Guy Lands In Hot Water With Work After Manager Who Hates Him Changes His Schedule Without His Knowledge

Everybody knows how hard it is to build relationships at work. Power dynamics, personality clashes, good old trust issues – whatever it is, only a few of us get lucky to develop any actual friendships.

This Reddit user that goes by u/jeffyjeffs , for instance, didn’t click with one of his managers and is now getting punished for simply existing. Turns out, the woman changed his schedule without his knowledge!

Employee gets chewed out for a no-call, no-show

“Woke up on my day off to a voicemail asking why I wasn’t at work. Apparently, someone changed my schedule without my knowledge and that’s my fault??” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to mildly infuriating things, to rant about how his work had scheduled him for his day off without consulting him in advance. The post managed to garner over 44K upvotes as well as 2K comments discussing the audacity of some higher-ups.

It’s no big shocker that working is far from easy. Pressure, immense workload, conflicts with difficult colleagues and stressed managers, poor work-life balance – whatever it is, it’s easy to lose the passion you once had for your field.

Still, having a love-hate relationship with your role is not uncommon, but when things take a personal turn – that’s a big, red no-no. For instance, to give you a more illustrative example, research from Totaljobs has established that 49% of workers quit their jobs because of their strained relationship with a superior! I mean, chances are even you yourself have thought about waving your job goodbye because of a “boss-zilla.”

Yes, we all get worked up every once in a while – it’s life, after all. However, developing disdain for your subordinates and failing to maintain a professional and courteous relationship only shows that you’re an unfit candidate for such a position.

We’re busy people, and having a steady schedule to base the rest of our day/week around is important. Of course, it’s a well-known fact that some companies fail to recognize that their employees have a life outside their job; yet, changing the rota and neglecting to inform the person it concerns is, hands down, a total jerk move, especially if it was done out of malice.