You can find anything on Facebook Marketplace nowadays. Looking for a used bike in your area? No problem. Want to give away some of the apples that have accumulated in your backyard? Someone will be happy to take them! And if you want to find terrifying home decor that will make for a hilarious White Elephant gift, that shouldn’t be a problem either.

To find out just how unhinged this online platform is, we took a trip to the Marketplace Doubletakes Instagram account and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From confusing costumes to cardboard cutouts of Matthew McConaughey, enjoy scrolling through these surprising finds. And keep reading to find a conversation with the creator of this popular page, Michael!

#1

Golfing side table with putting green, golf club, and shoes, showcasing a wild Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #2

    Rusty metal table with measuring tape stretched across, illustrating wild Facebook Marketplace listings and odd item descriptions.

    #3

    Grey cushioned sofa listed for sale with an unusual description on Facebook Marketplace in a home setting.

    To find out more about this wild Instagram page, we got in touch with the account’s creator, Michael. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how this journey began in the first place.

    “So, Marketplace Doubletakes started out as a way to stave off boredom during the COVID pandemic lockdowns,” Michael shared. “I've always been an avid thrifter, lover of weird things, and collector (...and occasional reseller). And scrolling through Facebook Marketplace, finding the most insane things I could find and posting about them kept me going during that time, and it just kind of stuck with me.”

    #4

    Person wearing a frilly sissy dress with pacifier in mouth, humorous listing on Facebook Marketplace.

    #5

    Giant Kroger letter e for sale outside store, funny Facebook Marketplace listing showing wild items for sale.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Not familiar with this company. But if I was them, I'd be asking for my 'e' back.

    #6

    Wooden hand carved bed with a figure wearing a purple drape, shown in a cluttered room on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    “The popularity of the page still surprises me to this day, as it was never expected to get this big, but I'm really grateful to see and hear from so many like-minded people that like the same crazy things I like,” the creator shared.

    At the moment, Marketplace Doubletakes has over 38K followers, and Michael has posted over 3,600 amusing screenshots.
    #7

    Unusual Italian hand gesture props displayed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a humorous listing.

    #8

    Person wearing a homemade costume made of aluminum foil listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a humorous screenshot.

    #9

    Worn and damaged pink couch listed for free, showcasing how wild Facebook Marketplace can be.

    When it comes to why people sell items like these on Facebook Marketplace, Michael says there are a variety of reasons. “I think, in this day and age, many many people look for side hustles and ways to make a little extra cash. And Facebook Marketplace is a relatively low effort, free place to do that and tap into the perceived values of things people already have that they are trying to get rid of for one reason or another,” the creator shared.

    #10

    Pink exorcism kit with cross, rosary, holy water, ashes, and Bible displayed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    #11

    Black platform flip-flops with thick soles listed for sale, showcasing wild Facebook Marketplace finds and unusual items.

    #12

    Portable baptistry with steps and railing, listed on Facebook Marketplace showing how wild the marketplace can get.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm pretty sure baptisms are supposed to take place on consecrated ground. Not in the back yard with uncle Ed scratching his a**e throughout the ceremony.

    “There's hundreds of sites to sell and resell things, but I think Facebook Marketplace is the most accessible platform for its aging users,” Michael told Bored Panda. “For me and my content, I find that Marketplace isn't full of dedicated resellers that do full on research, post a million pictures, can ship all over the world, and post 50 things a day.”

    #13

    Kraft Dinner phone listed on Facebook Marketplace showing unusual and wild items for sale.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Strangely. This is probably the only thing on this post, thus far, actually worth anything.

    #14

    Close-up of a container filled with dusty powder offered for free on Facebook Marketplace showing wild listings.

    #15

    Man on hands and knees wearing a large leather roping saddle as a cat sits on top in a wild Facebook Marketplace listing.

    “Facebook Marketplace is mainly populated by people that just want to clear out an attic or get rid of [stuff] but have this inclination they can make a buck on it as well, and don't do a lot of research and don't want to ship things,” the creator explained. “And for me, there's more genuine reality to be found in the postings that I target for my content. Marketplace sellers are as successful as other resellers on other platforms I believe, and although it can be a great hassle at times, making any sale is a great motivator."

    #16

    Worn and discolored natural leather three-seater couch listed on Facebook Marketplace with visible stains and damage.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Meemaw diēd. But we done not noticed 'til J*****s went off the air

    #17

    Large rusty drum full of cement listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing how wild Facebook Marketplace is.

    #18

    Rusty old 50-foot bridge listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with snow-covered ground and leafless trees.

    Next, we asked the creator if he was partial to any of the items he’s posted about.

    “I have so many favorites. It's honestly hard to choose because everything I post I do honestly find amusing in some way,” Michael says. 

    He even noted that he’s purchased things he’s posted before and is always happy to share links to items for those that are interested. “I want to see crazy things fall into the hands of those that appreciate them. If I had endless money, I might buy everything I post.”
    #19

    David statue light switch cover listed on Facebook Marketplace showing creative and unusual home decor item for sale.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Because up is off where I live, David will mostly be... shall we say... tumescent.

    #20

    Elderly woman hanging upside down on an inversion table listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace wild listings

    #21

    Industrial gummy bear production line equipment listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing wild and unusual items.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    .... of course Haribo would be happy to sell off their production equipment to anyone with 40 grand.

