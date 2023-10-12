ADVERTISEMENT

Different sports teams have various traditions for the rookies. In some places, they are forced to sing songs, in some, they have to help veterans in every possible way, and in others, they are forced to perform various funny challenges, videos of which then entertain netizens, inevitably ending up on TikTok.

Something similar happens in some companies, and sometimes the training of newcomers is carried out in the style of “throw them into the water and see how they learn to swim.” This cannot be said to be fair and just, but experienced employees are pretty often mean towards newbies. And sometimes they get instant karma for this – as it happened, for example, in the story described by the user u/Temporary-King3339.

The author of the post once went to a sushi bar in Phoenix

Image credits: Jessie McCall (not the actual photo)

The waiter was a young and anxious guy for whom this day was perhaps his first one at work

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Temporary-King3339

There were also two of his colleagues behind the bar but they didn’t even lift a finger to help the rookie

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Temporary-King3339

So when the bill was brought out and it turned out to be a third less than expected, the author paid it and then reminded the two mean waitresses about it

So, the Original Poster (OP) once went from Sidona, AZ to Phoenix for a doctor’s appointment. At one point, the author of the post walked into a sushi bar, and her server was a young college-age guy, for whom it was, apparently, almost his first day at work. Accordingly, the newcomer was anxious, nervous and the level of service was, of course, incredibly poor.

Somewhere in the bar two waitresses could be seen, but they did not show any slightest desire to help their colleague, and only whispered something to each other. The rookie kept on being extremely nervous, and at some point the original poster felt sincerely sorry for him – even despite his complete professional helplessness…

ADVERTISEMENT

Time passed – the author had to leave, she was ready to ask for the bill, but the young waiter had disappeared somewhere. Perhaps, the OP thinks, he had already been fired altogether by that time… She turned to two of his colleagues, who first stated they weren’t supposed to serve her table, but then deigned to bring the bill.

And you know what was the funniest thing? The bill was about a third less than expected. The original poster gladly paid and went to the exit, but passing by the waitresses (who, by the way, continued their whisperings), simply reminded them that the amount on the bill should have been higher. Way higher. They fussed and offered to issue a new bill – but the author now sarcastically declared that she was satisfied with everything and triumphantly left the building.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

“Of course, I don’t know what situation took place in the team of this sushi bar, but the experienced waitresses probably should have helped their young colleague,” says Olga Shykina, a PhD and associate professor at the Department of Tourism and Hotel and Restaurant Business at the Odessa National Economic University, who was asked by Bored Panda for a comment here. “If nothing like this happens, then this is one of the clear signs of a toxic team. Which, in principle, demonstrates that the waitresses, frankly speaking, do not care about the image of the bar and the level of service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest, I would recommend that the owners of the establishment or the manager conduct some kind of corporate training for staff, pay attention to the level of their service and communication between employees and clients. But in any case, some changes need to be made – just if the owners care,” Olga ponders.

People in the comments to the original post, in turn, congratulate the original poster on her amusing and resourceful way out of the situation, and also state that such cases in the catering industry, unfortunately, happen very often. The commenters also told at least two or three similar stories.

As for the attitude of waitresses both towards colleagues and towards clients, folks in the comments are pretty sure that such arrogance should be punished. Even if in such a funny way. “I don’t mind giving a tip for excellent service but I think you managed to find a way to get a discount for poor service. Well played,” one of the commenters wrote. By the way, if you also have something to say about the described case, please feel free to share your ideas in the comments below.

People in the comments wittily note that the author somehow managed to get a discount for the poor service

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vanna Phon (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Thang Cao (not the actual photo)