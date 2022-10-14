“Sorry, You Said You Were Allergic”: Server Maliciously Complies With Customer’s Fake Gluten Allergy

Eating just a tiny amount of food that a person is allergic to can trigger their body, causing digestive problems, hives, or swollen airways. In some people, it can lead to severe symptoms or even a life-threatening situation.

While those who suffer from one would gladly give away their allergy, while others apparently crave one.

A few days ago, Reddit user MichaelShing submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community about an annoying customer they had while working at a restaurant who would regularly fake a gluten allergy.

Eventually, the server got so sick and tired of this woman that they called out her attention-seeking behavior.

This server got sick and tired of a regular customer faking a gluten allergy

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

So they called the woman out while playing by her rules

Image credits: Alexander Dummer (not the actual photo)

Food allergy affects about 8% of children under age 5 and up to 4% of adults. While there’s no cure, some change as they get older.

The most common food allergy signs and symptoms include:

Tingling or itching in the mouth;

Hives, itching or eczema;

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat or other parts of the body;

Wheezing, nasal congestion or trouble breathing;

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting;

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting.

So somehow I doubt that the lady would say “Oh, that’s fine,” if she actually ticked this list.

Not to mention that in some people, a food allergy can trigger a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, which causes symptoms including:

Constriction and tightening of the airways;

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe;

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure;

Rapid pulse;

Dizziness, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness;

Emergency treatment is critical for anaphylaxis. Untreated, anaphylaxis can cause a coma or even death.

Food allergy is spreading on a global level, with the greatest rise happening in the US and other industrialized countries.

In fact, the number of people suffering from it in America has doubled each of the last decades. New data suggest that at least 10.8% (>26 million) of US adults are food allergic, whereas nearly 19% believe that they have a food allergy.

About 6 million American children, or roughly 2 kids in every classroom, have an identified food allergy.

Anyone can develop this pesky thing.

In fact, there are findings indicating that the majority (2/3) of children who develop a food allergy do not have a parent with one. (With the rapid rise of food allergies over the past generation, experts believe that increases in allergy susceptibility are being driven, in part, by environmental factors.)

But as we can see, anyone can fake having one, too. How sad do you have to be if this is how you get strangers to notice you?

Both people with and without food allergies loved the way this server handled the situation