 Possessive Guy Demands Another Man Get Longer Shorts Because Of His Wife, He Does The Opposite | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Possessive Guy Demands Another Man Get Longer Shorts Because Of His Wife, He Does The Opposite
20points
Relationships

Possessive Guy Demands Another Man Get Longer Shorts Because Of His Wife, He Does The Opposite

Larsas Jaseliūnas and
Monika Pašukonytė

People absolutely love policing what others should and shouldn’t wear. Too long, too short, doesn’t cover enough, covers too much, too colorful, too muted, your totally-normal-body-part-that-all-humans-have is showing! God forbid!

In an absolutely hilarious turn of events, a man at the gym was asked to pretty much “cover up” his thighs, as his luscious legs were making a wife have impure thoughts and her boyfriend, having caught wind of it, didn’t share the sentiment.

More info: Reddit

It turns out that there is an unacceptable short length for men – when someone’s husband catches their wife staring at your legs

Image credits: Sam Sabourin (not the actual photo)

A man was wondering if he’s a jerk for not changing his shorts to longer ones after he was asked to by a fellow gym-goer

Image credits: u/bothonpele

Image credits: SULE MAKAROGLU (not the actual photo)

He has gone to the gym in “ranger panties” – very short shorts – for years now and no one has batted too much of an eye

Image credits: u/bothonpele

Image credits: Mario Valenzuela (not the actual photo)

When a woman became obsessed with his legs, her upset husband tried to tell him to “cover up”, so the next day the guy put on long sleeves and shorter shorts

Image credits: u/bothonpele

This made the guy crazy with anger, but the poster would not budge and took it online instead to ask if he was right

Hey, being hot is sometimes a burden, I get it. It’s a cross you have to bear and it’s oh so difficult getting looks and smiles from people every day… I’m here to tell you that you should bear it with pride, just like the poster of the story, all of you beautiful Bored Panda readers!

It’s ridiculous to think that someone would even ask him to cover up his… checks notes… legs? I mean, I understand that legs, just like any part of the human body, can be attractive, but if there’s nothing that kids shouldn’t see showing, you can’t really expect to be taken seriously.

It’s exactly as one commenter, indoor-girl, on the original post said: “Just as long as the mouse stays inside the house, you’re good to go!”

The fact that the guy, instead of doing anything that the jealous man would like, put on ever shorter shorts and long sleeves, thus “covering up”, is pretty much the single greatest example of malicious compliance I have ever seen. If there is a hall of fame for such things, I hope that this post is there, because it deserves it.

Gyms usually have various rules pertaining to how you dress, but they’re rarely actually enforced, as long as you have no unhoused mice. Commercial gyms usually have harsher restrictions on what you can wear, especially that you have to wear things like shirts and longer shorts. More grassroots gyms usually give you an ocular pat-down and as long as you’re not wearing something so revealing as to make someone uncomfortable, you’re golden.

Going on a gym-related tangent, you should also take into account that it’s best to have absorbent fitness clothes and a towel with you, because how you dress starts mattering when you leave puddles and sticky marks everywhere behind you, like a dog running out of the rain and into the house. Make sure you wipe down that bench!

Image credits: Michael DeMoya (not the actual photo)

While we’re on the topic of short shorts, let’s talk about them! If I had to read and look at all sorts of them, I’ll at least take y’all down with me!

Let’s start with the poster’s infamous ranger panties. These actually come from the military, as sometime in the ’70s, U.S. Army Rangers received these short shorts as part of their physical training uniform – that solves why they’re named that way, then.
Apparently they quickly became favorites for working out as they’re slightly stretchy and silky smooth, apparently “literally smooth as silk”. That’s why they got their nickname of “silkies” among the marines too.

Many commenters from Australia and New Zealand balked at the story, saying that short shorts are pretty much part of their national identities by now and totally loved by everyone. I think that may come from the standard rugby uniform – the shortest of shorts are certainly beloved by them.

Over there, they are called “stubbies” and really are beloved by guys, worn with pride no matter their size. If you’re going to take away one thing from this article, make sure that it is this video, a New Zealand soft drink Lemon & Paeroa advertisement.

When the ad opens with “back in the day, when men’s fashion wasn’t cutting it, modern Kiwi males demanded more from their casual attire, but what they actually got was less – a whole lot less – as they welcomed in stubbies” you know the thing is going to be amazing.

The poster’s story was wildly popular in the AITA community, raking in 13.8k upvotes in less than a week. The community judged the guy not to be a jerk in the slightest and pretty much told him to keep flaunting those legs forever.

Share your own thoughts about the story and short shorts in the comments!

The community decided that the guy was not a jerk, instead giving the titles to the insecure boyfriend

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Larsas is a Bored Panda writer, finishing his New Media Language bachelor's diploma with competencies in Educology at the Kaunas University of Technology. Interested in topics ranging from theology to deep space exploration, microhistory to operatic science fiction, Larsas enjoys researching anything and everything and talking ears off of his friends and colleagues about his findings.

Read more »
Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Update - if you want to see my legs, they are now my profile pic" LOLLL I think dude was more angry about your moose knuckle than sexy legs... and by the spelling this is like a 13 year old writing his own jerk off material this is the funniest thing I've read in awhile.

1
1point
reply
Goose of the Ahonkalypse
Goose of the Ahonkalypse
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have my doubts about this being real but I'm pro men wearing booty shorts. Just had to explain to my son why the girls/women in my final fantasy game are wearing micro skirts and armor bikinis and high heals while fighting. I mean it's a pretty great game it's just missing guys in hot pants 😉.

0
0points
reply
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is the husband that has the problem. It is for the husband to sort himself out.

0
0points
reply
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Update - if you want to see my legs, they are now my profile pic" LOLLL I think dude was more angry about your moose knuckle than sexy legs... and by the spelling this is like a 13 year old writing his own jerk off material this is the funniest thing I've read in awhile.

1
1point
reply
Goose of the Ahonkalypse
Goose of the Ahonkalypse
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have my doubts about this being real but I'm pro men wearing booty shorts. Just had to explain to my son why the girls/women in my final fantasy game are wearing micro skirts and armor bikinis and high heals while fighting. I mean it's a pretty great game it's just missing guys in hot pants 😉.

0
0points
reply
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is the husband that has the problem. It is for the husband to sort himself out.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda