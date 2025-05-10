63 Screenshots That Show Just How Wild Facebook Marketplace Is (New Pics)Interview With Author
You can find anything on Facebook Marketplace nowadays. Looking for a used bike in your area? No problem. Want to give away some of the apples that have accumulated in your backyard? Someone will be happy to take them! And if you want to find terrifying home decor that will make for a hilarious White Elephant gift, that shouldn’t be a problem either.
To find out just how unhinged this online platform is, we took a trip to the Marketplace Doubletakes Instagram account and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From confusing costumes to cardboard cutouts of Matthew McConaughey, enjoy scrolling through these surprising finds. And keep reading to find a conversation with the creator of this popular page, Michael!
To find out more about this wild Instagram page, we got in touch with the account’s creator, Michael. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how this journey began in the first place.
“So, Marketplace Doubletakes started out as a way to stave off boredom during the COVID pandemic lockdowns,” Michael shared. “I've always been an avid thrifter, lover of weird things, and collector (...and occasional reseller). And scrolling through Facebook Marketplace, finding the most insane things I could find and posting about them kept me going during that time, and it just kind of stuck with me.”
“The popularity of the page still surprises me to this day, as it was never expected to get this big, but I'm really grateful to see and hear from so many like-minded people that like the same crazy things I like,” the creator shared.
At the moment, Marketplace Doubletakes has over 38K followers, and Michael has posted over 3,600 amusing screenshots.
When it comes to why people sell items like these on Facebook Marketplace, Michael says there are a variety of reasons. “I think, in this day and age, many many people look for side hustles and ways to make a little extra cash. And Facebook Marketplace is a relatively low effort, free place to do that and tap into the perceived values of things people already have that they are trying to get rid of for one reason or another,” the creator shared.
“There's hundreds of sites to sell and resell things, but I think Facebook Marketplace is the most accessible platform for its aging users,” Michael told Bored Panda. “For me and my content, I find that Marketplace isn't full of dedicated resellers that do full on research, post a million pictures, can ship all over the world, and post 50 things a day.”
“Facebook Marketplace is mainly populated by people that just want to clear out an attic or get rid of [stuff] but have this inclination they can make a buck on it as well, and don't do a lot of research and don't want to ship things,” the creator explained. “And for me, there's more genuine reality to be found in the postings that I target for my content. Marketplace sellers are as successful as other resellers on other platforms I believe, and although it can be a great hassle at times, making any sale is a great motivator."
Next, we asked the creator if he was partial to any of the items he’s posted about.
“I have so many favorites. It's honestly hard to choose because everything I post I do honestly find amusing in some way,” Michael says.
He even noted that he’s purchased things he’s posted before and is always happy to share links to items for those that are interested. “I want to see crazy things fall into the hands of those that appreciate them. If I had endless money, I might buy everything I post.”
The creator also shared a tip for finding crazy things on Facebook Marketplace. “My only advice is cast a wide net. Stay consistent. Scroll endlessly, and the search bar is your friend,” Michael says. “The diamonds in the rough are always out there and closer to you than you think. People that tend to sell weird stuff also have too much weird stuff, and those people are always worth talking to.”
Finally, Michael added, “I would like to thank everyone that has visited my page, dropped me a comment, like, sent me their crazy finds (the submission door is always open) and shared with me their stories in reselling and buying odd stuff off the internet. I've chatted up so many great people the world over because of this, and honestly, that keeps me and the page going. Because it's ultimately not about the stuff, but the stories and lives behind it.”
