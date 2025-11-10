Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Only True Visual Thinkers Can Ace These 25 Odd-One-Out Questions – Prove You’re One Of Them
Four eggs on a table with one blue egg among brown eggs, illustrating odd-one-out visual thinker trivia challenge.
Quizzes
Curiosities

Only True Visual Thinkers Can Ace These 25 Odd-One-Out Questions – Prove You’re One Of Them

Open list comments 16
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

16

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the Visual Odd-One-Out Quiz: Part 3!

Are you ready to put your mind to the test? This challenge is designed especially for the

visual thinkers who love spotting subtle impostors.

In this IQ quiz, you’ll face 25 questions that’ll push your visual skills and logic to the next level. Only those with a sharp eye and quick reasoning will make it through. The only question is: will you?

Let’s find out…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Orange hot chili pepper on a fork emitting swirling smoke, representing visual thinkers in odd-one-out questions.

    Orange hot chili pepper on a fork emitting swirling smoke, representing visual thinkers in odd-one-out questions.

    Image credits: JJ Jordan

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    16
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    16

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    . Guess the odd one out based on the image: The Hobbit Emma Pride and Prejudice Little Women Jane Austin did NOT write Little Women - however 3 are by female authors and 'the hobbit' is not.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why I clicked it, didn't really notice the reason given was incorrect.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Question 14: Shakespeare's work is published in books, depicted in the picture is a book, see also question 2. Question 16: A cricket bat does not look like a baseball bat. Question 18: Little Women is written by Louisa May Alcott not Jane Austen. Question 21: Maybe use a book with poetry instead of prose next time.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And please allow line breaks in the comments

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    martin_burley avatar
    Martin Burley
    Martin Burley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Courgette is a fruit in the same way the tomato is, grows from a flower and contains seeds.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    . Guess the odd one out based on the image: The Hobbit Emma Pride and Prejudice Little Women Jane Austin did NOT write Little Women - however 3 are by female authors and 'the hobbit' is not.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why I clicked it, didn't really notice the reason given was incorrect.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Question 14: Shakespeare's work is published in books, depicted in the picture is a book, see also question 2. Question 16: A cricket bat does not look like a baseball bat. Question 18: Little Women is written by Louisa May Alcott not Jane Austen. Question 21: Maybe use a book with poetry instead of prose next time.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And please allow line breaks in the comments

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    martin_burley avatar
    Martin Burley
    Martin Burley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Courgette is a fruit in the same way the tomato is, grows from a flower and contains seeds.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT