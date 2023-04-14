62 Hilarious Examples Of “Delusional Facebook Marketplace” Shared On This Online Group Interview
More than a billion visitors each month used Facebook Marketplace to browse, buy, or list items, according to 2021 data. So for every seller, whether an established merchant or everyday people, this is a big opportunity to buy, sell, swap and give away stuff.
And while it all sounds wonderful on paper, in reality, online marketplaces are notorious for weird, questionable and eyebrow-raising stuff being sold there.
This Reddit community titled “Delusional Facebook” documents such examples featuring “anything on the Facebook Marketplace that is definitely not worth the money they're asking.” The result is pure entertainment, so scroll down and upvote your favorite pics of delusional “gems” sold there!
A Must Have!
Pullout couch complete with penetrating odor of what?
iPhone 11
Vintage
The subreddit “Delusional Facebook” is one hidden Reddit gem that documents all the craziness sold on online marketplaces. Created on June 16, 2017, the community features “anything on the Facebook Marketplace that is definitely not worth the money they're asking.” With 2.2k active members, it's still growing, but the chances are it will be expanding way more.
To find out more about the community, Bored Panda reached out to its creator and moderator GrundleZipper who said that the idea to create the “Delusional Facebook” subreddit started from “one delusional Craigslist sub.”
“I noticed that there were a lot of Facebook marketplace posts there, and so Delusional Facebook was born. It's slowly grown over the years, I haven't done a lot to promote it but we're over 2k members now,” the creator told us.
Perfect For My Next BBQ!
Minty
"No Refunds" He Said
When asked why, in the Redditor’s opinion, people sell so much questionable stuff on online marketplaces, GrundleZipper told us: “A lot of it comes from people having no idea what things are actually worth. Just because you think it's worth something doesn't mean that it actually is.”
“Probably the strangest thing I saw was someone trying to sell 'vintage' bricks for the price of new bricks,” the creator of the subreddit recounted. As if that wasn’t enough, the buyer of the bricks would have to come and take them down. “Really, I think they were just looking to get a project done for free.”
I Can Smell This Picture
Hmmm
First Thing I See When I Open Facebook Marketplace
GrundleZipper told us that as far as the future, they will be continuing working on moderating the subreddit and “if it blows up, that would be amazing!” The Redditor added: “I'd probably expand my moderation team, and if not, it'll just be my little niche subreddit that makes me laugh.”
Works Perfect... Except For The Cracked Screen
Thought This Was Appropriate For Here
I Would Call This Can Half Full, But I Also Wouldn't Pay $175k For A "Very Rare Half Empty Unopened Coke Can"
Wedding Sign
This Definitely Made Me Laugh
Chrissy’s Ambition Is Certainly Admirable
Yes, It’s A Sub-Zero. They’re Stupidly Expensive. But If I’m Paying $4k, I’m Expecting A Unit Clean Enough To Eat Off Of, And Not Covered In Black Mould
“Legit Name Brand”
If Only Nicolas Cage Had Known It Was At Her House Instead
Imagine if they legit just yoinked the US Constitution and we'll hear about it tomorrow
Get A Picasso For A Steal!
Cowboy Boot Toilet Brush Holder (Need I Say More)
What if the boot takes the brush off to ride a mechanical bull?
Duuuudde It’s Just An Old Paintbrush. You Probably Found It In An Old Shed Of Something
2 Good 2 Pass Up
I Have No Words
The seller and I have very different definitions of the word "nice."
Come Clean Up Their Yard For Free!
“Like New” iPhone But Only For Parts
Definitely like new. Yup. No problem here. Just about as new as you can get.
Another Addition To The Rare/Vintage Mcdonald’s Condiment Collection
Fifty Bucks For Something Probably Won At The County Fair
Seems Like A Pretty Good Deal
Someone Posted Screenshots Of The Same Thing For $30 On Ebay
"look at that crazy person asking for 25k then look at me, I'm not crazy, I only ask for 3k"
'general Wear And Tear'
They Sell For $14.50 And Even Then You Should Buy Them When They’re On Sale 🤦🏻♀️
$50
*gulp* My bad. Good thing cats can't legally enter into a contract. *burp*
Pay Me $150 To Drain And Remove Swamp Pool From My Lawn. Comes With Filters Though
Seriously?
Now, I've seen awesome restorations of these, but still!
I'm Not Even Sure This Would Hold Anyone's Weight
Found This Gem Today
Yes, I want to live in your living room. Just don't sit on me to watch TV while I'm sleeping on the couch.
Bruh You Get Brand New Rubber Coated For Like $80 😭😭
Once In A Lifetime Opportunity Here
Good News...the Dirt Comes Off With Baby Wipes!
$450 For An Empty Plastic Bottle? I’m Having A Hard Time Passing This Deal Up!
I Thought The Minion Phase Was Over?
I like minions. They look like talking McNuggets. However, they're not the brightest. I don't want to find out what disaster would come about, letting them be my tires.
Did You Mean, “Andy Warhol”?
No thank you very much I'd like to not be murdered and/or haunted by this thing for my entire life... Which would be short with this in my house