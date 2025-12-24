‘Mongolian Jingle Bells’ Is The Throat Singing Viral Christmas Anthem Of 2025 That You Can’t Miss

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, what fun it is to ride on a Mongolian open sleigh.

Move over, Mariah Carey and Wham! A Dutch DJ has released a modern Christmas carol that has everyone dancing this year.

Combining the traditional Jingle Bells song with a techno beat and Mongolian throat singing, Ummet Ozcan created a catchy hit that hastaken social media by storm.

Mongolian throat singer wearing a traditional fur hat performing the viral Jingle Bells Christmas anthem of 2025.

A Dutch-Turkish DJ has everyone bopping their heads to a modernized version of Jingle Bells



Image credits: Ummet Ozcan

Ozcan initially posted a short clip of the song on Instagram to spread holiday cheer—but fans begged for more.

After being flooded with requests to release the full version, he shared the festive music video on December 21, along with the complete track on Spotify.

Four men in traditional Mongolian attire performing throat singing outdoors at night in a snowy landscape for viral Christmas anthem.

Image credits: Ummet Ozcan

“This started as a fun idea… and thanks to your insane requests, it turned into a full song and music video,” the Dutch-Turkish DJ explained.

“Hope this brings some warmth and joy in the days leading up to Christmas.”

The carol repeats the lyrics, “Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way, Oh, what fun it is to ride on a Mongolian open sleigh” over a beat that makes it feel more like a nightclub than a winter wonderland.

Man with long hair performing Mongolian jingle bells throat singing in a recording studio with microphone and audio equipment.

The new version combines a catchy techno beat with Mongolian throat singing

Image credits: ummetozcan

Text post on social media by user scarabway expressing excitement for the Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing viral Christmas anthem of 2025.

One fan joked that, after listening to the song, they didn’t know whether they wanted to go clubbing or Christmas shopping.

“Think I’m doing my housework to this track tomorrow,” someone else shared.

“I’m playing this every Christmas season from now on,” said another.

“My brain did not expect this, but it’s amazing,” admitted someone else.

“When you want to celebrate Christmas and New Year together,” joked an additional fan.

Social media post showing Santa’s excitement with elves dancing, linked to Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing viral Christmas anthem.



The viral song even caught the attention of the “official” page for Santa Claus on Instagram.

“The elves are rocking to this in the workshop right now. I keep having to remind them to stop dancing and finish up the last of the gift requests!” he wrote.

Performers on stage showcasing Mongolian throat singing with traditional instruments during a viral Christmas anthem event.

Jingle Bells was originally titled The One Horse Open Sleigh and had no connection to Christmas



Image credits: ummetozcan

The music video, which has received over 800,000 views, features a group of Mongolian men “singing” the song in a snowy landscape, along with a shot of reindeers pulling a sleigh.

Ozcan explained that it’s “real footage with AI-assisted visuals.”

The star, who grew up in The Netherlands, an epicenter of dance music, has nearly 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

As for the famous carol he chose to remix, it wasn’t originally composed as a Christmas song at all.

Mongolian man in traditional attire performing throat singing outdoors at night for the viral Christmas anthem of 2025.

Image credits: Ummet Ozcan

When James Lord Pierpont released it in 1857, it was titled The One Horse Open Sleigh. He reportedly wrote it in Medford, Massachusetts, to commemorate the town’s annual sleigh races.

At the time, there were many songs about sleigh-riding, and Pierpoint was likely trying to cash in on the trend, according to Kyna Hamill, director of the College of Arts at Boston University.

Three men in traditional Mongolian attire and fur hats performing throat singing outdoors at night near a yurt in winter.

The original song told the story of a young couple who crashed their sleigh

Image credits: Ummet Ozcan

Comment from allegra.west questioning if the voice is overlaid with AI in Mongolian jingle bells throat singing viral Christmas anthem.

The song originally had three verses, including one about a young couple who tip their sleigh in a snowdrift.

“A day or two ago/I thought I’d take a ride/And soon Miss Fannie Bright/Was seated by my side/The horse was mean and lank/Misfortune seemed his lot/He got into a drifted bank/And then we got upsot.”

“Upsot” is an archaic past tense of “upset.”

Mongolian man in traditional clothing performing throat singing outdoors at night near yurts for viral Christmas anthem.

Image credits: Ummet Ozcan

The main line was inspired by the noise of jingle bells attached to horses’ harnesses, which were used to help avoid collisions in the snow.

Jingle Bells gained popularity with the rise of the radio. In 1943, Bing Crosby recorded the song during the Christmas season, turning into a holiday classic.

Mongolian man in traditional attire smiling, representing the viral throat singing Christmas anthem for 2025.

Mongolian musicians have previously covered the classic using traditional instruments



Image credits: Ummet Ozcan Ummet Ozcan

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disappointment about AI use in music, related to Mongolian Jingle Bells.

The song was also one of the first to be broadcast from space, during a Christmas-themed prank by astronauts Tom Stafford and Wally Schirra in 1965.

After telling Mission Control about an object that “looks like a satellite going from north to south, probably in a polar orbit,” the astronauts began performing the song using a harmonica and actual jingle bells they had smuggled aboard.

Jingle Bells has been covered by countless artists, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Michael Bublé.

Mongolian cover of Jingle Bells 🎄🐎 [📹 The Altai Band]pic.twitter.com/1HxmDmdPjZ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 8, 2023



While the latest version gave it a modern techno twist, a viral video from 2023 shows a group of Mongolian musicians known as The Altai Band covering the song with traditional musical instruments, right in the middle of the snow.

“This is acceptable Christmas music to me,” one user joked on X

Screenshot of a Twitter reply by user Doran praising Mongolian Jingle Bells as a viral Christmas anthem in 2025.

Image credits: doranmaul

Screenshot of a tweet expressing excitement to add Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing Christmas anthem to holiday repertoire.

Image credits: meleemarkets

Screenshot of a tweet expressing disappointment about mostly AI-generated content in 2025 online discussions.

Image credits: MojoFilter64

Tweet from therussian praising a Mongolian jingle bells throat singing version as the best viral Christmas anthem of 2025.

Image credits: Bocsta1

Tweet by a user responding with positive feedback on the Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing viral Christmas anthem of 2025.

Image credits: _nighthawk69_

Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising the viral Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing Christmas anthem of 2025.

Image credits: SolanaWakeBake

Tweet by Björnen Baloo praising a throat singing remake of Mongolian Jingle Bells as a viral Christmas anthem in 2025.

Image credits: baloo_bjornen

Screenshot of a tweet humorously referencing Mongolian jingle bells and throat singing viral Christmas anthem.

Image credits: DeelipSiddhesh

Tweet by Mr. Gibson referencing historical impact, dated December 24, 2025, related to Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing.

Image credits: GibsonCreations

Tweet from Peter Voto reacting humorously to the Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing viral Christmas anthem of 2025.

Image credits: PeterVoto57

Screenshot of a tweet replying to @Rainmaker1973 saying That's not techno, timestamped Dec 18, 2025.

Image credits: ErTrumpetiEtern

Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising the proper use of AI with a profile named Leomoon discussing Mongolian Jingle Bells.

Image credits: Leomoon415378

Screenshot of a Twitter reply by user Luc mentioning Mongolian Jingle Bells as a viral throat singing Christmas anthem in 2025.

Image credits: Floating_Eyebal

User tweet praising Mongolian Jingle Bells as acceptable Christmas music in 2025, referencing throat singing viral anthem.

Image credits: mandy_harker

Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Koen expressing a desire to find the Mongolian Jingle Bells throat singing viral Christmas anthem on Spotify.

Image credits: Kvaassen