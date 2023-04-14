More than a billion visitors each month used Facebook Marketplace to browse, buy, or list items, according to 2021 data. So for every seller, whether an established merchant or everyday people, this is a big opportunity to buy, sell, swap and give away stuff.

And while it all sounds wonderful on paper, in reality, online marketplaces are notorious for weird, questionable and eyebrow-raising stuff being sold there.

This Reddit community titled “Delusional Facebook” documents such examples featuring “anything on the Facebook Marketplace that is definitely not worth the money they're asking.” The result is pure entertainment, so scroll down and upvote your favorite pics of delusional “gems” sold there!