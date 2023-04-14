More than a billion visitors each month used Facebook Marketplace to browse, buy, or list items, according to 2021 data. So for every seller, whether an established merchant or everyday people, this is a big opportunity to buy, sell, swap and give away stuff.

And while it all sounds wonderful on paper, in reality, online marketplaces are notorious for weird, questionable and eyebrow-raising stuff being sold there.

This Reddit community titled “Delusional Facebook” documents such examples featuring “anything on the Facebook Marketplace that is definitely not worth the money they're asking.” The result is pure entertainment, so scroll down and upvote your favorite pics of delusional “gems” sold there!

#1

A Must Have!

A Must Have!

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
#2

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

#3

Vintage

Vintage

The subreddit “Delusional Facebook” is one hidden Reddit gem that documents all the craziness sold on online marketplaces. Created on June 16, 2017, the community features “anything on the Facebook Marketplace that is definitely not worth the money they're asking.” With 2.2k active members, it's still growing, but the chances are it will be expanding way more.

To find out more about the community, Bored Panda reached out to its creator and moderator GrundleZipper who said that the idea to create the “Delusional Facebook” subreddit started from “one delusional Craigslist sub.”

“I noticed that there were a lot of Facebook marketplace posts there, and so Delusional Facebook was born. It's slowly grown over the years, I haven't done a lot to promote it but we're over 2k members now,” the creator told us.
#4

Perfect For My Next BBQ!

Perfect For My Next BBQ!

#5

Minty

Minty

POST
#6

"No Refunds" He Said

"No Refunds" He Said

When asked why, in the Redditor’s opinion, people sell so much questionable stuff on online marketplaces, GrundleZipper told us: “A lot of it comes from people having no idea what things are actually worth. Just because you think it's worth something doesn't mean that it actually is.”

“Probably the strangest thing I saw was someone trying to sell 'vintage' bricks for the price of new bricks,” the creator of the subreddit recounted. As if that wasn’t enough, the buyer of the bricks would have to come and take them down. “Really, I think they were just looking to get a project done for free.”
#7

I Can Smell This Picture

I Can Smell This Picture

#8

Hmmm

Hmmm

#9

First Thing I See When I Open Facebook Marketplace

First Thing I See When I Open Facebook Marketplace

GrundleZipper told us that as far as the future, they will be continuing working on moderating the subreddit and “if it blows up, that would be amazing!” The Redditor added: “I'd probably expand my moderation team, and if not, it'll just be my little niche subreddit that makes me laugh.”
#10

Works Perfect... Except For The Cracked Screen

Works Perfect... Except For The Cracked Screen

#11

Thought This Was Appropriate For Here

Thought This Was Appropriate For Here

#12

I Would Call This Can Half Full, But I Also Wouldn't Pay $175k For A "Very Rare Half Empty Unopened Coke Can"

I Would Call This Can Half Full, But I Also Wouldn't Pay $175k For A "Very Rare Half Empty Unopened Coke Can"

#13

Wedding Sign

Wedding Sign

#14

This Definitely Made Me Laugh

This Definitely Made Me Laugh

#15

Chrissy’s Ambition Is Certainly Admirable

Chrissy’s Ambition Is Certainly Admirable

#16

Yes, It’s A Sub-Zero. They’re Stupidly Expensive. But If I’m Paying $4k, I’m Expecting A Unit Clean Enough To Eat Off Of, And Not Covered In Black Mould

Yes, It’s A Sub-Zero. They’re Stupidly Expensive. But If I’m Paying $4k, I’m Expecting A Unit Clean Enough To Eat Off Of, And Not Covered In Black Mould

#17

“Legit Name Brand”

“Legit Name Brand”

#18

If Only Nicolas Cage Had Known It Was At Her House Instead

If Only Nicolas Cage Had Known It Was At Her House Instead

#19

Get A Picasso For A Steal!

Get A Picasso For A Steal!

