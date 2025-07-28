ADVERTISEMENT

Most celebrities have the kind of money most of us only dare to dream about. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's net worth, for example, is reportedly somewhere around $150 million. Marvel's Captain America himself, Chris Evans, has a net worth of around $110 million. And while some celebrities have lavish and extravagant lifestyles, others choose to be more mindful with their wealth.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of famous people who are surprisingly frugal – in some cases, perhaps even cheaper than us regular folks. So, scroll down and see which celebrities are outfit repeaters, old-phone owners, and prefer driving their old cars to buying that new Lambo.

#1

Zach Galifianakis Had The Same Car For 20 Years

Bearded man in a casual striped sweater and jeans posing confidently, representing celebrities who choose not to overspend.

On the Jimmy Kimmel show in 2018, Zach Galifianakis confirmed that he actually drove his ‘98 Subaru Outback for decades. He told Jimmy, “It’s been my car. I told myself when I bought it, I’m going to drive it for 20 years.” Zach probably would’ve been driving his beloved car today if it hadn’t started breaking down.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Jimmy Kimmel Live Report

    #2

    Pope Francis Shunned A Grand Apartment

    Pope Francis smiling and waving, illustrating humility and simplicity among wealthy celebrities who avoid overspending.

    Unlike all the other popes in history who chose to live like royalty, Pope Francis opted to live in a modest, communal dorm with other Vatican priests. He picked the humble dorm over the palatial penthouse apartment with more than a dozen rooms, staff quarters, a terrace, and amazing views of Rome.

    Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images , BBC Report

    #3

    Carrie Underwood Still Goes To The Laundromat

    Female celebrity singer with long blonde hair performing on stage, exemplifying celebrities that afford luxury without overspending.

    Despite having a jam-packed schedule filled with gigs and touring, famous country singer Carrie Underwood still finds time to do her own laundry. In 2012, she reportedly told Oprah's Next Chapter, “So that's what I do on my days off. We go to the laundromat. I get my quarters. We go to the laundromat and go do our laundry. I just don't like other people doing my laundry. It freaks me out."

    John Nacion / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Yahoo Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lol says she “still” goes to the laundromat yet she said this THIRTEEN years ago

    #4

    Matthew McConaughey Likes Living In A Trailer

    Male celebrity casually leaning on a coin-operated viewer, illustrating celebrities that could afford anything but avoid overspending.

    Even after making millions as an actor, Matthew McConaughey lives a minimalist lifestyle. In an interview, McConaughey remarked, “Who needs a home when you can live in a trailer?” People tell me it’s not a very Hollywood way to live, but it’s my choice…I went minimalist. My Airstream trailer measures 28 feet by 7 feet and has everything I need. That allows me to live stress-free because my options are restricted.”

    John Nacion / Getty Images , Telegrafi , RTF Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, but he's still a multimillionaire. There's a huge difference between *choosing* to live in a trailer and *having* to live in a trailer.

    #5

    Chris Evans Kept His iPhone 6s For Seven Years

    Celebrity with glasses and beard wearing a cream shirt, representing celebrities that choose not to overspend despite wealth.

    In 2022, Chris Evans admitted that before deciding to upgrade, he was still using the same trusty iPhone 6s that he'd bought 7 years earlier. In a hilarious post on Instagram, Evans shared, “RIP iPhone 6s, we had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal.”

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , The Independent Report

    #6

    T-Pain Flies Commercial

    Smiling man showing phone screen with private jet charter pricing, illustrating celebrities choosing not to overspend.

    Grammy Award-winning rapper T-Pain faced criticism from some members of the public for his decision to fly commercial instead of splurging on a private jet. According to the critics, the only reason he’d fly commercial is because he’s broke. In response to the claims, he set the record straight on Twitter, saying, “To take a private jet from Atlanta to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000. Why would you do that? In what world is that smart? If it don't make dollars, it don't make sense!!!"

    T-Pain , Buzzfeed , Yahoo Report

    #7

    Ed Begley Jr. Takes Public Transportation To The Oscars

    Older male celebrity speaking at a podium during an event, exemplifying celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Ed Begley Jr. has made taking the metro and subway to the Oscars a yearly tradition. In a video taken on the LA metro, before the 96th annual Academy Awards, Begley said, “I’ve been riding the metro since before it was the metro. It was the RTD,” he said, referring to when LA’s transportation system used to be called the Rapid Transit District (RTD). “I used to take the 93 line downtown into Hollywood.”

