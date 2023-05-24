We Completed Mardi Trek In 3 Days, Pokhara To Pokhara (13 Pics)

The Mardi Himal trek is a breathtaking journey that offers a unique perspective of the Annapurna range in Nepal. I recently embarked on this adventure, starting and ending in the beautiful city of Pokhara. Over the course of three days, I discovered the stunning natural beauty and the warm hospitality of the local people.

More info: radianttreks.com

Dhampush, where we had breakfast

We were 5 people planning the trip, but one of our friends got sick and had to return from Pokhara.

On the first day of the trek, we set off from Pokhara and made our way to Dhampus, the trail’s starting point. As we began ascending, I was immediately captivated by the surrounding lush forests and the distant snow-capped peaks. The path meandered through charming villages, where we had the opportunity to interact with the friendly locals and learn about their culture. After a few hours of trekking, we reached the rest camp, where we spent the night. The accommodation was basic yet comfortable, and we enjoyed a hearty meal while relishing the tranquility of the mountains.

On the way to forest camp

A Nepalese flag

The second day brought even more excitement as I continued my ascent toward the Upper Viewpoint. The trail gradually became steeper, and I found myself surrounded by rhododendron forests in full bloom, painting the landscape with vibrant colors. The scent of the flowers and the chirping of birds accompanied me along the way, creating a truly immersive experience. As we reached the viewpoint, we were rewarded with an awe-inspiring panoramic view of the Mardi, Hiunchuli, Pisang Peak and Annapurna mountain ranges. The majestic peaks stood tall against the clear blue sky, and I couldn’t help but feel a sense of humility in the face of nature’s grandeur. After soaking in the breathtaking views, I retraced my steps and made my way back to Badal Danda, where I spent the night.

On the final day of the trek, I bid farewell to the mountains as I descended towards Siding. The trail led me through terraced fields and charming villages, providing a glimpse into the daily lives of the local people. Their warm smiles and welcoming gestures made me feel at home in this remote corner of the world. Upon reaching Siding, I boarded a vehicle that would take me back to Pokhara. The drive back was filled with nostalgia and a deep appreciation for the incredible journey I had just completed.

Low Camp

Hotels of Low Camp

Tall Standing Mount Machhapuchhre (Fishtail)

Reflecting on my Mardi Himal trekking experience, I am grateful for the opportunity to explore such a stunning region. The natural beauty, from the dense forests to the towering mountains, left an indelible mark on my soul. The simplicity of life in the mountains and the warm hospitality of the locals reminded me of the importance of connection and the beauty of human interaction.

This trek allowed me to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life and immerse myself in the present moment. The serenity of the mountains and the solitude of the trails provided a much-needed respite, allowing me to reflect on life and rediscover a sense of inner peace.

Badal Danda Hotels

Mardi Himal View from Upper View Piont

Badal Danda, clouds covering the mountains

Sunset at Bandal Danda

As I returned to Pokhara, I carried with me a newfound appreciation for nature and a deeper understanding of the power of exploration. The Mardi Himal trek was an adventure that enriched my life in ways I could never have anticipated. I will forever cherish the memories created during those three days and carry the spirit of the mountains within me.

Beautiful sunset view, Badal Danda

In conclusion, the Mardi Himal trek is a remarkable experience that offers a glimpse into the mesmerizing beauty of the Annapurna region. Every step of the journey is filled with wonder and awe, from the picturesque villages to the awe-inspiring mountain vistas. It is an opportunity to connect with nature, discover oneself, and create memories that will last a lifetime. The Mardi Himal trek is the one if you seek adventure, tranquility, and a deeper connection with the mountains.