We Illustrated 9 Home Improvements Designed By Nasa
Technology in the home has come a long way, but have you ever thought about the origins of the home improvements you use every day? Surprisingly, many of them originate from space missions and NASA research and development.
Next time you sleep on a memory foam bed or have a quick clean with a cordless vacuum, remember that you have the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to thank. Let's explore some of the home improvements you didn't know were out of this world...
Memory Foam
We're all familiar with this high-density foam that moulds to the shape of your body for extra comfort. But did you know that it was initially developed to improve aircraft safety and spacecraft seats and cushions?
Cordless Vacuum
A variety of cordless tools were developed during the Apollo-era to support space exploration. This led to the invention of many cordless household tools. Perhaps the one we most commonly use today is the Dustbuster cordless vacuum.
Super Soaker
Possibly one of the most fun toys you've played with...the Super Soaker was accidentally invented by a NASA scientist...who was also the brains behind the NERF gun.
Safer Food
Today food poisoning is relatively rare, and that's thanks to NASA. The system they created to ensure safe, quality food for astronauts is now a global standard.
Digital Cameras
Spacecraft imaging in the 1980s paved the way for modern digital cameras. Today, we'd struggle to picture a world without them.
Freeze Drying
Need nutritional food to last longer? Ask NASA. It's crucial to helping humans survive on long space missions. That's how freeze-dried food was born, and today it's commonplace.
Joysticks
Originally developed for space shuttle simulations, the joystick revolutionised gaming.
Road Grooving
We've moved outside the home, but nevertheless, this NASA invention probably helps you get home safely more often than you realise. Safety grooving increases traction, reducing road accidents.
Baby Formula
Formula revolutionised feeding your baby and gave many exhausted parents some much-needed support. NASA research enriched the formula makeup with a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids to promote healthy development.