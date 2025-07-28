40 Celebrities That Could Afford Anything But Choose Not To Overspend
Most celebrities have the kind of money most of us only dare to dream about. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's net worth, for example, is reportedly somewhere around $150 million. Marvel's Captain America himself, Chris Evans, has a net worth of around $110 million. And while some celebrities have lavish and extravagant lifestyles, others choose to be more mindful with their wealth.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of famous people who are surprisingly frugal – in some cases, perhaps even cheaper than us regular folks. So, scroll down and see which celebrities are outfit repeaters, old-phone owners, and prefer driving their old cars to buying that new Lambo.
This post may include affiliate links.
Zach Galifianakis Had The Same Car For 20 Years
On the Jimmy Kimmel show in 2018, Zach Galifianakis confirmed that he actually drove his ‘98 Subaru Outback for decades. He told Jimmy, “It’s been my car. I told myself when I bought it, I’m going to drive it for 20 years.” Zach probably would’ve been driving his beloved car today if it hadn’t started breaking down.
Pope Francis Shunned A Grand Apartment
Unlike all the other popes in history who chose to live like royalty, Pope Francis opted to live in a modest, communal dorm with other Vatican priests. He picked the humble dorm over the palatial penthouse apartment with more than a dozen rooms, staff quarters, a terrace, and amazing views of Rome.
Carrie Underwood Still Goes To The Laundromat
Despite having a jam-packed schedule filled with gigs and touring, famous country singer Carrie Underwood still finds time to do her own laundry. In 2012, she reportedly told Oprah's Next Chapter, “So that's what I do on my days off. We go to the laundromat. I get my quarters. We go to the laundromat and go do our laundry. I just don't like other people doing my laundry. It freaks me out."
lol says she “still” goes to the laundromat yet she said this THIRTEEN years ago
Matthew McConaughey Likes Living In A Trailer
Even after making millions as an actor, Matthew McConaughey lives a minimalist lifestyle. In an interview, McConaughey remarked, “Who needs a home when you can live in a trailer?” People tell me it’s not a very Hollywood way to live, but it’s my choice…I went minimalist. My Airstream trailer measures 28 feet by 7 feet and has everything I need. That allows me to live stress-free because my options are restricted.”
Chris Evans Kept His iPhone 6s For Seven Years
In 2022, Chris Evans admitted that before deciding to upgrade, he was still using the same trusty iPhone 6s that he'd bought 7 years earlier. In a hilarious post on Instagram, Evans shared, “RIP iPhone 6s, we had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal.”
T-Pain Flies Commercial
Grammy Award-winning rapper T-Pain faced criticism from some members of the public for his decision to fly commercial instead of splurging on a private jet. According to the critics, the only reason he’d fly commercial is because he’s broke. In response to the claims, he set the record straight on Twitter, saying, “To take a private jet from Atlanta to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000. Why would you do that? In what world is that smart? If it don't make dollars, it don't make sense!!!"
Ed Begley Jr. Takes Public Transportation To The Oscars
Ed Begley Jr. has made taking the metro and subway to the Oscars a yearly tradition. In a video taken on the LA metro, before the 96th annual Academy Awards, Begley said, “I’ve been riding the metro since before it was the metro. It was the RTD,” he said, referring to when LA’s transportation system used to be called the Rapid Transit District (RTD). “I used to take the 93 line downtown into Hollywood.”
Tiffany Haddish Is An Outfit Repeater
Tiffany Haddish famously appeared in the same dress she wore for the 2017 Girls Trip Premiere at least five times. When she hosted Saturday Night Live, she hilariously shared, "I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it.”
Chow Yun-Fat Reportedly Lives Way Below His Means
With a net worth of over $700 million, you’d be surprised to learn that Chinese movie legend Chow Yun-Fat lives a frugal lifestyle and survives on about $100 a month. When interviewed by Jayne Stars, Chow said, “My dream is to be a happy and normal person. The hardest thing in life is not about how much money you earn, but how to keep a peaceful mindset and live the rest of your life in a simple and carefree manner.”
