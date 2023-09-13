Person Legs It From A Job Interview After The Manager Turns Out To Be An Arrogant Jerk

Probably most of us have been to at least one job interview. If so, then you know that they can be stressful, time consuming and tiring. And even if the interviews themselves aren’t stressful enough, unprofessional and rude managers who act like they are the most important people in this world don’t make them easier.

However, if the hiring managers are nice, friendly and make you feel welcome and treat you as an equal – well, then the whole interview experience and company’s image is different.

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared their story to one of its communities of how they just walked out of their job interview at a bookstore near their campus. The post received quite a lot of attention as in just 3 days, it got more than 4.6K upvotes and 200 comments.

To begin with, OP shares that they went back to school and to pay rent, decided to find some job near campus. The author loves books and has experience, thus decided to apply to be a clerk at a bookstore. When they came to the bookstore, they received an application and were informed that there was a test attached. It took around one hour as it consisted of general and literature questions.

After this, they finally were introduced to the manager; well, it was unexpected that she was the manager as she came out without any greetings or looking the applicant in the eye. And surprisingly, the first thing she said was that they usually don’t hire students. What made OP even more furious was that she kept looking at their application rather than at them. So at this point the author just took their bag and left the interview.

So, long story short, OP shares that the moral of the story is to know your worth. Community members were shocked about the requirement for a test for a part-time and minimum-wage job as well as the manager’s behavior as a whole. “They are delusional,” one user wrote. “If they treat you this poorly during the interview process, it’s going to get worse when you actually get the job,” another added.

Moreover, Bored Panda reached out to Deb Falzoi, who is the founder of Dignity Together, End Workplace Abuse and host of the “Screw the Hierarchy” podcast. She agreed to provide her professional insights regarding the consequences of poor hiring managers’ behavior, common time-wasting practices in interviews and red flags that candidates should be aware of during interviews.

According to Deb, a hiring manager who doesn’t give proper attention to candidates is a red flag that they won’t give proper attention to employee needs on the job. They need to be upfront about their expectations for a role, pay and knowledge before prospective candidates even apply. “Disinterest and rudeness during the interview also shows lack of respect.”

Now, analyzing common time-wasting practices in interviews, the expert emphasizes that any practice beyond seeing how the employee will fill a business need is a waste of time. Employers should focus on the candidate’s experience and knowledge that may help for business, not on some tests of obedience such as giving work assignments for which the candidate should be paid or such violations of privacy as asking about weaknesses or resume gaps.

“Not being upfront about expectations and asking candidates for several rounds of interviewing that can be accomplished through fewer organized rounds also wastes candidates’ time,” Deb emphasizes.

And finally, speaking about red flags, the founder of Dignity Together shares that not feeling like an equal, valued or respected is the main red flag.

Moreover, “Warning signs that indicate a toxic work culture during the interview process include lack of interest in the candidates’ successes or input, such indicators of reinforcing a hierarchy as asking about weaknesses or gaps in work, rushing to hire, and not having goals for the role or a way to evaluate success,” Deb describes.

So folks, know your worth, don’t let any hiring manager ‘bully’ you or make you feel like you are less!

