faces of two men on human skin showing unusual tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And even if you do come to regret it, there are ways to fix the damage, like covering it up or removing it. But do keep in mind that if you choose to remove it, this could be done only after 6-8 weeks from the time you got the ink on your skin.

    “This allows for delayed tattoo reactions to be resolved that can occur with some pigments,” Dr. Richard Torbeck, a board-certified dermatologist, explained.
    #19

    Tattoo of a dolphin combined with the words remember me featuring a misspelled bizarre choice on a person's back.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Photo of a bizarre tattoo showing a poorly drawn dog face compared to the original dog photo held beside it.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tattoo of a wolf with a rose on a person's arm, showcasing one of the bizarre tattoo choices people made.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But again, you have to really weigh everything and think if removing a tattoo is really what you want, as it can be as permanent and painful as the tattoo itself.

    It's the same advice as with getting a tattoo—don't rush into removing it, as for some, getting used to the tattoo takes some time, and after a while, they come to like it. So chances are, you may not even need to remove it if you sit with it and let it sink in.

    #22

    Back tattoo of a crucifixion scene with a person dabbing, showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The art is actually solid, just a weird choice.. did make me snort tho

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Tattoo of a distorted cartoon character on a forearm, showcasing one of the bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Close-up of a bizarre tattoo misspelling the word Brad with a heart, showcasing strange choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Neck tattoo with the misspelled phrase devil dosen't sleep showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Arm tattoo with a silhouette design and a large raised bump, showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a lypoma, do I get it fixed? Nah I get an ironic tattoo to incorporate the thing

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Man with bizarre face and chest tattoos wearing sunglasses with chain and patchwork pants in urban setting.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more curious about his left eye, than about his tats.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Mermaid tattoo with red hair and purple shell top on arm, showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Intricate tattoo of a lioness with a crown and rose on forearm, showcasing bizarre tattoo choices and artistic design details.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man with bizarre tattoo of a muscular figure spanning chest and arms, showcasing unusual tattoo choices on his upper body.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zitronella_1 avatar
    Zitronella
    Zitronella
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the worst tattoo I've ever seen. It looks like the head is stuck between the legs and you look directly at his butt. Terrible!!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Tattoo on arm stating God is a women, showcasing bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Tattoo of a black cat on a branch covering a large portion of a person's chest, showcasing bizarre tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow starting at the head the face and branches look okay, then as it went on it's like the artist had 18 shots of tequila

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Person with bizarre tattoos on their back reading DUBSTEP and a switch turned ON at a crowded event, showcasing tattoo choices

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Large back tattoo of a crucifixion scene with an angel in a bizarre tattoo choice on bare skin.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Person lying face down showing a bizarre tattoo of a large lightning bolt on their back, showcasing strange tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Bizarre tattoo choice showing two shaded dice on a forearm during the tattooing process with a gloved hand nearby.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Tattoo of a fierce cat in a space helmet with text expressing frustration, showcasing bizarre choices in tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that was intentional, that's from a somewhat internat famous panther tattoo fail

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Tattoo of a stylized face with sharp teeth, wearing a red cap and a gold chain, showing bizarre choices people made tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tattoo of misspelled phrase everything goes bay inked on bare skin showing bizarre choices in tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maybe he was moving and he was trying to say everything goes bae, like his girlfriend asked what all furniture was going to the new house and this was his answer but he cant spell.... this is the only explanation I could come up with

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Close-up of a bizarre tattoo featuring an abstract, rough sketch of a person with long hair and a mustache on skin.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please, please, please, tell me that this isn't supposed to be Jesus.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Tattoo with confusing text layout showing words stay, go, do it, and today in a bizarre tattoo choice.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Close-up of a bizarre tattoo choice showing a hand with butterflies and the phrase you can let it go on an arm.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Tattoo on thigh with floral design and text containing a misspelled phrase showcasing bizarre choices in tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got more of a mid December body. The rules are I can stuff my face

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Tattoo of an unusual portrait of Elvis Presley on a person's upper arm, showcasing bizarre tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the left eye wasn't...uhm... drifting? This wouldn't be too bad

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Leg tattoo with the word tattoo inked vertically in bold black letters, a bizarre tattoo choice among others.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tattoo on forearm with bizarre lettering spelling a word vertically, showcasing a strange tattoo choice.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Abstract snake and flower tattoo with unusual design elements in black ink on skin, showcasing bizarre tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    A person getting a bizarre tiger tattoo on their thigh, showcasing unusual tattoo choices in progress.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Tattoo of a roaring gorilla with a red background and green text saying SUCKY, showcasing bizarre tattoo choices.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Tattoo on leg showing a distorted and bizarre tattoo choice featuring a person embracing a figure in dark tones.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn tiger face on a person's chest, showcasing one of the bizarre choices people made while getting tattoos.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    A bizarre tattoo choice featuring a poorly drawn Homer Griffin character on a person's arm, illustrating strange tattoo decisions.

    suckytattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!