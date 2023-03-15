Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped”: Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter
29points
Work4 hours ago

“New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped”: Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, Salem Pierce, a 30-year-old graphic designer, shared a screenshot of a job application task that sent shockwaves through Twitter.

In a tweet that amassed 2.2M views, Pierce wrote “new level of job application hell just dropped.” The audacity of the task that asked a very out-of-touch question and required a video response crossed the line, people on Twitter said.

Scroll down to see the viral tweet and what people had to say about it. Also, if you’ve ever run into a similarly questionable job application question or task, share your experience in the comment section below.

Sometimes job application requests can be really surprising, like the one shared by this graphic designer"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: aWildSalem

Salem Pierce shared a screenshot of this job application task that left people on Twitter scratching their heads

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: aWildSalem

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: aWildSalem

Image credits: aWildSalem

The tweet amassed 2.2M views and stirred many reactions

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: masonltompkins

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: NotDearAbi

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: ChristoSilvia

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: cambermc

Image credits: wooooooozy

Image credits: DangerCupcake

Image credits: DramaSimmy

Image credits: MrMorphine482

Image credits: ArmlessKittyfox

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: JonEJacobs

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: AerolynShaw

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: kaylayoungforwv

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: realjoebarndon

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: hi_its_annaleah

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: dancingselkie

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: AccioCheatCodes

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: EmilyC_R

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: spherewolf

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: StrangeAirships

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: ayyynne

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: galwondrous

Image credits: GradPsycho

Others shared funny suggestions on how to respond to such a question

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: itsbethbooker

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: monicroqueta

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: TheKnitHick

Image credits: agirlnamedcars

Image credits: grebetrees

Image credits: artistAuDH

Image credits: theancientgeeko

Image credits: raffaella_w

Image credits: thedorsenator

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: danjhugo

While some took an opportunity to share their own experiences with ridiculous job application questions

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: rylantrash

"New Level Of Job Application Hell Just Dropped": Screenshot Of A Completely Out-Of-Line Question In A Job Application Shocks Twitter

Image credits: KazePhantom

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda