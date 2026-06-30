In January 2019, a plain photograph of a brown egg was posted to Instagram with a single goal: to become the most liked image on the platform, beating Kylie Jenner's birth announcement photo. No filter. No caption. No celebrity. Just an egg. It got 56 million likes. The account behind it, World Record Egg, had no prior following, no marketing budget, and no content strategy beyond the egg itself.

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It worked precisely because it meant nothing, asked for nothing, and expected nothing. The internet, presented with pure pointlessness, decided this was the content it had been waiting for. The egg revealed something important about how virality actually works that the entire marketing industry is still trying to process that meaning is not required.

In fact, meaning can be a liability. An image that demands interpretation, carries a message, or tries to make you feel something specific is asking something of the viewer. An image that is simply there, inexplicable, undefended, and completely at peace with its own absurdity, asks nothing. And netizens, exhausted from being asked things constantly, respond to that with an almost overwhelming relief.