Cameron Diaz Hates Wasting Money
In an interview with Stella magazine, Cameron Diaz said, "I come from a frugal upbringing, so I'm not just going to throw my money away." However, Diaz also revealed that she doesn’t mind splurging on those close to her. She admitted, "I love to be close to my family and friends, so I spend money on plane tickets, having feasts, buying a ton of groceries and cooking, or going out for an amazing meal, knowing I don't worry about how much the bill costs."
Ben Affleck Snubbed Expensive Sneakers
When Ben Affleck attended a sneaker convention in LA, he was caught on camera objecting to buying his son Sam a $6000 pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s. He remarked, "That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there!" With a net worth of around $150 million, some may find this odd, but most fans actually praised his reaction.
Timothée Chalamet Rented An Electric Bike To Beat Traffic
Timothée Chalamet surprised everyone when he showed up at the 2025 London premiere of A Complete Unknown on a Lime bike instead of in a fancy limo. While fans praised his “ecological” choice, the premiere organizers weren’t too happy with him parking it on the red carpet, so they slapped him with a $79 fine.
Ed Sheeran Pays Himself An Allowance
Even though he's one of the world’s biggest pop artists, Ed Sheeran doesn’t believe in lavish spending, so he still keeps to a strict budget. Sheeran admitted to only giving himself an allowance of about $1,000 per month, and he also told the Irish Examiner, “ You never want to be wasteful.”
Cardi B Admitted To Being Cheap
In 2018, Cardi B confessed to Sway's Universe, "I'm very cheap, I don't care. Sometimes ya might see me with the jewelry, but I'm always looking at my account. I'm not the one that wanna take jets everywhere. I don't care. I'm really cool in Delta first class. That's $30,000, $20,000, on what? My ears still pop."
Lady Gaga Shops The Bargain Racks
Lady Gaga admitted to shopping from clothing sale racks in 2012. Gaga also confessed that despite the reactions she might get, she wasn’t shy to use coupons. The singer voiced her frustration in a tweet, "Why do people look at me like I'm crazy when I use coupons at grocery or try bargaining at retail, I'M FROM NEW YORK, WHERE IS THE SALE RACK?”
50 Cent Skips Out On Owning A Yacht
In a 2023 interview with journalist Brian J. Roberts, rapper 50 Cent explained why he wouldn’t ever cough up money for a yacht. He said,” I'm going to be off moving around so much that the yacht turns into a hole. It turns into a hole in the water that you could just keep throwing money in because you don't really have time to get on it.”
Mila Kunis Bought Her Wedding Bands Off Etsy
Mila Kunis has always been cautious with how she spends her money, largely due to her experience as an immigrant in the US. In 2019, on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Kunis shared, “And so, our wedding bands are from Etsy...I went and looked at, like, how much Tiffany charges, and I was like, 'They're how much? Like, this is astronomical.' And so I went on Etsy, and it was like $90. I was like, 'Buy now!'”
Jessica Chastain Avoids Impulse Buying
Growing up in poverty made Jessica Chastain mindful of what she splashes cash on, even after becoming famous. In a 2012 interview with Marie Claire, Chastain admitted, “I always supported myself through acting and would make money last a long time. I understand the value of money, and I'm not an impulsive buyer. So my lifestyle hasn't changed, except my anxiety about paying the rent is gone.”
Jay Leno Always Has Two Incomes
From the time he landed his first gig, Jay Leno has always had two incomes, spending one and saving the other. The comedian admitted to CNBC Make It, "When I started to get a bit famous, the money I was making as a comedian was way more than the money I was making at the car dealership, so I would bank that and spend the car dealership money…It sounds ridiculous, but if everything ends tomorrow, I know I'll be fine."
Ashley Greene Refuses To Fly First-Class
Twilight star Ashley Greene admitted that she’s economical, loves to save, and doesn’t waste money when flying. In a 2012 interview with Marie Claire, Greene said, “It is just not worth it to buy a first-class ticket, because of the cost. I’m lucky because my dad taught me to be frugal and save.”