    The creator also shared a tip for finding crazy things on Facebook Marketplace. “My only advice is cast a wide net. Stay consistent. Scroll endlessly, and the search bar is your friend,” Michael says. “The diamonds in the rough are always out there and closer to you than you think. People that tend to sell weird stuff also have too much weird stuff, and those people are always worth talking to.”
    #22

    Rats creating colorful paintings on paper, showcasing unusual and wild items found on Facebook Marketplace.

    #23

    Person wearing a bird cape designed to keep clothes poop free, displayed on Facebook Marketplace for $25.

    #24

    Golf cart converted into a floating Seadoo on water, showcasing a wild and unique Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Finally, Michael added, “I would like to thank everyone that has visited my page, dropped me a comment, like, sent me their crazy finds (the submission door is always open) and shared with me their stories in reselling and buying odd stuff off the internet. I've chatted up so many great people the world over because of this, and honestly, that keeps me and the page going. Because it's ultimately not about the stuff, but the stories and lives behind it.”
    #25

    Jesus surfing wave figurine with crown of thorns, showing wild and unique Facebook Marketplace listing.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Despite not regarding myself as a Christian, I kind of like this.

    #26

    Elderly woman smiling next to a cardboard lifesize cutout of Matthew McConaughey listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale.

    #27

    Stacks of vintage Taco Bell ashtrays for sale, illustrating wild listings found on Facebook Marketplace.

    #28

    Vintage 1988 Wisdom Graviton ride listed on Facebook Marketplace showing wild unique items for sale.

    #29

    Stacked metal titanium off cuts for sale, showing unusual items found on Facebook Marketplace listings.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    At this cost, definitely Interested. But I need to know where they were stolen from, before I go ahead?

    #30

    Framed creepy clown picture with red and yellow hats listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale at fifty dollars.

    #31

    Go-kart frame with engine detached, presented for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing how wild listings can be.

    #32

    Box of 50 factory sealed Austin Powers Goldmember VHS tapes listed on Facebook Marketplace for $20.

    #33

    Cardboard bust resembling Guy Fieri displayed on a table, illustrating unusual Facebook Marketplace listings.

    #34

    Framed print of Jesus riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace wild listings.

    #35

    Vintage cigarette packs and accessories for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing unique and wild listings.

    #36

    Two loose dogs standing by a sidewalk near a building, showing a wild Facebook Marketplace listing screenshot.

    #37

    Used septic tank listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing wild and unusual items in marketplace screenshots.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    I'm not sure how one quantifies the enjoyment of one's septic tank, but I'd take the advertiser's word for it if I weren't on reticulated.

    #38

    Coin operated Jet Ski arcade machine for sale on Facebook Marketplace with Miami Vice theme, showing wild listings.

    #39

    Large 10 meter radio astronomy dish and mount listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing unusual items available.

    #40

    Blue recycling bin filled with vintage Playboy and Hustler magazines for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    #41

    Screenshot of a wild Facebook Marketplace rental ad offering free rent with friends-with-benefits condition included.

    #42

    Large Wendy's store front sign for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showing the wild variety of items listed online.

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I kinda want this. Then, when the Jehova's show up at my door, I can say "Sir, this is a Wendy's"

    #43

    Cigarette horse jump poles for sale, a wild find on Facebook Marketplace showing unique equestrian gear.

    #44

    Pink panther table covered in sparkling pink rhinestones, showcasing a wild and eccentric Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #45

    Person in denim shorts standing next to a used massage table listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale.

    #46

    Oversized floppy straw beach hat measuring 47 inches in diameter shown in wild Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #47

    Large steel globe on wheels listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing how wild listings can be.

    #48

    Metal Gladiator tool chest with diamond plate design listed on Facebook Marketplace in a cluttered storage setting.

    #49

    Purple vintage trucker hat with farming made me dirt poor slogan listed on Facebook Marketplace wild listings screenshot.

    #50

    Man standing next to large LEGO people statues on a yellow slide, illustrating the wild Facebook Marketplace listings.

    #51

    Giant original KFC bucket listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing the wild and unusual item listings.

    #52

    Red custom 2008 Starcraft truck-boat hybrid listed on Facebook Marketplace showing wild unique vehicle listing.

    #53

    Taxidermy clown rat holding a tool listed on Facebook Marketplace, illustrating how wild Facebook Marketplace is.

    #54

    Halloween mask of P Diddy for sale on Facebook Marketplace showing wild listings and unusual items on the platform.

    #55

    1975 Winnebago ramp truck listed on Facebook Marketplace with a vintage hot rod hauler design under clear blue sky

    #56

    Massive collection of 436 Pearl Jam live concert bootleg cassettes listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #57

    Blue vintage novelty trucker hat with bold slogan displayed on table in a wild Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #58

    Custom made reclaimed wood bed frame listed on Facebook Marketplace with rustic design and wood block base.

    #59

    Old yellow Faraday keypad device listed on Facebook Marketplace with unknown purpose, showing just how wild Facebook Marketplace is.

    #60

    DJ controller with mixer and cables displayed on carpet, showing wild Facebook Marketplace listing priced at $150.

    #61

    Yellow lifted Camaro limo with off-road tires and missing parts listed on Facebook Marketplace in a snowy outdoor setting.

    #62

    Meat vacuum machine listed on Facebook Marketplace showing a used commercial vacuum sealer with power cord inside.

    #63

    Pair of rare Tony Lama rodeo boots in a box listed on Facebook Marketplace showing unique vintage footwear.

