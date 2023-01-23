Modifying cars can be a fun and exciting way to make your vehicle truly your own, but sometimes, things can go horribly wrong. The Instagram page "[Messed] Up Looking Cars" has a collection of cringe-worthy examples of car owners who took things a little too far. From a giant hamburger-looking vehicle to another car with some duct-taped parts, these modifications will make you question the taste of some enthusiasts.

With that being said, it's a cautionary tale for car enthusiasts everywhere, a reminder that sometimes less is more when it comes to customizing your ride. So, if you're considering a mod for your car, it's best to think twice and take a look at some of the most popular tweets to avoid making the same mistakes as these unfortunate car owners. 

Also, make sure to check out part 1 on Bored Panda if you'd love to see more tweets from this account!

More info: twitter.com | shop | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

26points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't dumb, this is amazing

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#3

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#4

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

17points
POST
darqemm
darqemm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clever, unless the car flips because that block will decapitate someone.

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

16points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is creative not dumb!

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

16points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I saw this on the road I would literally crash...

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

15points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kinda like it. Made me laugh. XD

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#10

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

12points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok nvm some of these are dumb

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#13

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

12points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine your date pulls up in this bad boy.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#15

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

11points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god why do I want this so much

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

10points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right blinker/indicator "click click click click" now the left one "oink oink oink oink"

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#17

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

10points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know what? I think it's awesome

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#18

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

10points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

....And the THIRD little pig...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#19

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#20

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

8points
POST
PigSquatch
PigSquatch
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rat Catcher's car from TMNT

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

8points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Externally heated windscreen from the engine.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#23

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

7points
POST
. . .
. . .
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honk Jesus honk if u saves If u love love Jesus Jesus Jesus Jesus - is it me or is the world spinning?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

7points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it for Gorilla warfare?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#25

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

7points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean if it works it works right?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

7points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This car bodyshames people

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#28

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

7points
POST
Tess
Tess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you go around advertising the fact that you need a root?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

6points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you fit a loud tailpipe/exhaust and then need a massive sound system to hear your music.....then fit a louder tailpipe/exhaust so you can hear that over the loud music...then even more speakers to...etc etc etc

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

6points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's never even seen a dirt road.

0
0points
reply
#32

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

6points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ngl I probably drew this when I was six

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#33

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

6points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first rain it would smell so bad

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

6points
POST
#35

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like something I would see in a really weird dream (and I, too, am gay in dog years)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you park cars like these🤔

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#38

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#39

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#40

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
#41

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
#42

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
The Alpha Geek
The Alpha Geek
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor car has a serious identity crisis.

0
0points
reply
#43

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

5points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure which is worse, the stupid amount of fake exhausts, or the actual Rover they have been stuck on to

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason this reminds me of my after Thanksgiving dinner pants

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the car Mr bean always runs off the road

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An illustration for dealers of the parts of a Jeep that were subject to the latest recall.

0
0points
reply
#47

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
#49

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine towing that then you get a letter from the police saying your car was tailgating a car because your own car reg number is on the trailer.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am afraid that the children will be interested in this and the owner of the car will use it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#51

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

4points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could dig the 80/90s aesthetic but what's with the steering wheel and then they like gave up partway through

2
2points
reply
#52

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#53

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

3points
POST
#54

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

3points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they are showing the world they are 'Maxi'......yes they do look like a large sanitary pad

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

2points
POST
#56

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#57

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics

fdupcars_ Report

2points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s something appealing about this one.

1
1point
reply
#58

Weird-Screwed-Up-Looking-Cars-Pics