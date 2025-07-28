ADVERTISEMENT

Most celebrities have the kind of money most of us only dare to dream about. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's net worth, for example, is reportedly somewhere around $150 million. Marvel's Captain America himself, Chris Evans, has a net worth of around $110 million. And while some celebrities have lavish and extravagant lifestyles, others choose to be more mindful with their wealth.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of famous people who are surprisingly frugal – in some cases, perhaps even cheaper than us regular folks. So, scroll down and see which celebrities are outfit repeaters, old-phone owners, and prefer driving their old cars to buying that new Lambo.