    Christopher Polk / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , The Independent Report

    #8

    Tiffany Haddish Is An Outfit Repeater

    Celebrity confidently performing on stage in a white dress, highlighting lifestyles of celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Tiffany Haddish famously appeared in the same dress she wore for the 2017 Girls Trip Premiere at least five times. When she hosted Saturday Night Live, she hilariously shared, "I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it.”

    NBC / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Oprah Daily Report

    #9

    Chow Yun-Fat Reportedly Lives Way Below His Means

    Middle-aged celebrity wearing a light gray suit and black shirt, smiling thoughtfully against a red background.

    With a net worth of over $700 million, you’d be surprised to learn that Chinese movie legend Chow Yun-Fat lives a frugal lifestyle and survives on about $100 a month. When interviewed by Jayne Stars, Chow said, “My dream is to be a happy and normal person. The hardest thing in life is not about how much money you earn, but how to keep a peaceful mindset and live the rest of your life in a simple and carefree manner.”

    Buzzfeed , Indie Wire Report

    #10

    Cameron Diaz Hates Wasting Money

    Smiling blonde celebrity outdoors with wavy hair, representing celebrities that could afford anything but avoid overspending.

    In an interview with Stella magazine, Cameron Diaz said, "I come from a frugal upbringing, so I'm not just going to throw my money away." However, Diaz also revealed that she doesn’t mind splurging on those close to her. She admitted, "I love to be close to my family and friends, so I spend money on plane tickets, having feasts, buying a ton of groceries and cooking, or going out for an amazing meal, knowing I don't worry about how much the bill costs."

    Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images , Yahoo Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm not just going to throw my money away." "I don't worry about how much the bill costs."

    #11

    Ben Affleck Snubbed Expensive Sneakers

    Man in a black suit and tie in a dimly lit setting, representing celebrities who choose not to overspend despite wealth.

    When Ben Affleck attended a sneaker convention in LA, he was caught on camera objecting to buying his son Sam a $6000 pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s. He remarked, "That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there!" With a net worth of around $150 million, some may find this odd, but most fans actually praised his reaction.

    Amy Sussman / Getty Images , Yahoo Report

    #12

    Timothée Chalamet Rented An Electric Bike To Beat Traffic

    Celebrity riding a Lime bike on a red carpet, showcasing how some celebrities choose not to overspend despite wealth.

    Timothée Chalamet surprised everyone when he showed up at the 2025 London premiere of A Complete Unknown on a Lime bike instead of in a fancy limo. While fans praised his “ecological” choice, the premiere organizers weren’t too happy with him parking it on the red carpet, so they slapped him with a $79 fine.

    Shane Anthony Sinclair / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , People Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people who use these hire bikes just dump them on the pavement when they have finished with them. It's incredibly frustrating.

    #13

    Ed Sheeran Pays Himself An Allowance

    Male musician playing acoustic guitar and singing on stage, representing celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Even though he's one of the world’s biggest pop artists, Ed Sheeran doesn’t believe in lavish spending, so he still keeps to a strict budget. Sheeran admitted to only giving himself an allowance of about $1,000 per month, and he also told the Irish Examiner, “ You never want to be wasteful.”

    Timothy Norris / Getty Images , Moneywise , Yahoo Finance Report

    #14

    Cardi B Admitted To Being Cheap

    Celebrity wearing an elegant black dress and diamond jewelry, showing the style of celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    In 2018, Cardi B confessed to Sway's Universe, "I'm very cheap, I don't care. Sometimes ya might see me with the jewelry, but I'm always looking at my account. I'm not the one that wanna take jets everywhere. I don't care. I'm really cool in Delta first class. That's $30,000, $20,000, on what? My ears still pop."

    Francois Durand / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Yahoo Report

    #15

    Lady Gaga Shops The Bargain Racks

    Celebrity wearing a unique black hat performing on piano under spotlight, reflecting modest luxury of celebrities who avoid overspending.

    Lady Gaga admitted to shopping from clothing sale racks in 2012. Gaga also confessed that despite the reactions she might get, she wasn’t shy to use coupons. The singer voiced her frustration in a tweet, "Why do people look at me like I'm crazy when I use coupons at grocery or try bargaining at retail, I'M FROM NEW YORK, WHERE IS THE SALE RACK?”

    Peacock / Getty Images , Moneywise Report

    #16

    50 Cent Skips Out On Owning A Yacht

    Smiling celebrity holding microphone in casual patterned shirt and cap, exemplifying celebrities choosing not to overspend.

    In a 2023 interview with journalist Brian J. Roberts, rapper 50 Cent explained why he wouldn’t ever cough up money for a yacht. He said,” I'm going to be off moving around so much that the yacht turns into a hole. It turns into a hole in the water that you could just keep throwing money in because you don't really have time to get on it.”

    Paras Griffin / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Moneywise Report

    xolitaire avatar
    xolitaire
    xolitaire
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not that you "could" throw money into a yacht, it's that you HAVE to. These things have to be kept in top condition at all times. The maintenance alone is insane. Good on him for not owning one.

    #17

    Mila Kunis Bought Her Wedding Bands Off Etsy

    Celebrity in a brown suit and black boots posing at a Netflix event, exemplifying modest luxury among wealthy celebrities.

    Mila Kunis has always been cautious with how she spends her money, largely due to her experience as an immigrant in the US. In 2019, on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Kunis shared, “And so, our wedding bands are from Etsy...I went and looked at, like, how much Tiffany charges, and I was like, 'They're how much? Like, this is astronomical.' And so I went on Etsy, and it was like $90. I was like, 'Buy now!'”

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Market Watch Report

    #18

    Jessica Chastain Avoids Impulse Buying

    Celebrity in a sparkling dress posing confidently on the red carpet, exemplifying celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Growing up in poverty made Jessica Chastain mindful of what she splashes cash on, even after becoming famous. In a 2012 interview with Marie Claire, Chastain admitted, “I always supported myself through acting and would make money last a long time. I understand the value of money, and I'm not an impulsive buyer. So my lifestyle hasn't changed, except my anxiety about paying the rent is gone.”

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Young Hollywood Report

    #19

    Jay Leno Always Has Two Incomes

    Older male celebrity in blue suit speaking on stage with microphone, example of celebrities who avoid overspending despite wealth

    From the time he landed his first gig, Jay Leno has always had two incomes, spending one and saving the other. The comedian admitted to CNBC Make It, "When I started to get a bit famous, the money I was making as a comedian was way more than the money I was making at the car dealership, so I would bank that and spend the car dealership money…It sounds ridiculous, but if everything ends tomorrow, I know I'll be fine."

    Bobby Bank / Getty Images , Buzzfeed Report

    #20

    Ashley Greene Refuses To Fly First-Class

    Female celebrity in elegant black dress with lace details and statement earrings, embodying luxury without overspending.

    Twilight star Ashley Greene admitted that she’s economical, loves to save, and doesn’t waste money when flying. In a 2012 interview with Marie Claire, Greene said, “It is just not worth it to buy a first-class ticket, because of the cost. I’m lucky because my dad taught me to be frugal and save.”

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images , Kristen Harris , Too Fab Report

    #21

    Julia Roberts Lives A Sustainable Lifestyle

    Celebrity smiling at Critics Choice Awards event, exemplifying celebrities who choose not to overspend despite wealth.

    Julia Roberts has always been passionate about sustainable living and being kind to the environment. To show her dedication to the green-living cause, she recycles items, thrifts for a lot of her clothes, and even grows her own organic vegetables. Julia also enjoys being a minimalist because it provides her with mental clarity.

    Presley Ann / Getty Images , telegrafi , People Report

    #22

    Sarah Michelle Gellar Cuts Coupons

    Stylish celebrity wearing a black leather coat, sunglasses, and carrying a handbag, reflecting a modest luxury lifestyle.

    Fans were surprised to learn that Sarah Michelle Gellar counts her cash and tries to stick to a budget just like any regular person would. In a 2018 interview with CNBC Make It, Gellar remarked, “I still don’t like writing big checks, I don’t like making big purchases…Like, if there’s a coupon there, I’m going to use it. Just because you're successful doesn't mean that you should be errant in your spending.”

    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Yahoo Report

    #23

    Sarah Jessica Parker Only Bought Secondhand Clothes For Her Son

    Blonde woman smiling outdoors wearing a dark sweater and gold necklace, holding a brown purse, illustrating celebrities who avoid overspending.

    In an interview with The Edit online magazine in 2016, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the documentary called The True Cost really got her into thrifting clothes for her son James Wilkie. She said, “The one area I’ve had a hard time with is pants, but I buy used T-shirts and sweaters for him. Track pants are hard; boys rip them. I don’t know how to get around that.”

    MEGA / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Belly Itch Blog Report

    #24

    Tyra Banks Is A Big Saver

    Celebrity with bold fashion choice on runway, showcasing style and confidence, highlighting celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    From an early age, ex-supermodel Tyra Banks learned the importance of saving and making wise financial decisions. In a 2018 interview with Money, Banks explained, “While a lot of models were partying it up and going shopping and buying a closet of designer clothes or staying at the top hotels during fashion week, I was at the Doubletree or Embassy Suites, saving my money, and bought a house at 20 years old.”

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Money Report

    #25

    Ludacris Has Kept His First Car For Decades

    Celebrity wearing a green and navy plaid jacket sitting and smiling, representing celebrities who avoid overspending.

    Despite all the fame, rapper and actor Ludacris prides himself on being a very humble individual. On the Ellen Show in 2014, Ludacris revealed, "I still have my '93 Acura Legend. I used to write music in this Acura, and I still do to this day. So it's just one of those things I could never get rid of. I will never get rid of, ever."

    Warner Bros. TV / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Yahoo Report

    #26

    Eminem Steers Clear Of Unnecessary Spending

    Popular celebrity performing on stage wearing casual attire, representing celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Early on in his career, Eminem struggled a lot with a*******n, which led to some pretty bad financial choices. In a 2010 interview with The New York Times, after being sober since 2008, the rapper revealed what he does with all his money, saying, "I save it. I save a lot of money by not buying d***s anymore. I invest. I always try to be smart."

    Scott Legato / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Yahoo Report

    #27

    Julia Fox Lives In A Modest Apartment

    Model showcasing elegant fashion at an event, illustrating celebrities that choose not to overspend despite wealth.

    In a 2023 TikTok video, actress and supermodel Julia Fox defended her decision to live in a tiny NYC apartment. In the video, she explained, "For me personally, I just — I don't like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky. Especially people that have really big houses. It's just really wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country. I'm just not really like that."

    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Page Six Report

    #28

    Keke Palmer Filed For Bankruptcy

    Celebrity posing outdoors in a stylish black lace dress, exemplifying luxury fashion without overspending.

    Keke Palmer may have found success early as a child star, but she hasn’t been spared from the reality of how difficult adulting is. At 19, Palmer found herself in a financial bind and had no choice but to file for bankruptcy. During the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Summit, she said, "I was so spooked. I was like, 'What went wrong?'” The shock of going through bankruptcy has spurred her to live way below her means now.

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , Afrotech Report

    #29

    Halle Berry Shops At CVS

    Celebrity in elegant black outfit and jewelry at a red carpet event, illustrating celebrities that avoid overspending.

    Halle Berry has been seen leaving CVS stores with purchases, and has been known to shop from sale racks. The Oscar-winning actress isn’t afraid to admit that she’s careful with her spending. "I am pretty frugal," Berry told Monster's Ball. "I save a lot because I'm always worried about when this trip is going to stop. So I'm saving for that day so I can have a life that is secure and comfortable."

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images , Moneywise Report

    #30

    Eva Longoria Prioritized Her Financial Well-Being Over A Flashy Lifestyle

    Actress at a red carpet event, smiling confidently, representing celebrities who choose not to overspend.

    When growing up, Eva Longoria’s family didn’t have a lot of money and relied heavily on community programs just to survive. Even though she found success after Desperate Housewives, Longoria was cautious with her spending. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, she said, “I was saving my money from the 'Desperate Housewives' pilot because I didn't think it would get picked up. It was a great pilot, but I started to look for my next gig."

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images , Yahoo Report

    #31

    Zooey Deschanel Is A Relatively Frugal Spender

    Female celebrity in a black sequin outfit at an Oscars event, representing celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Zooey Deschanel has been described as very financially responsible. She has said before, “I try not to be wasteful. I’m not a major environmentalist, I’m not Ed Begley, Jr., but I think there are little things you can do. I think the things that we all do every day add up, like recycling, reusing.”

    Gilbert Flores / Getty Images , Jacob Shamsian , WomanStats Blog Report

    #32

    Kieran Culkin Lived In A Tiny Apartment

    Man sitting thoughtfully on colorful abstract bench, representing celebrities who choose not to overspend despite wealth

    Kieran Culkin spent years living in the same one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. Even after finding success on the hit HBO show Succession, Culkin continued to live there with his wife and two children until 2021. He eventually moved his family into a bigger home in Brooklyn, leaving behind the tiny apartment he called home for decades.

    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images , Hollywood Reporter , Hello Magazine Report

    #33

    Jessica Alba’s Kids Wear Hand-Me-Downs

    Celebrity woman in stylish outfit standing by a black car on city street showcasing affordable celebrity fashion choices.

    In an exclusive interview with SheKnows in 2023, Jessica Alba revealed that she teaches her kids not to be wasteful by practicing sustainability at home. This includes normalizing the concept of hand-me-downs. She confessed, “Honor grows out of clothes, and then it gets passed down to Haven instead of Haven buying brand-new stuff every time, and Hayes even inherited some of Honor and Haven’s clothes.”

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , SheKnows Report

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Normalising hand-me-downs": this has been normal until some decades ago, when new stuff became so cheap (ignoring the actual environmental and social cost).

    #34

    Dave Grohl Saves All His Money

    Male musician with tattoos passionately singing and playing guitar on stage, showing celebrities who choose not to overspend.

    While Dave Grohl, the founder of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters, has achieved major success, he still watches his spending. When asked about what he does with his paychecks during a 2018 interview with The Red Bulletin, Grohl said, “It goes straight into my bank account, where it turns all moldy and smelly.”

    Scott Dudelson / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , CNBC Report

    #35

    Kiera Knightley Sticks To A Budget

    Smiling celebrity in an elegant black dress showcasing style and grace, representing celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Although Keira Knightley's a successful actress, she tries to maintain a budget-friendly lifestyle by limiting her yearly spending to around $50,000. In a 2014 interview with Glamour Magazine, Knightley reportedly confirmed, "Yes, it's something around that. I mean, if I want or need something that goes over that, I get it, but, yes, around that. I think living an expensive lifestyle alienates you. Many of my best memories happened in budget-friendly places."

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , The List Report

    #36

    Tobey Maguire Is Conservative With His Money

    Celebrity in a black suit at an event, exemplifying celebrities that could afford anything but avoid overspending.

    Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire learned to be responsible with his money from a young age due to his unstable upbringing. In an interview with Parade, he said, "When I first started being successful at this, financially speaking, I was very conservative with my money. I just never wanted to put myself in the position where my spending was so huge that I had to keep making movie after movie."

    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images , Yahoo Report

    #37

    Paul McCartney Fought With His Daughter Over Her College Tuition

    Paul McCartney performing on stage with a guitar, representing celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    Although Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion, he’s still very cautious with his money and doesn’t spend it on frivolous things. It’s alleged that McCartney even got into a public argument with his daughter Stella over her expensive college choice. In his quest to keep costs low, he reportedly tried to convince her to go for a more affordable option.

    Jim Dyson / Getty Images , Yahoo , The Things Report

    #38

    Tyler Perry Doesn’t Spoil His Son

    Tyler Perry at an awards event wearing glasses and a stylish black suit, representing celebrities who choose not to overspend.

    Tyler Perry is known to live a pretty frugal lifestyle. In his 2024 appearance on Sherri Shepard’s daytime talk show, Perry talked about his strict parenting. When asked why he doesn’t buy Christmas gifts or pay for expensive flights for his son, he said, “He don't get no Christmas list...he gets two things... books and Legos. He don't have a job, what else is he going to get?”

    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images , Yahoo , Enstarz Report

    #39

    Kristen Bell Loves Coupons

    Female celebrity wearing denim jacket and patterned dress standing indoors by a large plant, showing effortless style of celebrities that choose not to overspend.

    It’s no secret that Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, enjoy penny-pinching despite their combined net worth of about $18 million. In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Bell confessed, “I’m very frugal,” she told O’Brien. “I use a lot of coupons. The best coupon you can get, possibly in the world, is a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.”

    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images , Buzzfeed , The Richest Report

    #40

    Jennifer Lawrence Drove A Volkswagen Eos For Years

    Celebrity in sunglasses and leopard print coat posing outdoors by a floral Dior backdrop, illustrating celebrities who avoid overspending.

    From earning her first Oscar Nomination in 2011 to starring in the hit franchise The Hunger Games a year later, Jennifer Lawrence’s $39,000 Volkswagen Eos got her through everything. According to CheatSheet, her choice of vehicle was particularly surprising since the car was “more for an actor new to Hollywood looking to make a name.”

    WWD / Getty Images , Business Insider Report