#20

Cowboy Boot Toilet Brush Holder (Need I Say More)

Cowboy Boot Toilet Brush Holder (Need I Say More)

#21

Duuuudde It’s Just An Old Paintbrush. You Probably Found It In An Old Shed Of Something

Duuuudde It’s Just An Old Paintbrush. You Probably Found It In An Old Shed Of Something

#22

2 Good 2 Pass Up

2 Good 2 Pass Up

#23

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

#24

Come Clean Up Their Yard For Free!

Come Clean Up Their Yard For Free!

#25

“Like New” iPhone But Only For Parts

“Like New” iPhone But Only For Parts

#26

Another Addition To The Rare/Vintage Mcdonald’s Condiment Collection

Another Addition To The Rare/Vintage Mcdonald’s Condiment Collection

#27

Fifty Bucks For Something Probably Won At The County Fair

Fifty Bucks For Something Probably Won At The County Fair

#28

Seems Like A Pretty Good Deal

Seems Like A Pretty Good Deal

#29

Someone Posted Screenshots Of The Same Thing For $30 On Ebay

Someone Posted Screenshots Of The Same Thing For $30 On Ebay

#30

'general Wear And Tear'

'general Wear And Tear'

#31

They Sell For $14.50 And Even Then You Should Buy Them When They’re On Sale 🤦🏻‍♀️

They Sell For $14.50 And Even Then You Should Buy Them When They’re On Sale 🤦🏻‍♀️

#32

$50

$50

#33

Pay Me $150 To Drain And Remove Swamp Pool From My Lawn. Comes With Filters Though

Pay Me $150 To Drain And Remove Swamp Pool From My Lawn. Comes With Filters Though

#34

Seriously?

Seriously?

#35

I'm Not Even Sure This Would Hold Anyone's Weight

I'm Not Even Sure This Would Hold Anyone's Weight

#36

Found This Gem Today

Found This Gem Today

#37

Bruh You Get Brand New Rubber Coated For Like $80 😭😭

Bruh You Get Brand New Rubber Coated For Like $80 😭😭

#38

Once In A Lifetime Opportunity Here

Once In A Lifetime Opportunity Here

#39

Good News...the Dirt Comes Off With Baby Wipes!

Good News...the Dirt Comes Off With Baby Wipes!

#40

$450 For An Empty Plastic Bottle? I’m Having A Hard Time Passing This Deal Up!

$450 For An Empty Plastic Bottle? I’m Having A Hard Time Passing This Deal Up!

#41

I Thought The Minion Phase Was Over?

I Thought The Minion Phase Was Over?

#42

Price Reduction!

Price Reduction!

#43

Did You Mean, “Andy Warhol”?

Did You Mean, “Andy Warhol”?

#44

Dude... No

Dude... No

#45

Woman Just Posted This Nasty Smoker In A Local Buy Sell Trade Troup

Woman Just Posted This Nasty Smoker In A Local Buy Sell Trade Troup

#46

Nuggets With A Side Of Covid19

Nuggets With A Side Of Covid19

#47

Travis Scott Cereal

Travis Scott Cereal

#48

Free Bad Luck...anyone? Anyone?!?

Free Bad Luck...anyone? Anyone?!?

#50

Just...ew

Just...ew

#51

Translation: Someone Pay Me $100 So I Dont Have To At The Dump

Translation: Someone Pay Me $100 So I Dont Have To At The Dump

#52

Steal Deal Right Here

Steal Deal Right Here

#53

So Many Questions

So Many Questions

#54

Great For A Man Cave!

Great For A Man Cave!

#55

Maybe Worth $6000 Max. Most Go For 2-3k

Maybe Worth $6000 Max. Most Go For 2-3k

#56

$25 For A Rock

$25 For A Rock

#57

You Want How Much!?

You Want How Much!?

#58

It's Not Even A Birch, It's A Poplar Tree

It's Not Even A Birch, It's A Poplar Tree

#59

Why Go Get Your Own For A Fraction Of The Price, When You Can Catch This Amazing Deal!!! Before Supplies Last!!!

Why Go Get Your Own For A Fraction Of The Price, When You Can Catch This Amazing Deal!!! Before Supplies Last!!!

#60

Where Does The Soil Go?

Where Does The Soil Go?

#61

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

#62

Rough Seas Ahead

Rough Seas Ahead