Julia Roberts Lives A Sustainable Lifestyle
Julia Roberts has always been passionate about sustainable living and being kind to the environment. To show her dedication to the green-living cause, she recycles items, thrifts for a lot of her clothes, and even grows her own organic vegetables. Julia also enjoys being a minimalist because it provides her with mental clarity.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cuts Coupons
Fans were surprised to learn that Sarah Michelle Gellar counts her cash and tries to stick to a budget just like any regular person would. In a 2018 interview with CNBC Make It, Gellar remarked, “I still don’t like writing big checks, I don’t like making big purchases…Like, if there’s a coupon there, I’m going to use it. Just because you're successful doesn't mean that you should be errant in your spending.”
Sarah Jessica Parker Only Bought Secondhand Clothes For Her Son
In an interview with The Edit online magazine in 2016, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the documentary called The True Cost really got her into thrifting clothes for her son James Wilkie. She said, “The one area I’ve had a hard time with is pants, but I buy used T-shirts and sweaters for him. Track pants are hard; boys rip them. I don’t know how to get around that.”
Tyra Banks Is A Big Saver
From an early age, ex-supermodel Tyra Banks learned the importance of saving and making wise financial decisions. In a 2018 interview with Money, Banks explained, “While a lot of models were partying it up and going shopping and buying a closet of designer clothes or staying at the top hotels during fashion week, I was at the Doubletree or Embassy Suites, saving my money, and bought a house at 20 years old.”
Ludacris Has Kept His First Car For Decades
Despite all the fame, rapper and actor Ludacris prides himself on being a very humble individual. On the Ellen Show in 2014, Ludacris revealed, "I still have my '93 Acura Legend. I used to write music in this Acura, and I still do to this day. So it's just one of those things I could never get rid of. I will never get rid of, ever."
Eminem Steers Clear Of Unnecessary Spending
Early on in his career, Eminem struggled a lot with a*******n, which led to some pretty bad financial choices. In a 2010 interview with The New York Times, after being sober since 2008, the rapper revealed what he does with all his money, saying, "I save it. I save a lot of money by not buying d***s anymore. I invest. I always try to be smart."
Julia Fox Lives In A Modest Apartment
In a 2023 TikTok video, actress and supermodel Julia Fox defended her decision to live in a tiny NYC apartment. In the video, she explained, "For me personally, I just — I don't like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky. Especially people that have really big houses. It's just really wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country. I'm just not really like that."
Keke Palmer Filed For Bankruptcy
Keke Palmer may have found success early as a child star, but she hasn’t been spared from the reality of how difficult adulting is. At 19, Palmer found herself in a financial bind and had no choice but to file for bankruptcy. During the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Summit, she said, "I was so spooked. I was like, 'What went wrong?'” The shock of going through bankruptcy has spurred her to live way below her means now.
Halle Berry Shops At CVS
Halle Berry has been seen leaving CVS stores with purchases, and has been known to shop from sale racks. The Oscar-winning actress isn’t afraid to admit that she’s careful with her spending. "I am pretty frugal," Berry told Monster's Ball. "I save a lot because I'm always worried about when this trip is going to stop. So I'm saving for that day so I can have a life that is secure and comfortable."
Eva Longoria Prioritized Her Financial Well-Being Over A Flashy Lifestyle
When growing up, Eva Longoria’s family didn’t have a lot of money and relied heavily on community programs just to survive. Even though she found success after Desperate Housewives, Longoria was cautious with her spending. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, she said, “I was saving my money from the 'Desperate Housewives' pilot because I didn't think it would get picked up. It was a great pilot, but I started to look for my next gig."
Zooey Deschanel Is A Relatively Frugal Spender
Zooey Deschanel has been described as very financially responsible. She has said before, “I try not to be wasteful. I’m not a major environmentalist, I’m not Ed Begley, Jr., but I think there are little things you can do. I think the things that we all do every day add up, like recycling, reusing.”
Kieran Culkin Lived In A Tiny Apartment
Kieran Culkin spent years living in the same one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. Even after finding success on the hit HBO show Succession, Culkin continued to live there with his wife and two children until 2021. He eventually moved his family into a bigger home in Brooklyn, leaving behind the tiny apartment he called home for decades.
