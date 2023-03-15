“New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped”: Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Recently, Salem Pierce, a 30-year-old graphic designer, shared a screenshot of a job application task that sent shockwaves through Twitter.

In a tweet that amassed 2.2M views, Pierce wrote “new level of job application hell just dropped.” The audacity of the task that asked a very out-of-touch question and required a video response crossed the line, people on Twitter said.

Scroll down to see the viral tweet and what people had to say about it. Also, if you’ve ever run into a similarly questionable job application question or task, share your experience in the comment section below.

Sometimes job application requests can be really surprising, like the one shared by this graphic designer

Image credits: aWildSalem

Salem Pierce shared a screenshot of this job application task that left people on Twitter scratching their heads

Image credits: aWildSalem

Image credits: aWildSalem

Image credits: aWildSalem

The tweet amassed 2.2M views and stirred many reactions

Image credits: masonltompkins

Image credits: NotDearAbi

Image credits: ChristoSilvia

Image credits: cambermc

Image credits: wooooooozy

Image credits: DangerCupcake

Image credits: DramaSimmy

Image credits: MrMorphine482

Image credits: ArmlessKittyfox

Image credits: JonEJacobs

Image credits: AerolynShaw

Image credits: kaylayoungforwv

Image credits: realjoebarndon

Image credits: hi_its_annaleah

Image credits: dancingselkie

Image credits: AccioCheatCodes

Image credits: EmilyC_R

Image credits: spherewolf

Image credits: StrangeAirships

Image credits: ayyynne

Image credits: galwondrous

Image credits: GradPsycho

Others shared funny suggestions on how to respond to such a question

Image credits: itsbethbooker

Image credits: monicroqueta

Image credits: TheKnitHick

Image credits: agirlnamedcars

Image credits: grebetrees

Image credits: artistAuDH

Image credits: theancientgeeko

Image credits: raffaella_w

Image credits: thedorsenator

Image credits: danjhugo

While some took an opportunity to share their own experiences with ridiculous job application questions

Image credits: rylantrash

Image credits: KazePhantom