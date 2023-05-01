AI Imagines How Animals Would Look On The Cover Of Fashion Magazines (9 Pics)

Vogue is probably one of the most well-known fashion and lifestyle magazines all around the world. It has become an iconic symbol of luxury and style. Now, as artificial intelligence is improving at a fast pace and is capable of creating stunning images that rival the works of real artists, from realistic portraits to imaginary scenarios, it is a fascinating development. But what if you combine the idea of Vogue magazine and the capabilities of artificial intelligence?

Recently, Midjourney user @Maddy_M’s images were shared in an Artificial Inspiration group on LinkedIn and it went viral as people were loving it!

These covers for false editions of Vogue may rival the original ones

Imagine if animals could wear such stylish outfits in their everyday life

What could be cuter than animals posing like real models while wearing expensive outfits? It is truly amazing how far AI technology has come. The work is of such excellent quality and replicates a painting so closely that it is difficult to tell whether it was created by a human artist or with the help of AI.

Controversy of AI-generated art

“For ‘AI artists,’ the art-making process involves figuring out what string of words will generate the best image — not what colors to mix or brush strokes to try,” says Kayla Yup, who is the staff reporter at Yale News. “Some refer to AI art generators as ‘anti-artist,’ pointing out that the machines rely on human artists’ work for training that was obtained without their permission or payment. Users of AI art generators can even instruct the AI directly to produce artwork in a particular human artist’s style, like that of digital artist Greg Rutkowski.”

As AI technology advances, there are more frequent discussions about how it might eventually replace humans

Concerns about AI replacing human artists are related to the employment of AI in the creation of art. As we’ve seen, AI tools make it possible for individuals to produce art more rapidly and effectively. In this way, the market’s demand for human artists may decline and career possibilities may also decline. In addition, replacing human artists may result in the loss of the originality and subjectivity of art. This might downplay the value of unique expression and unique life experiences in making art, according to aela.

Even though the AI-generated images look like paintings, not many would agree that they can be called “art”

According to Amin Ebrahimi Afrouzi, a resident research scholar, AI was categorized as a “craft” due to the way it produces images. He claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) art, which has its own category, is essentially distinct from work produced by human artists. “AI art is AI art.”

Despite the hot discussions and debates about artificial intelligence-generated images and art equations, these pictures look extremely fancy! Would you like to see covers like this on Vogue magazines? Just, of course, with real photographs!