Jessica Alba’s Kids Wear Hand-Me-Downs
In an exclusive interview with SheKnows in 2023, Jessica Alba revealed that she teaches her kids not to be wasteful by practicing sustainability at home. This includes normalizing the concept of hand-me-downs. She confessed, “Honor grows out of clothes, and then it gets passed down to Haven instead of Haven buying brand-new stuff every time, and Hayes even inherited some of Honor and Haven’s clothes.”
"Normalising hand-me-downs": this has been normal until some decades ago, when new stuff became so cheap (ignoring the actual environmental and social cost).
Dave Grohl Saves All His Money
While Dave Grohl, the founder of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters, has achieved major success, he still watches his spending. When asked about what he does with his paychecks during a 2018 interview with The Red Bulletin, Grohl said, “It goes straight into my bank account, where it turns all moldy and smelly.”
Kiera Knightley Sticks To A Budget
Although Keira Knightley's a successful actress, she tries to maintain a budget-friendly lifestyle by limiting her yearly spending to around $50,000. In a 2014 interview with Glamour Magazine, Knightley reportedly confirmed, "Yes, it's something around that. I mean, if I want or need something that goes over that, I get it, but, yes, around that. I think living an expensive lifestyle alienates you. Many of my best memories happened in budget-friendly places."
Tobey Maguire Is Conservative With His Money
Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire learned to be responsible with his money from a young age due to his unstable upbringing. In an interview with Parade, he said, "When I first started being successful at this, financially speaking, I was very conservative with my money. I just never wanted to put myself in the position where my spending was so huge that I had to keep making movie after movie."
Paul McCartney Fought With His Daughter Over Her College Tuition
Although Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion, he’s still very cautious with his money and doesn’t spend it on frivolous things. It’s alleged that McCartney even got into a public argument with his daughter Stella over her expensive college choice. In his quest to keep costs low, he reportedly tried to convince her to go for a more affordable option.
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Spoil His Son
Tyler Perry is known to live a pretty frugal lifestyle. In his 2024 appearance on Sherri Shepard’s daytime talk show, Perry talked about his strict parenting. When asked why he doesn’t buy Christmas gifts or pay for expensive flights for his son, he said, “He don't get no Christmas list...he gets two things... books and Legos. He don't have a job, what else is he going to get?”
Kristen Bell Loves Coupons
It’s no secret that Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, enjoy penny-pinching despite their combined net worth of about $18 million. In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Bell confessed, “I’m very frugal,” she told O’Brien. “I use a lot of coupons. The best coupon you can get, possibly in the world, is a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.”
Jennifer Lawrence Drove A Volkswagen Eos For Years
From earning her first Oscar Nomination in 2011 to starring in the hit franchise The Hunger Games a year later, Jennifer Lawrence’s $39,000 Volkswagen Eos got her through everything. According to CheatSheet, her choice of vehicle was particularly surprising since the car was “more for an actor new to Hollywood looking to make a name.”
I haven't bothered reading the article because celebrities have no win on this. They spend large, they get slated for flaunting their wealth; they live frugally, everyone thinks they are mean. Just let them live their own lives so long as they are not hurting anyone else. Anyone b******t about it should ask themselves if that celeb is aware of their existence and judge how much their opinion matters on how well they know them PERSONALLY.
II can't help but be very cynical about this whole list. Sure, some of them are true, but I wouldn't be surprised if some of them were lying about their frugal habits, or maybe they don't actually have as much money as everyone thinks they have.e everything hereIf we take everything here at face value, some of these people just sound cheap. Also, there is a huge difference between choosing to do something because it's less expensive/wasteful and doing it because that's all you can afford.
I haven't bothered reading the article because celebrities have no win on this. They spend large, they get slated for flaunting their wealth; they live frugally, everyone thinks they are mean. Just let them live their own lives so long as they are not hurting anyone else. Anyone b******t about it should ask themselves if that celeb is aware of their existence and judge how much their opinion matters on how well they know them PERSONALLY.
II can't help but be very cynical about this whole list. Sure, some of them are true, but I wouldn't be surprised if some of them were lying about their frugal habits, or maybe they don't actually have as much money as everyone thinks they have.e everything hereIf we take everything here at face value, some of these people just sound cheap. Also, there is a huge difference between choosing to do something because it's less expensive/wasteful and doing it because that's all you can afford.