24% of Americans have ‘tattoo regret’ haunting them for the rest of their lives. Surveys have found that this is most commonly caused by the tattoo’s lack of meaning and the time it took to think of the design for it.

The ink on this list seems to check all the boxes: silly, poorly thought-out, and destined to cause lifelong regret. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that make you feel better about your own choices.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with tattoo artist based in London, Suze Canham, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about tattoo regret and how to avoid it.