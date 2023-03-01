TikToker Warns All Women About Risks Of Constantly Wearing Sports Bras After Finding A Lump In Her Breast

We are used to the fact that sportswear and shoes are comfortable and practical. We know that manufacturers spend tons of money on research to make these clothes even more comfortable and safe… But there are doubts about safety.

Sportswear is often seen as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle, so people sometimes do not believe that something that is designed for “sports” can be harmful to their health. Of course, this is not the case – especially if you abuse the wearing of sportswear, like this TikToker used to do.

The author of the video once felt discomfort in her left breast and the doctors found a lump on it

“This is for the girls and the girls only, especially the girls that wear sports bras all the time”

“This is what I just found out. I had to go get an ultrasound on my breasts because they found a lump. And luckily, nothing happened. But if you wear your sports bra all the time, you need to stop.”

“The breast doctor said that fluids can get stuck in here from your lymph nodes and when you have compression, literally wearing a sports bra right now, when you have compression on them all the time, it gets like, extra fluid, because it can’t go anywhere.”

“So I wear my sports bra all the time. I’m always running errands, I’m always in my gym clothes, even at work”

“Like I’ll wear sports bras underneath my regular clothes because I have big boobs and I like how the compression is on them.”

“So she said to help with that, get your sports bra off, you’ve got to take it off. And then, also, this is the boob I have issues with, put your arm up here and like, lightly flick it, obviously with like, nothing on. Or you can like, bend over, I can’t do it because I’m in the car, but bend over and basically like, shake your breasts to help with all the fluids. So, again, for all the girlies, if you are in sports bras all the time, you got to stop and you got to flick your breasts.”

The author claims she decided to change her approach to choosing underwear

Kelly Haze, a 33-year-old empowerment coach from Denver, Colorado, often wore sports bras simply because they felt comfortable. However, over time, the woman began to experience some discomfort in her left breast – and when she went for an annual examination to an OB-GYN, the doctors found a lump on her breast.

Fortunately, this lump did not cause anything terrible, but the woman had to undergo an ultrasound examination to confirm this. According to Kelly, the doctor explained that the cause of this lump was the constant wearing of a sports bra: because the fabric in this case tightly constricts the body, it accumulates extra fluid that can’t go anywhere.

According to the woman, she used to wear sports bras almost constantly, and not only in the gym, but now, after the doctor explained to her the dangers of such an approach to choosing underwear, she seriously considered this issue and the choice of a bra that is really safe for her health. And in her video on TikTok, which has gained more than 7.8M views and almost 1.3M likes as of today, Kelly also advised all women to approach their health as carefully as possible.

In fact, there are a lot of studies on the possible harm of wearing bras, yet at the moment there is no consistent correlation between sports bras and the likelihood of breast cancer. It is believed that this concept was first expressed by Sydney Ross Singer and Soma Grismaijer in their book Dressed to Kill: The Link Between Breast Cancer and Bras, published back in 1995.

However, more recent studies – in particular, this academic research by Lu Chen, Kathleen E. Malone, and Christopher I. Li, published in 2014, refutes the existence of any relationship between these phenomena. However, as we said earlier, the abuse of even something very good and convenient can lead to problems. “It’s never good to wear something that’s too tight or constricting all day long,” Jene Luciani Cena, bra expert and author of The Bra Book confirms, and it’s hard to argue with that.

In any case, this video has become useful for many commentators – after all, some women admit that they wear sports bras almost around the clock and even wear them to sleep. “New nighttime routine step,” women note in the comments. And commenters also talk about the importance of lymphatic drainage massage. “Light strokes are key – no pressure, lightly see your skin move,” some people wrote. And we, in turn, are looking forward to your own comments and stories on this topic.

People in the comments praised the author for taking care of her health, and some women confessed wearing their sports bras constantly as well