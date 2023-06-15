Guy Lands In Hot Water With Work After Manager Who Hates Him Changes His Schedule Without His Knowledge
Everybody knows how hard it is to build relationships at work. Power dynamics, personality clashes, good old trust issues – whatever it is, only a few of us get lucky to develop any actual friendships.
This Reddit user that goes by u/jeffyjeffs, for instance, didn’t click with one of his managers and is now getting punished for simply existing. Turns out, the woman changed his schedule without his knowledge!
More info: Reddit
Employee gets chewed out for a no-call, no-show
Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)
He says he had no idea he was scheduled but gets told that it’s his responsibility to check the rota
Image source: jeffyjeffs
Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)
Image source: jeffyjeffs
“Woke up on my day off to a voicemail asking why I wasn’t at work. Apparently, someone changed my schedule without my knowledge and that’s my fault??” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to mildly infuriating things, to rant about how his work had scheduled him for his day off without consulting him in advance. The post managed to garner over 44K upvotes as well as 2K comments discussing the audacity of some higher-ups.
It’s no big shocker that working is far from easy. Pressure, immense workload, conflicts with difficult colleagues and stressed managers, poor work-life balance – whatever it is, it’s easy to lose the passion you once had for your field.
Still, having a love-hate relationship with your role is not uncommon, but when things take a personal turn – that’s a big, red no-no. For instance, to give you a more illustrative example, research from Totaljobs has established that 49% of workers quit their jobs because of their strained relationship with a superior! I mean, chances are even you yourself have thought about waving your job goodbye because of a “boss-zilla.”
Yes, we all get worked up every once in a while – it’s life, after all. However, developing disdain for your subordinates and failing to maintain a professional and courteous relationship only shows that you’re an unfit candidate for such a position.
We’re busy people, and having a steady schedule to base the rest of our day/week around is important. Of course, it’s a well-known fact that some companies fail to recognize that their employees have a life outside their job; yet, changing the rota and neglecting to inform the person it concerns is, hands down, a total jerk move, especially if it was done out of malice.
Everyone’s entitled to their own emotions, and it just so happens that sometimes we don’t like certain individuals, be it because of something they have done or simply because you just didn’t vibe with each other – but the point stands, and openly showing this attitude when you’re supposed to be the top of the so-called chain is tasteless, to say the very least.
He later finds out it was the handiwork of a manager who “hates” him
Image credits: Leeloo Thefirst (not the actual photo)
So, let’s do a little recap! u/jeffyjeffs took it online and attached a screenshot of a text conversation he had with one of his superiors regarding a no-call, no-show. The issue is he was never supposed to work as he’s unavailable on Tuesdays, and the company was well aware of it, as it was established before he was hired. Still, despite the explanation, the man was told that he was in charge of checking the schedule every week!
Naturally, the netizen continued to stand up for himself; he clapped back and said that it shouldn’t be his responsibility to check the schedule, let alone when it was an abrupt change done without his knowledge/consultation.
In response, the r/mildlyinfuriating community members shared their own stories about encountering similar workplace dilemmas, congratulated the employee for setting boundaries and sticking up for himself, and mentioned the possibility of claiming unemployment should the company decide to boot him out on the grounds of their own screwup.
But that wasn’t the end of the story, as the Redditor provided an update a few days after uploading the post. Turns out, a manager who hates him was recently given the task of sorting out the rota, therefore being the responsible party for the issue.
What’s more, the OP is unable to file any sort of report to the general manager, as those two are pretty close-knit – we’re talking best friends and “bridesmaid at a wedding” kind of “close-knit” – so his chances of not being a scapegoat are zero to none.
How would you handle this if you were in the author’s shoes?