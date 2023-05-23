Employee Regrets Telling Coworker That They’re About To Get Fired After Ridiculous Chaos Ensues
Losing a job can be a gut-wrenching, stressful experience, and one often learns too late in life which people do not have the ability to manage their emotions. Having security escort out a terminated employee might seem heavy-handed and even cruel, but every once in a while, there is a situation that justifies it.
An internet user shared a cautionary tale of why one should possibly avoid warning a coworker about an impending firing. They described the chaos and disruption that ensued and decided to write up the whole experience so others in a similar situation could think twice. Readers shared their thoughts and some even had some tough questions for OP.
While warning a colleague about their impending termination might seem like kindness, things can quickly get out of hand
Image credits: Lazy_Bear (not the actual photo)
An internet user cautioned others against telling someone that they might get fired, as some people might take matters into their own hands
Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ImALittleT3aPot