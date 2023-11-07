ADVERTISEMENT

Certain experiences defy rational explanations; from inexplicable déjà vu to encounters with doppelgängers, these anomalies challenge our understanding of the world we inhabit, leaving us to wonder if there is more to reality than meets the eye.

But one soon-to-be bride observed a spectacular stunning glitch in the matrix when her reflection didn’t mirror her reality.

Comedian Tessa Coates experienced a glitch in the matrix after realizing her wedding dress pictures didn’t reflect reality

Writer and comedian Tessa Coates, in the midst of her wedding dress fitting, found herself in a surreal “Black Mirror” moment, as her photo capturing the experience sent shockwaves through social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tessa decided to post a picture of her standing before two mirrors during this surreal episode.

She wrote in the caption: “I went wedding dress shopping and the fabric of reality crumbled.

“This is a real photo, not photoshopped, not a panorama, not a Live Photo.

“If you can’t see the problem, please keep looking and then you won’t be able to unsee it.”

Subsequently, Tessa further described her experience in her Instagram stories and said that the “glitch in the Matrix” almost made her vomit in the street.

Within the terrifying image in question, Tessa’s hands appeared frozen in three distinct positions, caught in a perplexing interplay between the two mirrors and her actual stance.

The photo left numerous social media users utterly bewildered, torn between offering congratulations for Tessa’s engagement and urging her to make a swift getaway.

Tessa is a member of the renowned Massive Dad comedy club

A person commented: “This whole sequence of events is both absolutely terrifying and hilarious.”

“Only you can find the most epic way to announce your engagement – mystery and excitement – congratulations! Another follower wrote.

A third individual chimed in: “Obsessed that this is the deranged way you accidentally announced the engagement.”

An Apple Genius explained the phenomenon was caused by her phone capturing a sequence of images from left to right, and made an AI decision to fuse them together

The podcaster clarified that she had visited a bridal boutique unaccompanied and had shared a few snapshots with her sister, who promptly noticed the disparity among the three iterations of Tessa in the image.

A member of the renowned sketch comedy ensemble Massive Dad, Tessa openly confessed her astonishment, recounting how she was so taken aback by the uncanny photograph that she dropped to her hands and knees, nearly feeling nauseated.

She later meticulously examined the image, investigating whether it was a live photo or a burst shot, but it appeared that neither of these options explained the mysterious phenomenon.

Tessa clarified at first that her picture wasn’t in “live mode”

“I am freaking out, so the first thing I did was go back to the shop and ask if they were in fact mirrors or cameras,” Tessa recalled in her Instagram stories.

She continued: “My sister is a very rational person so she asked one of the tech people she works with.

“She told me eight men were looking at the photo and all freaking out.”

Running out of alternatives to ease her mind, Tessa found herself at her local Apple Store, hoping that an Apple Genius would be the key to unraveling the baffling situation.

She patiently waited for two hours, eventually getting the chance to consult with an Apple employee named Roger, who candidly admitted he had never encountered a case quite as peculiar, although it was not entirely unheard of.

Roger went on to clarify that mobile phones are essentially miniature computers with camera functions, and even when the live photo setting isn’t enabled, they automatically capture a sequence of images from left to right.

Furthermore, he elaborated that at the precise moment when the camera moved behind Tessa’s back, she must have inadvertently raised her hands, resulting in an “artificial intelligence decision” creating a completely distinct set of images on the other side.

Tessa said that the “glitch in the Matrix” almost made her vomit in the street

“And one very clever person on Twitter found the exact line on my back, it’s a tiny tiny bit that’s not completely in line and that’s where the photos are stitched together,” the relieved comedian explained.

The comedian also posted an image on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the seam where the two photos were merged.

Tessa continued: “They also said that Google Pixel – this is not a Google Pixel phone, this is an iPhone – have brought out this new technology where you take multiple photos and it chooses the best photo for you, and iPhone are Beta testing this technology.

“So if you look at the left side, that’s a complete image, if you look at the right side, that’s also a complete image.”

Tessa concluded her clarification to 7,416 Instagram followers by revealing that Apple Genius Roger acknowledged the final outcome was a “one in a million chance.”

Tessa’s picture stunned many people on social media